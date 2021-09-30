ALLENSTOWN
Scott Lessard to Brooke and Matthew Choquette, 41 Clearview Dr., 9/15/2021, $700,000.
AUBURN
Liberty Woods LLC to Gary M. and Kim E. Dignan, 23 Freedom Ln., 9/13/2021, $900,000.
Katie E. Swinyer to Conner and Paetra Brailsford, 129 Mcevoy Dr., 9/13/2021, $525,000.
BEDFORD
Kyle W. and Glenda L. Nagel to Retmad LLC, 95 Gage Rd., 9/17/2021, $2,550,000.
Hyrize Holdings LLC to Lauren E. Squeglin, 15 Hersey St., 9/14/2021, $380,000.
Emily T. and Ian D. Forgey to John E. Mead and Stacey E. Lannon, 159 Liberty Hill Rd., 9/17/2021, $382,000.
Richard and Karin Como FT and Richard C. Como to Imran M. Shah, 12 Lynn Dr., 9/16/2021, $640,000.
Joseph P. Flsh to Sean T. and Amy Kline, 61 Quincy Dr., 9/13/2021, $580,000.
Walter H. and Cheryl A. Gray to Barbara Hearne, 10 Saratoga Ct., Unit 10, 9/17/2021, $299,733.
Elizabeth A Naser RET and Elizabeth A. Naser to Daniel M. Leclair and Maureen A. Elclair, 108 Wallace Rd., 9/16/2021, $412,000.
Barbara J Mackie RET and Barbara J. Mackie to TM Bolduc Holdings LLC, Lot 167, 9/15/2021, $364,000.
CANDIA
Loretta C. and Daniel J. Cosma to Holly J. and William K. Preble, 346 Chester Tpke., 9/14/2021, $440,000.
Robert S. Evarts to Nicholas J. Macrae, 236 Currier Rd., 9/17/2021, $350,000.
Richard H. and Joyce F. Snow to Richard C. and Jill A. Post, Depot Rd., 9/13/2021, $140,000.
DEERFIELD
Christopher J Stillbach T and Beverly S. Nagy to Calgary Mackenzie and Cheyenne Wilson, 64 Brown Rd., 9/15/2021, $720,333.
Kurt M. Foley and Lindsay E. Brooks to Kathleen A. Winn and Kevin J. Sheehy, 49 Meeting House Hill Rd., 9/17/2021, $650,000.
MDGF LLC to Jeremy Claar, 221 Mount Delight Rd., 9/15/2021, $110,000.
Ingrid L. Desrosiers to Andrew and Lynne Anthony, 144 Mountain Rd., 9/16/2021, $109,000.
Leah E. Terbush to Alex Beaulieu and Megan Ripley, 109 Nottingham Rd., 9/14/2021, $310,000.
David D. Genest to Myles and Rachel Hogan, 6 Raymond Rd., 9/17/2021, $235,000.
Daniel R. Kennedy to Jacob T. and Alyssa R. Niquette, 207 South Rd., 9/17/2021, $410,000.
DERRY
Curtis L. Doble to Daniel F. and Lisa G. Audy, 25 Amherst Dr., Unit 25, 9/17/2021, $420,000.
David G and Cheryl B RET and David G. Garlock to Ryan Martin and Kendra Wroblewski, 38 Ballard Rd., 9/13/2021, $515,000.
Titus Carol A Est and Candace Gosselin to Andrew D. Durkee, 5 Bonnie Ln., Unit L, 9/14/2021, $280,000.
Judith E. Cotter and Michael J. Michaud to Carolyn and William Desantis, 109 Fordway Ext., 9/16/2021, $335,000.
Tokla Phean and Leena Chann to Susan E. and Steven J. Minsaas, 68 Gulf Rd., 9/14/2021, $450,000.
Daniel and Lisa Manrique to Aleeza Goodman and Christopher Larro, 26 Harvest Dr., 9/13/2021, $875,000.
Arthur F. and Lorraine D. Mosher to John R. and Catherine Brunelle, 5 Holiday Ave., 9/13/2021, $400,000.
Deborah L. Gran-Palumbo to Andrew Sylvia and Shannon Obrien, 2 Laurel St., 9/15/2021, $295,000.
Cheryl L. Italia to Gloria Lopez-Mckoy, 6 Maurice Rd., 9/14/2021, $270,000.
Lifestyle Hm Of Derry NH to Michael A Licciardi FT and Michael A. Licciardi, 17 Myles Dr., Unit 17, 9/17/2021, $541,733.
New Eng Acquisitions LLC to Adam and Kerri Muse, 104 Old Chester Rd., 9/16/2021, $550,000.
Nan S. Barelay to Jean P. Lys, 14 Partridge Ln., 9/15/2021, $510,000.
Julicann Mcelaney and Shawn D. Mahoney to Sarah R. Dixon, 15 Silvestri Cir., Unit 21, 9/13/2021, $160,000.
Michael S. Kwasniak to Jordan J. Maltais, 17 Stonegate Ln., Unit 17, 9/16/2021, $251,000.
Lifestyle Hm Of Derry NH to Doherty FT and Thomas E. Doherty, Village Oakwood Condo, Unit 26, 9/17/2021, $500,200.
DUNBARTON
David A. and Joshua M. Nault to Justin Nault, Lot 15, 9/13/2021, $80,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Amanda J. and Brent G. Hale to Jennifer Ault and Lisa Harbus, 751 Back Mountain Rd., 9/16/2021, $660,000.
David and Joelle Labrecque to Gardner M. and Devin L. Browning, Danis Park Rd., Lot 21, 9/14/2021, $40,000.
David and Joelle Labrecque to Gardner M. and Devin L. Browning, Danis Park Rd., Lot 23, 9/14/2021, $40,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 182, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 193, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 180, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 181, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 183, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 184, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 185, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 186, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 187, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 188, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 190, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 191, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 192, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lots 94-106, 180-188, 190, 192-3 9/16/2021, $420,000.Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 95, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 96, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 97, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 98, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 99, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 100, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 101, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 102, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 103, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 104, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 105, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Cynthia L. and Raymond J. Mailhot to Christina and Scott Quinto, Glen Ridge Ave., Lot 106, 9/16/2021, $420,000.
R and Louise Tanguay RET and Diane Leavitt to Akana FT and Levi Y. Akana, 21 Ivy St., 9/17/2021, $382,000.
Strategic Contracting Co to Michael L. and Charleen A. Michaud, Lesnyk Rd., 9/16/2021, $700,000.
Dawson Holt RET and James W. Dawson to Falcon Heights Prop LLC, 115 Pattee Hill Rd., 9/17/2021, $232,800.
Green Rock Invs LLC to Martin W. and Rosemary P. Cook, 379 Tirrell Hill Rd., 9/17/2021, $420,000.
Barry C. and Nancy L. Laporte to Colin and Marisa Hartung, 26 Tyler Dr., 9/13/2021, $520,000.
R and Louise Tanguay RET and Diane Leavitt to Akana FT and Levi Y. Akana, Wall St., Lot 66-1, 9/17/2021, $382,000.
HOOKSETT
Tamala L. and William H. Brown to Mau Don T. and Ryan H. Slepoy, 8 Briar Ct., 9/17/2021, $610,000.
Akana FT 2015 and Jerri L. Akana to Beomouth LLC, 95 Mammoth Rd., 9/16/2021, $474,933.
Wayne E Kenney Bldrs LLC to Hong T. Nguyen-Vu and Huyen H. Vu, 33 Marigold Way, 9/13/2021, $600,000.
Michaud FT 2016 and Donna M. Michaud to Linda J. Beaudet, 5 Orchard Dr., 9/16/2021, $412,000.
Michelle L Kaufman 2013 T and Michelle L. Kaufman to Christopher R. and Stacey Aliberti, 12 Sunburst Ln., 9/17/2021, $495,000.
LITCHFIELD
Sean and Lauren Coulter to Brennan and Elise Ward, 11 Windsor Dr., 9/14/2021, $540,000.
LONDONDERRY
Jefferson Drive T and James G. Blake to Rubina Yasmin, 14 Crestview Cir., Unit 160, 9/13/2021, $235,000.
Shaina L. and John T. Conrad to Brian and Krystal Scott, 22 Justin Cir., 9/16/2021, $487,600.
Paul E. Bauer to Ustin M. Quish, 153 Litchfield Rd., 9/14/2021, $345,000.
Michael J. and Lori A. Hogan to Akhilesh and Priti Sharma, 25 Raintree Dr., 9/15/2021, $450,000.
KLN Construction Co Inc to Kyle Schnicker and Olivia Marchioni, 1 Rons Way, 9/15/2021, $600,000.
Lavigne FT and Roger E. Lavigne to Alan and Susan Bartunek, Trail Haven Estates Condo, Unit 27, 9/17/2021, $435,000.
James and Heather Oboyle to David T. Fox and Diane Cravedi, 170 Winterwood Dr., Unit 170, 9/15/2021, $310,000.
MANCHESTER
Gerald and Donna Macneil to Meat Hldg Co LLC, 837 2nd St., 9/16/2021, $1,596,000.
Gerald and Donna Macneil to Meat Hldg Co LLC, 845 2nd St., 9/16/2021, $1,596,000.
Matthew C. and Shyanne R. Clifton to Jesse L. and Elena M. Leger, 31 Alphonse St., 9/16/2021, $325,000.
Michael D. Burns to Kurt W Strandson RET and Kurt Strandson, 526 Amory St., 9/15/2021, $324,933.
James J. Kubiak and Meagan A. Sanchez to Kim P. Thi-Nguyen and Le Ngoc-Nguyen, 46 Ashley Dr., 9/17/2021, $462,000.
Noah and Heather Billger to 35 Bhamht LLC, 35 Beech Hill Ave., Unit 35, 9/14/2021, $217,000.
Charles S. King to RNC Properties LLC and CNR Properties LLC, 191 Beech St., 9/17/2021, $478,000.
Marcus D. Gould and Marianne Vetter to Alex M. Dillon, 781 Beech St., 9/17/2021, $460,000.
Howard M. Simard to Carl V. Carson and Rebecca A. Rouleau, 59 Blackstone St., 9/14/2021, $310,000.
Melanie D. Packard to 1301 Mahant Swami LLC, 1301 Bodwell Rd., Unit 22, 9/16/2021, $130,000.
Dante J. Marino to Daniel Direnzo and Noura Dagher-Direnzo, 709 Calef Rd., 9/17/2021, $301,000.
D and F Development LLC to Gladys X. and I R. Gutierrez, 621 Candia Rd., 9/17/2021, $320,000.
Djuzida Bejtovic to Samantha A. Norris, 32 Chartrand St., 9/16/2021, $312,533.
Diane M Velt RET and Diane M. Velt to Marcela Brody, 210 Circle Rd., Unit 3, 9/17/2021, $189,933.
Holly M. White to Joshua Beaulieu, 29 Claire St., 9/16/2021, $300,000.
Andrew C Vogt 2003 RET and Andrew C. Vogt to Jennifer and Scott Hayden, Condowellington Condo, Unit 154, 9/17/2021, $235,000.
Russell A. and Jordan R. Towers to Sathya Suresh-Balusu, 36 Cranberry Way, Unit 36, 9/17/2021, $311,000.
Bmi Brookside Realty LLC to Levasseur 1 FT and Daniel J. Levasseur, 722 E Industrial Park Dr., Unit 10, 9/13/2021, $145,000.
Andrew C Vogt 2003 RET and Andrew C. Vogt to Jennifer and Scott Hayden, 465 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 154, 9/17/2021, $235,000.
Denis FT and Francis B. Denis to John H Saihamer FT and Patricia L. Sailhamer, 2143 Elm St., 9/13/2021, $590,000.
Andre Longtin to Scott E. Camire, 242 Exchange Ave., 9/16/2021, $274,933.
Yaxiong Wang to Susan M. Bill, 134 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 134, 9/15/2021, $249,933.
Marc H. Plamondon to Eric Cushing and Amanda Cairns, 106 Gilhaven Rd., 9/14/2021, $390,000.
Jeffrey T. Bennet to Dennis A. Diaz, 73 Grand Ave., 9/16/2021, $289,000.
C G and H T Karageorgos FT and Christos G. Karageorgos to Davis P. and Janelle M. Robinson, Harrison St., 9/15/2021, $408,000.
Raymond J. Cowham to Sugey Gracia, 631 Hayward St., 9/17/2021, $255,000.
Alyssa J. and Guy Audet to Amara T. and Kali Freeman, 468 Hevey St., 9/17/2021, $300,000.
Sara J. Willwerth to Jennifer L. and Stephen L. Harrington, 112 Karatzas Ave., Unit 112, 9/17/2021, $258,933.
Michael R. Paradise to Richard L. Rojas and Hady A. Lorenzo, 14 Karin St., 9/17/2021, $318,000.
William E. Morin to Laurie Joyce, 124 Kilby St., 9/17/2021, $300,000.
Suzanne Mowery to Roseanna M. Veilleux, 151 Lamprey St., 9/17/2021, $340,000.
Mccarthy Ralph J Est and Jennifer M. Russell to Waterford Const LLC, 401 Mammoth Rd., 9/13/2021, $94,000.
Phalna Heang to Richard Drinkwater, 918 Mammoth Rd., 9/13/2021, $320,000.
Michael Raymond to Amelia King, 231 Maryland Ave., 9/13/2021, $265,000.
Bert S. Mackenzie and Joyce I. Pittman to S and P Enterprises LLC, 172 Massabesic St., 9/15/2021, $320,000.
Gerald and Donna Macneil to Meat Hldg Co LLC, Master St., 9/16/2021, $1,596,000.
Jeff Francois to Briana R. Spaulding, 614 Montgomery St., 9/13/2021, $378,000.
Douglas M Grant RET and Douglas M. Grant to Sarah B. and Jonathan A. Grant, 160 N Bend Dr., 9/16/2021, $420,000.
Kristyn J. Fedorechuk and Tyler Ball to Jaclyn C. Hemandez-Scales and Eliezer G. Hemandez-Seales, 39 Old Orchard Way, Unit 39, 9/17/2021, $394,000.
Jeanne A Parker RET and Jeanne A. Parker to Forest Woodedge Hldg LLC, Pines Condo, Unit 4-7, 9/15/2021, $125,000.
Francine A Sapowicz RET and Francine A. Sapowicz to Daphne L. Ristau, 79 Putnam St., 9/13/2021, $265,000.
Lorraine W. Michals to Michael R. Mortimer, 1080 Ray St., 9/13/2021, $395,000.
Nicole M. Cloutier to Alex R. Steele, 244 River Bank Rd., 9/17/2021, $320,000.
Thomas and Pamela DellaFlora to Tami L. Powell, Riverwalk Place Condo, Unit 3d, 9/16/2021, $440,000.
Mohan B. and Tirtha Rai to Jozef Jolo, 325 S Jewett St., 9/15/2021, $358,000.
David T. Fox and Diane Cravedi to Aun Keo and Melissa Bou, 14 Sandy Brook St., 9/15/2021, $436,000.
Sean P. Mcclellan and Victoria A. Umenhofer to Patrick J. Wholey, 117 Sewall St., 9/16/2021, $330,000.
Ethan J. Holman to Guylaine M. Goulet, 471 Silver St., Unit 401, 9/13/2021, $145,533.
Zachary R. Downs to Devin Kieng, 471 Silver St., Unit 304, 9/17/2021, $194,933.
George C. Skaperdas to Biomquist FT and Scott E. Biomquist, Union St., 9/13/2021, $145,000.
Jillian L. Pihl to Zachary P. Harris, 82-88 Union St., Unit 4, 9/16/2021, $225,000.
R and Helene Levesque FT and Helene C. Levesque to Dumble and Beauty Vite, 72 Upland St., 9/14/2021, $372,533.
Michael A. Bates to Adbullah Idan and Basim Jasim, 71 Warner St., 9/14/2021, $310,000.
Henry E. and Vicki M. Levasseur to Karen J. and Diane Cragin, 177 Waverly St., 9/14/2021, $355,000.
Martha E. Banks and Catherine Lake to Oyebamedji and Fausatu A. Assane, 364 Weston Rd., 9/17/2021, $340,000.
Joseph J. and Amy K. Wulf to Adam and Susan Small, Wilmot St., Lot 29, 9/17/2021, $285,000.
Bloom FT and Kara M. Bloom to Mayon G. and Tasha Mitchell, 88 Worthley Rd., 9/14/2021, $390,000.
MERRIMACK
Michael J. Mignon to Joan M. and Martin R. Weber, 16 Aspen Ln., Unit 16, 9/16/2021, $255,000.
Stephanie M. Bergeron to Trisha A Lawrence RET and Trisha A. Lawrence, 86 Back River Rd., 9/17/2021, $180,000.
Derek Guest to Colleen M. and Dalton B. Mcginness, 20 Bean Rd., 9/13/2021, $640,000.
SRB Investments LLC to Katherine Dufour, 18 Cathy St., 9/16/2021, $539,933.
Robert J. Geer to Valdomiro and Maria S. Vieira, 31 Cricket Hill Dr., Unit 31, 9/17/2021, $259,000.
Gary L. and Diane M. Read to Mary E. and April C. Cummings, 3 Fox Meadow Ln., 9/13/2021, $535,000.
Sarah StOnge to Jean Krikorian, 5 Granite Cir., Unit 5, 9/14/2021, $257,000.
Scott and Guang H. Marison to Mario Suman, 1 Maple Ridge Dr., Unit 215, 9/14/2021, $265,000.
Lauren and Calvin G. Perry to Christina Lamar, 1 Maple Ridge Dr., Unit 213, 9/13/2021, $255,000.
Matthew J. Smith to Daniel and Alyssa L. Cecenas, 27 Mitchell St., 9/17/2021, $400,000.
Ricky D. and Alison L. Crawford to Scott F. and Jennifer Szela, 4 Oxford St., 9/17/2021, $354,933.
NASHUA
Luciana Oliveira to Brijesh Kc and Sarita Bhattarai, 3 Autumn Leaf Dr., Unit 24, 9/15/2021, $225,000.
Denner FT and Bruce R. Denner to Sean Randall, 9 Bartemus Trl., Unit 221, 9/13/2021, $285,000.
Edward Grigoryan to Justin Deflumeri, 19 Blackstone Dr., Unit 1913, 9/17/2021, $232,000.
David and Heather Scalera to Andrea S. and Nathaniel J. Cordova, 19 Bloomingdale Dr., 9/17/2021, $360,000.
Nathan D. and Leah E. Sicard to Alexander R. Miller and Robyn L. Caron, 13 Bolic St., 9/17/2021, $435,000.
Justin Delumeri to Sarah and Andrew Livingston, 9 Booth St., 9/17/2021, $265,000.
Alan Aalerud RET and Alan Aalerud to Indu Prakash-Chaube and Fnu Suman, 20 Cadogan Way, Unit 20, 9/16/2021, $301,000.
Justin R. and Jamilu Barrett to Brenden J. Mccaffery and Ariane Fabrizio, 3 Candia St., 9/15/2021, $440,000.
Shelby K. Descoteaux and Corrine A. Weatherby to Charles Vigneau, 9 Comanche St., 9/14/2021, $360,000.
Daniel M. and Maureen A. Leclair to Evan G. Bartlett and Elaine L. Tam, 18 Dudley St., 9/15/2021, $331,000.
Michael J. and Kristine D. Gauthier to Robert J. and Donna J. Harris, 131 E Hobart St., 9/17/2021, $366,000.
Burgess FT and Glen A. Burgess to Alice L. Miller, 5 Elystan Cir., Unit 5, 9/13/2021, $420,000.
Mary Ortiz to Sumathi Rajanna, Greenwood Condo, Unit 7-11, 9/16/2021, $220,000.
Victor J. and Kelly M. Rezendes to Victor A. Montero, 10 Hatch St., 9/15/2021, $385,000.
Vicki Meagher to Daniel and Mary F. Mccormick, 62 Heather Ct., Unit 62, 9/16/2021, $310,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Ted M. Goldberg, 2 Henry David Dr., 9/15/2021, $385,933.
6 Mayfair Lane 208 RT and Thomas J. Carty to Pei Y. and Akiko M. Wu, Hollis Crossing Condo, Unit 356, 9/13/2021, $255,000.
Teresa Mireles and Guadalupe Mircles to Liam Murphy, 4 Ingalls St., 9/13/2021, $262,000.
James P. and Cynthia Walsh to Andrew Dexter and Nicole Stepanek, 9 Jessica Dr., Unit 9, 9/13/2021, $296,000.
Mohammad Mustak-Ariff to Hamlet Beriguette, 1 Kinsley St., 9/14/2021, $380,000.
Twin Peaks Rlty and Inv LLC to Brian K. Christian, 3 Kinsley St., 9/15/2021, $374,533.
Levy and Barbara L. Thomas to Rick Truong, 38-40 Kinsley St., 9/14/2021, $550,000.
Heather E. Bigos to Van Pham and Thong Vo, 1763 Kinsley St., 9/15/2021, $350,000.
Robert J. and Crystle J. Peters to John P. and Diane E. Falzone, 14 Lamplighter Dr., 9/17/2021, $390,000.
R J and Leona G Roy RET and Leona G. Roy to Patrick Lamb and Margaret F. Conlon, 12 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 303, 9/14/2021, $285,000.
Timothy J. Motylewski to Stephen D. Goodrich, 20 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 103, 9/13/2021, $225,000.
Greenwood RET and Kathleen M. Pollert to Keri L. Brewer, 33 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 33, 9/15/2021, $360,000.
Dorraine F Outlette RET and Denise M. Montminy to Marcel and Heidi Laliberte, Lock St., 9/17/2021, $110,000.
Melanie D. Deschene to Lisa S. and Linda K. Bellantoni, 19 Oakland Ave., 9/16/2021, $355,000.
Paragon Properties LLC to David Sealera and Heather Scalera, 2 Paddington Pl., Unit 1, 9/17/2021, $696,133.
Robert J. and Marcia L. Rogowsky to Hualiang Zhang and Ren Ding, 14 Peach Dr., 9/15/2021, $400,000.
Boucher RET and Jacqueline Chenard to Arline Shea, 3-5 Proctor St., 9/13/2021, $435,800.
Wayne Hsiao and Nai-Tzu Chen to Aaron K. and Angela J. Orenstein, 4 Roedean Dr., Unit 105, 9/13/2021, $156,400.
Madeline C. Carr to Bobbie J. and Matthew M. Parzych, 13 Ryan Way, Unit 13, 9/13/2021, $294,000.
Dorraine F Outlette RET and Denise M. Montminy to Marcel and Heidi Laliberte, Salem St., 9/17/2021, $110,000.
Douglas Dichard to Brenda I. Hernandez and Stephanie L. Joaquin, 25 Sawyer St., 9/16/2021, $389,000.
Shelby K. Descoteaux and Corrine A. Weatherby to Charles Vigneau, Seminole Dr., Lot 6, 9/14/2021, $360,000.
Shelby K. Descoteaux and Corrine A. Weatherby to Charles Vigneau, Seminole Dr., Lot 7, 9/14/2021, $360,000.
Karen T. Campbell to Javier Guitron, 11 Seminole Dr., 9/13/2021, $425,000.
George Carrion to Beryl and Themon Berridge, 9 Shady Ln., 9/13/2021, $345,000.
David and Paula Dion to Capital Point Realty LLC, 2-1/2 Spalding St., 9/16/2021, $150,000.
Melissa J Mahoney RET and Melissa J. Mahoney to Joseph D. and Danielle E. Bower, 5 Thistle Ct., 9/16/2021, $460,133.
Laurence Martin to Valdemir and Taina Roque, 57 Tufts Dr., 9/16/2021, $349,000.
Lisa Taddeo to Peggy A. Simone and William C. Martin, 904 W Hollis St., 9/17/2021, $425,933.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Ted M. Goldberg, Walden Woods Condo, Unit 415, 9/15/2021, $385,933.
Seth and Rebecca Parmeter to Brandon Coelho and Alison Fleming, 17 Wheaton Dr., 9/13/2021, $430,000.
EJR Homes Inc to Daniel M. Fenerty and Amanda R. Damond, 33 White Plains Dr., 9/17/2021, $441,000.
Robert E. Earley and Katherine E. Flynn to GSSG NH Pittsfield E L, 9/14/2021, $60,000.
NEW BOSTON
O and G Custom Rehab LLC to Josh and Torri Mockler, 169 Beard Rd., 9/16/2021, $370,000.
Gregg L. and Donna R. Peirce to Carter A. Meyers, 376 Clark Hill Rd., 9/16/2021, $462,533.
Frank R. Whipple to Edward F. and Rose M. Garger, Lull Rd., 9/15/2021, $490,000.
John P. and Chelsie A. Shock to Jeremy S. Dobson and Rebecca Thibault-Dobson, 515 Old Coach Rd., 9/17/2021, $570,000.
PEMBROKE
Lawrence W. Moore to Christopher R. Black, 119-121 Glass St., 9/14/2021, $335,000.
Doris A. Sorel to Suzanne Damon, 9 Hillcrest Ave., 9/16/2021, $135,000.
Brooke and Matthew J. Choquette to Joseph and Sarah Rosney, 503 Jacks Dr., 9/16/2021, $480,000.
RAYMOND
Russell E Hodgkins RET and Deborah M. Lawrence to Peter and Monique Duda, 9 Governors Dr., 9/15/2021, $275,000.
Russell E Hodgkins RET and Deborah M. Lawrence to Peter and Monique Duda, 11 Governors Dr., 9/15/2021, $50,000.
WEARE
Kevin and Amy Dee to Benjamin C. and Tayleia Niemi, 131 Old Town Rd., Unit B, 9/15/2021, $265,000.