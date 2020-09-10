ALLENSTOWN
Nancy J. Laverdure-Plourde and Bernard G. Plourde to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, Main St., 08/27/2020, $55,000.
AUBURN
Jemco Properties LLC to John R. and Sonja J. Calderara, 82 Juniper Cir., 08/17/2020, $534,200.
Laura A. Bellochi to Lisa C. Gosselin, 14 Spofford Rd., 08/24/2020, $450,000.
BEDFORD
Meghan M. Desrosiers and Dylan Tancill to William Thibeault, 6 Arbor Ln., 08/31/2020, $421,000.
Wise FT and James W. Wise to Sirisha Kodali and Narayana R. Yalamanchili, 35 Buckingham Way, 08/21/2020, $750,000.
James C. Vailas to Michal and Anna Mirek, 42 Cortland Dr., 08/31/2020, $682,533.
David J. Houle to Maye FT and Kyle Maye, 19 Golden Dr., 08/26/2020, $511,200.
Richard L. and Rebecca Spires to Briana and Peter Palmer, 18 Hawk Dr., 08/31/2020, $605,000.
Maximus RT and Philip B. Healy to Kenneth Rosenfield RET and Kenneth Rosenfield, Knoll Crest Dr., 08/20/2020, $2,500,000.
James D. and Jennifer A. Trill to Jaclyn N. Fisher, 54 Old Bedford Rd., 08/31/2020, $365,000.
Old Bedford Rd Realty LLC to Bedford Carnevale LLC, 18 Olde Bedford Way, 08/28/2020, $385,000.
Patrick F. Hoey to Kristen Legacy and Edward Domaingue, Plummer Rd., 08/17/2020, $380,000.
Preserve At West Bedford to Barry Homes LLC, Pulpit Rd., 08/26/2020, $150,000.
Elizabeth Ash and Anthony Atchinson to Ignacio A. Gimon and Katheirne R. Hinestrosa, 56 Quincy Dr., 08/28/2020, $527,000.
Susan VanArsdell and Kevin Van Arsdell to Ryan and Kristen Moone, 17 Rosewell Rd., 08/28/2020, $730,000.
Elizabeth K. Mequaid and Adam N. Mcquaid to Imam H. Ekin, Seabee St., 08/31/2020, $405,000.
Donna Y. Kuceris to Jeanine M. Oostveen and Matthew J. Oosteen, 17 Sentry Rd., 08/31/2020, $625,000.
Garyl Huson to Rudy S. Cherilus and Emily E. Fortune, 25 Servant St., 08/31/2020, $345,000.
Eric S. and Emily J. Sheff to Christopher and Sara Eagan, 29 Summit Rd., 08/25/2020, $600,000.
Riley Carol A Est and Linda J. Riley to Foresight Invesments Inc, 11 Tirrell Hill Rd., 08/27/2020, $267,400.
Lisa and Daniel Musket to Ashley M. Gutierrez and Kelvin Soto, 163 Wallace Rd., 08/31/2020, $483,533.
Ann Lo to Tara L. and Jordan G. Micko, 12 Wellesley Dr., 08/25/2020, $635,000.
Woodcastle Homes LLC to Thomas and Victoria Grow, Wiggin Rd., Lot, 08/31/2020, $230,000.
Jeffery Miner to Justin P. and Marisa B. Lisbon, Lot 51, 08/17/2020, $565,000.
Johann Wrede RET and Johann Wrede to Justin D. Clark and Christine Szuyuh-Cheng, Lot 41-12, 08/17/2020, $625,000.
Wanda and Brian A. Sealander to Johann Wrede RET and Johann Wrede, Lot 41-12, 08/19/2020, $900,000.
Malinda H Arcidy RET and Michael J. Arcidy to Adam N. and Elizabeth K. Mcquaid, Lot 8, 08/19/2020, $395,000.
Thomas Dailey LLC to Spatial Consturction LLC, Lot 16-1, 08/28/2020, $475,000.
CANDIA
Carty Construction LLC to Robert Pelletier, 160 Deerfield Rd., 08/24/2020, $279,533.
Jona Clark Frost RET and Jona C. Frost to Olivia Barberian and Devin Michaud, 363 High St., 08/26/2020, $325,000.
Kathleen Locke-Berger to Giulia L. and Kevin Porter, 195 South Rd., 08/31/2020, $600,000.
CHESTER
Eileen Tully to James M. and Meghan Bradford, 218 Derry Rd., 08/28/2020, $460,000.
Timothy J. Barchard to Eric and Sandra Mcgowan, 135 Fiddlehead Ln., 08/24/2020, $610,000.
Eric B. Mallett to Donna Cooper, Halls Village Rd., 08/20/2020, $385,000.
Cindy Leblanc to John D. and Jennifer L. Mccarthy, 11 Marden Ln., 08/21/2020, $585,000.
120 Raymond Road LLC to Raymond 120 LLC, Old Sandown Rd., 08/27/2020, $285,000.
Joseph E. and Jennifer J. Devlin to Thomas M. and Melissa I. Repetto, 48 Orcutt Dr., 08/24/2020, $490,000.
Douglas Milton Potter RET and Douglas M. Potter to Serina Mackenzie-Brenner and Eric Warner, Lot 9-62-1, 08/19/2020, $346,000.
DEERFIELD
Robert B. and Gail M. Ford to Michael A. and Alexa P. Levy, Griffin Rd., 08/28/2020, $100,000.
Marion M. Cobban and Linda J. Pollack to Diane M. and Sam M. Stowers, 9 Prospect Rd., 08/27/2020, $400,000.
Monica S. Hcon to Belanger FT and Kevin M. Belanger, 55 Range Rd., 08/31/2020, $385,000.
David F. Oneal to Anne Leavitt, Route 107, 08/19/2020, $405,000.
James Rivard to Adam E. Carver and Alexandra J. Ryder, Route 107, 08/19/2020, $445,000.
Karen J. Mcneil to Peter Demuth, Route 107, 08/21/2020, $291,933.
Stephen B Hicks RET and Stephen B. Hicks to Stephen Faulkner and Debra Faulker, Saddleback Mountain Rd., 08/28/2020, $145,000.
Allen Goucher to Brian J. and Karen P. Estabrook, South Rd., 08/31/2020, $120,000.
Frank Albert RET and Frank Albert to Richard and Susan Carter T and Susan B. Carter, 08/26/2020, $830,000.
Albert F. and Joyce W. Witham to Eor Rlty Development LLC, Lot 24-2, 08/28/2020, $60,000.
DERRY
Megan E. Spencer to Brian Appel, 2 Birchwood Dr., 08/28/2020, $401,000.
Gregory Warren to Frank T. Muraco, 9-b Brandywyne Cmn, 08/26/2020, $220,000.
Sharon List to Michael J. and Stephanie Tresh, 118 Chases Grove Rd., 08/24/2020, $215,000.
Klyop FT and John S. Klyop to Dara M. Patten, 7 Chester Rd., Unit 213, 08/20/2020, $275,000.
Mark F. and Judith E. Victory to Joyce L. Smith, 85 Chester Rd., 08/24/2020, $620,000.
Cimler T and Constance M. Cimler to David and Tracey A. Coyle, English Range Rd., 08/19/2020, $782,000.
George D. and Judith A. Wamboldt to Susan E. Caisse, 15 Gamache Rd., Unit 1, 08/26/2020, $240,000.
Juan M. and Ann M. Saa to Jonathan R. and Meghaan M. Catino, 15 Gamache Rd., Unit 1, 08/31/2020, $239,000.
Matthew S. Cipiriano and Jamie L. Cipriano to Michael J. Davidson and Emily M. Siegfriedt, Goodhue Rd., 08/20/2020, $350,000.
Ann Farley to Krystal M. Agostini-Vila and Nicole Tran, 38 Gulf Rd., 08/28/2020, $348,000.
Mark D. Reed to Eric M. Silvestri, 156 Hampstead Rd., 08/26/2020, $459,000.
Jose E. and Olga M. Moniz to Stephanie M. Hinsvark, 299 Hampstead Rd., 08/28/2020, $405,000.
Richard P. and Luann Gero to Matthew E. and Ericka B. Attarian, 21 Hoodkroft Dr., 08/28/2020, $365,000.
Stephminik RET and Maria Boucher to Karen M. Timothy and William L. Horan, 11 Indian Hill Rd., Unit R, 08/31/2020, $365,000.
Lisa Manzo to Alexander Anderson, 13 Matthew Dr., Unit L, 08/31/2020, $270,000.
Christine Mcbrine to Thomas M. Manning, 13 Matthew Dr., Unit R, 08/31/2020, $252,000.
Jason Weeden to Carl W. Rychwa and K Martinez-Rychwa, 51 Mill Rd., 08/31/2020, $470,000.
Thomas J. and Kristin E. Gorrie to Nicholas Woodward and Melanie Brody, 6 Misty Morning Dr., Unit A, 08/27/2020, $247,533.
Joseph and Stacey Donovan to Thomas J. and Kristin B. Gorrie, 3 Modean Dr., 08/24/2020, $461,000.
Ajit Kumar to Matthew and Jaclyn Hagopian, 3 N Main St., 08/26/2020, $650,000.
Arnold F. and Christine J. Meyer to Stack FT and David J. Stack, 6 Olesen Rd., 08/31/2020, $375,000.
Michael K. and Janice L. Lescrinier to Rachel L. and Trevor C. White, 36 Overledge Dr., 08/31/2020, $350,000.
Jeremy P. and Alexandra E. Dzwonkus to Fremio and Griselle Soto, 48 Overledge Dr., 08/24/2020, $420,000.
Darrell and Wendy R. Tate to Shaun and Emilyann Hanson, 10 Oxbow Ln., 08/28/2020, $430,000.
Andrew Day and Alana Wentworth to Amanda Curier, 4 Richardson Dr., Unit L, 08/31/2020, $252,933.
B and Development LLC to Joseph D. and Kirstena K. Murphy, 3 Valerie Ln., 08/31/2020, $539,933.
Lifestyle Hm Of Derry NH to Joseph M. and Susan M. Prew, Village Oakwood Condo, Unit 9, 08/21/2020, $508,600.
Gianmarco Orgegozo to Richard J. Picardi and Karen Miller, 08/17/2020, $325,000.
Virignia H. StPierre to Christine Mcbrine, Lot 2, 08/21/2020, $189,933.
AKZ Properties LLC to Christopher H. and Jennifer A. Halla, Lot 86, 08/31/2020, $122,000.
DUNBARTON
Arbind Shrestha to John J. and Stephanie J. Hudon, 1012 Clinton St., 08/31/2020, $345,000.
K A Chapman 2006 RET and Kimberly A. Chapman to Hallett FT and Debra R. Hallett, Jay Dr., 08/31/2020, $710,000.
Stevyn and Tiffany E. Dodd to Chad and Jamie Demetry, 88 Twist Hill Rd., 08/26/2020, $479,000.
Dunbarton 88 LLC to Strategic Contracting Co, Lot 5, 08/31/2020, $110,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Brenda A. Adams to Lori R. and Richard D. Decoste, 40 Crockett Dr., 08/25/2020, $300,000.
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to Kara L. Hamilton, 52 Hermsdorf Ave., 08/28/2020, $315,000.
Jose Oliver and Claudia Bello-Cosme to Pedja and Tanja Milanovic, 32 Lisa Dr., 08/31/2020, $523,000.
Matras Celeste Y Est and Sarah S. Ambrogi to Geoffrey T. Pomer and Adrinne L. Andrews, 41 Moreau St., 08/31/2020, $250,000.
Pedja and Tanja Milanovic to Garrett D. Lamke, 410 Paige Hill Rd., 08/28/2020, $412,000.
B Ward RET and Sarah W. Galvin to Danica and Joshua Hastings, 9 Shire Ct, Unit A, 08/19/2020, $194,000.
Richard Bean to Erin L. Seavey, Lot 60-11, 08/17/2020, $440,000.
HOOKSETT
Stinson Hills LLC to Andrew J. and Monica C. Light, 172 Brookview Dr., 08/31/2020, $486,733.
Jigsaw Builders LLC to Andrew and Jennifer Otto, 27 Churchill Dr., 08/31/2020, $444,933.
Green View Management LLC to Achyut Pun, 69 Crawford Ln., 08/26/2020, $386,733.
Interstate Hospitality to CJM Industries LLC, Hackett Hill Rd., 08/27/2020, $350,000.
Branch Brook Holdings LLC to CJM Industries LLC, 47 Hackett Hill Rd., 08/27/2020, $350,000.
Gary L. and Jane C. Rogier to Amy and Rudolph Ogden, 15 Harmony Ln., 08/31/2020, $397,800.
Gisele D. and William B. Thompson to Amanda L. and Jonathan A. Hobbs, 15 Legacy Dr., 08/24/2020, $350,000.
Aaron J. and Leeann Check to Isaac Shields, 16 Northview Ter, 08/27/2020, $525,000.
Jessica and Philip Kafkoulas to Michael J. Kennedy, 1 Tay Rd., 08/24/2020, $389,933.
Edward and Jessica Duke to Laura J. and Shaun Murphy, 21 Zapora Dr., 08/24/2020, $265,000.
Belize RE Holdings LLC to Jigsaw Builders LLC, Lot 24-19, 08/31/2020, $100,000.
LITCHFIELD
J and Claudette Mazgelis FT and John D. Mazgelis to Scott Poitras, 4 Concord Coach Ln., Unit 4, 08/19/2020, $275,000.
Bracken Edward J Est and Edward M. Brakcen to Daivd J. Houle, 32 Dixon Dr., Unit 32, 08/25/2020, $294,000.
P M and James J Brady 3rd RET and Paula M. Brady to Christopher J. and Erin E. Chevrefils, Nesmith Ct, 08/20/2020, $455,000.
Sharon English to Michelle and Hailey Audet, 31 Page Rd., Lot 23, 08/21/2020, $55,000.
Michael and Deborah Sawyer to Katherine A. Estabrook and Brian P. Moriarty, 17 Riverview Cir., 08/27/2020, $372,533.
Timothy and Rachel Connell to Brian J. Ward and Kaylea D. Flanagan, 9 Talent Rd., 08/28/2020, $385,000.
LONDONDERRY
John C. and Marcia J. Rogers to Jennifer A. and Ryan Wobrock, 5 Abbey Rd., 08/26/2020, $477,000.
Stephen and Janet Macintyre to Caitlin M. and Boris Yakubenko, 10 Abington Dr., 08/28/2020, $570,000.
Stephen A. and Gladys F. Wallace to Robert G. and Jill A. Brittain, 92 Adams Rd., 08/21/2020, $430,000.
New Comes Lorden Commons to Richard L. Lombard, 46 Calla Rd., 08/31/2020, $526,933.
Angela and Ruth Hughes to Christopher and Irma Doherty, 1 Chestnut Hill Dr., 08/31/2020, $420,000.
New Comes Lorden Commons to Robert P. and Danielle M. Brown, 40 Clover Ln., 08/31/2020, $551,933.
Manoj and Preeti N. Munjal to Michael J. Begin, 16 Crestview Cir., Unit 169, 08/20/2020, $162,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Judith A. Bologna, Cross Farm Condo, Lot 62, 08/31/2020, $498,733.
Robert J. and Patricia D. Mcdonald to Susan and James R. Walsh, 49 Forest St., 08/28/2020, $485,000.
John R. and Frances E. Desimons to Darrell F. and Lisa M. Ashdown, Hickory Woods Condo, Unit 24, 08/17/2020, $485,000.
Jill Y. Menard to Geoffrey G. Grandmaison, 56 Oakridge Dr., Unit 56, 08/27/2020, $210,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Robert C. Wechsler and Kathleen Weschsler, 19 Pilgrim Rd., Unit 73, 08/26/2020, $602,333.
Jack A. and Maria J. Szemplinski to Stephen K. Bourke and Andrea K. Szemplinski, Route 102, Lot 361, 08/21/2020, $300,000.
Jack A. and Maria J. Szemplinski to Stephen F. Bourke and Andrea K. Szemplinski, Route 102, Lot 361, 08/28/2020, $300,000.
V and S Ternullo LT and Sharon Ternullo to Robert Dawson and Deborah Morin, 14 S Parrish Dr., Unit 14, 08/31/2020, $325,000.
STG LLC to German R. Mejia and Raqual Farias-Mejia, 46 Shasta Dr., 08/26/2020, $408,000.
Brook FT and Mark G. Brook to Dawn Macarthur, Southwood Dr., 08/17/2020, $367,000.
Joseph E. and Linda J. Ryan to Faith Napler, Stonehenge Rd., 08/17/2020, $440,000.
Davis RET and Matthew N. Davis to Cole J. and Kimberly A. Williams, 55 White Plains Ave., 08/24/2020, $535,000.
Kimberly A. and Cole Williams to Susan K. Davis and Paul F. Hadley, 57 White Plains Ave., 08/24/2020, $585,000.
Kathleen S. Rumson to Theresa L. Forte, 20 Wyndmere Dr., Unit 20, 08/17/2020, $235,000.
Hollen M. Groff to Alecia M. Pare and Bryan M. Laflamme, 08/17/2020, $349,000.
Michelle A. Toth to Nelson R. and Lisa Resendes, Lot L9-7, 08/19/2020, $400,000.
MANCHESTER
Matthew D. Coughlin to Collen M. Gaughan, Andrew St., 08/19/2020, $155,000.
David and Lynn Cote to Scott A. Frechette and Stephanie H. Nistico, 1095 Belmont St., 08/31/2020, $250,000.
Janice L. Carrier to NH Home Buyers LLC, 855 Bridge St., 08/28/2020, $169,533.
Brian C. Smith to Jared J. Chandler and Mara A. Robinson, 166 Broadway Ave., 08/25/2020, $330,000.
Shelley L. Canning to Brittany and Cassandra Snow, 1467 Canada Rd., 08/27/2020, $279,533.
Liam P. Spillane to Rachel M. Bohannan, 1325 Candia Rd., Unit 6, 08/31/2020, $205,000.
Richard L. and Andrea A. Martin to Matthew T. Nocella, 55 Cedar Hill Dr., 08/31/2020, $269,933.
Jason and Melissa Bilodeau to Gordon L. Dubois, 443 Cilley Rd., 08/31/2020, $344,933.
USA HUD to Cornielle DaLaCruz and Vivian Corniell, 4 Cliff St., 08/26/2020, $208,000.
BD 289 Concord St Rlty to James Balchunis, 289 Concord St., 08/26/2020, $294,000.
Adam E. Roy and Christine Njoki-Roy to Jerold R. Hughes, 34 Cumberland St., 08/26/2020, $228,000.
Blatsos FT and Nicholas Blatsos to Jessica L. and Noah Urton, Donald St., 08/18/2020, $331,000.
Helenna VanLe to Marifa LLC, Douglas St., 08/26/2020, $88,000.
1st Lighthouse Hldg LLC to RNC Holdings LLC, 211 Douglas St., 08/27/2020, $525,000.
Alyson M. Lewis to Kari Waitt, 34 Dunbarton Rd., Unit 3f, 08/25/2020, $105,000.
Chad Theroux to Arya Thapa, 90 Eastern Ave., Unit 302, 08/31/2020, $124,933.
Theresa L. Forte to Jak T and Chrsitine Chickering, 92 Eastern Ave., Unit 204, 08/17/2020, $125,000.
Ashutosh Bisht and Rhea S. Bhandari to Paul S. Orszulak, 185 Eastern Ave., Unit 204, 08/17/2020, $180,000.
Christine Pratte to Karen R Bachman RET and Karen R. Bachman, 187 Eastern Ave., Unit 204, 08/25/2020, $174,933.
Ball Ronald Est and Lainie Ball to Lucy and Joao Medeiros, 265 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 302, 08/27/2020, $219,000.
PD and D Enterprises Inc to KJA LLC, 151 Elm St., 08/26/2020, $725,000.
John E and J A Perkins RET and Diana L. Birdsall to James D. and Delphine M. Waldrep, Foch St., 08/17/2020, $275,000.
Christine M. Gialousis to Crystal M. Avery and Brian R. Painter, 100 Fremont St., 08/31/2020, $314,933.
Joseph A. Viola to Konstantin Feigin, Hall St., 08/17/2020, $171,933.
Harvey Rd 592 Realty LLC to BDC 592 LLC, Harvey Rd., 08/27/2020, $608,000.
Jacqueline A Perkins RET and Diana L. Birdsall to C and D RT and Daniel Weldon, Hobart St., 08/19/2020, $80,000.
Megan L. and Ryan T. Bullard to Helen F Arnold RET and Helen F. Arnold, 92 Karatzas Ave., Unit 92, 08/27/2020, $239,933.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to E P. Papaevegelou, 215 Knollwood Way, Unit 215, 08/31/2020, $349,800.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Maurice and Laura Collins, 219 Knollwood Way, Unit 219, 08/17/2020, $333,600.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Anthony C. Giarusso, 221 Knollwood Way, Unit 221, 08/19/2020, $343,000.
David F. and Ronald C. Brooks to Gary K. Brooks, 360 Laxson Ave., 08/26/2020, $126,666.
William A. Brennan and Nancy Timbas-Brennan to Ronald W. and Paula A. Kew, 75 Lindstrom Ln., 08/28/2020, $460,000.
Andrew J. Destefano to Haley R. Close and John Maksin, 141 Lois St., 08/17/2020, $256,000.
Evgenia Lussier to Josh Breth, 881 Mammoth Rd., Unit 3, 08/24/2020, $168,000.
Gerald T. and Colleen T. Cornett to Roselyn M. Ulloa and Joseph Vieira, Mast Rd., 08/17/2020, $310,000.
John J. Hudson to Krista Connolly, 176 Mast Rd., 08/28/2020, $226,000.
Marion G. Cazzell to Kelli Karlet, 3 Midland St., 08/25/2020, $289,933.
Joel F. Winters to Andrew D. and Martha T. Myers, Montgomery St., 08/19/2020, $330,000.
Anthony Tod to Rickenbach Renovations, 105 Norcross St., 08/25/2020, $115,000.
Gayl Callins to Paulette A. Park, 14 Northbrook Dr., Unit 1402, 08/26/2020, $140,000.
Debra Forest and Kathleen Luckey to Carmen Toma RET and Carmen Toma, Oak Brook Condo, Unit 1112, 08/24/2020, $137,000.
873 Page Street LLC to Peerless 8 Realty LLC, 873-875 Page St., 08/31/2020, $533,733.
Marie D. Bontatibus to Dongmei Wang, 340 Paquette Ave., 08/28/2020, $399,533.
Andrew J. and Sara L. Grissett to Carlos Canales and Aysha Garay, 87 Parker St., 08/28/2020, $206,000.
Thorpe FT and Richard E. Thorpe to John P. Tenaglia and Stephanie Disario, Poissant Ct, 08/20/2020, $300,000.
K and M Developers LLC to Christine L. and Christopher M. Pratte, 4 Rapids Ln., 08/25/2020, $410,933.
K and M Developers LLC to Allan C. and Pattie A. Vallante, 9 Rapids Ln., 08/31/2020, $411,733.
Bouthiette Norma J Est and Richard C. Bouthiette to Danielle Pease-Goodson, 40 Richard St., 08/31/2020, $263,000.
Anne P. Lofgren to Joel Silloway and Alesandra Gallo, 10 Ridgewood St., 08/26/2020, $325,000.
Dupont Norman R Est and Kevin M. Dupont to JD INT and Joseph Daigle, Riley Ave., 08/31/2020, $165,000.
Purna Chhetri and Om Basnet to Purna Chhetri and Kumari Chherti, 363 Rimmon St., 08/31/2020, $65,000.
Andrew and Shane Verrocchi to Martin G. Maness, 80 Robert Ct, Unit D, 08/31/2020, $115,000.
Jonathan A. Hobbs to Alyson M. Lewis, 118 Seames Dr., 08/25/2020, $250,000.
Ronald W. and Paula A. Kew to Dennis Kirkhart and Delrae Rippett-Kirkhart, 249 Smyth Rd., 08/28/2020, $330,000.
Stark and Elm Realty LLC to 5th Floor Pirouette LLC, 5 Stark St., 08/19/2020, $390,000.
Timothy and Andreas Giotas to Aananda LLC, 620 Summer St., 08/26/2020, $375,533.
Ebol FT and Thomas F. Ebol to Robert W. Steen and Bambi M. Dixon, 158 Sunnyside St., 08/31/2020, $294,333.
ZV Investments LLC to J Christian Sears and Alison H. Taylor, 265 Trolley St., 08/27/2020, $305,000.
Mario C. Leclerc to NH Homes Buyers LLC, 1014 Valley St., 08/31/2020, $215,000.
Aaron Fradette to Kristina C. and Marlon Pagsuyuin, 440 Whittington St., 08/25/2020, $350,000.
Denise Chakarian to Gary and Amy Pinard FT and Gary Pinard, Woodland Ave., 08/26/2020, $250,000.
Kenneth L. and Lisa D. Warren to Joshua D. Larkin, Lot 114, 08/19/2020, $322,000.
Chiu L. Bo and Su L. Dumais to Varunkumar and Namita Patel, Lot 2, 08/24/2020, $345,000.
Richardo H. Villareal and Amanda Watson-Villareal to Leigh A. and Joseph W. Bragdon, Lot 18d, 08/25/2020, $302,533.
Pagina Calle Realty LLC to Peerless 8 Realty LLC, 08/31/2020, $91,266.
MERRIMACK
Alfred C. and Glenys A. Loiselle to Kevin T. Lancelotte, 12 Bambi Trl, 08/25/2020, $317,000.
Joshua J. and Molly K. Lessard to Jonathan A. Meidanis, 20 Blossom Ln., Unit 20, 08/28/2020, $202,000.
Kurt A. and Bethany Harris to La Investment Group LLC, Bradford Woods Condo, Unit T31, 08/28/2020, $250,000.
Frank A. and Darlene M. Carcieri to Sylvia L. Cypher, 10 Cascade Cir., Unit 10, 08/26/2020, $335,000.
Robert J. and Linda L. Holt to Kurt and Bethany Harris, 11 Country Club Ln., 08/31/2020, $295,000.
Joshua A. Smith to Kelly Nicholson, 42 Derry St., Unit 42, 08/28/2020, $235,000.
Tammy J. Hamilton to Sujan Raymajhi and Suyash Rayamajhi, 1 Heidi Ln., 08/28/2020, $345,533.
Peter S. and Briana L. Palmer to Kimberly A. and Brian Bouffard, 6 Jason Dr., 08/28/2020, $462,000.
Arthur R. and Madeleine N. Hudson to Mark F. and Melissa L. Hudson, 11 Jo Ellen Dr., 08/31/2020, $306,000.
Michelle Carrington to Elena Thompson, 32 Jonathan Cir., Unit 32, 08/25/2020, $326,000.
Steven W. and Nancy A. Kolios to Christian G. and Kate E. Guardado, 9 Juniper Way, 08/28/2020, $372,400.
Jacob F. Linxweiler to Raymond H. and Anne M. Sawtelle, 10 Lawrence Rd., 08/27/2020, $425,000.
Sharon L. Christopherson to Kenneth D. Pierce, 177 Naticook Rd., 08/25/2020, $255,000.
Edward A. and Krystina L. Perez to William E. and Joanne M. Lawhon, 9 Packard Dr., 08/28/2020, $320,000.
David R. Jensen to Robert J. and Linda L. Holt, 1 Profile Dr., 08/31/2020, $385,000.
Daniel R. and Cheryl S. Lorden to Uday R. Nyaharkar and Jayshree H. Bhabal, 23 Sandpiper Ln., Unit 23, 08/28/2020, $457,533.
Wade and Pamela Vaughn to Bobby L. Ducharme and Jena B. Carreiro, 1 Savannah Way, 08/28/2020, $225,000.
Lauren E. Cote to Karl D. Rodrigue, 67 Shelburne Rd., Unit 67, 08/24/2020, $220,000.
Nathan R. and Katherine L. Barry to Jennifer G. Wong and Patrick Dempsey, 7 W Chamberlain Rd., 08/31/2020, $460,000.
Anthony L. and Loree Bernardini to Brian K. and Caitlin F. Schiffer, 30 Winrow Dr., Unit 30, 08/28/2020, $251,200.
NASHUA
Eric B. and Tracey A. Degenova to Mario Pena, 7th St., 08/17/2020, $180,000.
Michael C. and Jessica H. Bates to Matthew and Maxine Leite, 10 Academy Dr., 08/28/2020, $367,000.
Daniel T. Morrissey to Nicholas M. Surdam and Stephanie Richer, Allds St., 08/17/2020, $262,400.
William E. Lonergan to John C. and Devin L. Marshall, 7 Allds St., 08/19/2020, $381,000.
Rachel J. Henault and Nicholas A. Caras to Audrey L. Dussault and Anjanette M. Schell, 9 Amherst St., 08/31/2020, $375,000.
Chantel Cote and Larry Poulin to Jacob C. Hawkins and Marianna A. Marques, 26 Arlington St., 08/31/2020, $440,000.
Lowell Richard to Kayla M. Boyd and Brian A. Carou, 29 Arrow Ln., 08/25/2020, $334,800.
28 Ash Street LLC to Yougqing Zhu, 28 Ash St., 08/28/2020, $280,000.
Michael C. and Christine Mota to Jeff J. Gerrish, 15 Baltimore Rd., 08/24/2020, $175,000.
James Thorne to Ryan Robinson and Bryanne Wilson, 28 Bartemus Trl, Unit 28, 08/31/2020, $260,000.
Jacob R. and Lauren A. Toomey to Amanda L. Mendoca and Orlando Aponte, 11 Booth St., 08/27/2020, $342,000.
Ronald and Karen Brassard to Lisa J. Sandoe, 2 Caitlyn Cir., 08/27/2020, $550,000.
Christopher C. Stanley and Dona B. Staley to Derek P. and Kaitlyn L. Muese, Caldwell Rd., Lot 2, 08/28/2020, $150,000.
Daniel S. and Megan Carignan to Jose T. Sousa and Amy Wheeler-Sousa, 12 Celeste St., 08/26/2020, $371,000.
Pauline C. Quint to Kristine Andrews, 27 Charlotte Ave., 08/31/2020, $340,000.
Christopher T. and Sara M. Eagan to Aubree Cecil and Willem Geldenbuys, 6 Chung St., 08/25/2020, $395,533.
Leonie B. Sinno to Mariah N. Marquis and David A. Koble, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 173, 08/27/2020, $255,000.
Sandra Wood to Evan C. Fitzsimons and Halle R. Elsten, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 49, 08/26/2020, $260,000.
Jose A. and Debra A. Freier to Marc and Amy Frechette, Damon Ave., 08/19/2020, $370,000.
75 Deerwood Drive LLC to Sri Balasingam and Kugarany Sribalaharan, 71 Deerwood Dr., Unit 15f, 08/25/2020, $327,733.
Jane M Jacobus RET and Jane M. Jacobus to Jacqueline Vecchio-Fallon and Eric Fallon, 5 Dixville St., 08/26/2020, $320,000.
James A. Odlum to Kathryn Montminy, 10 Dr.ury Ln., Unit 10, 08/26/2020, $300,000.
Elise F. Jodrey to Rebecca J. Smith, 33 Dr.ury Ln., Unit 33, 08/27/2020, $295,000.
Rebecca Smith to Luiz and Maria Ferreira, 67 Dublin Ave., 08/27/2020, $355,000.
Lenore T Ryncarson RET and Mark Rynearson to Thomas J. Bond, 21 Foxglove Ct, Unit 21, 08/28/2020, $352,000.
Smith FT and David M. Smith to 25-27 Elm St Capital LLC, 18-30 Gillis St., 08/31/2020, $1,400,000.
Charlene S. Nault to Mikael and Weston K. Strong, 56 Gilman St., 08/19/2020, $330,000.
Michael J. and Sharron O. Conneely to Justin Dupont, 27 Grace Dr., 08/31/2020, $355,000.
Jeanne P Steer RET and Jonathan P. Steer to Douglas W. and Susan A. Nelson, Granite St., 08/18/2020, $296,000.
Stephen Sokoloff to Helen Garinger and Jim Kahnweiler, 56 Hawthorne Village Rd., Unit 56, 08/31/2020, $480,000.
Tracy L. Morgan to Linda M. Williams, 30 Heather Ct, Unit 30, 08/17/2020, $252,000.
Shirley E. Donovan to David K. Briskman and Robin A. Westfield, 58 Heather Ct, Unit 58, 08/27/2020, $350,000.
Raymond FT and Lisa Raymond to Kathleen Cavanaugh, 4 Henry David Dr., Unit 308, 08/21/2020, $254,933.
Federal Hill Prop LLC to Victoria E. Larsson and Shayne Youngclaus, 16 Hyacinth Dr., 08/31/2020, $471,733.
Crystal M. Farley to Shaun M. and Lindsey J. Moore, 63 King St., 08/28/2020, $280,000.
Helayne Young RET and Adam Young to Carly Salvagno, 25 Larkspur Ct, Unit 25, 08/17/2020, $289,933.
Stephen A. Hanson to 103 Ledge Street RT and Cynthia J. Kaklamanos, 103 Ledge St., 08/26/2020, $249,933.
Lyle Dale A Est and Stephen E. Curley to Joseph Rajan, 12 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 102, 08/28/2020, $201,000.
Collins FT and John M. Collins to Neil S Fineman 2018 T and Neil S. Fineman, Legacy Dr., 08/21/2020, $575,000.
Sean F. and Katy A. Murray to Orly G. Munoz and Sugey N. DeParraga, 14 Linden St., 08/28/2020, $300,000.
Karl Rodrigue to Justine Burtman, 56 Lock St., 08/25/2020, $340,000.
Walter P Losik RET and Keith Duval to Stratton Oakmont Inc, Morrill St., 08/21/2020, $150,000.
Doreen M. Lustick to Adam Huske, Mount Pleasant St., 08/17/2020, $300,000.
Maureen J. Clancy to Green Realty LLC, 2 Oak Hill Ln., Unit 207, 08/31/2020, $158,000.
Michael D. and Elizabeth C. Ragan to Maura K. Iaquinta, 15 Plymouth Ave., 08/31/2020, $330,000.
Joshua C. and Jennifer Matthews to Pino and Julie Catino, 36 Roy St., 08/31/2020, $355,000.
Mary L. Parrish to Jinji and Daochun Huang, 44 Stillwater Dr., Unit 44, 08/25/2020, $264,533.
Umesh and Nikita Rao to Jacqueline Chea, 3 Taggart Dr., Unit I, 08/31/2020, $96,000.
Patrick Flaven and Luciana Echavarria to Junior O. Diaz and Juana Gervia-Reinoso, 53 Tenby Dr., 08/27/2020, $345,000.
Richard and Jaclyn Covino to Martha Valencia, 60 Underhill St., 08/31/2020, $266,000.
Rousseau Madeline Est and Carl Rousseau to Paul and Christine Rousseau, Wadleigh St., 08/25/2020, $240,000.
USA VA to Wendy Dionne, Lot 27, 08/19/2020, $90,000.
NEW BOSTON
Jennifer Walsh to Matthew J. and Janet M. Ingram, 144 Bedford Rd., 08/26/2020, $410,000.
Joseph O. and Lauren N. Doyon to Ashley J. Richards and Lucien A. Rousseau, 78 Byam Rd., 08/31/2020, $429,000.
Brandon D. and Erika Y. Viner to Timothy R. and Rachel D. Connell, 25 Christian Farm Dr., 08/28/2020, $616,000.
James A. Wilkey to Aka Property Buyers LLC, 439 Joe English Rd., 08/25/2020, $211,800.
Cardin Financial LLC to William D. and Darby W. Conley, Lot 2-95-1, 08/17/2020, $652,533.
PEMBROKE
Michael C. and Sandra L. Syphers to Samantha M. Snyder, 824 Bachelder Rd., 08/31/2020, $259,933.
Kathleen S Lochhead RET and Kathleen S. Lochhead to Julia Yynker-Miller and Matthew J. Miller, Brickett Hill Rd., 08/28/2020, $641,400.
Robert Littlefield to Andrew G Boucher RET and Andrew G. Boucher, Eley Ln., Lot 24, 08/28/2020, $300,000.
Carolyn S. Kelley to Kassandra M. and Michael J. Stokes, 732 Eley Ln., 08/24/2020, $230,000.
Allen and Judy Johnson to Mary J. Coronis, Glass St., 08/28/2020, $207,533.
Brianna French to Rebecca E. Cousins, 100 Main St., Unit 315, 08/31/2020, $116,000.
Ayn B. Whytemare-Donovan to Pembroke Animal Hospital, Lot 4, 08/31/2020, $23,000.
RAYMOND
Charles D. and Kathy J. Marshall to Dennis A. and Gizelle M. Leger, Abbey Rd., 08/21/2020, $320,000.
Jakob B. Beaulieu to Jonathan R. Godbout and Kendzie J. Wohleben, Batchelder Rd., 08/20/2020, $293,000.
Deflumeri FT and Mary F. Deflumeri to David J. Nader and Leslie R. Mahany, 20 Blueberry Hill Rd., 08/27/2020, $355,000.
Sarah Dickson-Maliszewski and Kyle R. Maliszewski to Matthew W. Dickson, 8 Clover Ct, 08/31/2020, $127,933.
Bonza Builders LLC to Janice E Manley RET and Janice E. Manley, Lamprey Falls Condo, Lot 17, 08/31/2020, $284,933.
Chrisoula and Stelios Kalakonas to Chrisoula Kalakonas, Main St., 08/24/2020, $45,000.
Sandra Caulfield to Frank J. Favata, 202 Route 27, Unit 22, 08/24/2020, $187,533.
VanDalinda FT and Erin M. VanDalinda to Matthew J. Cahill, 33 Sandybrook Dr., 08/28/2020, $439,933.
Diamond Edge Rlty and Dev LLC to Erica B. Dillon and Justin P. Bernier, Lot 158, 08/21/2020, $329,933.
WEARE
Debra Ann Church 2015 RET and Debra Ann Church to David J. Kosarko, Collins Landing Condo, Unit 90, 08/21/2020, $250,000.
Todd J. and Victoria D. Holm to Jeffrey W. and Patricia J. Shorter, Sherwood Forest Rd., 08/28/2020, $467,000.
Jeffrey L. and Deirdra L. Brown to Chelsa M. and Nicholas D. Martin, 17 Winterberry Ln., 08/28/2020, $370,000.
John C Montgomery RET and John C. Montgomery to Henry L. Huntington and Daphne D. Paige, Lot 9, 08/17/2020, $500,000.
Scott T. Pendleton to David C. Porter, Lot 103-42, 08/28/2020, $1,100,000.