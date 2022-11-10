ALLENSTOWN
Inherited Prop Soln LLC to Aaron Miknaitis, E Webster St., 10/31/2022, $3,200,000.
Inherited Prop Soln LLC to Aaron Miknaitis, Main St., 10/31/2022, $3,200,000.
BEDFORD
Bedford Self Storage LLC to Prime Storage Bedford LLC, 12 Autumn Ln., 10/28/2022, $3,009,066.
Bedford Self Storage LLC to Prime Storage Bedford LLC, 15 Autumn Ln., 10/28/2022, $3,009,066.
Martin J. Elmer and Wendy L. Russell to Lisa V. and Ronald C. Iarossi, 25 Camelot Dr., 10/24/2022, $610,000.
16 Colleny Dr LLC to Cain F. and Jaqlyne Shultz, 16 Colleny Dr., 10/24/2022, $550,000.
Kathleen L. Cassano to Alexander J. Wellman, 41 Elk Dr., 10/31/2022, $395,000.
Joan B Danieli LT and Joan B. Danieli to Marilyn E Brennan RET and Marilyn E. Brennan, 14 Gleneagle Dr., Unit 14, 10/24/2022, $675,000.
Brian and Elaine M. Hicks to Charles P. 3rd and Kelly A. Nason, 5 Homestead Hill Rd., 10/31/2022, $1,600,000.
Azemina and Salko Karie to Reed Vandergraaf, 336 New Boston Rd., 10/31/2022, $465,000.
Keith E. and Michelle E. Mercer to Epifania Hisatake and Michael Walston, 274 Pulpit Rd., 10/24/2022, $533,000.
Brandon and Bethany M. Klein to Jennifer Riley, 74 Quincy Dr., 10/24/2022, $650,000.
Michael A. and Michael F. Mayo-Samith Jr to Zachary C. Bean and Madison M. Chadbourne, 18 Sebbins Pond Dr., 10/26/2022, $600,000.
Matthew J. and Jeanine M. Oostveen to Christopher C. and Yuan X. Dipersio, 17 Sentry Rd., 10/24/2022, $810,000.
Tomasine A Hall RET and William Hall to Albert Ho and Laura M. Kwasniewski, N/A., Lot 27-47, 10/31/2022, $775,000.
CANDIA
Wendylee Brown to Jonathan and Patricia Driskell, 37 Winslow Ln., 10/31/2022, $580,000.
CHESTER
Craig E. and Allison M. Macfarland to Ignacia Gonzalez, Chester Brook Condo, Unit 14, 10/26/2022, $649,533.
AA RE Enterpirses LLC to Joseph J. Jr and Michele D. Pierog, 11 Haverhill Rd., 10/24/2022, $553,200.
Coulombe FT and Scott M. Coulombe to Craig E. and Allison P. Macfarland, 16 Laurel Hill Rd., 10/24/2022, $725,000.
Frances J. Gaffney-Comeau to Harris FT, 240 Villager Rd., Unit 240, 10/24/2022, $450,000.
DEERFIELD
NH Home Buyers LLC to Braldey Deans, 190 North Rd., 10/25/2022, $365,000.
DERRY
Stephanie Cuttle to Linda and Timothy Haynes, 21 Alyssa Dr., 10/31/2022, $450,000.
North Slope LLC to Hane Holdings LLC, 4 Ash St Ext., 10/26/2022, $2,300,000.
Wallrock Green LLC to Jean Claude. Aleime, 39-1/2 Birch St., Unit 3D, 10/28/2022, $115,000.
Larocque Peggy Lee Est and Jennifer Jordan to Jeremy G. and Cara L. Hachten, 2 Blunt Dr., 10/17/2022, $425,000.
Kevin R. and Frances B. Letendre to Michael P. Lavertue, 46 Brady Ave., 10/31/2022, $425,000.
Timothy Rondeau to Christine M. and Scott J. Carney, 6 Craven Ter., 10/26/2022, $375,000.
Giabelli LLC to Ledue Realty LLC, 1 E Broadway., 10/24/2022, $700,000.
Danielle C. Morin to Daniel C. Salvo and Ellie R. Huot, 21 Everett St., 10/28/2022, $350,000.
Erik Piermattei to John P. Benoit, 9 Gena Ave., 10/26/2022, $365,000.
Donald J Taylor RET and Michelle F. Taylor to Leanne C. Willett-Peluso and Anthony M. Peluso Jr, 134 Island Pond Rd., 10/31/2022, $730,000.
Stacy H. Mix to Frank T. Carnucci, 7 Mills Farm Cir., Unit L, 10/25/2022, $240,000.
Sharon Parella to Eagle Creek Prop LLC, 22-R Quail Hill Condo, Unit 62, 10/28/2022, $190,000.
William Santos to Kellsie R. Caswell and Raymond C. Shawdee, 37 Redfield Cir., 10/27/2022, $450,000.
Store It Now LLC to Prime Storage Rockingham, 84-86 Rockingham Rd., 10/28/2022, $2,014,466.
Schonna Green to Antoinette M. Novello, S Parish Dr., Lot 5, 10/24/2022, $480,000.
Robert D. Josephson to Julio Perez and Erika Pellot, 17 Sunset Ave., 10/24/2022, $477,000.
T V. Panagiotopoulos to Paige and Timothy D. Johnston, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 32, 10/26/2022, $301,000.
Jal LLC to Stabile Hm At Derry LLC, N/A., Lot 11-59, 10/28/2022, $380,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Carr FT and Irene B. Carr to Ian and Kaitlyn Tripp, 228 Daniel Plummer Rd., 10/25/2022, $490,000.
T P Socha 2000 T and Timothy P. Socha to Bruce Kaiser, 92 Riverview Park Rd., 10/24/2022, $1,155,000.
Leonard G. and Rodney J. Lunderville to DCP Prop LLC, Rosemont Ave., 10/26/2022, $200,000.
Tracy L Mailloux 2011 FT and Tracy L. Mailloux to Deogratias Mwano, 140 S Mast St., 10/25/2022, $410,000.
Raymond J. and Denise M. Mcmahon to Saint Anselm College, Shirley Hill Rd., 10/27/2022, $505,000.
Diandra and Anthony Germinara to Zachary Doucet and Laura Antul, 335 Shirley Hill Rd., 10/31/2022, $480,000.
Jennifer J. Bowen to Jonathan P. Dean, 1 Timberwood Dr., Unit 304, 10/24/2022, $225,533.
Stephanie Pelletier to Nicole Zaccaria and Christopher Zabala, 25 Warren Ave., 10/31/2022, $360,000.
P J Elgin LLC to Peter J. Normand, 5 Washington St., Unit 6, 10/25/2022, $135,000.
HOOKSETT
Donna L. and Paul E. Roy to Marc Boutros and Danielle M. Sheerin, 1 Casey Dr., 10/24/2022, $437,533.
ZJBV Properties LLC to 3 Crane Way LLC, 3 Craneway., 10/25/2022, $1,900,000.
Derek L. and Derek Carver to Jonathan and Elizabeth Geddis, 6 Emerson St., 10/24/2022, $325,000.
Danny J. Turmel and Leslie J. Bembridge to Amber and Anthony Dasilva, 25 Gailor Ln., 10/28/2022, $635,000.
Matthew Spellissy to Eli J. Pinard, 7 Granite St., 10/24/2022, $260,000.
Chih Yi. and Chin Lung. Lee to Andrea M. Desmarais and Jayson R. Lambert, 21 Harmony Ln., 10/31/2022, $492,000.
Shawn P. Millerick to Chad S. and Kate Ward, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 75, 10/24/2022, $405,000.
Connor M. Patton to Edna Scannell, 1663 Hooksett Rd., Unit 8, 10/24/2022, $155,000.
C V Handley 1995 T and Carmel V. Handley to Beomouth LLC, Prescott Heights Rd., 10/31/2022, $25,533.
Green View Managment LLC to Rup L. and Ambika Pradhan, 251 University Cir., 10/24/2022, $498,133.
LITCHFIELD
Gardner D. and Suzanne L. Gerry to Jocelyn Frawley, 18 Brook Rd., 10/27/2022, $380,000.
Stephen Muiruri and Mary Ngaruiya to Joanne and Brian Berry, 9 Chase Brook Cir., 10/24/2022, $659,000.
Doris Steinel to Melissa L. Hawkins, 9 Moose Hollow Rd., 10/28/2022, $675,000.
Anthony D. and Victoria L. Mago to Alyssa M. and Joshua Panny, 16 Sybil Ln., 10/28/2022, $450,000.
LONDONDERRY
Jason and Jeanine Goldthwaite to Andrew W. Thomas, 9 Clover Ln., 10/28/2022, $680,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Ivan E. and Sherry A. Bucar, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 132, 10/24/2022, $694,333.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Charles and Donna Clifford, 30 Falling Leaf Dr., Unit 158, 10/31/2022, $716,533.
Gail R. Berger to Damien Duggan, 36 Forest St., 10/28/2022, $525,000.
Rice LT and Alan Shoemaker to David E. Rice, Hemlock St., 10/28/2022, $134,466.
Valerie J. Cameron and FNMA to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, 15 Horseshoe Ln., 10/17/2022, $320,000.
Jennifer Hurley to Matthew A. and Grace Lawson, 25 Longwood Ave., 10/31/2022, $557,000.
Steven A. and Patrick M. Pozerski to Doherty Joint RET and Sylvia M. Doherty, 55-A and B Old Derry Rd., 10/28/2022, $510,000.
Bernard Filion RET and John J. Filion to Scott and Louise Whitten, Old Nashua Rd., 10/25/2022, $200,000.
Dipietro Homes LLC to Harvey M. and Genevieve G. Marks, 48 Old Nashua Rd., Unit 12, 10/31/2022, $549,533.
Christopher D. and Cassandra R. Devries to Kyle Laprise and Julie Emmons, 99 Pillsbury Rd., 10/27/2022, $445,000.
Marie A. and Joseph A. Menard to John and Susan Volpe, 26 Priscilla Ln., 10/25/2022, $750,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Bruno A. and Christine R. Wroblewski, 22 Pumpkin Patch Way, Unit 122, 10/28/2022, $647,133.
Hale FT and Scott W. Hale to Chip and Brittany Hale, 10 Severance Dr., 10/27/2022, $275,000.
MANCHESTER
Daniel R. and David R. Gagnon to Elvyn W. Jimenez, 271 Alsace St., 10/28/2022, $355,000.
Stanley E. 2nd and Brittany Drewniak to Sandra M. Neuthaus, 49 Appleton St., 10/25/2022, $435,000.
Springwood Hm and Dev Corp to Nathan J. and Jelena Lambert, 476 Arah St., Unit 263-5, 10/24/2022, $685,000.
Unit Pentecostal Chrch to Property Possible Inc, 10 Arlington St., 10/28/2022, $280,000.
Juan M. Estrada to Rhyle Cartmill and Nicholas Scott, 384 Bartlett St., 10/25/2022, $339,333.
Schapira FT and Carol L. Schapira to 108 Bay St LLC, 108 Bay St., 10/28/2022, $312,000.
Ethan Brodell to Ashley Perly, 78 Beaver St., 10/28/2022, $35,000.
Eltiona S. Kapllani to Jeffrey A. Harkness, 87 Blodget St., 10/31/2022, $502,533.
John P. and Ronisa A. Hannon to Phuk D. Tamang and Seema Pradham, 4539 Brown Ave., 10/28/2022, $489,000.
NH Home Buyers LLC to Karyn E. Wells, 293 Calef Rd., 10/27/2022, $320,000.
John F. and Melissa M. Drake to Henry E. Jr and Olga Fitzsimmons, 114 Cedar Hill Dr., 10/31/2022, $400,000.
39 Barmer St LLC to Michael Avard, 7 Clement St., 10/24/2022, $315,000.
Anthony S. and Kirsten J. Hegstrom to Kyla Natali and Michael Bobola, 390 Day St., 10/31/2022, $395,000.
Robert C. Henney to Kathleen Duval, 75 Dubuque St., Unit 4, 10/31/2022, $223,000.
Melissa Hawkins and Shaun H. Single to Emily C. Single, 427 E High St., 10/31/2022, $365,000.
Spruce Properties LLC to 400 Hanover St LLC, E Spruce St., Lot 2610, 10/31/2022, $400,000.
Pep NH LLC to Rikash Gurung, 40 Eastern Ave., 10/31/2022, $243,000.
Pep NH LLC to Rikash Gurung, 45 Eastern Ave., Unit 304, 10/31/2022, $243,000.
Pep NH LLC to Prem P. Chhetry and Rukmini K. Paudyal, 89 Eastern Ave., Unit 304, 10/24/2022, $241,000.
Donna L Averell RET and Donna Averell to Michael P. and Diane L. Kulyk, 245 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 207, 10/31/2022, $278,000.
35 W Brook St LLC to Corfu Prop LLC, Elm St., 10/26/2022, $1,000,000.
Nancy J Philbrick RET and Nancy J. Philbrick to Benjamin Wirth, 133 English Village Rd., Unit 102, 10/25/2022, $172,000.
Ncid Prop LLC to E and G Development LLC, 298 Front St., 10/24/2022, $125,000.
Ncid Prop LLC to E and G Development LLC, 302 Front St., 10/24/2022, $125,000.
Dam Onah to Jason M. and Brittany R. Coulter, 349 Front St., 10/28/2022, $315,000.
Gilles and L Bilodeau RET and Gilles J. Bilodeau to Tedd Leblanc and Gayle Balcom, 104 Greeley St., 10/27/2022, $420,000.
Ronald R. Bourque to Nhung Nguyen and Thomas T. Dang, 189 Green St., 10/26/2022, $545,000.
Kaitlyn Gannon and Nathan Yanuszewski to Marylene Gakwaya, 610 Hackett Hill Rd., Unit 610, 10/28/2022, $350,000.
William E. and Erin M. Chamberlin to Michael and Griffin M. Carbonneau, 47 Hall St., 10/25/2022, $380,000.
Betty A. Simoneau to Katie Hannigan, 760 Hanover St., 10/24/2022, $275,000.
Normand R. and Marilyn N. Herbert to 36 Larch Holdings LLC, 36 Larch St., 10/24/2022, $250,000.
Howard J Palys RET and Howard J. Palys to Ebenezio Kaizer, 72 Lingard St., 10/28/2022, $420,000.
Thien Van and Tuyet Tran to Michelle E. and Stephanie A. Gill, 359 Mammoth Rd., 10/31/2022, $310,000.
Amy T. and Robert H. Browning to Haley E. and Owen N. Deluca, 62 Megan Dr., 10/27/2022, $405,000.
Enright Holdings LLC to Amarock Cap 1 LLC, 187 Merrimack St., 10/26/2022, $2,350,000.
Peter D. Frank to Kevin Leblond, 69 Middle St., Unit 3, 10/28/2022, $220,000.
Manchester City Rlty LLC to Joseph Nathanson, 1550 N Elm St., 10/27/2022, $2,220,000.
163 Cartier St Realty LLC to Richard J. Racine, 497 Oak St., 10/31/2022, $420,000.
Perras Family 2013 RET and Steven D. Perras to Michael and Danny Boisvert, 60 Old Hackett Hill Rd., Unit 2D, 10/26/2022, $180,000.
Michael T. Garon to Joshua T. Hughes, 65 Orms St., 10/25/2022, $345,000.
Tikaram and Radhika Acharya to Bibek Singh and Samragi G. Swar, 122 Patricia Ln., 10/24/2022, $525,000.
Joshua Perry to Allanderson R. and Fernanda M. Amorim, 27 Public St., 10/31/2022, $328,000.
Charles D. Prive and Robert A. Scanlan to Robert D. Nero and Kristin E. Oldenburg, 91 Public St., 10/24/2022, $310,000.
Diane H Moquin RET and Diane H. Moquin to H Russell. Kolb, 55 River Rd., Unit 6F, 10/27/2022, $325,000.
Thomas W. and Sarah P. Skafidas to Stacie Rowman, 1371 River Rd., 10/27/2022, $399,933.
Patrick M. Mullen and Stephanie A. Deveau to Kristopher J. and Jessica S. Vincent, 580 S Main St., 10/27/2022, $377,000.
Vam Corp to Money In The Bank LLC, 375 S Willow St., Unit 5, 10/27/2022, $2,110,000.
Alyssa M. and Joshua S. Panny to Lucien F. Lemenager, 468 Seames Dr., 10/28/2022, $400,000.
Erie L. Rubin to Jennifer and Marianthi A. Kapotas, Silver Crossing Cond., Unit 3, 10/31/2022, $255,000.
Derek M. Shooster to Marisa Moorhouse, 470 Silver St., Unit 123, 10/31/2022, $166,000.
Leonard Vigeant to Richard Kibwota, 222 Sullivan St., 10/31/2022, $420,000.
Clayton A. Jr and Lisa M. Legault to Duminson Louis and Cathia Coralen, 29 Val St., 10/24/2022, $380,000.
Fernando Hilarion RET and Fernando Hilarion to Nolia Andrade and Hector M. Ruiz, 62 Webster St., 10/26/2022, $430,000.
Tigers Tale LLC to Mounir Zerguine, Willow St., Lot 4115, 10/26/2022, $250,000.
Tayler A. and Antonio L. Lozada Jr to Alice R. and Eden R. Cash, 251 Youville St., 10/31/2022, $375,400.
MERRIMACK
Wallace J. Raymond to Ahmed S. Lateef and Nibras A. Algburi, 77 Baboosic Lake Rd., 10/28/2022, $313,000.
David C. and Priscilla J. Fowle to Michael P. and Samantha Edgecomb, 5 Bambi Trl., 10/28/2022, $392,000.
Desalliers FT and Isabelle Smith to Tienna Durant, 120 Bedford Rd., 10/24/2022, $475,000.
Colburn Dale E Est and Katherine Tanner to Susan E. Edgerton, 15 Brookside Dr., 10/28/2022, $445,000.
Governors Hill Corp to Michael Friedman and Shana M. Chartier, 33 Constance St., 10/28/2022, $616,333.
Dtaj Prop LLC to 256 DW Hwy LLC, 256 Daniel Webster Hwy., 10/25/2022, $880,000.
Justin M. and Devon M. Macdonald to Loujain and Fredie Rodriguez, 9 Drake Ln., 10/28/2022, $600,000.
Gregory and Chandra Miller to Rachel A Stewart FT and Rachel A. Stewart, 12 Dunbarton Dr., 10/28/2022, $629,933.
Jackson J. Alvarez to Dejesus Real Estate LLC, 3 Ipswich Ct., Unit 3, 10/27/2022, $258,000.
Brian H. and Kerry A. Labrie to J and Michele Guild FT and Jefferson T. Guild, 6 Lantern Ln., 10/24/2022, $425,000.
Helen E. Kallenberg to Scott A. and Jillian C. Dulac, 40 Maidstone Dr., 10/25/2022, $390,000.
Lonnroch Dale R Est and Nancy Lonnroth to Larry and Andrea U. Kinder, 7 Majestic Ln., 10/26/2022, $490,000.
Jason F. and Linda J. Poliot to Lisa M. Futrell, 3 Sarah Dr., 10/24/2022, $600,000.
Tallarino FT and Paula J. Tallarico to Cesar E. Batista, 19 Scotchpine Ln., 10/28/2022, $601,000.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to Talent Xpert LLC, 18 Townsend Pl., 10/26/2022, $638,933.
NASHUA
Laurie Wilkins to Daniel J. Cleggett Jr, 143 Amherst St., 10/31/2022, $445,000.
Laurie Wilkins to Daniel J. Cleggett Jr, 145 Amherst St., 10/31/2022, $445,000.
Kathryn Porter and Lyra Clark to Lyra Clark, 9 Ayer St., 10/24/2022, $67,000.
Lina Iosim to Julia and Joseph Sullivan, 170 Bartemus Trl., Unit 170, 10/31/2022, $400,000.
Viru LLC to Zhanna and Mykola Samaruk, 32-1/2 Blossom St., 10/25/2022, $460,000.
Debra Coughlin to Logan D. Bridgman, 112 Bluestone Dr., Unit 112, 10/27/2022, $260,000.
Richard W. Jean to Nicholas Mckay and Nora P. Vaquerano, 10 Boulder Cir., 10/28/2022, $398,000.
Crimson Prop LLC to Wade and Nancy Robbins, 9 Braeburn Dr., Unit 9, 10/27/2022, $676,133.
Jian Fan and Yunqi Zhang to Penpa Tashi, 22 Cabot Dr., 10/24/2022, $600,000.
Christopher C. and Yuan X. Dipersio to Patricia R. and John G. Davis, 63 Dorchester Way, Unit 63, 10/25/2022, $366,000.
Aimee F. and Jason L. Knight to Kristyn L. Therrien, 153 E Dunstable Rd., 10/24/2022, $401,000.
Alvin R Bonnette RET and Laurie Williams to Magdaline and Khizer Farooq, 181 E Dunstable Rd., 10/26/2022, $485,000.
Daniel R. and Barbara A. Pelletier to Alissa M. Clark and William J. Cavallo Jr, 6 Eastbrook Dr., 10/31/2022, $610,000.
Elizabeth Robbins to Carl W. and Christine E. Robbins, 35 Edgewood Ave., 10/31/2022, $355,000.
Mary A Welch RET and Brian D. Welch to Brian D. Welch and Orietta C. Reyes-Welch, 18 Eldorado Cir., 10/25/2022, $240,000.
Jessica Kelley to Alexander H Herreid FT and Alexander H. Herreid, 96 Langholm Dr., 10/26/2022, $510,000.
Christopher West to Troy Hoyt and Amanda Rieser, 30 Maurice St., 10/28/2022, $380,000.
Monte and Caroline Thompson to Simon and Caroline Huang, 77 Mckenna Dr., 10/28/2022, $491,000.
24 Merrit Pkwy LLC to 14 Merritt Pkwy LLC, 14 Merrit Pkwy., 10/27/2022, $375,000.
Alan W. Phillips to Fernando Badillo and Sixto Torres, 61 Pennichuck St., Unit B, 10/24/2022, $405,000.
Samantha A. Silva to Michael P. Pelrine and Stephanie R. Mixon, 14 Percheron Cir., 10/28/2022, $500,000.
Justin T. and Jeni Stlaurent to Agustin and Yoselin C. Martinez, 231 Pine St., 10/28/2022, $332,533.
Paul E Grigas RET and Michael D. Grigas to Luane R. and Jeffrey A. Smith, 12-14 Pratt St., 10/24/2022, $485,000.
Alissa M. Clark to Robert and Donna Beaudry, 40 Spring Cove Rd., Unit 40, 10/28/2022, $329,000.
Scott and Julie M. Caswell to Shayla S. Adam, 9 Strawberry Bank Rd., Unit 18, 10/26/2022, $175,000.
AFP 105 Corp to Arbi Farms LLC, 11 Tara Blvd., 10/27/2022, $29, 500,000.
Mary E. Barker to Tina Ulee, 18 Taschereau Blvd., 10/28/2022, $416,000.
Joshua E. Toms to Erica M. Croff and Domenic J. Murillo-Decker, 70 Tenby Dr., 10/31/2022, $435,000.
Luara Peter and Estefania C. Montenegro to Priscilla E. Eustis and Robert A. Forziati, 83 Tenby Dr., 10/24/2022, $410,000.
Etchstone Prop Inc to Thomas E. and Kathleen R. Farrell, 4 Testament Cir., Unit 4, 10/24/2022, $649,933.
Debra A. Donahue to Elso A. and Jussara S. Dasilva, 144 Tolles St., 10/26/2022, $310,000.
Vivian Nash to Matthew R. and Kellsie R. Wallace, 28 Victor Ave., 10/31/2022, $410,000.
Etchstone Prop Inc to Andrew C. Mayo and Joan T. Griffin, 17 Vista Way, Unit 17, 10/26/2022, $679,933.
NEW BOSTON
Rochelle A. Couburn and Salem Five Cents SB to 20 Lincoln Dr LLC, 20 Lincoln Dr., 10/27/2022, $400,000.
Nancy A. Taylor to Matthew Barmmer and Kimberly Ellis, 117 Tucker Mill Rd., 10/26/2022, $1,200,000.
PEMBROKE
Michael C Faretra RET and Michael C. Faretra to Arthur Trombley and Wendy Sarasin, 564-A and B 3rd Range Rd., 10/26/2022, $438,533.
San Ken Homes Inc to Robert and Meghan Simmons, 424 Blaine Cir., Unit 49, 10/28/2022, $617,400.
Marc C. and Katie L. Iskra to Ryan M. Frick, 49 Broadway., 10/28/2022, $367,533.
William B. Reed to 1759 Partners LLC, 709 Clough Mill Rd., 10/28/2022, $220,000.
Wendalyn J Chase RET and Wendalyn J. Chase to Brandon E. Weston, 668 N Pembroke Rd., 10/24/2022, $415,000.
RAYMOND
Property Possible Inc to Paul E. and Laura Stcyr, 23 John St., 10/31/2022, $365,000.
Page Georgia Est and Brenda J. Mullane to Diamond Edge Rlty and Dev, 16 Mary Ave., 10/21/2022, $115,000.
Raymond RT and Robert E. Bonds to Woodside Village LLC, Route 101, 10/25/2022, $615,000.
WEARE
Cwabs Inc and Bank Of New York Mellon to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, 11 Apple Way, 10/26/2022, $248,000.
David F. and Cathleen M. Robinson to Karl T. and Dovile M. Cooper, 42 Chipmunk Falls Rd., 10/31/2022, $499,933.
Ivinjack FT and Brian E. Ivinjack to Gutter Done LLC, 701 Concord Stage Rd., 10/28/2022, $350,000.
John J Devlin RET and John J. Devlin to Samuel and Carol A. Keats, Pondside Rd., 10/24/2022, $25,000.
Francis and Nancy Burl FT and Nancy Burl to TMS Holdings LLC, Rockland Rd., 10/25/2022, $35,000.