ALLENSTOWN
Judith Bodi and Daniel Boisvert to Kira B. Zannoni and Nicholas B. Zuaro, 66 Turnpike St., 10/06/2020, $260,000.
AUBURN
Shawn M. and Erica J. Mcguinness to Kevin R. and Michelle Donahue, 42 Saddle Hill Dr., 10/05/2020, $564,000.
BEDFORD
Carol A Lewis RET and Carol A. Lewis to Nicholas A. Coiella, 107 Meadowcrest Dr., 10/07/2020, $400,000.
John M. Matale and Brenda L. Natale to Caitlin E. and Scott D. Robator, 9 Newbury Ln., 10/07/2020, $615,000.
Tandb Realty LLC to Alyson Goldberg, Riddle Dr., Lot 14-39, 10/09/2020, $369,000.
Visocchi Alice G Est and Celeste M. Nelson to Carmen Kupetz, Riverwolk, Unit 210, 10/08/2020, $117,533.
CANDIA
Jason M. and Rebecca Cronk to Jacob Anderson, 139 Horizon Ln., 10/09/2020, $380,000.
Ronald A. Severino to Jesse Mailhot, Island Rd., 10/07/2020, $175,000.
Paul Hunter to Crystal and Wilmi Soto, 392 New Boston Rd., 10/08/2020, $480,000.
T and M Development LLC to C D and Mary D Sandler IRT and Craig D. Sandler, 33 Pineview Dr., 10/08/2020, $429,933.
CHESTER
Robin T. and Dennis P. Glynn to Charles J. Goddard, 96 Lane Rd., 10/09/2020, $410,000.
Robert J. Marcotte to Aodlfo A. and Paula Gomez, 30 Sweet Briar Ln., 10/09/2020, $499,000.
DEERFIELD
Robert B. and Gail M. Ford to Frank T. and Hannah Bongiovanni, 163 Griffin Rd., 10/05/2020, $455,000.
Brittany E. Berry and Laurie A. Kennedy to Kristie G. Haskell, Shore Rd., 10/05/2020, $125,000.
Constance P. Blight to Adam and Melissa Hicks RET and Adam R. Hicks, 73 South Rd., 10/05/2020, $560,000.
DERRY
Freddy J. Reyes to Jose F. and Sandra Reyes, 139 Bypass 28, 10/07/2020, $200,000.
Welch 2018 T and James E. Welch to Antonio D. and Dean M. Pittore, 217 Bypass 28, 10/06/2020, $575,000.
Hosea Hobbs to Walter Johnson, 8 Chester Rd., 10/06/2020, $325,000.
Robert A. and Susan T. Higgins to Douglas A. and Jo-Anne M. Chute, 1010 Collettes Grove Rd., 10/08/2020, $229,000.
Wayne A. and Becky Cummings to L2l Investments Derry LLC, 101 E Broadway, Unit 2, 10/05/2020, $125,000.
Mary D. and William Ainscow to Alexander S. and Evelyn Madden, 102 E Broadway, 10/08/2020, $682,000.
Adam F. and Katherine M. Jenness to Krysten G. Gosztyla and Nicholas W. Calitri, 54 Hillside Ave., 10/08/2020, $285,000.
David Brown and Jacquelyn Coponen to Daniel R. and Lori M. Ouellette, 14 Ledgewood Dr., 10/09/2020, $396,000.
Adrian T. Parker to Andrew R. Alcutt and Alora N. Hillman, 7 Middleridge Rd., 10/08/2020, $455,000.
Jason M. Mccrevan to Tyler Roushia and Ashley Hubbard, 81 N High St., Unit 18, 10/07/2020, $269,000.
Ryan P. Sweeney to William V. and Jennifer L. Couture, 70 N Shore Rd., 10/09/2020, $435,000.
Mcmaster Development LLC to Rodney K. and Laurie A. Daily, Old Chester Rd., 10/07/2020, $22,533.
John Lanzafame and Brian Bell to Kyle Needs, 13 Pinehurst Ave., 10/06/2020, $399,933.
Brian C. and Cristan C. Howard to Kyle Levesque, 7 Rollins St., 10/06/2020, $280,000.
Brian M. Carney to John L. Cabral, 11 Stark Rd., 10/09/2020, $515,000.
Donald L. and Lisa A. Simpson to Trevor Hardy, 47 Stark Rd., 10/05/2020, $365,000.
Yvonne Zani to Brandon Bettencourt and Victoria Anderson, 65 Stonegate Ln., Unit 65, 10/08/2020, $172,000.
Florence L. Teats and Vanessa Montgomery to Scott Fischer, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 54, 10/09/2020, $253,533.
Primecap LLC to Amanda A. Darosa and Steven Leighton, 45 Tsienneto Rd., 10/08/2020, $371,933.
Evelyn Atocha to Kimberly A. Dusombre and Robert E. Haggar, 13 Upstone Ln., 10/06/2020, $350,000.
John M. Carvalho to Ryan J. and Stephanie T. Manning, 129 Warner Hill Rd., 10/06/2020, $450,000.
Christine M. and Antonio L. Silva to Tyler J. Wilson and Alexandria B. Beaudoin, 16 Westgate Rd., 10/06/2020, $350,000.
Elizabeth A. Kiley to Stephen J. Andrews, 52 Windham Depot Rd., 10/09/2020, $415,000.
Clermont J. and Donna L. Dumont to Juan Morales, 64 Windham Rd., 10/05/2020, $385,000.
DUNBARTON
Michael J. Bergeron to Adam and Denise Stasio, 24 County Rd., 10/09/2020, $435,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Randell W. and Kathie F. Taylor to Darlene Fredette FT and Darlene K. Fredette, 67 College Rd., 10/09/2020, $320,000.
Geoffrey A. Pinard and Meagan Therriauit to Joshua T. and Danielle Swallow, 74 Horizon Dr., 10/05/2020, $399,933.
Maurice E. Daneauit and Helen Dancauit to Jared Gadoury, 52 Laurel St., 10/05/2020, $256,000.
Goffstown Back Rd Rlty to Viktor and Rodica Afanasenko, 38-a Stone Creek Dr., 10/09/2020, $313,466.
Richard Simone P Est and Denise Marvell to MDR Rebab Development LLC, 10/08/2020, $110,000.
HOOKSETT
Alco Properties LLC to Granite State Dog Recover, 7 Dartmouth St., 10/05/2020, $270,000.
Sachs FT and Robyn Sachs-Carpenter to Lyanne and Ronald Gauvin, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 1346, 10/06/2020, $325,000.
LITCHFIELD
Leslie R. Perrin to Mark V Esposito 2020 T and Mark V. Esposito, Albuquerque Ave., 10/07/2020, $435,000.
Leslie R. Perrin to Mark V Esposito 2020 T and Mark V. Esposito, April Dr., 10/07/2020, $435,000.
Gina Dipietrantonio and Tony J. Michaud to Walter Crane, 19 Blue Jay Way, 10/06/2020, $360,000.
Leslie R. Perrin to Mark V Esposito 2020 T and Mark V. Esposito, Bristol Way, 10/07/2020, $435,000.
Diane C. Jones to Amanda L. Mulrooney, 435-437 Charles Bancroft Hwy., 10/05/2020, $416,000.
David Celata to Derek J. Leboeuf and Anisa Kasmollari, 6 Whidden Ln., 10/05/2020, $435,000.
LONDONDERRY
Nancy A. Crutcher to Denise Uga, 7 Columbia Dr., 10/07/2020, $475,000.
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to Sonja F. Bergeron and Jake M. Fazio, 37 Coteville Rd., 10/09/2020, $370,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Roger L. and Diane C. Fournier, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 96, 10/09/2020, $525,733.
Corey C. Waters to Joseph Toomey and Christina Imbriano, 6 Edward Cir., 10/05/2020, $590,000.
April and Eric Ziegler to Michael J. and Cara M. Vinskus, 26 Haywood Rd., 10/08/2020, $505,000.
Daniel G. and Donna M. Cannon to Micheal J. and Cynthia A. Verolla, 10 Heron Dr., 10/09/2020, $480,000.
Deborah A Villars RET and Deborah A. Villars to Phillip R. and Heather L. Roberts, 20 High Range Rd., 10/05/2020, $419,000.
Ann C Mcewen RET and James L. Mcewen to John and Linda Kennedy, Lincoln Dr., Lot E, 10/09/2020, $275,000.
Maureen and James Ellis to Gregory M. Palmer, 119 Sandstone Cir., Unit 119, 10/06/2020, $161,133.
Donald F. Goodwin to Zachary E. Cariveau and Kimberly A. Higgins, 2 Willow Ln., 10/08/2020, $390,000.
Kimberly M. Ceruolo to Beth Tucker-Hanley, 296 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 296, 10/05/2020, $217,533.
William E. and Stephanie Mottram to Ryan A. Wandzel and Brittany Voto, 27 Wyndmere Dr., Unit 27, 10/06/2020, $245,000.
MANCHESTER
Susan A. Wheel to Kristin H. and Tia L. Gagnon, 277 Aladdin St., 10/09/2020, $375,000.
Cleuzimar Kaminski to Daniel F. Wyatt, 670 Amory St., 10/09/2020, $432,533.
Carolyn E. Perret to Michaelene Siggins, 340 Ash St., 10/05/2020, $70,000.
Johnathan R. and Sara E. Laurent to Patricia H. and Andrew P. Kurk, 25 Bow St., 10/08/2020, $282,000.
Electro Deals NH LLC to Thuy Huynh, 1671 Brown Ave., 10/08/2020, $199,933.
Daniel and Stephanie R. Horgan to Emerson R. Moses, 611 Central St., Unit 11, 10/07/2020, $352,533.
Daniel and Stephanie R. Horgan to Emerson R. Moses, 611 Central St., Unit 15, 10/07/2020, $352,533.
Daniel and Stephanie R. Horgan to Emerson R. Moses, 611 Central St., Unit 16, 10/07/2020, $352,533.
Daniel and Stephanie R. Horgan to Emerson R. Moses, 612 Central St., Unit 11, 10/07/2020, $352,533.
Scott R. and Valerie A. Macdonald to Danielle A. Barton and John A. Trisciani, 53 Cobblestone Ln., 10/07/2020, $405,000.
Mid Rise Homes LLC to Tomaso Calicchio, 33 Cottonwood Way, Unit 33, 10/07/2020, $373,000.
Michael L. Spenard to Lesley Morgan, 335 Cypress St., Unit 4s, 10/09/2020, $153,000.
Thomas N. and Fabiola L. Swift to Lilly Perry and Christopher Shaughnessy, 29 Derryfield Ct, Unit 29, 10/07/2020, $210,000.
Joshua T. Swallow and Danielle Boucher-Swallow to Katharine G. and Christopher L. Haley, 138 Edmond St., 10/05/2020, $283,000.
Lucien E Lemire IRT and Mark Lemire to Chelsea A. Connolly and Brent M. Rodriguez, 77 Edouard St., 10/06/2020, $231,000.
Christine M Windler T and Christine M. Windler to Wayne P. and Jenna T. Mullin, 104 Everett St., 10/08/2020, $464,000.
Cedric and Denise Lodge to James Dattolo and Skylier A. Mckenzie, 513 Hanover St., 10/09/2020, $385,000.
Cynthia Croteau to Corinne M. Allen and Tyler J. Bivona, 146 Karatzas Ave., Unit 146, 10/05/2020, $215,000.
Laykil Inc to Helen M. and Maurice E. Daneauit, 236 Lakeside Dr., 10/06/2020, $345,000.
Charles R. Grubbs and Melody A. Wyman to Alicia K. Edwards, 60 Liberty St., 10/06/2020, $306,933.
Khoren Melkonian to Malony Silva, 26 Martin St., 10/07/2020, $250,000.
Robert E. Fultz to Mark Hayward and Chad Boutin, 261 Merrimack St., 10/08/2020, $329,000.
Kevin P. Gray to Frank Berrios, 796 Montgomery St., 10/06/2020, $221,000.
Marcos Depaiva to Christopher G. Gaccione, 242 Old Cohas Ave., Unit 242, 10/09/2020, $200,000.
Stephen R. and Suzanne T. Robidoux to Allison Bates and Rodrigo C. DeSouza, 47 Omega St., 10/09/2020, $260,000.
David W. and Debora L. Jackson to Martine Goulet FT and Martine Goulet, Oxford St., Lot 48, 10/06/2020, $301,000.
David W. and Debora L. Jackson to Martine Goulet FT and Martine Goulet, Oxford St., Lot 49, 10/06/2020, $301,000.
Todd C. Parker to Constance J. and Joseph C. Christilles, 55 River Rd., Unit 3g, 10/07/2020, $165,533.
Katie L. Keck to Daniel J. Fitzgerald, 147 Rosedale Ave., 10/07/2020, $250,000.
Catherine M. Mooney to Rickenbach Renovations, 999 S Beech St., 10/09/2020, $185,333.
Gregg R. and Amy M. Lessard to Manisha Gyawail, 54 Sandys Way, Unit 54, 10/05/2020, $338,000.
Elaine D. Tremblay to Eric M. and Susan L. Smith, 154 Seames Dr., 10/06/2020, $325,000.
Ryan E. Mcginnis and Ryan T. Gagnon to Sam F. Berner, 636 Somerville St., 10/05/2020, $440,000.
Regions First LLC to KB4 Partners LLC, 219 Spruce St., 10/09/2020, $585,000.
Danielle A. Barton to Craig W. Wanamaker, 48 Taylor St., Unit 2, 10/08/2020, $225,000.
Adolfo H. and Adolfo A. Gomez to Melanie Y Obear RET and Scott M. Obear, 800 Wellington Rd., 10/09/2020, $309,933.
Joseline Dagher to Steve P. Forcier, 370 Whitford St., 10/08/2020, $660,000.
Suzanne Fortes to Michael Carson and Danielle Marquis, 387 Wilson St., 10/05/2020, $220,000.
Sandra Duval to Ann Ciruolo T and Ann Ciruolo, Woodland Pond, 10/08/2020, $500,000.
Deborah Lawson FT and Stephen M. Lawson to George E. and Sylvia T. Mayemik, Woodland Pond, 10/09/2020, $499,933.
Justin J. Ingaharro to Alek Coble and Nicole L. Abusamra, 12 Worthen St., 10/05/2020, $259,933.
MERRIMACK
Brian S. Zagorites to Jonathan P. and Elyse Birch, 19 Dirt Rd., 10/05/2020, $275,000.
Dean F. and Veronica Hunnard to John F. Sullivan and Christina E. Ramos, 1 Jareds Way, Unit 1, 10/05/2020, $399,000.
Justin A. King and Maria Considine-King to Kayla M. Vanagel and John R. Gray, 1 Maple Ridge Dr., Unit 106, 10/05/2020, $190,000.
Patrick E. Mulcahy to Chelsea A. Jennings and Dylan J. Obrien, 2 Maple Ridge Dr., Unit 26, 10/05/2020, $175,000.
Susan L. and James Sullivan to Marisa E. Cooke, 90 Merrimack Dr., Unit 90, 10/07/2020, $245,000.
Ejr Homes Inc to Whitney R. Noyes, 19 Peter Rd., 10/08/2020, $375,000.
Terri O. Hoffman to Matthew and Amanda Gendron, 9 Railroad Ave., 10/08/2020, $322,533.
Bowers Landing 2 LLC to Edward C. and Carol Ekstrom, 39 Toby Cir., 10/08/2020, $480,600.
Burpee Paula M Est and Adam D. Burpee to Gregory M. Lapierre, 7 Village Falls Way, Unit 7, 10/06/2020, $227,000.
NASHUA
Charles Diaz to Michael Redford, 46 Andover Down, Unit 46, 10/08/2020, $250,000.
Timothy J. Oregan to Xi Zhao, 8-10 Beacon St., 10/05/2020, $490,000.
Emesto Resto to Wendy Caristrom, 47 Cannongate 3, Unit 47, 10/07/2020, $289,933.
Raveendra Torvi and Pratibha Konner to Gowtham D. Rameshkumar and S Ramskrishnan, 34 Cherrywood Dr., 10/05/2020, $493,000.
Lexicon Govemment Servies to Scott B. and Jamie L. Mota, 137 Coburn Ave., 10/05/2020, $437,000.
Mcckel Properties LLC to Matthew R. Leonard, 129 E Dunstable Rd., 10/07/2020, $240,000.
Christina Q. Reynolds and Stephen Dionne to Patriee and Jessie L. Exilus, 28 E Pearl St., Unit B, 10/08/2020, $264,933.
Julian D. and Sarah Thibcauit to Joshua Carter, 55 Gillis St., 10/08/2020, $295,000.
Jeremiah Mcdonald to Umang K. and Miloni U. Patel, 4 Heritage Village Dr., Unit 302, 10/09/2020, $131,000.
Jose and Inez Dacosta-Lima to Ziya Alverdiyev, 23-c and d Hunt St., 10/05/2020, $415,000.
Scott and Jamie Mota to Patricia P. Peixoto and Vera L. Desouza, 21 Jamaica Ln., Unit 21, 10/05/2020, $281,000.
Kevin J. Brown to Derek Temmallo, 11 John St., 10/09/2020, $287,533.
Katherine Tchemova to Dmitry and Svitlana Rykov, 6 Knights Bridge Dr., Unit J205, 10/07/2020, $185,000.
Jianfang Li to Rhianna Rakip, 19 Knowlton Rd., 10/09/2020, $380,000.
Capital Point Realty LLC to Suzanne R. Mol, 14 Lovewell St., 10/07/2020, $305,000.
RNC Realty LLC to FMP Realty LLC, 381 Main St., Unit 1, 10/06/2020, $187,533.
Thomas J. Colby to David J. and Sharon Cote, 21 Palisade Dr., 10/08/2020, $299,933.
Million Dollar View LLC to Andrew D. Koch, 3 Riesling Pl, Unit 3, 10/09/2020, $289,933.
Springs 1 LLC to Susan I. Sullivan and Kelly A. Odonnell, 32 Scenic Dr., Unit 15, 10/07/2020, $324,733.
Antonio G. Rizzo to Sushil and Minerwa Shrestha, 12 Shakespeare Rd., 10/08/2020, $530,000.
Judith E. Sullivan to Eric and Sherry Rachdorf, 19 Souhegan Dr., 10/09/2020, $399,933.
Dana B. and Jean M. Smith to Keishla W. Nieves and Carlos J. Rodriguez, 26-28 Spalding St., 10/05/2020, $330,000.
Simon E. and Yvonne L. Tavanyar to Mark S. Cronier and Carolyn Garbati, 22 Stanley Ln., 10/05/2020, $372,000.
Catherine F. Fitzgerald to Shala Aminpour, 9 Strawberry Bank Rd., Unit 19, 10/06/2020, $135,000.
Wendy Caristrom to Paul Oppedisano and Elizabeth Greene, 120 Westwood Dr., 10/06/2020, $365,000.
Amy Oberg and Jacquline Rigo to Thomas and Brie Colby, 25 Woodland Dr., 10/09/2020, $439,000.
Shawn Fisher to Christopher W. and Helen M. Newell, 10/07/2020, $380,000.
Joshua M. and Stephanie L. Zarr to Eran Levit, 10/09/2020, $269,000.
NEW BOSTON
Gina M. and James S. Shea to Michael T. Kenny, 176 Bedford Rd., 10/05/2020, $413,000.
Dag Syversen to Peter and Lily J. Stone, 204 Colburn Rd., 10/05/2020, $622,533.
Martha L. and Clayton L. Savoy to Michael A. Halvatzes, 10/09/2020, $375,000.
PEMBROKE
James P. and Kathleen M. Walsh to Celina J. Therrien and Jonathan M. Wareing, 34 Turnpike St., 10/05/2020, $220,000.
RAYMOND
Blackstone Reserve Dev to James and Janet Siopis, 64 Blackstone Dr., 10/05/2020, $384,933.
Timothy J. Boomhower to Raulee J. Palm, 16 Clover Ct, Unit B, 10/05/2020, $203,733.
Michael and Haley Elliott to Lily and Jason Robinson, 8 Mildred Ave., 10/08/2020, $155,000.
Paula C. Wieszeck to Jean Marc Meunier, 11 Oldham Rd., 10/07/2020, $468,400.
Domus Development Inc to Brandon and Alessandra Bolduc, 9 Overlook Dr., 10/05/2020, $410,933.
John M. and Laurie J. Waite to Donna Sweeney and Donat Turcotte, 44 Patriots Way, Unit 44, 10/09/2020, $300,000.
Blackstone Reserve Dev to Sharon F. Davis, 4 Russell Ln., 10/08/2020, $414,933.
Blackstone Reserve Dev to Deborah A. and James D. Hensley, 6 Russell Ln., 10/06/2020, $449,933.
Matthew P. Emanuelson and Lisa Little-Emanuelson to Christopher M. Lee, 36 Sesame St., 10/06/2020, $279,000.
PMDF Builders LLC to Kenneth D. and Marie P. Brand, 14 Smith Pond Rd., 10/05/2020, $409,933.
Bonza Builders LLC to Eva Leyer and Jode D. Hill, 14 Waterford Dr., 10/05/2020, $295,000.
WEARE
Kevin P. and Cynthia A. Marshall to Charles B. and Debra L. Baumgartner, 194 Buckley Rd., Lot 101, 10/05/2020, $45,000.
Concord Stage Road LLC to Adam R. Dragon, 882 Concord Stage Rd., 10/06/2020, $260,000.
Mark R. and Lena C. Zerbinopoulos to William T. and Jessica L. Barnard, 74 Holly Hill Farm Rd., 10/05/2020, $332,533.
Sheidow Properties LLC to Jeffrey Jones, 27 Sherwood Forest Rd., 10/05/2020, $252,000.
Bonnie Fisher to Jeremy R. Gilman, Sugar Hill Rd., 10/07/2020, $60,000.
Robert D. and Linda L. Bailey to Kenneth J. and Diane M. Avery, 10/05/2020, $33,000.