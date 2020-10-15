ALLENSTOWN
BMT Construction LLC to Bonita L. and Michael L. Chagnon, 23 Pine Acres Rd., 10/01/2020, $349,933.
AUBURN
Donadl R. and Donna L. Houle to Drat LLC, 52 Buttonwood Dr., 10/01/2020, $435,000.
Jemco Properties LLC to Derek and Kerri Bedrosian, 76 Juniper Cir., 09/28/2020, $534,933.
Benjamin R. and Samantha J. Belcourt to Evgenia and Stephen Wyka, 215 Rattlesnake Hill Rd., 09/30/2020, $380,000.
4 NH Homes LLC to Bridger Leary, Lot 8-5-1, 10/02/2020, $485,000.
BEDFORD
Lois M. Palmquist to Kari M Sugarman 1998 T and Kari Jackson, 3 Chipping Norton Ln., 09/28/2020, $427,000.
Mark A. Boisvert to Jeffrey W. Healey, 385 Donald St., 10/02/2020, $374,933.
Stephen C. and Kathy J. Baldridge to Adam L. Chick and Caroline A. Kirkfield, 30 Gage Rd., 10/02/2020, $650,000.
Joseph and Melissa Derochemont to Jacki Ann H Roy 2012 RET and Jacki A. Roy, 48 Mcquade Brook Rd., 09/30/2020, $315,000.
Taka and Rapeeporn Sagawa to Timothy A. and Kathorine S. Seifert, 21 Mountain Rd., 09/29/2020, $450,000.
Kurt J. Knoettner and Marguerite C. Knocitner to Raymond G. Arner and Lynn Westgate-Arner, 77 Oriole Dr., 10/01/2020, $465,000.
Cheri and Padraic Spain to Andrea J. and Charles W. Lamarsh, 51 Pembroke Way, 10/01/2020, $653,000.
Paulette C. Dixon and Lawrence C. Shamer to Courtney L. Calkins and Scott H. Blair, 47 Rundlett Hill Rd., 09/30/2020, $355,000.
Kerriann Catlaw 2012 RET and Kerriann Catlaw to Terry L. Tice and Hangying Qiu, 18 Twin Brook Ln., 09/30/2020, $719,333.
Josephine M May RET and Kym W. May to Marc M. Menard, 25 Whisper Dr., 09/29/2020, $433,533.
CANDIA
Bruce and Carol Jordan RET and Carol Jordan to Michael J. Miller, 333 High St., 09/28/2020, $538,000.
Bruce W. and Tanya L. Testerman to Jeremy S. Brooks, 909 High St., 10/01/2020, $307,000.
Graciela E. Denis and Erlene H. Berube to Jenna M. Labarre and Jonathan M. Stanton, 319 Patten Hill Rd., 09/28/2020, $542,000.
T and M Development LLC to Dubois 2018 T and John F. Dubosi, 66 Pineview Dr., 10/01/2020, $399,933.
C D and Mary Dean Sandler T and Craig D. Sandler to William T. and Marie O. Myers, South Rd., 10/01/2020, $565,000.
Stanley J. and Iva L. Wisowaty to Frederick G. Edwards, 20 Thresher Rd., 10/01/2020, $386,000.
Nikolaos and Katherine G. Zafirakis to Anthony Laurin, 10 Tower Hill Rd., 09/28/2020, $285,000.
Neil A Sieminski RET and Gary W. York to K and M Developers LLC, Lot 38-3, 10/02/2020, $135,000.
CHESTER
Lisa A. Vandecasteele to Daniel and Deborah A. Koravos, 59 Granite Ln., Unit 59, 09/30/2020, $372,000.
Jigsaw Builders LLC to David and Stephanie Dembkoski, 54 Hemlock Ln., 09/30/2020, $649,933.
Donald P. and Jacqueline S. Brown to James F. and Kimberly J. Galipeau, 51 Raymond Rd., 10/01/2020, $499,933.
Sawmill Grant LLC to Jigsaw Builders LLC, Lot 4, 09/30/2020, $155,000.
Larry W. Leclair and Nancy D. Lelcair to Kathleen F Leclair LT and Kathleen F. Leclair, 10/01/2020, $148,533.
DEERFIELD
Brett W. Allard and Korissa L. Bailey to Keith D. Vecchione and Jessica Gannon, 7 Harmony Rd., 09/29/2020, $390,000.
Scott and Lauri Emertson to Joseph Doucette and Kim White-Doucette, 12 Woodcrest Dr., 09/30/2020, $425,000.
DERRY
Joseph K. and Erin Harris to Leonard Camara, 10 Blackberry Rd., Unit 10a, 09/28/2020, $259,333.
Kevin C. Scott to Gloria C. Scott, 76 Chester Rd., 10/01/2020, $20,000.
Ritchie A. Philippon to Denise A. Hodgdon, 4 Doris St., 09/29/2020, $375,000.
Douglas Beaton to Robert C. Morgo, 4 Fairfax Ave., Unit 144, 10/01/2020, $138,533.
Laura L. Lambert to John J. Price, 317 Island Pond Rd., Unit L, 10/02/2020, $236,533.
Derek T. and Cindy M. Moniz to Anupam Saini, 16 Jefferson St., 10/01/2020, $300,000.
Michael R. Selling and Karen L. Murphy to Mcgregor Street LLC, Mcgregor St., 09/30/2020, $470,000.
Maureen A. Kingery to Charles A. and Maria M. Palazzolo, 81 N High St., Unit 4, 10/02/2020, $285,000.
Lawrence J. Guros to Christine M. Beard, 21 Newells Meadow Ln., Unit 21, 10/02/2020, $250,000.
Matthew and Jennifer Miceli to Garrett S. and Amanda N. Gage, 5 Newhouse Dr., 09/29/2020, $360,000.
Peter Foskitt to Tara M. and Calvin J. Daly, 1 Noyes Rd., 09/28/2020, $400,000.
Brandon A. Comeau to Habiba ElHajji, 2 Nutmeadow Ln., 09/28/2020, $375,000.
Lifestyle Hm Of Derry NH to James T. and Kathleen A. Michalek, Oakwood Condo, Unit 6, 10/01/2020, $550,133.
Newrez LLC to 3 Wishes LLC, 10 Sunset Ave., 09/28/2020, $242,600.
Carrie A. Cokely to Jesseny J. Whitehouse, 10/01/2020, $290,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Strategic Contracting Co to Eric J. and Melissa A. Lyman, 16 Checkerberry Ln., 09/28/2020, $625,000.
Eric G. Lavoie and Hubert P. Cote to David J. and Flordeluna V. Mills, 9 Foxtail Ln., Unit 6, 09/28/2020, $205,000.
Steven H. and Debra V. Lemire to Jason R. Phaneuf and Tiffany D. Dumensil, Maple St., 10/01/2020, $258,800.
Heidi M. Teague to Mcrae FT and Karen K. Mcrae, Meetingbrook Rd., 10/02/2020, $30,000.
Bainess RET and Stephen A. Baines to Mark A. and Kimberly M. Ceruolo, 166 Monarch Ave., 10/02/2020, $650,000.
Shannon B. and Laurie M. Parr to Goffstown A Munity Town, Pattee Hill Rd., 10/01/2020, $25,000.
Stephanie A. Steele to Eric J. Murphy, Piscataquog Riv, 09/30/2020, $165,000.
Thomas and Kathleen B. Beauchemin to Nhegus LLC, 24 Plimpton Rd., 09/30/2020, $1,375,000.
Goffstown Back Rd Rlty to Martha J. Moulton, 40-a Stone Creek Dr., Unit 29, 09/30/2020, $312,466.
Henry T Volkmann LT and Rachel L. Volkmann to Robert Starace Homes LLC, 09/28/2020, $275,000.
HOOKSETT
Robert E. and Mary Almirall to Kenneth R. and Marian P. Gosselin, 17 Aston Hill Dr., Unit 17, 10/01/2020, $394,933.
Jeffrey J. and Tina Dionne to Anthony and Nicole Longhi, 76 Auburn Rd., 10/02/2020, $475,000.
Lorianne and Luc Daudelin to Alana and Matthew R. Chevrette, 9 Beauchesne Dr., 10/01/2020, $325,000.
Stinson Hills LLC to Jessica and Lance Richardson, 187 Brookview Dr., 10/01/2020, $513,800.
Stinson Hills LLC to Laura A. and Mark T. Spinney, 196 Brookview Dr., 09/28/2020, $553,800.
Summit Vw Of Hooksett LLC to Jenna and William Lynch, 15 Churchill Dr., 09/28/2020, $629,933.
Jenna L. Loranger and William Lynch to Dhan K. Gurung and Dipesh C. Pradhan, 26 Coaker Ave., 09/28/2020, $395,000.
Eric R. and Theresa D. Lee to Louise Boucher, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 429, 09/28/2020, $226,000.
Maria L Beasley 2007 RET and Maria L. Beasley to Kathleen A. Murphy, 29 Lindsay Rd., 10/02/2020, $200,000.
Cassandra Reeder to Ryan A. Carollo, Park Ave., Lot N4, 09/29/2020, $216,000.
David W. and Judith A. Hess to Strategic Contracting Co, Pine St., 09/28/2020, $180,000.
Stinson Hills LLC to Gurung Real Estate RET and Leena Gurung, Lot 49-58, 09/29/2020, $546,400.
Matthew Bouchard and Laurie M. Levesque to Jason Aponte and Heather Mounsey, Lot 15-86, 10/02/2020, $523,000.
LITCHFIELD
Russell and Sharon F Baker T and Russell J. Baker to Richard P. and Alana C. Brassard, 13 Johnston Cir., Unit 13, 09/30/2020, $380,000.
Derek J. Leboeuf and Anisa Kasmollari to Shaunna E. Lee, 40 Lance Ave., 10/02/2020, $338,133.
Michelle L. and Timothy F. Sullivan to Aaron W. Limoges and Caitlin E. Harvey, Naticook Ave., Lot 26, 09/28/2020, $582,000.
Michelle L. and Timothy F. Sullivan to Aaron W. Limoges and Caitlin E. Harvey, Naticook Ave., Lot 27, 09/28/2020, $582,000.
Michelle L. and Timothy F. Sullivan to Aaron W. Limoges and Caitlin E. Harvey, Naticook Ave., Lot 28, 09/28/2020, $582,000.
Michelle L. and Timothy F. Sullivan to Aaron W. Limoges and Caitlin E. Harvey, Naticook Ave., Lot 58, 09/28/2020, $582,000.
2nd Stonehenge LLC to SM Properties LLC, 15 Woodland Dr., 10/02/2020, $2,650,000.
LONDONDERRY
Gannon FT and Ann J. Crowley to David Corn and Maria Manning, 116 Chase Rd., 10/02/2020, $380,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to William J. and Linda M. Ruelle, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 53, 10/02/2020, $489,000.
Erika Finnegan to Audrey V. Pike and Meghan Haley, 26 Fairway Rd., Unit A, 09/28/2020, $255,000.
Edward A. and Linda M. Baker to Lindsey K. and Matthew T. Whelan, 8 Heron Dr., 09/29/2020, $471,000.
Dominick R. and Carol A. Aquilini to Phil E. and Cynthia A. Babcock, 11 Lantern Ln., 09/28/2020, $420,000.
Gary M. and Julie Cowles to Ryan and Hannah Aghdam, 49 Lawson Farm Rd., 09/28/2020, $775,000.
Christopher and Adriana M. Komst to Patrick and Ann Chaffe, 5 Manasquan Cir., 09/30/2020, $495,000.
Thomas P. Simonelli to Michael L. Nalen and Susan D. Strickland, Old Nashua Rd., 09/30/2020, $294,800.
Kristina Hughes and Kristina F. Mcfadries to Kevin and Miriam Perault, 8 Rossini Rd., 10/02/2020, $540,000.
Cartus Financial Corp to Janice E. Banfield and Charles Windhausen, 3 School House Rd., Unit 3, 09/30/2020, $551,000.
Peck RT and James D. Peck to Kelsey and Steven Neubauer, 18 Seasons Ln., 09/30/2020, $495,000.
Stephen F. Seeley to Brad J. and Anne E. Forsythe, 22 Tyler Dr., 10/01/2020, $540,000.
Michael Davis to Michael A. and Jennifer T. Cutuli, 89 West Rd., 09/30/2020, $415,000.
Dubois 2018 T and John F. Dubois to Jennifer J. Lambert, 131 West Rd., 09/29/2020, $410,000.
Ryan Fisher to Kara and Timothy Cava, 10 Windsor Blvd, 10/01/2020, $515,000.
Derek E. Cabral to Stacey L. Cabral, Woodcrest Dr., 09/30/2020, $140,000.
Sobol FT and Joseph M. Sobol to Brandan J. and Valerie S. Leahy, Lot 65-72, 10/02/2020, $420,000.
MANCHESTER
Nancy E. Soarcs to Performance Towing, 5 Alpheus St., 09/28/2020, $345,000.
Jessica Stuart to Rachel Hansen, 33 Andrew St., Unit 5, 10/02/2020, $84,933.
V I. Bashindzhagyan to Ashley Piper, 33 Andrew St., Unit 3, 09/28/2020, $149,933.
Roy June H Est and Cherul A. Krumenacker to Joshua Seebeck, 73 Ash St., 10/02/2020, $279,933.
Kerry L. and Michael G. Pellerin to Antonios and Ann N. Stamatis, 600 Bell St., 10/02/2020, $339,933.
Kyle J. and Rachel K. Winters to Andrew Briers and Samantha Luker, Belmont St., 09/30/2020, $350,000.
Kevin W. and Kathy J. Healy to Ashley M. Blouin, 1208 Belmont St., 10/02/2020, $305,000.
Shan B. and Chhail M. Subba to Sara J. Bridgewater and Hansl E. Mims, 24 Boisvert St., 09/28/2020, $365,000.
Deborah D. Johnson to Rickenbach Renovations, 204 Boutwell St., 09/29/2020, $160,000.
Heather Locke to Leticia Jaquez, 236 Boutwell St., 09/30/2020, $272,000.
Nathan Braffitt to Brandow D. Lund and Natashia R. Dacunha, Bridge St., Lot 169, 10/01/2020, $325,000.
Nathan Braffitt to Brandow D. Lund and Natashia R. Dacunha, Bridge St., Lot 170, 10/01/2020, $325,000.
Nathan Braffitt to Brandow D. Lund and Natashia R. Dacunha, Bridge St., Lot 171, 10/01/2020, $325,000.
Matthew and Susana A. Ashooh to Benjamin Armstrong and Riana Cleveland, 103 Broadway Ave., 09/30/2020, $332,533.
PRF Real Estate LLC to 18 Brook St LLC, 18 Brook St., 09/29/2020, $560,000.
Leon R. and Suzanne A. Forest to Timothy M. and Jirapom H. Schmidt, 222 Brunelle Ave., 09/28/2020, $300,000.
Provencher FT and Carol A. Provencher to April S. Provencher, 130 Calef Rd., Unit 2, 09/30/2020, $275,000.
James E. and Paula F. Bennett to Theresa E. and John T. Kelly, 61 Cambridge Ct, 10/02/2020, $415,000.
Mary Tzimopoulos to Mark F. Lasala, 492 Cedar St., 09/29/2020, $240,000.
Morgan Doty to Matthew R. and Jacklyne E. Wilson, 43 Charleston Ave., 09/29/2020, $275,000.
Kenneth R. and Marian P. Gosselin to Alan B Johnston LT and Alan B. Johnston, 44 Christy Ln., 10/01/2020, $406,000.
Igor and Caitlin J. Marchenko to Melissa E. Landry, 311 Cir.cle Rd., Unit 311, 10/01/2020, $230,000.
Jessica P. Nichols to Caden J. Daigle, 322 Cir.cle Rd., Unit 322, 09/29/2020, $215,000.
Matthew Soucy to E L. DeLosSantos-Anziani, 852 Clay St., 10/01/2020, $335,000.
Skwozynski Henry Est and Virginia Y. Skwozynski to 39 Bremer Street LLC, Clement St., 10/01/2020, $75,000.
Marc R. and Pamela S. Caron to MDR Rehab Dev, 214 Conant St., 10/01/2020, $250,000.
Akayla and Douglas A. Malloy to Kyle Brazell and Laura Delcamp, 252 Coral Ave., 10/02/2020, $350,000.
KLLRJ LLC to Bruce J. Marks, 3 Country Club Dr., Unit 201, 10/01/2020, $250,000.
Kayla N. Bilodeau to Karah and Karen Kaffel, 16 Cranberry Way, Unit 16, 09/28/2020, $280,000.
Willem J. Geldenhuys and Aubree Cecil to Kayla M. Lafond and Keith Metayer, 166 Cumberland St., 10/01/2020, $270,000.
Suzanne E. and David S. Damon to Edward Content, 81 Dorchester St., 09/29/2020, $290,000.
519 Dubuque St LLC to Mike Bunie Inc, 519 Dubuque St., 09/30/2020, $490,000.
Hightower RE Hldg LLC to Eastem Hsng Prop Mgmt LLC, 724 E Industrial Park Dr., Unit 1, 10/01/2020, $149,933.
Francis X. Morton to Andrew R. Baines, 111 English Village Rd., Unit 101, 09/28/2020, $115,000.
Jessica L. Lefavor to Kathy J. Desjardin, 614 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 614, 09/28/2020, $220,000.
Vincent FT and Mark R. Vincent to Stage Crossing LLC, Frontage Rd., 10/02/2020, $60,000.
Jesse R. and Melissa G. Biron to Sydney P. Bishop, 59 Garlact Ave., 10/02/2020, $265,000.
Therese B. Demanche to Madeleine M. Laplante and Jeffrey J. Sanfason, 55 Goodwin St., 10/01/2020, $280,000.
Joseph and Cynthia Harrison to Guy and Karen Laplante, Gray St., Lot 95, 09/30/2020, $260,000.
Marcel L. Caron to Melissa Fandino, 475 Hall St., 10/01/2020, $220,000.
D and Theresa Blanchard FT and David E. Blanchard to Brian D. Covey, 39 Hamblet St., 10/01/2020, $271,533.
375 Manchester St 6 LLC to 514 Hanover St LLC, 514 Hanover St., 09/29/2020, $425,000.
Lisa M. Marsh to Donald P. Bass, 930 Hanover St., 10/02/2020, $295,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 29, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 21, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 7, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 9, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 40, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 31, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 5, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 10, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 16, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 34, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 35, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 37, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 377 Huse Rd., 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 6, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 28, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 35, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 5, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 10, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 11, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 15, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 16, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 18, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 19, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 21, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 24, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 30, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 38, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 379 Huse Rd., 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 19, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 1, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 2, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 3, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 4, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 5, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 6, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 7, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 8, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 11, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 12, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 14, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 15, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 16, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 17, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 18, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 20, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 21, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 22, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 23, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 24, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 26, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 28, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 29, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 30, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 31, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 32, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 33, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 34, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 35, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 36, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 37, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 38, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., Unit 39, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 383 Huse Rd., 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 17, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 15, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 1, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 2, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 3, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 4, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 5, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 6, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 7, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 8, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 9, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 10, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 11, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 12, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 13, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 14, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 16, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 18, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 19, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 20, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 21, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 22, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 23, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 24, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 25, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 26, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 27, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 28, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 29, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 30, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 31, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 32, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 33, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 34, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 35, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 36, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 37, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 38, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 39, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., Unit 40, 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
DLC Manchester LLC to Larkspur LLC, 385 Huse Rd., 10/01/2020, $10,395,000.
519 Dubuque St LLC to Mike Bunie Inc, Kelley St., 09/30/2020, $490,000.
Tomahawk Properties LLC to Mike Bunie Inc, 7 Maple St., 09/30/2020, $450,000.
Rock Rimmon Holdings LLC to Washington Silveira, 353 Merrimack St., 10/01/2020, $360,000.
Patrick E. and Allison M. Buckley to Nick and Maria R. Mora, 369 Merrimack St., 10/01/2020, $320,000.
Donna L Dunn LT and Donna L. Dunn to Tyler Halstead, 8 Merrow St., 10/01/2020, $331,200.
Keith Gokey to Nikolaos and Katherine Zafirakis, Montgomery St., Lot 3191, 10/01/2020, $330,000.
Willie H. Fouse to Heather M. Poulin, 611 Montgomery St., 10/02/2020, $280,000.
Kelli L. Salle and Jennifer H. Gagne to Dana and Alejandro Romero, 361 Morey St., 09/29/2020, $315,000.
Sonia I. Pagan to Thomas P. and Pamela Occhipinti, 220 Myrtle St., 10/02/2020, $750,000.
Brad W. and Nancy R. Stocks to Laura Owen and Timthy Bagg, 75 N Adams St., 10/02/2020, $348,533.
Kevin J. Shaughnessy and Nichole M. StPaul to Kevin J. Oshaghnessy and Connor J. Shaughnessy, 380 Paquette Ave., 09/28/2020, $41,000.
Kevin J. and Kristin J. Maloney to Katherine K. and Brendan A. Oneill, 78 Pasture Dr., 10/01/2020, $345,000.
Thomas E. and Kathleen C. Peirce to 193 Pearl LLC, 193 Pearl St., 10/01/2020, $381,000.
Luce Duvert to Beatrice Duvert, 303 Pearl St., 10/01/2020, $83,000.
Winchell FT and Kenneth A. Winchell to Michael Johnson, 55 River Rd., Unit 10g, 10/01/2020, $324,933.
Eugene A. and Suzanne M. Kachuck to Doreen Willette, 203 Rosegate Farm Dr., 10/01/2020, $365,000.
Tilat Sic Property LLC to Manchester Ama Rlty, 1229 S Willow St., 09/30/2020, $55,000.
Avyjom LLC to Matthew G Brown RET and Matthew G. Brown, 106 School St., 09/30/2020, $372,533.
Arthur Little to William J. Fafard, 130 Seames Dr., 09/29/2020, $280,933.
James R. and Katherine S. Mize to David M. and Allison Cormier, 376 Seames Dr., 09/28/2020, $311,000.
Calvin J. and Tara M. Daly to Alyssa L. Gedeon and Cameron J. Landry, 445 Seames Dr., 09/29/2020, $290,000.
Maryann Freitas to Daniel J. Osorio and Victoria E. Haddad, 36 Shady Ln., 10/02/2020, $372,533.
Jeffrey P. Fierimonte to Anastasiya Demba and Marina Bauer, 145 Sibley Ter, 09/28/2020, $300,000.
Brian A. and Maureen T. Stinchfield to James R. Haddad, 493 Spruce St., 09/30/2020, $412,533.
Katherine M Labanaris RET and Joyce Rose to Alexander Avakov and Elvira Demchenko, Summer St., 10/02/2020, $43,000.
David M Robertson RET and David M. Robertson to Robert L. Dimauro, 152 Sylvan Ln., 10/01/2020, $499,933.
Richard A. and Diane A. Dryer to Nathan Wade-Braffitt, 109 Tennyson Dr., 09/30/2020, $525,000.
Paul J. Roy to Roy Bentas Cpas PC, 697 Union St., Unit 2, 09/29/2020, $140,000.
Angel A. Lebron to Christopher and Elaine Holka, 760 Union St., 10/01/2020, $335,000.
Scott I. and Jennifer J. Wifholm to Allison L. Maynard, 244 Valley West Way, Unit 244, 10/02/2020, $179,933.
James P. and Janet E. Bernier to Jenna J. Keil, 14 Victoria St., 09/30/2020, $445,000.
Bette Bishop to Stephanic Medina, 28 Vinton St., 10/02/2020, $275,000.
John Young to Hcather Barrows and Christopher Weeks, 52 W Haven Rd., 10/01/2020, $279,933.
Brandon P. Yarmo and Peter R. Santerre to P P Real Management LLC, W Shore Park Crystal Lk, Lot 68, 09/30/2020, $99,000.
Brandon P. Yarmo and Peter R. Santerre to P P Real Management LLC, W Shore Park Crystal Lk, Lot 69, 09/30/2020, $99,000.
Brandon P. Yarmo and Peter R. Santerre to P P Real Management LLC, W Shore Park Crystal Lk, Lot 70, 09/30/2020, $99,000.
Brandon P. Yarmo and Peter R. Santerre to P P Real Management LLC, W Shore Park Crystal Lk, Lot 71, 09/30/2020, $99,000.
Brandon P. Yarmo and Peter R. Santerre to P P Real Management LLC, W Shore Park Crystal Lk, Lot 72, 09/30/2020, $99,000.
Brandon P. Yarmo and Peter R. Santerre to P P Real Management LLC, W Shore Park Crystal Lk, Lot 73, 09/30/2020, $99,000.
Richard A. Bonacorsi to Anthony C. Gustafson and Rosa E. Menjivar, 155 Waverly St., 09/30/2020, $240,000.
Mcagan Corcoran to Joseph B. and Lauren E. Burrows, 430 Webster St., 10/01/2020, $270,000.
William A Dodge LT and William A. Dodge to Christa Hartigan and Christopher Jaques, 366 Whitney Ave., 09/28/2020, $385,000.
Ruby Holdings LLC to David Duhamel and Holly A. Lansdale, 192 Woodview Way, Unit 192, 09/30/2020, $294,933.
Kaitlyn L. Gibson to Paul D. Lahaie, 33 Worthley Rd., 09/28/2020, $350,000.
Charies Poulicakos to Julian B. Dano and Keilani L. Rudderham, Young St., 09/28/2020, $255,000.
Joshua Rivera and Vanessa Rivers to Gordon T. Haner, 245 Youville St., 09/30/2020, $312,533.
Jake Maury-Bonilla and Katherin Bonilla to Mary Tzimopoulos, 09/29/2020, $165,000.
Smith Brooks Realty LLC to Bangor SB, 09/30/2020, $30,000.
Velcro USA Inc to Edge Apartments LLC, 10/02/2020, $2,100,000.
MERRIMACK
Streif LLC to Martha E Brackett RET and Martha E. Brackett, 2 Abenaki Cir., Unit 1, 09/28/2020, $364,933.
Martha J. Moulton to Paige Culveyhouse and Tyler Wageling, 281 Baboosic Lake Rd., 09/30/2020, $450,000.
Christine M. Beard to Justin S. Bartolo, 5 Bridle Path, 09/30/2020, $465,000.
Yuriko M. Campbell to Dominik G. Lupo, 8 Craig Dr., 10/02/2020, $400,000.
Apmk Ventures LLC to Samer Safa, 16 Depot St., 10/01/2020, $455,000.
Elieen Gribouski to Ek N. Darjee and Emilia Gurung, 9 Dumpling Way, 10/02/2020, $314,000.
Melissa A. Leblanc to Benjamin J. Packard, 14 Flintlock Ln., Unit 7, 09/29/2020, $185,000.
Walsh Michael Est and Maureen Blanchard to Michael R. Mcguinness and Stephanie M. Mayo, 93 Front St., 09/30/2020, $281,000.
John J. Connors to Joseph A. Sinagoga, Greens Pond Rd., 09/29/2020, $212,533.
Stephen G. Mihalick to Gerianne and Timothy Ryder, Grouse Ln., 10/01/2020, $275,000.
Tony Nast to Debra M. Sundstrom, 83 Indian Rock Rd., Unit 83, 09/28/2020, $234,933.
Edward C. and Carol Ekstrom to Irma Annecharico and Douglas Detwiler, 11 Jefferson Dr., 09/30/2020, $272,733.
M Venkatasubramaniam and Shashirekha Sundaram to Mark Swiades, 18 Jonathan Cir., Unit 18, 09/28/2020, $345,000.
Kathryn A. Maiello to Linda and Timothy C. Hunt, 1 Lexi Cir., 09/29/2020, $729,000.
Femanda M. Pinheiro to James W. Nickola, 9 Merrimack Dr., Unit 9, 10/01/2020, $245,000.
Deborah and Daniel S. Collins to John and Patricia Farino, 45 Merrimack Dr., Unit 45, 09/28/2020, $235,000.
Brian D. and Jacqualine D. Chamberlain to Katherine and Jeremy Dooley, 23 Merrymeeting Dr., 09/29/2020, $556,533.
Michael J Peret RET and Michael J. Peret to Ryan P. Donovan, 2 Middlesex Rd., Unit 2, 10/01/2020, $255,000.
Dyana Lewis to Tammy J. Stairs, Miriam Rd., Lot 683, 09/28/2020, $255,000.
Dyana Lewis to Tammy J. Stairs, Miriam Rd., Lot 684, 09/28/2020, $255,000.
Dyana Lewis to Tammy J. Stairs, Miriam Rd., Lot 685, 09/28/2020, $255,000.
Patricia J. Farington and Walter C. Farrington to Kevin M. and Susan A. Wheel, 40 Pearson Rd., 09/28/2020, $518,000.
Cheryl L Peltak RET and James A. Peltak to Bryan J. Flynn, 80 Peaslee Rd., 09/30/2020, $435,133.
Kathleen S. Goodridge to Jessica Johnson, Quincy Ln., Lot 3, 09/29/2020, $390,000.
Stephen G. Mihalick to Gerianne and Timothy Ryder, Ravencroft Way, 10/01/2020, $275,000.
Armo Ammo 2 Corp to Investment Properties LLC, Reeds Ferry Way, 10/01/2020, $489,133.
Hanley FT and Scott G. Hanley to Amy M. and Roland Simard, 10 Sarah Dr., 09/28/2020, $475,000.
James and Annmarie Kirkpatrick to Ronald G. and Maureen B. Hayward, 27 Sarah Dr., 10/01/2020, $511,800.
Shawn D. Bumham to Leonard M. Walsh, 40 Sentry Way, Unit 40, 10/01/2020, $240,000.
John F. Dunn and Karen L. Dodge to Geraldine and Briana Silck, 88 Sentry Way, Unit 88, 10/02/2020, $245,000.
Adam L. Chick and Caroline Kirkfield-Chick to Elizabeth Eastman, Souhegan Woods Amherst Rd., Lot 3, 09/30/2020, $552,800.
Hudson Homes Mgmt LLC T and US Bank NA Tr to Richard A. Mazzola and Alanna J. Mazzolz, 5 Springfield Cir., 10/02/2020, $535,000.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to Michael H. and Denise H. Weed, 41 Toby Cir., 10/01/2020, $535,400.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to Julia A Mason FT and Thomas A. Mason, 49 Toby Cir., 09/30/2020, $475,000.
Heather M. Mounsey to Dominic J. Martone, 163 Turkey Hill Rd., 10/02/2020, $365,000.
Susan C. and John A. Freeman to John F. and Joanne L. Hamilton, 1 Village Falls Way, Unit 1, 09/29/2020, $212,000.
Patrick E. Mulcahy to Irina G. Bailey, W Chamberlain Rd., 10/02/2020, $248,000.
Nada Hashem to Vijay and Vijayalakshmi Turlapati, 8 Wellington Cir., Unit 8, 10/01/2020, $235,000.
Adam L. Chick and Caroline Kirkfield-Chick to Elizabeth Eastman, Wilson Hill Rd., Lot 4, 09/30/2020, $552,800.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Stratton C. and Sue C. Gatzimos, 09/30/2020, $490,800.
Fred R. and Jennifer L. Morris to Brittany Rose Bonini IRT and Brittany R. Bonini, 10/01/2020, $660,000.
Nicole A. Filadoro to Rence and Timothy Flynn, 10/01/2020, $352,000.
NASHUA
Sargent FT and Stephanie A. Sargent to Abiola A. and Kaitlyn E. Ajaka, 78 Allds St., Unit 4, 09/29/2020, $212,000.
Ryan R. Hcilc and Rosa Heile to Tami and Cameron Sammataro, Almont St., 09/29/2020, $337,000.
Michael White to Christopher Lynch, Boire Fld, 09/29/2020, $80,000.
Waleed Khalo to Monte Treasure, Bowers St., 10/02/2020, $269,933.
Edwin and Karen Deoleo to Richard E. Boyd and Starla Phawn-Boyd, 67 Bowers St., 09/29/2020, $345,000.
Amy M. and Roland Simard to Shawna C. Hanley and Wayne A. Shores, 5 Bradford St., 09/28/2020, $357,000.
Nguyen FT and Albert Nguyen to Hosea and Meghan Mba, 8 Brinton Dr., 10/02/2020, $374,000.
Searle Eleanore A Est and Kim L. Bollind to Phil Chandler, Broad St., 09/28/2020, $199,000.
Leigh A. Braley and Charles J. Bralcy to Jade O. Graves and Kellie Calden, 19 Byron Dr., 10/01/2020, $465,000.
David Faucher and Carole Breton to Bemardino M. and Maria L. Silva, 38 Caldwell Rd., 09/29/2020, $431,533.
Brian Morrissey to Daniel J. Coleman, 74 Cannongate 3, Unit 74, 09/30/2020, $255,000.
Sandra L Clark RET and Sandra L. Clark to Yuqiong Liu, 38 Central St., 09/30/2020, $512,000.
Property Possible Inc to Steve S. Hillson, 114 Chandler St., 10/02/2020, $321,000.
John A. and Leslie A. Dow to George A. Celardo, 13 Cider Ln., 10/01/2020, $404,000.
William A. and Monica J. Curtin to Sarah C. Evens, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 124, 09/30/2020, $217,600.
Theresa A. Langlais to Vincent J. and Laura Hogan, 2 Dane St., 10/01/2020, $345,000.
Steven R. and Cheryl A. Dabrieo to Dominick Pecora, Daniel Webster Hwy., 10/02/2020, $226,533.
75 Deerwood Drive LLC to Pei W. and Amy Tsoi, 71 Deerwood Dr., 10/02/2020, $348,000.
75 Deerwood Drive LLC to Fabia M. Russano and Adam Mirick, 71 Deerwood Dr.ive Condo, Unit 17b, 09/30/2020, $267,733.
Richard G. Demers to Artisan Homes LLC, 23 Dexter St., 09/28/2020, $225,000.
Mark and V Derosch Jr RET and Mark A. Derosch to Richard Bemier and Nancy Bernier, E Dunstable Rd., 10/01/2020, $435,000.
Foster Carol A Est and April Hocut to Robert J. Desmarais, Edmond Dr., Lot 110, 10/01/2020, $215,000.
Hayden Green T and Kathleen M. Barretto to Kathy G. Michaud, 39 Furnival Rd., Unit 39, 09/28/2020, $400,000.
Lorraine S. and Russell H. Cooper to Giovany and Patricia J. Soria, 105 Gilman St., 09/30/2020, $338,000.
Burgess Crystal Jane Est and Daniel Burgess to Rice Prop Holdings LLC, 8 Hastings Ln., 09/30/2020, $203,000.
Wanderson and Jennifer M. Martins to Rudline Alcius, 6 Howard St., 09/28/2020, $270,000.
Whitestone Rlty Assoc to Dolloff Vallier Props, 6 Knights Bridge Dr., Unit J105, 09/30/2020, $44,800.
Diana M Newman RET and Lindsay M. Newman to Marc C. Thayer and Mohammed Ghraiz, 15 Laton St., 10/01/2020, $309,000.
Susan A. Delcore to Michael and Jessica Mccarthy, 19 Lisbon Ln., 10/02/2020, $160,000.
Mary S Doolittle RET and Jerry Doolittle to Upkarn Singh-Bhogal, 35 Marlowe Rd., 09/30/2020, $287,000.
Patricia Francoeur to Joseph R. and Stephanie Lilly, 10 Newburgh Rd., 10/02/2020, $390,000.
Brendan D. and Christine M. Nesheim to Aaron H. and Jennifer G. Gureckis, 39 Northwood Dr., 09/29/2020, $474,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Kathleen E Lambert RET and Randall D. Lambert, 6 Pasture Ln., Unit 6, 09/30/2020, $382,933.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Gregory M. and Susan A. Dillon, 8 Pasture Ln., Unit 8, 10/02/2020, $382,933.
Side By Side Enterprises to Mark T. and Kelly O. Day, Pine St., 09/28/2020, $330,400.
Jennifer Gureckis to Jacob T. Pilcher, 135 Princeton Rd., 09/29/2020, $333,000.
Gerow and Mellin FT and Nelson R. Gerow to James F. Savage, 14 Redwood Cir., Unit 14, 10/01/2020, $190,000.
Rivier College to Bisono 413 S Main St LLC, 413 S Main St., 10/02/2020, $285,533.
Springs 1 LLC to Linda Robinson RET and Linda Robinson, 28 Scenic Dr., Unit 13, 09/28/2020, $335,133.
Ivo S. and Ivete D. Raimundo to Timothy Francis and Heather A. Gouveia, 23 Shakespeare Rd., 09/30/2020, $480,000.
Mark and V Derosch Jr RET and Mark A. Derosch to Richard Bemier and Nancy Bernier, Spit Brook Rd., 10/01/2020, $435,000.
Elizabeth M. Stanley and Matthew R. Caggiula to Christina Simmons and Adam Ober, 42 Spring Cove Rd., Unit 42, 10/01/2020, $255,000.
Whitestone Rlty Assoc to Diaa Mahaba, 262 Stonebridge Dr., Unit 262, 09/29/2020, $46,933.
Bates West FT and Robert L. Bates to Matthew F. Leshane, 13 St.rawberry Bank Rd., Unit 8, 09/29/2020, $135,000.
Mark T. and Kelly O. Day to Jonathan G. King and Diana C. Valencia, 19 Syracuse Rd., 09/28/2020, $430,000.
Lee A. Eastburn to Vincent M. Frasco, 20 Valencia Dr., 10/01/2020, $315,000.
Maura A. Infante and Caroline L. Ramos to Francisco Garcia and Aurelina F. Laguar, W Hollis St., Lot 1525, 09/30/2020, $350,000.
Maura A. Infante and Caroline L. Ramos to Francisco Garcia and Aurelina F. Laguar, 646 W Hollis St., 09/30/2020, $350,000.
Heather Lacroix-Defeo to Elisabeth Font and David Carreras, 48 Watson St., 10/01/2020, $355,000.
Skillings Davis T and Sandra A. Davis to Justine A. and Thomas G. Bergin, 17 Winchester St., 10/01/2020, $359,933.
David D. Valentine and Rebecca W. Rebecca to Pritesh Petel, 10/02/2020, $160,000.
NEW BOSTON
Donald and Cindy Duhaime to Kimberty C. and Todd C. Letellier, 588 Bedford Rd., 09/30/2020, $458,000.
Liam P. and Jessica P. Tardif to Melinda L Charles LT and Robert A. Charles, Mccurdy Rd., 10/01/2020, $130,000.
Joshua T. and Meghan T. Chamberlain to Jeanne C. and Neal D. Jones, Route 13, 09/29/2020, $589,933.
Joshua T. and Meghan T. Chamberlain to Jeanne C. and Neal D. Jones, Wilson Hill Rd., Lot 34, 09/29/2020, $589,933.
Joshua T. and Meghan T. Chamberlain to Jeanne C. and Neal D. Jones, Wilson Hill Rd., Lot 41, 09/29/2020, $589,933.
PEMBROKE
Susans Investment LLC to Elizabeth Gobeil and Dylan Sargent, 634 Borough Rd., 10/01/2020, $265,000.
Maranda H. and Michael R. Donnelly to Bryan A. Yagual, 419-a and b Deerpath Ln., 10/02/2020, $325,000.
James H. Beer to Sarah Caldwell-Washburn and Scott Powers, Hemlock Hill Rd., 10/02/2020, $360,000.
Jacob L Meyer RET 2017 and Jacob L. Meyer to Randall Mercier, 100 Main St., Unit 103, 10/02/2020, $128,000.
Bonnie Bartholomew 2008 T and Bonnie B. Bartholomew to Nicholas Garland and Kelsey May, 100 Main St., Unit 316, 09/29/2020, $130,000.
Kelly FT and Janine D. Kelly to Joshua M. and Melissa M. Amyot, 31 Peaslee Dr., 09/28/2020, $341,000.
Cole FT and Farnum W. Cole to Samuel J. Devries, Pembroke St., 10/01/2020, $309,000.
RAYMOND
Allison M. Wagner to F T and M M Gargiulo IRT and Keith F. Gargiulo, 46 Arrow Ln., Unit 46, 09/28/2020, $283,000.
BIP LLC to Jacob T. and Melanie L. Wells, 90 Batchelder Rd., 10/01/2020, $275,000.
Joshua and Helana A. Pierga to Alex Tavares and Daniela Mercado, Chetague Rd., 09/29/2020, $475,000.
Terrace P. Ward to Brandon and Marissa Olivier, 6 Country View Dr., 09/30/2020, $180,000.
Charles P. and Heather E. Jardine to Jacob N. Maggs and Terra L. Emery, 95 Langford Rd., 10/01/2020, $205,000.
Eric and Jennifer Andrews to Paul J. Hammerle and B Glen Laovie, 29 Old Manchester Rd., 09/29/2020, $365,000.
Onway Lk Vlg Condo LLC to Kimberly Milliken, 15 Sargent Dr., Unit 93, 09/28/2020, $159,933.
Marshall and Amy Nolan to Robert E. and Isadora R. Legendre, Lot 2, 10/01/2020, $265,000.
WEARE
Michael J Murray RET and Michael J. Murray to Merron Properties LLC, 45 B And B Ln., 09/28/2020, $430,000.
Dumont William A Est and Karen Marquis to Kevin Robichaud, 18 Center Brook Ln., 09/30/2020, $196,000.
James C. and Linda A. Wathen to Matthew B. and Heather L. Harvey, 340 Flanders Memorial Rd., 09/28/2020, $280,000.
Michael and Christine James to Shawn D. and Mary E. Burnham, 90 Fox Hollow Dr., 10/01/2020, $412,533.
Matthew B. and Heather L. Harvey to Todd J. and Linda M. Bock, Memorial Dr., 09/28/2020, $131,733.
Sandra A. Kevlik to Sean M. Ray, 1380 River Rd., Unit 4, 09/29/2020, $197,933.
Donald C. Boisvert to Gary D Remillard LT and Gary D. Remillard, 389 Riverdale Rd., 09/29/2020, $100,000.
Kenneth G. Stevenson to Kenneth G. and Nicole M. Stevenson, 90 S Sugar Hill Rd., 09/30/2020, $180,000.
Bernard Y. and Mary N. Couturier to Lisa M. Oloughlin, 09/30/2020, $35,000.