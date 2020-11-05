ALLENSTOWN
Kelly and Ryan Rambeau to Kate L. and Philip C. Grant, 5 Heritage Dr., 10/21/2020, $255,000.
AUBURN
Evan R. Tuerek and Ryan C. Tuerck to Jacob P. and Kayla Caron, 311 Chester Rd., 10/19/2020, $580,000.
Sean Harrigan to Diane F. Whitmarsh, Chester Tpke., 10/21/2020, $382,000.
Charles J. Blais to Agapehub RET and Ling Yi Ju, Heather Cir., 10/21/2020, $509,000.
BEDFORD
Rask Rlty Associates LLC to Nikhil Shivling-Jamkhande and Minal Nikhil-Jamkhande, 21 Bourne Dr., Unit 21, 10/21/2020, $327,466.
Kari M Sugarman 1998 T and Kari M. Sugarman to George S. and Corrine Grey, 8 Duck Hollow Rd., 10/21/2020, $600,000.
James P. and Sara B. Mcguinness to Ian E. Moore and Kelly Dauphinais, 69 Grapevine Rd., 10/19/2020, $570,000.
Meilin Wu and Yingying Chen to Muhammad Kamil and Fatima Hissam-Yousuf, 46 Grey Rock Rd., 10/19/2020, $540,000.
R and Muriel Mcmillan LT and Robert Mcmillan to Jeanne M. Rayne, Riverwalk Bedford Condo, Lot 206, 10/20/2020, $325,000.
Jari Hastings Mcnamee T and Jari Hastings-Mcnamee to Kerry S Desfosses RET and Kerry S. Desfosses, Village Green Bedford Con, Lot 90, 10/23/2020, $574,933.
Shawn P. Oconnor to Erik W. and Sarah Bourget, 10/21/2020, $1,540,000.
CANDIA
Joaquim and Bonnie Duarte to Benjamin C. and Christina M. Johns, 10 Critchett Rd., 10/19/2020, $386,000.
T and M Development LLC to Robert A. and Debra L. Simmons, 44 Pineview Dr., 10/22/2020, $404,133.
Hanna FT and Christian Hanna to Lars Gunnar-Berglund and Karrye Berglund, 201 Tower Hill Rd., 10/19/2020, $560,000.
Lazaros Skangos to John and Gail Buckley, Lot 52-50, 10/19/2020, $240,000.
CHESTER
Dar Builders LLC to Chad M. and Danielle Harris, 150 Jenkins Farm Rd., 10/23/2020, $528,000.
DEERFIELD
Todd C. and Jeffrey A. Guerdat to Welby Long FT and Aaron G. Long, Hammond Rd., 10/23/2020, $270,000.
Andrew J. Bruno to Jacob D. Glasgow, Hartford Brook Rd., 10/23/2020, $416,000.
Rjm Properties LLC to Kami M. Raleigh and Shawn Johnon-Ra, 21 Pleasant Hill Rd., 10/23/2020, $570,000.
Thelma S Sidmore RET and Thelma S. Sidmore to Rickey R. and Rachel Boggiatto, South Rd., 10/19/2020, $425,000.
Thelma S Sidmore RET and Thelma S. Sidmore to Rickey R. and Rachel Boggiatto, 65 Stage Rd., 10/19/2020, $425,000.
DERRY
Mazzaglia FT and Barry T. Mazzaglia to Brandon N. Vezina and Joshua R. Roman, 4 Brook St., 10/19/2020, $330,000.
Richard L. and Cathleen A. Brothers to Deborah L. Hogan-Vicente and Joseph Vicente, 6 Dr.ury Ln., 10/23/2020, $395,000.
Bruce J. and Susan M. Augusta to Zechariah K. Frawley, 167 Island Pond Rd., 10/23/2020, $451,000.
Jeffery Terrance-Richards and Norah B. Richards to Lynn M. Leone, 375 Island Pond Rd., 10/23/2020, $351,000.
Grantland and Kaitlan Case to Jeffrey R. and Tracy M. Starke, 2 Kelley Dr., 10/20/2020, $440,000.
Walter J. and Vicotria A. Reeves to Case and Meghan Bolduc, 23-l Kendall Pond Rd., Unit 1, 10/19/2020, $230,000.
Kimberly J. Bonham to Christopher and Adriana Archambault, 1 Matthew Dr., Unit L, 10/22/2020, $205,000.
Dean and Donna Decker to Diane Heffernan, 12 N Shore Rd., 10/19/2020, $370,000.
Andrew M. and Courtney C. Johnson to David A. and Mariah J. Knight, 17 Rollins St., 10/21/2020, $337,533.
Mastriano Group LLC to Joshua R. Lavoie, 11 Stone Fence Dr., 10/19/2020, $570,000.
B and T Development LLC to Kevin Mcnamara, 5 Valerie Ln., 10/21/2020, $539,933.
Hebert FT and David G. Hebert to Alyssa Shallberg and Ryan Bossie, 9 Village Brook Ln., 10/20/2020, $573,000.
DUNBARTON
Judy A. and Richard F. Keefe to San Ken Homes Inc, N Woods Rd., 10/19/2020, $130,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Barbara A Rousseau RET and Barbara A. Rousseau to Brooke A. Davis, 6 Hampton Ct, 10/23/2020, $321,000.
Janet D Bellerose IRT and Celeste C. Dustin to Katrin Armstrong, 2 Larch St., Unit 25, 10/22/2020, $268,400.
Justin R. Silva and Alyssa J. Leclerc to Samantha Marchetti, 39 Lynchville Park Rd., 10/20/2020, $242,000.
Goffstown Back Rd Rlty to Brian A. and Caryn L. Brown, 38-b Stone Creek Dr., 10/19/2020, $310,000.
Brian and Laurie Cloutier to Cedric L. and Denise J. Lodge, 10/19/2020, $99,933.
HOOKSETT
Lerner Booth Lerner FT and Ann M. Booth-Lerner to Prest FT and Larry W. Prest, Berry Hill Estates Condo, Unit 1, 10/22/2020, $355,000.
Guylain G. and Kimberly A. Philippon to Cody Philippon, 33 Churchill Dr., 10/19/2020, $470,000.
Penda Associates LLC to 1234 Hooksett Road LLC, Daniel Webster Hwy., 10/21/2020, $145,000.
Elizabeth A. Brown to Heidi L. Acevedo, 14 Harvest Dr., 10/19/2020, $353,000.
Amy Parent to Gabriella D. Desjardins, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 11, 10/23/2020, $230,000.
Jenna Marschhausen to Bruce D. and Debra L. Stanas, 1663 Hooksett Rd., Unit 212, 10/23/2020, $137,533.
Prest FT and Larry W. Prest to Jason Lee, 1 Orchard Dr., 10/22/2020, $402,000.
LITCHFIELD
Matthew E. and Terry A. Curtis to Joseph D. Ciccone, 10 Century Ln., 10/19/2020, $389,933.
Stablie Hm At Litchfield to Scott D. Geoffroy and Erin E. Lavoie, 12 Horizon Dr., 10/19/2020, $603,800.
Peter M. and Kathleen A. Donovan to Bruce R. and Pamela Rozett, Old Stage Rd., 10/20/2020, $292,000.
Brian R. Clark to Ashley M. Napolitano and Dennis P. Olson, 10 Underwood Dr., 10/20/2020, $330,000.
Stablie Hm At Litchfield to George T. and Joanna M. Wolff, 23 Weatherstone Rd., 10/19/2020, $700,200.
LONDONDERRY
Mark and Kathleen A. Marchetti to James E. and Nicole S. Mcclure, 27 Adams Rd., 10/19/2020, $540,000.
Lorden Commons LLC to Colin E. Root and Clifton L. Lafelur, 37 Calla Rd., 10/19/2020, $538,733.
Vincent J J Balukonis RET and Vincent J. Balukonis to Figen Yildirim, 140-k Capitol Hill Dr., Unit 140, 10/22/2020, $111,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to John L. and Victoria M. Maxwell, 1 Crackling Log Ln., Unit 106, 10/19/2020, $558,133.
Judith M Moran RET and Judith M. Moran to David S. Raymond, 18 Currier Dr., 10/23/2020, $350,666.
Michael A Licciardi FT and Michael A. Licciardi to 77 Gilcreat LLC, 77 Gilcreast Rd., 10/22/2020, $226,000.
Juris Ozols to Gary and Minelly Mills, 155 High Range Rd., 10/20/2020, $580,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Michael S. and Joanne Bordonaro, 3 Honeycrisp Cir., Unit 60, 10/23/2020, $541,333.
Anthony C. Rozniak to Mona and Donald Bement, 8 Jason Dr., 10/22/2020, $610,000.
Cathleen A Palmer RET and Carl T. Palmer to Brian A. and Nicole C. Medlock, 491 Mammoth Rd., Unit 31, 10/20/2020, $205,000.
Peter D. and Monica Mclinn to Lindsey and Corey Palmer, 3 Melody Ln., 10/23/2020, $390,000.
425 Fox Hollow Way LLC to Elizabeth Purcell, Mountain Home Estates Con, Unit 54, 10/20/2020, $226,533.
Pillsbury Rlty Dev LLC to Baldwin Senior Living, Pillsbury Rd., 10/20/2020, $8,500,000.
Valerie and George L. Layne to Frederick W. Nader, 107-a Rockingham Rd., Unit 1, 10/20/2020, $194,000.
LC 10 LLC to 1B Commons LLC, Route 102, Lot 10, 10/22/2020, $119,933.
LC 9A LLC to 1B Commons LLC, Route 102, Lot 9a, 10/22/2020, $120,000.
Margot J. Driscoll to Brian and Heather Robinson, 10 White Plains Ave., 10/20/2020, $555,000.
MANCHESTER
J L Mcdonough RET and Amy Brooks to Colleen A. Melcher, 32 Abbott St., 10/19/2020, $200,000.
Hai S. Pham and Hoa T. Tran to Thanh V. Pham, 176 Auburn St., 10/23/2020, $150,000.
Olive Rentals LLC to Tara L Dichiara RET and Tara L. Dichiara, 335 Bartlett St., 10/20/2020, $323,266.
Susan Bowen T and Susan R. Bowen to Lisa L. and Glenn R. Sears, 70 Beech Hill Ave., Unit 1, 10/23/2020, $214,600.
Robert L. Cote to Sarah L. Urquhart, 370 Blucher St., 10/19/2020, $339,933.
Driton and Karissa Latifi to Murali Ponnaluri and Le S. Naidoo, 37 Branch St., 10/22/2020, $312,533.
Matthew and Rebecca Cutshall to Kimberly E. Bergen, 401 Brunelle Ave., 10/23/2020, $250,000.
Michael J. Fischer to Montana J. Madden, 283 Calef Rd., 10/19/2020, $330,000.
Dillon M. and Catherine H. Dossey to Shayne Mccann, 1325 Candia Rd., Unit 7, 10/22/2020, $218,000.
David W. Park to Daniel Murray, 218 Cartier St., 10/20/2020, $370,000.
Andrew D. Batey to Howard W. Payne, 1179 Cilley Rd., 10/23/2020, $250,000.
Stephanie M. Manson to Eleazar Lugo-Rubio and Maria Villeda-Pence, 149 Cohas Ave., 10/19/2020, $290,000.
Pauline and James E. Fiest to Brittany R. Brennan and Jacob M. Morgan, 41 Derryfield Ct, Unit 41, 10/23/2020, $200,000.
Alfred P. Palys to Brenden Gilmartin, 50 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 2, 10/21/2020, $100,000.
Eric J. Corcoran to Vanesa E. Vior, 50 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 21, 10/23/2020, $156,000.
Colleen F. Watkins to Meghan E. Lazott, 465 Edward J Roy Dr., 10/23/2020, $210,000.
Richard A. and Bonnie StJean to Samantha A. and Jossie E. Maldonado, 100 Gilhaven Rd., 10/23/2020, $320,000.
C R and Anne R Sorensen RET and Clyde R. Sorensen to Andrew Lavine, 32 Golfview Dr., Unit 32, 10/21/2020, $180,533.
Shawn and Kami M. Raleigh to Christopher J. Gaudreau and Paul E. Boyd, 296 Hermit Rd., 10/23/2020, $375,000.
Roger A. and Anne F. Lamontagne to William T. Trombly and Ana C. Velez, 81 Highcrest Rd., 10/19/2020, $630,000.
Ana C. Velez to Danielle and Timothy Finnegan, 14 Jenna Way, Unit 14, 10/19/2020, $385,000.
Thomas E. Ackerman to Emily W. Ferver and Scot A. Masingill, 188 Laurel St., 10/19/2020, $285,000.
246 Main St LLC to 246 Main St LLC, 246 Main St., 10/23/2020, $1,249,533.
Bruce E. Johanson to Nijaz Subasic, 879 Mammoth Rd., Unit 302, 10/23/2020, $150,000.
Kimberly Bergen to Gabrielle A. Mourousas, 897 Mammoth Rd., Unit 8, 10/23/2020, $127,000.
Awt Real Estate LLC to 71-73 Manchester St LLC, 71 Manchester St., 10/19/2020, $955,000.
MDR Rehab Development LLC to Jorge A. Soria, 428 Mast Rd., 10/19/2020, $270,000.
Leah Connor to Ryan Clark and Danielle Duchesne, 67 Mayflower Dr., 10/23/2020, $400,000.
Mark D. Filip to Matthew and Kelly J. Dunbar, 268 Merrimack St., 10/19/2020, $335,000.
Christopher Compas RET and Christopher Compas to Bradford H. Maxwell, 235 Mitchell St., 10/21/2020, $493,533.
Georges Realty LLC to Chad M. Niles, 31 Overland St., 10/22/2020, $275,000.
Joseph E. Foote to Melissa F. and Pete E. Rusler, 158 Perley St., 10/21/2020, $294,000.
William F. Plausky to Leo and Rebecca Vilker, Prospect St., 10/23/2020, $254,933.
Mark P. and Susan M. Stys to Rose D. Jordan, 78 S Porter St., 10/19/2020, $290,000.
Stephanie C. Dillon to Richard and Suzan Watkins, 471 Silver St., Unit 202, 10/23/2020, $153,933.
Alicia A. and Scott E. Camire to Kristin Routier and Daniel Stefaney, 284 Taylor St., 10/21/2020, $257,000.
EDB Renovations LLC to Francis E. and Colleen S. Watkins, 998 Valley St., 10/23/2020, $362,000.
Lynda P Bustam RET and Amold D. Bustam to Nicholas R. Koenig, 1405 Wellington St., 10/23/2020, $342,000.
MERRIMACK
Richard L. Miles to Jerome P. and Judith A. Hill, 168 Amherst Rd., 10/21/2020, $212,000.
James R. and Adele N. Marchetti to Emma Kane, 5 Arlington St., Unit B1, 10/23/2020, $192,000.
Button Homes LLC to Claus Allgayer, 71 Bedford Rd., 10/20/2020, $579,000.
Lillis FT and Lisa M. Lillis to Ankit Shrestha, 39 Brookside Dr., 10/23/2020, $378,000.
Gary D. and Monique I. Dow to Gregory S. and Liesl L. Fontaine, 10 Dahl Rd., 10/23/2020, $438,000.
Kevin G. Smith to Alain J. and Tracey Colon, 25 E Ridge Rd., Unit 25, 10/23/2020, $244,933.
Karen Piazza to Robert A. Maffee, Eastridge Condominium, Unit C2, 10/19/2020, $128,000.
Eric P. Vail-Naylor to Bruce G. Park, 86 Island Dr., 10/20/2020, $350,000.
Woodcastle Homes LLC to Albert V. and Jeremy W. Nguyen, 141 Joppa Rd., 10/21/2020, $180,000.
Claus and Kayla Allgayer to Clayton M. Amorim, 18 Juniper Way, 10/19/2020, $422,000.
Kevin J. and Kathleen J. Martin to Max and Jennifer Nover, 18 Lamson Dr., 10/19/2020, $320,000.
Patricia L. Fajans to Caroline Z. Garcia and Keith M. Daury, 29 Longa Rd., 10/19/2020, $300,533.
D and Joanne DelGreco RET and Daniel M. DelGreco to William K. and Raquel N. Mcbride, 9 Sandhill Dr., 10/19/2020, $395,000.
David F. and Joyce M. Parent to Jon A. and Marlene L. Musgrove, 6 Stearns Ln., Unit 301, 10/22/2020, $229,000.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to Kari and Donna Kuceris, 24 Toby Cir., 10/23/2020, $511,800.
Timothy Goodridge to Stephanie D. Halvatzes, 14 Turnbuckle Ln., Unit 3, 10/22/2020, $130,000.
Benjamin T. Lawrence to M and Deborah Baker LT and Ma Baker, 32 Walnut Cir., Unit 32, 10/22/2020, $240,000.
Bien Chann and Caroline Rabinathan to Grantham Raymond and Amy Bamett, 72 Woodward Rd., 10/23/2020, $485,000.
NASHUA
Barbara M. Gamer to Thomas Lanza, 18 Bartemus Trl, Unit 18, 10/19/2020, $260,000.
Rebecca M. Eidredge to Shannon J. Murphy, 71 Bartemus Trl, Unit 71, 10/23/2020, $260,000.
Stephen J. and Diana M. Hall to Ryan L. Murphy, 14 Bennett St., Unit 14, 10/21/2020, $305,000.
Nirjar Dandekar to Susan A. Elberger and James A. Ravan, Birch Hill Dr., Lot 210, 10/19/2020, $380,000.
Brennan Barbara A Est and Lynn M. Ruggles to Daniel P. Brennan, 24 Bryant Rd., Unit 123, 10/23/2020, $310,000.
Kelley E. and Daniel S. Dugan to Jian Fan and Yunqi Zhang, Cabot Dr., Lot 54-29, 10/23/2020, $447,533.
Judith P Hvnstein RET and Judith P. Havenstein to Wilman A. and Allison J. Sepulveda, 12 Dolphin Cir., Unit 12, 10/23/2020, $315,000.
Rosemary and David Russo to D and Joanne Delgreco RET and Daniel Delgreco, 79 Dorchester Way, Unit 79, 10/23/2020, $355,000.
Theresa Dussauit to Roman Ramos, Dunstable Rd., 10/23/2020, $195,000.
Theresa Dussault to Roman Ramos, Dunstable Rd., 10/23/2020, $195,000.
Neil Fineman 2018 T and Neil S. Fineman to Wallace and Demetra Flanagan, E Dunstable Rd., 10/23/2020, $419,000.
Dunn FT and Travis Dunn to Clark L. Mcdermith and Florence P. Heitzman, Farley St., 10/19/2020, $395,000.
Stephen J. and Joyce Martin to Priscilla L. and John E. Strom, 12 Forest St., 10/20/2020, $456,000.
Jeffrey M. Morse to Robert M. Allard and Samantha J. Emerson, 31 Gordon St., 10/20/2020, $370,000.
Jean Emmanuel S Est and Kiana StJean to 50 Leewood St LLC, Lincoln Ave., 10/23/2020, $127,000.
Theresa Dussauit to Roman Ramos, Markar St., 10/23/2020, $195,000.
Kamila and Syivester Staniszewski to Carolena W. Fens, 7 Meghan Dr., Unit 7, 10/19/2020, $335,000.
Marc A. Paradise to Patrick T. and Amy Griffiths, 20 Parkhurst Dr., Unit 28, 10/21/2020, $435,000.
Kathleen M. and James E. Quinlan to Matthew and Jennifer Mitchell, 51 Robinson Rd., 10/22/2020, $475,000.
Rachael E. and David C. Catanzano to Shelby Lucey and Steven Martinez, 14 S London Dr., 10/19/2020, $383,000.
Neil Fineman 2018 T and Neil S. Fineman to Wallace and Demetra Flanagan, Spit Brook Rd., 10/23/2020, $419,000.
Rita P. Gagnon to Geno T. and Matthew J. Rocco, 9 Stanley Ln., 10/22/2020, $382,000.
Sonya Chou to Aamir Khan, 14 St.rawberry Bank Rd., Unit 12, 10/20/2020, $158,000.
Shane R. and Kristi Tumpney to Evelyn Rivera and Rudy A. Cruz, Summer St., 10/20/2020, $249,000.
Margaret M. and Jon Cooper to Roger Kriegl, 41 Taylor St., 10/23/2020, $458,000.
Roland M Lesieur RET and Steven C. Leisur to Mark E Lesieur 2019 RET and Mark E. Lesieur, Watson St., 10/22/2020, $85,000.
Scott W. Hartnett to Nicholas L. Campbell, 34 Willow St., 10/21/2020, $238,000.
PEMBROKE
Linda Freese 1997 RET and Linda S. Freese to Michael Girard T and Michelle A. Girard, 645-657 7th Range Rd., 10/19/2020, $75,000.
RAYMOND
Douglass and Cristina Chouinard to C and B Diane Ricciardone FT and Carl Ricciardone, 5 Blackstone Dr., Unit 5, 10/21/2020, $449,000.
SRL FT and Katelyn A. Murdock to Jonathan R. Prins, 123 Chester Rd., 10/19/2020, $308,000.
Mauren C. Cornwell to Michael Pale, 16 Donald St., 10/23/2020, $315,000.
Patricia J. Cyr to Sean D. Hamm and Theresa A. Searle, 23 Epping St., 10/23/2020, $268,000.
Sarah E. Bassett to Nathan M. and Bonnie L. Farrell, 15 Richard Ct, 10/23/2020, $290,000.
Belanger FT and Kevin M. Belanger to Barbara Powers and Randal Bestwick, Route 101, 10/19/2020, $235,000.
Kountry Donuf and Bake Shop to Norris FT and Brent Norris, Route 107, Lot 3, 10/20/2020, $140,000.
Robert H. Read to Joshua and Monique Bezanson-Perkins, Lot 1, 10/19/2020, $48,933.
WEARE
Cortland Avenue Rlty LLC to Craig and Stephanie Albers, 31 Cortland Ave., 10/20/2020, $555,000.
Andrew J. and Joanne I. Spielberger to Christie F. and Ashley A. Miller, 295 Dustin Tavern Rd., 10/20/2020, $335,000.
William M. Blouin to Donald Libbey-Pheanis, 59 Hoit Mill Rd., 10/19/2020, $245,933.
Michael A. Hadley and Kallie E. Jorgensen to Stuart L. Green and Jenna E. Scltino, Ridgeview Rd., 10/19/2020, $365,000.
Richard H. and Lisa G. Baron to James B. and Jennifer A. Gullak, 99 Thorndike Rd., 10/22/2020, $395,000.