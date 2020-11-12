ALLENSTOWN
CJL LLC to MBC Management LLC, 3 Chester Tpke., 10/29/2020, $480,000.
Donigian Properties LLC to Arial and Kevin Jurovaty, 71 Chestnut Dr., 10/28/2020, $115,000.
Thomas Gillespie and Melissa Harlow to Alicia and Michael B. Graton, 101 River Rd., 10/30/2020, $235,000.
Kevin R. and Kristin Cohen to Alexander S. and Sema N. Costa, Lot 2, 10/29/2020, $392,000.
AUBURN
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to Marc A. Giardino, 84 Appletree Rd., 10/28/2020, $255,933.
Robert A. and Lark E. Weimar to Michael G. and Deborah Silver, 74 Berry Patch Ln., 10/29/2020, $562,000.
Robert J. Lorder to Gregory A. Davis, 36 Donald Dr., 10/30/2020, $495,000.
William Robertson and Nicole Dellorfano to Brian R. and Shannon D. Benson, 113 Morgen Dr., 10/29/2020, $492,533.
BEDFORD
Charles B. and Rebecca L. Morley to David N. Scott and John E. Christian, 426 Boynton St., 10/28/2020, $400,000.
Bellerose RET and John R. Bellerose to Kyle Seaward and Tanya Seward, 49 Gault Rd., 10/28/2020, $380,000.
Brenda F. Concry and Frank A. Conery to Andrew J. Brodeick and Christina Broderick, 112 Jenkins Rd., 10/30/2020, $540,000.
Elizabeth A. Doyle and Katherine Dibble to Mary E Bligh RET and Mary E. Bligh, 23 Mcquade Brook Rd., 10/30/2020, $356,800.
Lawton W. and Margaret M. Averill to Ryan M. and Ellery C. Ewing, 195 Nashua Rd., 10/30/2020, $546,000.
Richard C. and Nancy B. Montemerlo to Lauren E. and Peter J. Hannon, 18 Old Stone Way, 10/27/2020, $514,933.
John T. and Cristine A. Burke to Jason T. Bishop and Minghua Zheng, 40 Olde English Rd., 10/30/2020, $910,000.
James E Tompkins RET and James F. Tompkins to Patrick J. and Patricia A. Mclaughlin, 23 Smithfield Ln., 10/30/2020, $545,000.
T P Sweeney Reseverance T and Thomas P. Sweeney to Kevin J. Pequette and Jesica Paquette, 10/27/2020, $548,000.
Silvka FT and Karl J. Slivka to KJD Assoc LLC, Lot 26-37, 10/30/2020, $775,000.
CANDIA
Eileen M. Hardy to Richard C. and Therese B. Demanche, 628 Chester Tpke., 10/29/2020, $385,000.
68 Oakdale Ave RT and Sandra D. Cross to Benjamin T. Polcaro and Laura M. Pitassi, Healey Rd., 10/30/2020, $212,000.
Kenneth W. and Valerie Seitz to Marissa A. Leach, 32 Jane Dr., 10/27/2020, $429,000.
Matthew K. and Bethany J. Coleman to Justin W. and Rachael M. Keena, 61 Jane Dr., 10/30/2020, $422,000.
Jacob and Jennifer Lewis to Suzanne M. Taylor and Andrew J. Galvin, 468 Patten Hill Rd., 10/26/2020, $345,000.
T and M Development LLC to Nicholas J. and Ruth M. Signore, 36 Pineview Dr., 10/30/2020, $409,133.
CHESTER
Margaret M. and Richard W. Hannemann to Michelle L. Gallagher and Rubens G. Deoliveira, 239 Chester St., 10/30/2020, $385,000.
Anderson FT and Webster Anderson to Edwin and Robyn Landry, 12 Old Sandown Rd., 10/28/2020, $435,000.
Michael J. and Melissa A. Smalley to Briana F. Angelone and Brandon T. Ellis, 127 Parker Rd., 10/26/2020, $359,000.
DEERFIELD
Amanda Poole to Shelby Martin, Middle Rd., 10/28/2020, $119,000.
DERRY
Nikko Land LLC to Thomas J. Demaria and Nicole M. Demarai, 26 Alyssa Dr., 10/26/2020, $150,000.
Amy and Christopher Richmond to Thomas Otero, 17 Beaver Lake Ave., 10/26/2020, $399,933.
John A. and Nora A. Marshall to Michael A. Cafarelli, 1 Cheryl Ave., 10/30/2020, $334,000.
Emily R. Barnaby to Emily R. Barnaby and Travis Jeanson, 17 Everett St., 10/26/2020, $127,066.
Allison Delano to James W. Clarke, 14 Lorri Rd., 10/28/2020, $390,000.
Thomas P. and Carol A. Skabo to Katherine and Ryan Gobeil, 35 Maxwell Dr., 10/27/2020, $401,000.
Pothier-Beverage FT and Amy C. Spinelli to Paul Bailey, 55 N High St., 10/29/2020, $285,000.
John W. Scott to Meagan Corcoran, 11 Nesmith St., 10/30/2020, $385,000.
Healyford Realty LLC to Monica Tak and Daniel Uk, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 27, 10/30/2020, $272,533.
Bebiana R. Leonardo to Julie E. Lavigne, 3 Pembroke Dr., Unit 10, 10/30/2020, $160,000.
Guy F. and Lia M. Joyce to Lindsay M. and Eric G. Titelbaum, Pond Rd., 10/29/2020, $415,000.
Lindsey Palmer to Romelia Reyes, 5 Silvestri Cir., Unit 15, 10/30/2020, $170,000.
Jeffrey G. Walz to Tyler Catenacci, 15 Silvestri Cir., Unit 18, 10/27/2020, $163,000.
Joshua P. and Jessica A. Gile to Stephanie Adams, 115 Stonegate Ln., Unit 115, 10/30/2020, $175,000.
Donald G. and Mona Bement to Raymond J Dupuis IRT and Raymond J. Dupuis, Warner Hill Rd., 10/26/2020, $380,000.
Pauline Lafrance to Erik and Natalie M. Brochu, 2 Weston St., 10/27/2020, $305,000.
GOFFSTOWN
John J. Sherwin and Cheryl F. Young to Sidi A. Amrani, 4 Arabian Ct, Unit B, 10/30/2020, $215,000.
Tracy Dumais to Christopher J. and Rebecca A. Lange, 2 Cir.cle Dr., 10/30/2020, $310,000.
Suzanne Lankford to Devon N. and Ashley N. Brown, 4 Hemlock Dr., 10/26/2020, $595,000.
Steven C. Abbott to Krista L. Dobbins, 69 Louis St., 10/28/2020, $255,000.
HB 3 Alternative Hldg LLC to Cascade Fundng Mtg T HB 3, 132 Moose Club Park Rd., 10/30/2020, $117,000.
Cuscude Fundng Mtg T HB 3 to Moose Club Pk Rentals LLC, 132 Moose Club Park Rd., 10/30/2020, $117,000.
Falcon Heights Prop LLC to Denis R. and Meaghan R. Corriveau, 7 Pine Crest Dr., 10/26/2020, $190,000.
Lizabeth and Paul Macdonald to Green Nature Homes LLC, 42 Sarette Rd., 10/27/2020, $160,000.
Bosse 1 FT and John C. Walker to Jeremy S. and Britany C. Baker, 502 Shirley Hill Rd., 10/30/2020, $260,000.
Goffstown Back Rd Rlty to Jane M. Laperle and Tracey L. Quellette, 40-b Stone Creek Dr., Unit 30, 10/26/2020, $309,600.
Marion R Labore RET and Marion R. Labore to Nathan A. and Christine D. Beaulieu, 8 Willow Pond Dr., 10/26/2020, $532,000.
HOOKSETT
Deborah Loranger FT and Thomas E. Loranger to Caleb and Gabrielle D. Webster, 1 Birchwood Ln., 10/26/2020, $335,000.
Richard and Susan Salcito to Joyce Howe RET and Joyce E. Howe, 18 Gardensong Dr., 10/30/2020, $515,000.
Aja and Robert Yianakopolos to Cody J. Marquis, 3 Grandview Dr., 10/26/2020, $340,000.
Jeffrey P. Sullivan to Stephen L. and Tina J. Joubert, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 71, 10/30/2020, $289,000.
Muamer Durakovic to Mike Luboya and Marina Ngalula, 130 Mammoth Rd., Unit 417, 10/27/2020, $120,000.
Dominique and Joshua Jones to Jennifer and Marshall T. Simmons, Old Grist Mill Park, 10/28/2020, $336,000.
Susan Gibson to Margaret and Paul F. Schmidt, 19 Pinnacle St., 10/26/2020, $269,933.
Jean P. Breault to Deborah E. and Thomas E. Loranger, 7 Scott Ave., 10/29/2020, $312,533.
Stinson Hills LLC to Christopher D. and Tyler Litchfield, 6 Sophie Cir., 10/26/2020, $462,133.
Monette Bruce A Est and Denise A. Stone to Lori Giguere, 5 Vindale Rd., 10/26/2020, $70,000.
LITCHFIELD
Bobby J. and Marlene M. Savoie to Cindy Ann Macdonald FT and Lawrence J. Mcdonald, 83 Charles Bancroft Hwy., 10/29/2020, $807,500.
Nancy M. Marra to Steven M. and Deborah A. Hawkins, 8 Concord Coach Ln., Unit 8, 10/30/2020, $305,000.
Triple Development LLC to Yot Saeteng, 5 Riverview Cir., 10/26/2020, $550,000.
LONDONDERRY
Joel Olson to V V and Marina V Bulatov RET and Vasily V. Bulatov, 88 Adams Rd., 10/28/2020, $591,000.
John J. and Linda M. Kennedy to Samuel D. Raadmae, 35 Alexander Rd., 10/30/2020, $380,000.
John C. and Christine M. Mercer to Elton L. Booker, 6 Bretton Rd., 10/28/2020, $615,000.
Faith A Yablonski RET and Faith A. Yablonski to Andrew Broady, Crabapple Ln., 10/29/2020, $175,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Richard and J Sullivan RET and Richard G. Sullivan, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 97, 10/30/2020, $503,333.
Deborah E. Kears to Michael J. Wing and Kastle Bukala, 2 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 2, 10/27/2020, $220,000.
Deanna L. and Timon A. Aikawa to Alice Granlund, 159 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 159, 10/29/2020, $233,533.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Pauline L Engler RET and Richard W. Engler, 35 Harvest Moon Rd., Unit 31, 10/30/2020, $574,533.
Annie P. Chourb to Eric J. and Amber F. Pomer, Litchfield Rd., 10/30/2020, $377,000.
John S. and Alice E. Bartose to Christopher M. and Nicole Kopacz, 187 Litchfield Rd., 10/29/2020, $550,000.
Donna Butler to Nicasio G. and Babette A. Arroyo, Mammoth Rd., Lot 13, 10/30/2020, $360,000.
Christophera and Christina M. Bagnaschi to Timon A. and Deanna L. Aikawa, 547 Mammoth Rd., 10/30/2020, $425,000.
Nolette RET and Michael R. Nolette to Leonard W Johnson RET and Leonard W. Johnson, 63 Morrison Dr., Unit 63, 10/27/2020, $565,000.
John M. and Allison A. Miller to Meghan Danis, 75 Oakridge Dr., Unit 75, 10/29/2020, $217,000.
Jordan R. Kelly to Andrea Stasio, 63 Old Nashua Rd., Unit 64, 10/27/2020, $200,000.
Stepping Stones Rlty LLC to C T. and Brittany M. Caraballo, 125 Sandstone Cir., Unit 125, 10/28/2020, $190,000.
Jeremy J. and John F. Medicus to Jeffrey and Sandra Mintz, 40 Sawgrass Cir., Unit 40, 10/30/2020, $415,000.
Jemco Properties LLC to Joel R. and Karyn J. Stebbins, 6 Silas Rock Dr., 10/28/2020, $604,933.
D and M Archambault FT and David J. Archambault to Jonathan and Zulma Paleologos, 75 Trail Haven Dr., Unit 75, 10/30/2020, $400,133.
Douglas H. Beaton to Thomas E. Pinzok and Margaret Tack, 16 Vista Ridge Dr., Unit 223, 10/27/2020, $189,933.
Michael and Deborah Silver to Gary J. and Linda R. Wadden, 367 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 367, 10/28/2020, $395,000.
Derek VanEtten to Adam and Trina Brucker, 12 Woodside Dr., 10/29/2020, $440,000.
MANCHESTER
David W. Rix to Brenda Nguyen and Rigoberto Sotomayor, 50 Allied St., 10/30/2020, $290,000.
Matthew Linxweiler to Nicholas Bielinski, 22 Almond St., 10/29/2020, $265,000.
Omeed Ghafari to Tam T. Dinh and Lisa T. Phung, 140 Arah St., 10/30/2020, $440,000.
Wood FT and Robert H. Wood to John Stuart and Brianna Shell-Stuart, Arlington St., 10/26/2020, $240,000.
Frank Hayes to Tulio E. Pontacoloni, 67 Beech Hill Ave., Unit 67, 10/29/2020, $199,933.
Ethn T. Carrier to Eric Daigle, 106 Beech Hill Ave., Unit 6, 10/27/2020, $209,000.
Timothy Barton RET and Richard A. Dryer to Richard W. Soule, 960 Beech St., 10/30/2020, $189,933.
Paul and Margaret Schmidt to David and Patricia Wheeler, Bicentennial Dr., 10/27/2020, $319,933.
Elic Awad to DF Development LLC, Bodwell Rd., 10/26/2020, $83,533.
David C. Mccormick to Sandra M. and Laurence E. Cullen, 546 Brent St., 10/26/2020, $350,000.
George E Beliveau RET and Lynne Latochelle to Stephen H. Angwin, Brockton St., 10/29/2020, $45,000.
George E Beliveau RET and George E. Beliveau to Eriberto Batista and Rosalie Abreu, 73 Brockton St., 10/29/2020, $350,000.
Thomas A. Roberto to Barbara A. Fecteau, 3014 Brown Ave., Unit 5, 10/27/2020, $239,933.
Lucien J. and Donna M. Guertin to Luis P. Herrarte and Meagan C. Piasecki, 135 Brunelle Ave., 10/29/2020, $275,000.
Mark Gordon and Charles Morris to Shauna Dizio, Bunker Hill St., Lot 43, 10/27/2020, $225,000.
Michaelene Siggins to Andrew P. Prescott, 395 Canal St., Unit B, 10/27/2020, $286,000.
Kevin M. Ainsworth to Joshua M. and Jason A. Ainsworth, 385 Cilley Rd., 10/26/2020, $125,000.
Michael A. and Jillian M. Gentile to Jan V. Beck, 671 Cilley Rd., 10/29/2020, $260,000.
M and Tanya Gosselin FT and Michael P. Gosselin to Wilmer Cruz, 82 Cumberland St., 10/29/2020, $340,000.
German and Karen Y. DeLaCruz to Ian L. Lance and Amy N. Caron, 157 Cumberland St., 10/30/2020, $325,000.
Michael A. and Jillian M. Gentile to Jan V. Beck, Cypress St., 10/29/2020, $260,000.
Diane E. Jousset to Ethan Cullity, 335 Cypress St., Unit 3l, 10/29/2020, $159,000.
202 Douglas St LLC to RNC Holdings LLC, 202 Douglas St., 10/30/2020, $520,000.
A Christina Hopkins RET and A Christina Hopkins to Brenda Sotto-Cuevas, Dudley St., Lot 75, 10/30/2020, $315,000.
Donald Jsirandanis to Cristian R. Hemandez, E Spruce St., Lot 2938, 10/28/2020, $375,000.
Landlock Realty LLC to Fidel Martinez and Brandi Nalen, Edgemere Ave., 10/30/2020, $299,933.
Alaaeldin H. Saeed and Laila H. Mohamed-Rodwan to Robyn M. and Harry E. StBrice, 62 Faith Ln., 10/29/2020, $300,000.
Michael J. and Justine Bemard to Michael J. Drolette, 126 Fleming St., 10/26/2020, $533,000.
Thomas Michael J Est and Paul Thomas to Joseph Lidwin, 39 Florence St., 10/26/2020, $143,000.
Jennifer K. Littlefield to Hien Harris, 111 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 111, 10/27/2020, $230,000.
Jessica L. Hall to Darryl J. Durand, 128 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 128, 10/27/2020, $207,533.
Linda J. Corey to Glen Keyes, 151 Goffstown Rd., 10/26/2020, $235,000.
Ethan S. Neskey to KKM IRA LLC, Hanover St., Lot 32, 10/30/2020, $445,000.
Laura VanBrocklin to Kevin Mcintire, Head St., 10/26/2020, $305,000.
Labore RET and Diane L. Pease to Adam J. Labrie, 185 Head St., 10/26/2020, $375,000.
Donald and Kathleen Dager to Kaboom Realty LLC, Hevey St., Lot 2942, 10/30/2020, $345,800.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to John B. and Ashley L. Mackin, 235 Knollwood Way, Unit 235, 10/28/2020, $349,933.
Krisha Thapa to Natalia Pana and Emilio Jacobo, 24 Lafayette St., 10/30/2020, $302,000.
Peter M. Cusson to Valcimar Oliveira, Laurel St., 10/29/2020, $187,000.
Thomas Mccallum to Michael P. and Lindsey A. Lebrun, 224 Long Pond Brook Way, Unit 224, 10/30/2020, $360,000.
John F. Durkin to Oscy E. Cadran, 316 Manchester St., 10/30/2020, $260,000.
Denver FT and Steven M. Denver to Frank J. Rosano, 627 Megan Dr., 10/30/2020, $405,000.
Matthew J. White to Alexis S. Gomez and Warren Silver, Mercier Ave., 10/30/2020, $250,000.
Victor C. Ganobi to George F. and Kevin G. Lynch, 300 Merrimack St., 10/27/2020, $600,000.
Theresa Gagnon and Gloria Macdowell to Montgomery Street LLC, Montgomery St., Lot 3652, 10/30/2020, $160,000.
Paul and Margaret Schmidt to David and Patricia Wheeler, N River Rd., 10/27/2020, $319,933.
Michael Mccosh to Steve Nicmaszyk, 29 Old Hackett Hill Rd., Unit 2e, 10/30/2020, $102,000.
Richard A Baronc Dc LT and Richard A. Barone to James W. Baldonmas and Nancy M. Baldoumas, 610 Old Wellington Rd., 10/30/2020, $305,000.
Ian Fleming to Jason L. and Alicia M. White, 203 Patricia Ln., 10/26/2020, $325,000.
Richard Sylvia to Lucy M. Baez, 390 Pearl St., 10/30/2020, $419,000.
Amy E. Kallmerten to Renato Kotatac, 474 Reed St., 10/26/2020, $210,000.
Tulio E. Pontacoloni to Shawn M. and Elizabeth L. Wilson, 330 Rhode Island Ave., 10/29/2020, $219,933.
Ryan T. Warren to Kathleen B. Vattes, 55 River Rd., Unit 2d, 10/30/2020, $167,400.
Christine C. Arzigian to Zak E. Beauregard and Breanna J. Manlick, 40 Rosecliff Ln., 10/26/2020, $366,000.
Roxanne G. Weber to Kalpana Tamang, 56 S Gray Ct, 10/29/2020, $373,000.
Sandra L. Booth to Marissa K. Twombley and Kenneth Spina, S Jewett St., 10/27/2020, $243,000.
Miroslav Valcic to Evan J. Maynard, 470 Silver St., Unit 101, 10/30/2020, $150,533.
Claude and Mary Vincent FT and Claude B. Vincent to Joshua R. and Sondra Holmes, 888 Somerville St., 10/29/2020, $280,000.
Alexander P. Beede to Pauline T. and James E. Fiest, 531 Spruce St., 10/26/2020, $285,000.
Martin W. Stehi and Stephenie Stehl to Chimene C. Sentime and Tony J. Ntabala, 278 Sullivan St., 10/30/2020, $315,000.
Laura VanBrocklin to Kevin Mcintire, 269 Varney St., 10/26/2020, $305,000.
Anthony E. and Kimberly E. Lopresti to Rakesh Kumar, Vassar St., 10/30/2020, $489,933.
Brooke L. Baron and Joseph M. Denoncourt to Eric W. Denslow and Colleen L. Cassidy, 45 W Haven Rd., 10/26/2020, $290,000.
Charlotte J Raczka RET and Charlotte J. Raczka to Eugenios and Arlana Arfanakis, 95 Willow St., 10/27/2020, $220,000.
Caleb N. and Gabrielle D. Webster to Edward J. Lavery, 246 Woodland Ave., 10/26/2020, $240,000.
David Dage and Claude Lemieux to Annette T Finn FT 2018 and Richard J. Finn, Woodland Pond, 10/26/2020, $286,000.
Irma and Mark Osenko to Qi Q. Chen and Qionglian Fang, Woodland Pond, 10/27/2020, $390,000.
Stephen A. and Shannon D. Signor to Dariene M. Morrison and Michael A. Candelora, 10/26/2020, $405,000.
MERRIMACK
Eric A. Wells to Nicholas P. Jabar, 8 Candy Ln., 10/29/2020, $291,000.
Streif LLC to Thomas P. and Carol A. Skabo, Daniel Webster Hwy., Lot 7, 10/27/2020, $368,933.
William J. and Francine H. Heizer to Douglas Dichard and David F. Bibeau, Davis Rd., Lot 27, 10/26/2020, $257,400.
Streif LLC to Thomas P. and Carol A. Skabo, E Chamberlain Rd., Lot 7, 10/27/2020, $368,933.
Eric A. and Melissa M. Rackett to Jenna M. and David A. Shepherd, 99 Joppa Rd., 10/28/2020, $385,000.
Jack W. Yvard to Alan C. Bozarth and Jamie Kelchner-Bozarth, 15 May Dr., 10/30/2020, $344,000.
Robert S. and Amy T. Wysolmierski to John J. and Nancy S. Wilbur, 79 Pondview Dr., Unit 79, 10/26/2020, $305,000.
William J. and Francine H. Heizer to Douglas Dichard and David F. Bibeau, Reeds Ferry Way, Lot 27, 10/26/2020, $257,400.
Maciej and Ewa Osypiuk to Robert J. Killkelley, 85 Sentry Way, Unit 85, 10/28/2020, $260,000.
Tracey and Alain Colon to Cassondra and Schelden Mello, 61 Shelburne Rd., Unit 61, 10/27/2020, $220,000.
Wendy Harris FT and Todd A. Harris to Carissa L. Ackroyd and Ethan T. Carrier, 30 Souhegan Dr., 10/27/2020, $280,000.
Cindy L. and Brian G. Mckenna to James Turbyne, Tinker Rd., 10/30/2020, $634,933.
Michaud FT and Marc P. Michadu to Chaterine and Peter Vennard, 19 Usher Ln., Unit 19, 10/30/2020, $400,000.
Constantine and Karen M. Halvatzes to Kathleen M. Briand, 40 Walnut Cir., Unit 40, 10/26/2020, $205,533.
NASHUA
Alan E. Denzer to Joseph West, Alder Dr., Lot 123, 10/27/2020, $310,000.
John W. Diune and Denise Chow to Silver Touch Hm Healthcre, Amherst St., 10/29/2020, $54,000.
Sands Real Est and Paul E. Seelye to Silver Touch Hm Healthcre, Amherst St., 10/29/2020, $235,000.
David M Pastor RET and David M. Pastor to 531 Amhest Street LLC, Amherst St., 10/30/2020, $1,400,000.
Holland Hampshire LLC to Prabhakar Properties LLC, 537 Amherst St., 10/30/2020, $680,000.
Daniel L. Gagnon to Kathleen E. Cleary and Tyler M. Brice, 11 Bennett St., 10/30/2020, $360,000.
74 Blossom Street RT and Joseph F. Welch to Christopher D. Bonilla, 74-1/2 Blossom St., 10/28/2020, $419,000.
Kaitlyn S. Meurin to Ryan Cunningham and Janelle Finn, 11 Bourdeaux St., 10/30/2020, $320,000.
Coyle RET and Michael P. Coyle to Erin K. Mcavoy and Cameron L. Mccassie, 6 Brickyard Ln., 10/26/2020, $375,000.
6 Heritage Vlg Unit 5 LLC to Jitendra and Nayanaben J. Patel, Brook Village Rd., 10/29/2020, $144,000.
Enrique Cardenas-Guillen and Neledi L. Salazar to Daniel P. Mccarthy, 3 Cassandra Ln., 10/26/2020, $345,000.
Phyllis J. Grant to George J. and Leslie T. Costigan, 6 Columbine Dr., 10/30/2020, $341,000.
Charles E. and Barbara A. Forester to Southem NH Medical Center, Dearborn St., 10/30/2020, $300,000.
Betsy A. Packard to Joshua Billings, 29 Dr.ury Ln., Unit 29, 10/27/2020, $275,000.
Paul A. Mangold to Rachel E. Flynn, 5 Echo Ave., 10/30/2020, $355,000.
Thomas E. Dwane to Brandon and Kristi Johnson, 2 Elaine Dr., 10/26/2020, $350,000.
Roxanne and James Charlton to Jordan Savage and Anna Rosado, 7 Fox St., 10/27/2020, $290,000.
Robert Younghusband to 5 State Services Corp, 5 Gillis St., 10/28/2020, $425,000.
Fletcher Baron to Abigail C. and Matthew R. Portu, 16 Gloucester Ln., Unit 16, 10/30/2020, $250,000.
Adam Dasilva to Matthew A. Espinola, 3 Greenlay St., 10/26/2020, $350,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Gregory S. and Dusti L. Bassett, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 411, 10/30/2020, $365,933.
Donna L. Moreno to Ryan D. and Erica Gagnon, 35 Holbrook Dr., 10/30/2020, $396,000.
Charles E. and Barbara A. Forester to Southem NH Medical Center, John St., 10/30/2020, $300,000.
Alexa E. Azbell to Mary E. Starble, Kessler Farms, 10/30/2020, $255,000.
BD Homes LLC to Luz Ocampo, 52 Kinsley St., 10/30/2020, $153,533.
52A Lake Street LLC to Yamili E. Ruiz, 52-a Lake St., 10/29/2020, $326,000.
Rodolfo S. Martin and Mckayla Lopez-Scondras to Donna L. Butler, 152 Lund Rd., 10/30/2020, $340,000.
Carpenter Paul M Est and Roger A. Carpenter to RND LLC, 271 Main St., 10/29/2020, $179,000.
N E and Kathy J Hall RET and Kathy J. Hall to Leslie A. Burnham, 66 Manchester St., 10/27/2020, $395,000.
Ofir Campeanu to Thomas A. Medaglia, Mckean St., 10/29/2020, $440,000.
Katherine F. Ennis to Siobhan Kemezys and Jason S. Paling, Meade St., 10/26/2020, $377,000.
Richard M. Finkelstein to Brianna Sullivan and Brittney Cavagnaro, Millstone Village 2, 10/29/2020, $149,000.
Chao Zhou and Rong Li to Louis P. and Christine M. Plante, 38 Monza Rd., 10/26/2020, $375,000.
Gerald A. Gadbois to Ryan W. Gauthier and Brittany Mcdonough, 13 Nightingale Rd., 10/30/2020, $422,000.
John and Sandra Horton FT and John P. Horton to Marisol Osorio-Valdes, Oak St., 10/26/2020, $251,000.
Troy E. Sargent to Carlos E. Rodriguez and Lynnette M. Malo, Ross St., 10/29/2020, $310,000.
Virginia Dumont to Bryan D. and Joy Griggs, 580 S Main St., 10/26/2020, $180,000.
Swift Donald Est and Sherry Dukette to M and R Hm and Manament LLC, Saint Josephs Dr., 10/29/2020, $236,000.
Springs 1 LLC to Caryl L. Meade, 38 Scenic Dr., Unit 18, 10/26/2020, $322,133.
Springs 1 LLC to Linda M. Barnum, 50 Scenic Dr., Unit 23, 10/26/2020, $320,400.
Kathleen K. Paulsen to Christopher S. and Katherine P. Long, 27 Serotta Ave., Unit 27, 10/28/2020, $465,000.
Tyler Gates and Brittany Quinlan to Jimmy Chienmin-Chen, Spit Brook Rd., Lot 1, 10/29/2020, $255,000.
Viralkumar G. and Chhayal V. Gandhi to Balagurumoorthy Dharmaraj and Padmavathi Cheliah, 4 Stillwater Dr., Unit 4, 10/26/2020, $291,533.
Ana A. Villa to Alexey Shtafinskiy and Sofia Uzunishvili, 5 Ternbury Sq, Unit E4, 10/26/2020, $250,000.
Robert L Courtemanche RET and Barbara Courtemanche to Peter T. Soares, Thorndike St., 10/29/2020, $225,000.
FHLM to Isaac W. Allen, 658 W Hollis St., 10/30/2020, $191,000.
Marc-Andre Lefebvre RET and Marc-Andre Lefebvre to Francesco and Andrea Mannino, 14 Winn Rd., 10/27/2020, $120,000.
Scott M. Churchill to Sean Tumer and Alexandra Giaedina, 10/30/2020, $325,000.
NEW BOSTON
Janice B Alimenti LT and Janice B. Alimenti to Michael J. Audesse, 8 Riverside Dr., 10/29/2020, $40,000.
Mark C. Walsh to Date Turcotte, State Route 13, 10/26/2020, $100,000.
SIB T and Emile R. Bussiere to Michael J. and Caren M. Machado, 10/26/2020, $131,000.
PEMBROKE
Andrew J Roy RET and Andrew J. Roy to Kevin R. and Kristin K. Cohen, 461 Cross Country Rd., 10/29/2020, $539,933.
Amy Knissel and Ryan Nackers to Joseph and Nancy Desmarais, 307 Pembroke St., 10/28/2020, $360,000.
Michele Curley to Meredith R. Hanson, 3 Remington Ct, Unit 3, 10/28/2020, $198,000.
Madeline M Joyce RET and Jeffrey Burley to Hannah J. and Jared Butler, Simpson Ave., 10/26/2020, $232,000.
RAYMOND
Sara Kimplen to George A. Lamontagne and Xingyi Han, 8 Abbey Rd., 10/26/2020, $265,000.
Catherine J. Lucafo to H and D FT and Marilyn A. Deluca, 53 Arrow Ln., Unit 53, 10/27/2020, $275,000.
Blackstone Reserve Dev to Lindsey and Dawn Broad, 66 Blackstone Dr., Unit 9, 10/27/2020, $414,933.
Amanda L. Doggett to Jason J. Perkins and Kristen Essler, 137 Green Rd., 10/30/2020, $275,000.
Anthony R. and Jennifer L. Scioscia to Kevin and Elizabeth Gallant, 4 Highland Ave., 10/30/2020, $352,533.
Jacob Cross to Timothy and Suzanne Gramolini, 14 Lower Scotland Dr., 10/27/2020, $289,000.
Shauna B. Isham to Landra S. Lewis, Marion Rd., 10/30/2020, $225,000.
Blackstone Reserve Dev to Durling-Terry FT and L T. Terry, 5 Russell Ln., 10/27/2020, $419,933.
Stephen and Jamy Dalton to Lisa L. Jeffery, 3 Sargent Dr., Unit A, 10/30/2020, $241,000.
Edward J. and Bernadette King to Brian S. and Brenda Levesque, Lot 38, 10/26/2020, $519,000.
WEARE
Cartus Fncl Corp to Brendan J. and Nicole Bower, Barnard Hill Rd., Lot 191, 10/29/2020, $463,000.
Cartus Fncl Corp to Brendan J. and Nicole Bower, Barnard Hill Rd., Lot 1916, 10/29/2020, $463,000.
Cartus Fncl Corp to Brendan J. and Nicole Bower, Barnard Hill Rd., Lot 186, 10/29/2020, $463,000.
Cartus Fncl Corp to Brendan J. and Nicole Bower, Barnard Hill Rd., Lot 187, 10/29/2020, $463,000.
Cartus Fncl Corp to Brendan J. and Nicole Bower, Colby Hill Rd., Lot 187, 10/29/2020, $463,000.
Cartus Fncl Corp to Brendan J. and Nicole Bower, Colby Hill Rd., Lot 191, 10/29/2020, $463,000.
Cartus Fncl Corp to Brendan J. and Nicole Bower, Colby Hill Rd., Lot 1916, 10/29/2020, $463,000.
Cartus Fncl Corp to Brendan J. and Nicole Bower, Colby Hill Rd., Lot 186, 10/29/2020, $463,000.
Lawrence E. Bolduc to Victorin J. Markarian and Noah Aubin, 35 Collins Landing Rd., Unit 34, 10/28/2020, $240,000.
J and Cheryl Taber RET and Joseph W. Taber to Michael Tucci, 440 Concord Stage Rd., 10/30/2020, $255,000.
Pouliot Robert Est and Edmond J. Ford to Amos P. and Annmarie H. Lindahi, Jewett Rd., 10/28/2020, $17,000.
John F Hines RET and Lydia Condrey to Matthew C. Grolljahn and Lisa Purington-Grolljahn, 6 John Connor Rd., 10/26/2020, $321,000.
Andrew J. Prokop to Matthew D. Campbell, 567 N Stark Hwy., 10/30/2020, $292,000.
Susan M. and Stephen E. Lalonde to Cartus Fncl Corp, 183 Rolling Hill Dr., 10/29/2020, $463,000.
Robert W. and Tina M. Gallagher to Andrew D. Batey, 477 S Stark Hwy., 10/27/2020, $333,000.
Nicholas R. and Abigail A. Sizemore to Christopher J. and Tiffany Wimsatt, Weaver Pl, 10/29/2020, $336,000.