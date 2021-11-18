ALLENSTOWN
Suzan M. Watkins to Northeast Veterinary RE, 13 River Rd., 10/28/2021, $700,000.
Travis W. Stone to Katelyn E. Downs, 14 Sargent St., 11/3/2021, $208,933.
David and Sarah Steadman to Meagan M. French, 64 School St., 11/1/2021, $220,000.
Chad Fennessey and Kasandra N. Mcgarr to Jamie Minervini, 9 Swiftwater Dr., Unit 4, 10/29/2021, $185,000.
AUBURN
Drat LLC to Stanley Cherian and Grace M. Stanley, 160 Buttonwood Dr., 11/4/2021, $507,533.
Fenster T and James C. Fenster to Jared I. and Allyce Stevens, 9 Maverick Dr., 11/3/2021, $610,000.
Patrick R. Mack to Bryan C. and Jeanine M. Mcfadden, 11-c Rockingham Rd., Unit 11c, 11/4/2021, $350,000.
BEDFORD
Ann C. Hession to Deirdre Menard, 69 Bedford Center Rd., 10/29/2021, $600,000.
Sarah E. Vining to Christian and Sharon Strickler, 3 Churchill Ct., Unit 3, 10/28/2021, $402,000.
Jenkins FT and Mary E. Jenkins to Annette Plitman, 6 Hersey St., 11/4/2021, $391,000.
Bedford County Farm LLC to Boris Liberman and Elena Libeman, Indian Rock Rd., 11/1/2021, $329,933.
Gerrie Norma K Est and Glenn W. Gerrie to Catherine F. Provencher, 44 Maple Dr., 11/5/2021, $410,000.
Gerrie Norma K Est and Glenn W. Gerrie to Catherine F. Provencher, 44 Maple Dr., Unit 40, 11/5/2021, $410,000.
Gerrie Norma K Est and Glenn W. Gerrie to Catherine F. Provencher, 44 Maple Dr., Unit 38, 11/5/2021, $410,000.
Richard and Janet Maus to Timothy B. and Sandee Hathaway, Meadow Rd., 11/3/2021, $1,150,000.
Mary O Wyatt 1999 T and Kenneth L. Wyatt to Ellen L Nickerson RET and Ellen L. Nickerson, 1 Muirfield Rd., Unit 1, 10/28/2021, $585,000.
Wolfgang H. Christandl to Owen J. and Gayle D. Smith, 35 Mulberry Ln., 10/28/2021, $530,000.
Richard A. and Kathleen M. Nelson to Zakerie M. and Lauren E. Perrault, 27 Nancy Ln., 11/2/2021, $435,000.
Christine and Matthew Hallett to PBL Properties LLC, 72 New Boston Rd., 11/2/2021, $950,000.
Jenkins FT and Mary E. Jenkins to Annette Plitman, 6 Plummer Rd., 11/4/2021, $391,000.
Conroy 2014 FT and Daniel C. Conroy to Daniel N. and Gabrielle A. Board, Seton Dr., 10/28/2021, $424,933.
David and Michelle Mitchell to Suzy D. Chan and Jian D. Li, 22 Spartan Dr., 11/1/2021, $802,000.
Cheryl A. Grijalva and Adam Grijalwa to Zhong Chen and Sijia Guo, 15 Swan Ave., 11/2/2021, $425,000.
Leo C and Jane A Waible IRT and Leo C. Waible to Matthew J. Halvorsen, Village Green Bedford Con., Unit 78, 11/5/2021, $550,000.
CHESTER
Rhonda G. List to Janet C. Ellis, Candia Rd., Lot 27, 11/1/2021, $340,000.
Vita Hadik Strachwitz RET and Vita H. Strachwitz to Thomas J. Sheehan, 81 Chester St., 10/28/2021, $525,000.
Sawmill Grant LLC to TRW Builders LLC, Lot 1, 10/29/2021, $155,000.
TRW Builders LLC to Mark and Lilian Conant, Lot 1, 10/29/2021, $819,933.
DEERFIELD
Karen A. Johnson to Eric M. Johnson, 14 Frances Dr., 11/5/2021, $287,500.
Lauren R Sullivan RET and Lauren R. Sullivan to Benjamin A. and Jori Briggs, 228 Mount Delight Rd., 11/1/2021, $499,933.
Roger J. and Sandra L. Roy to Michael and Maria Dorco, 61 Ridge Rd., 11/1/2021, $506,000.
DERRY
Michael S. and Constane B. Lynch to Joseph A. and Kaleigh Gause, 5 Blunt Dr., 11/1/2021, $460,000.
Stage Crossing LLC to Kevin D. Shanahan, 30 Brook St., Unit 9, 10/29/2021, $359,933.
MPV Development LLC to Susan E. Mallette, Brookview Estates Condo, Unit 1, 10/29/2021, $325,000.
Erik Guzzo to Joshua A. Williams, 64 Bypass 28, 11/1/2021, $407,000.
Richard B. Wood to Gregory R. Pace, 210 Chases Grove Rd., 11/1/2021, $154,600.
John R. Spurrell to Vanja Dzelic, 72 Chester Rd., 11/1/2021, $330,000.
David M. Johnson to Holly L. Wilder, 73 Derryfield Rd., Unit R, 10/29/2021, $242,533.
11 Elm Street LLC to Ruben Zagagi, 11 Elm St., 11/2/2021, $450,000.
Ronald C. and Elizabeth M. Waitt to Scott P. Desroches and Lacey Desorches, 11 Elwood Rd., 11/1/2021, $465,000.
Philip R. Gauthier to Robert J. Marini, 35 English Range Rd., 10/29/2021, $365,000.
Loren V. Thompson to Robert German and Ann K. Severinsen, 8 Fox Hollow Rd., 11/3/2021, $630,000.
Griffin St LLC to Robert C. Ortiz, Griffin St., 10/29/2021, $415,000.
Judith A. Harington to Hanoi C. Campusano, 9 Highland Ave., 11/1/2021, $300,000.
Matthew C. and Giovanna Drohan to Ronald E. and Angela Valentine, 14 Indian Hill Rd., Unit R, 10/29/2021, $535,000.
Samantha L. and David A. Garside to Corey F. Currier and Jamea Avant, 5 Kelley Dr., 11/5/2021, $525,000.
Mireille Khoury to Gilda R. Guttman, 1 Misty Morning Dr., Unit A, 11/1/2021, $285,000.
Tyler Roushia to Janet Louise, 81 N High St., Unit 18, 11/4/2021, $330,000.
Steven and Michelle Jankowski to Shail Chotai, 130 N Shore Rd., 11/4/2021, $580,000.
Martin Falconer to Paul Chicklis, Old Auburn Rd., 11/2/2021, $285,000.
Gordon B. Graham to Shannan Mckenna, 6 S Main St., 11/5/2021, $326,533.
Jessica Minasian to Michael E. Archambault, 81 Stonegate Ln., Unit 81, 11/1/2021, $220,000.
Narae Park to Lisa Arciprete, 13 Sundown Dr., Unit A, 11/1/2021, $300,000.
Malery A. and Malcolm T. Young to Yesly Villatoro and Shawn M. Deming, 23 Tiger Tail Cir., Unit L, 10/29/2021, $315,000.
William J. Murphy and Katherine A. Jennings to Shawna Anderson and Lindsey Zinka, 5 Tobacco Rd., 11/1/2021, $335,000.
Daskal FT and Nancy Nugent to Anamaria Diaz and Anthony Martinez, 47 Tsienneto Rd., 11/4/2021, $410,000.
Dorothy A Evans LLC to Kent Nutrition Group Inc, 10/28/2021, $1,100,000.
Sarah Beaumont to Simplified RE Hldg Grp, Lot 6, 11/3/2021, $320,000.
Sarah Beaumont to Simplified RE Hldg Grp, Lot 7, 11/3/2021, $320,000.
DUNBARTON
Katie L. Rector to Dawn M. Decosta, 1102 Montalona Rd., Unit C, 11/3/2021, $257,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Adam C. Norcross to Ernesto Muniz, 15 Diamond Ln., 11/3/2021, $330,000.
Kaitlyn E. Cashell and Jonathan T. Watkins to Kristen M. and Shawn Roy, 314 Gorham Pond Rd., 11/5/2021, $475,000.
Richard M. and Barbara A. Larkin to Michael and Emilee Valenti, 32 Helen Cir., 11/3/2021, $740,000.
Cassandra E. and Garrison R. Parker to Jara Brightman and Matthew Bilodeau, 3 Holly St., 11/1/2021, $315,000.
James P. and Barbara A. Tousignant to Andrew and Allison Carter, 31 Longbrook Rd., 11/2/2021, $594,933.
Mary S. Duhaime to Sean T. Keating, 475 Mast Rd., 11/3/2021, $305,000.
Ronnie R. and Kelly M. Paquette to Adam C. Norcross, 36 Moose Club Park Rd., 11/2/2021, $425,000.
Cory V. and Laura J. Sherwood to Wendysue and Robert L. Norton, 98 Normand Rd., 10/28/2021, $355,000.
Hamilton INT and James E. Hamilton to Cody Miller, 29 Orchard St., 11/4/2021, $360,000.
Jack Nasr to Adam M. Lewis and Robya Kopka-Lewis, 52 Serenitas Ln., 11/2/2021, $448,000.
HOOKSETT
Kaylie Dean to Jared and Stephanie Provost, 4 Beacon Hill Rd., 11/1/2021, $439,933.
Barbara J Myette RET 2014 and Barbara J. Myette to John and Kerry Dupont, Corriveau Dr., 10/29/2021, $501,000.
Eric P. and Sandra F. Truebe to Jaydan Hilke, 46 Dale Rd., Unit B, 11/4/2021, $275,000.
Jason Morais to Holly Hartson, 63 Dale Rd., Unit B, 10/28/2021, $285,000.
Apache Holdings LLC to DJ Dev Of Derry LLC, Daniel Webster Hwy., 10/29/2021, $487,500.
Burchell Richard B Est and Sarah S. Ambrogi to Dennis and M Alana Demers, Goffstown Rd., 11/5/2021, $200,000.
Jonathan M. and Lori-Ann Provost to Timothy Schadlick, 153 Hackett Hill Rd., 10/29/2021, $415,000.
Manchester Sand Gravel to Del R Gilbert and Son Block, Hooksett Rd., 11/4/2021, $300,000.
Eugene A. and Suzanne M. Kachuck to Derek D. and Suzanne M. Desrochers, 1663 Hooksett Rd., Unit 101, 11/5/2021, $143,000.
Dan R. and Julie Sevigny to Green Realty LLC, 124-136 Mammoth Rd., Unit 18, 10/29/2021, $124,933.
Pichette Bros Const Co to Brittany M. and Cameron R. Pichette, 8 Marigold Way, 11/4/2021, $470,000.
Berry Hill Estates LLC to Brow FT and Louise Brow, 61 Mulberry Ln., Unit 61, 11/5/2021, $450,000.
John J. and Maria E. Narkis to Jason J. and Jessica D. Moseley, 9 Spruce Ct., 11/5/2021, $580,000.
Marilyn and Scott W. Tyler to Susan and Thomas Labrie, 46 Stirling Ave., 11/1/2021, $519,933.
Cancer Medicine LLC to Tarrytown RE Holdings Inc, Technology Dr., 11/1/2021, $1,600,000.
Burchell Richard B Est and Sarah S. Ambrogi to Dennis and M Alana Demers, Valley View Rd., 11/5/2021, $200,000.
LITCHFIELD
Pearson Hudson NH LLC to Adam J. and Kimberly A. Zaulyczny, 40 Autumn Cir., 11/2/2021, $659,933.
Marc R. and Lori J. Baker to Cullan R. and Kristen M. Baker, 5 Bristol Way, 10/29/2021, $545,000.
Paul J. and Nicolle J. Rizzo to Charles R. and Taylor Boisvert, 11 Bristol Way, 10/29/2021, $460,933.
Joseph and Kaleigh Gause to Amy and Timothy Gabriel, 49 Pilgrim Dr., 11/2/2021, $421,000.
Adam R. Grant to Property Buyers LLC, 4 Standish Cir., 11/1/2021, $260,000.
LONDONDERRY
6 Acropolis Avenue RT and Donna G. Galluzzo to Brendon and Jennifer Gyarfas, 6 Acropolis Ave., 10/29/2021, $676,000.
Stabile Hm At Londonderry to Santino Daddieco, 6 Catesby Ln., 11/3/2021, $680,333.
Joshua S. Kozack to Brian N. Dellerario, 2 Crestview Cir., Unit 74, 11/5/2021, $261,666.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Chester T. and Nancy G. Babiarz, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 82, 11/4/2021, $632,600.
Daniel H. Kiestlinger and Marcia D. Keistlinger to Deborah L. and William Palumbo, 161 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 161, 11/2/2021, $250,000.
Rickenbach Renovations to Kaitlyn and William Cann, 18 Hazelnut Ln., 10/29/2021, $575,000.
D R and D N Whitten RET and Donald R. Whitten to Belize RE Holdings LLC, 86 High Range Rd., 11/2/2021, $640,000.
Neil R. Robinson to Connor Morisseau, 3 Larch Ln., 10/29/2021, $540,000.
Karen L. Murphy and Michael R. Selling to Kimberly Mann, 3 Mallard Ln., 11/1/2021, $525,000.
Joanne Mele to Thomas Snediker, 18 Nevins Dr., Unit 18, 11/2/2021, $577,000.
James M. and Sandi L. Ward to Anthony Piemonte, 8 Ross Dr., 11/4/2021, $525,000.
Jonathan F. Mankus and Lonna J. Carter to Chintu M. Patel, 4 Snowberry Holw., 11/2/2021, $625,000.
Sandra J Geisler RET and Sandra J. Geisler to Allison and Patrick Felkner, 7 Sutton Pl., 11/1/2021, $715,000.
Timothy J. and Margaret L. Stoodley to Stephen M. Weare, 10 Victoria Dr., 11/1/2021, $460,000.
William G. and Virginia A. Landry to Maria L. Lima, 27 Wedgewood Dr., 11/1/2021, $620,000.
MANCHESTER
D H and Doris P Beeckman RET and Daniel K. Beeckman to Celeste A. Blais, 20 Allen St., 11/4/2021, $310,000.
W 7 Rental Prop LLC to Araa West Side Hldg LLC, 293 Amory St., 10/29/2021, $4,200,000.
Robert A. Passalacqua to Sasha Wilde and Timothy Glover, 23 Appleton St., 11/2/2021, $485,000.
Brow FT and Russell Brow to Katie M. and Ioanis Straw-Kourtis, Arthur Ave., 11/5/2021, $437,000.
Milford Street RT and Frank Skrzyszowski to Allison Street Hldg LLC, B St., 10/29/2021, $480,000.
Middle Elm Bay LLC to BILR Real Estate LLC, 91 Bay St., 11/1/2021, $650,000.
Christopher J. Yancey to Cory Chrestensen, 847 Beech St., 11/5/2021, $299,933.
Donald J. and Jodi A. Carlberg to D Levavi and Ravit Dagani RET and David Levavi, Beverly Dr., 10/29/2021, $413,000.
Donald J. and Jodi A. Carlberg to D Levavi and Ravit Dagani RET and David Levavi, Blevens Dr., 10/29/2021, $413,000.
Brian and Linda Cyr to Antonio L. Feliciano-Blas and Jennie L. Pappas, 550 Brown Ave., 10/28/2021, $375,000.
Brian and Linda Cyr to Antonio L. Feliciano-Blas and Jennie L. Pappas, 550 Brown Ave., 10/28/2021, $375,000.
Stephen J. Harrington to Michael Mercier, Calef Rd., 11/2/2021, $300,000.
Brow FT and Russell Brow to Katie M. and Ioanis Straw-Kourtis, 8 Camelot Dr., 11/5/2021, $437,000.
Thong Le and Thuy Pham to Santiago Rodriguez, 253 Central St., 11/2/2021, $389,000.
Isaae and Callender T and Linda M. Callender to Timothy J. Moran and Mackenzie Baney, 205 Circle Rd., Unit 1, 11/5/2021, $175,000.
John M. Agri to Huda AlBaaj, 870 Clay St., 10/29/2021, $240,000.
W 7 Rental Prop LLC to Araa West Side Hldg LLC, 55 Cleveland St., 10/29/2021, $4,200,000.
Jared W. Sperling to Krystal L. Chase and Cengizhan H. Ercengiz, 759 Cohas Ave., 11/5/2021, $450,000.
Tosi Mary G Est and Alyssa T. Psyhojos to Luis O. Santiago and Alanis L. Velazquez, 78 Constant St., 11/4/2021, $450,000.
Rhodes LT and Donald H. Rhodes to David M Robertson RET and David M. Robertson, 210 Crestview Rd., 11/1/2021, $438,800.
Points North Dev LLC to Cara J. Hirst and Jared Runyan, 73 Crosbie St., 11/1/2021, $315,000.
Mary Ceballos to Alexandra K. Bishop, 335 Cypress St., Unit 2d, 10/29/2021, $187,000.
Paul D. Drapeau to Kaitlyn S. Arseneault and Nicholas Metros, 120 Derryfield Ct., 11/1/2021, $307,000.
M and L Peterson FT and Michael R. Peterson to Juan G. Suarez, 100 Dunbar St., 11/5/2021, $317,933.
PEP LLC to Ellen P. Lemoine, 90-232 Eastern Ave., Unit 104, 11/2/2021, $178,000.
PEP LLC to Tammam Akwan, 122 Eastern Ave., Unit 303, 11/4/2021, $160,000.
Charles Courchesne to Joanna Cullen, 183 Eastern Ave., Unit 103, 11/2/2021, $170,000.
Michael Kim to Timothy Oneil, 109 English Village Rd., Unit 102, 11/1/2021, $115,533.
Eastham Properties LLC to Corey Vessels, 47 Factory St., 11/4/2021, $226,000.
Linda M Delorey FT and Linda M. Delorey to David S. and Jayne M. Ricardo, 1369 Front St., 10/28/2021, $698,000.
John M. and Aja M. Mccarthy to Zachary T. Harned and Catherine Thompson-Harned, 59 Garfield St., 11/1/2021, $315,000.
Emile F. Walerstein to Miichele R. Canning, 1302 Goffstown Rd., Unit 1302, 10/29/2021, $235,000.
Shawn and Kristen Roy to Marco Torres and Ana Guzman-Torres, 61 Harriman St., 11/5/2021, $365,000.
Bruce StLouis to Paige Carranza and Alexander D. Araujo, Harrisonburg St., 10/28/2021, $501,000.
Jorge I. Rendon and Paula A. Morales to Aaron P. Hantman and Robin N. Marling, 65 Hecker St., 11/1/2021, $500,000.
W 7 Rental Prop LLC to Araa West Side Hldg LLC, 352-354 Hevey St., 10/29/2021, $4,200,000.
W 7 Rental Prop LLC to Araa West Side Hldg LLC, 599 Hevey St., 10/29/2021, $4,200,000.
Teresa A. Joyce to Jeffrey C. Bell and Summer Cavanaugh, 39 Kings Ct., 10/29/2021, $270,000.
Oscy Cadran to Jenny DeLaRosa and Ibrahim W. Juma, 248 Lake Ave., 11/2/2021, $430,000.
Jonathan P. and Anne M. Isacco to Conner Cremin and Katrina Polizzotti, 86 Lancelot Ave., 10/29/2021, $400,000.
Scott Scuturio and Geovanie Huertas-Reyes to Amanda Floyd, 321 Laurel St., 11/4/2021, $284,000.
157 Leo LLC to Cynthia M. Majores and Mark A. Majors, 157 Leo St., 11/4/2021, $380,000.
John Nguyen-Truong and Van V. Le to 342 Lincoln Street LLC, 342 Lincoln St., 10/28/2021, $340,000.
Timothy M. and Ronald J. Cribbie to Joshua Berg, 45 Log St., Unit 2h, 11/4/2021, $125,000.
Roger L. Delisle to Mark R. and Bernadeth Delisle, 77 Lucille St., 11/5/2021, $350,000.
Bruce StLouis to Paige Carranza and Alexander D. Araujo, Maple St., 10/28/2021, $501,000.
Amalia Kostakis to Alexandre S. Amado and Breanna A. Rowlette, 480 Merrimack St., 11/1/2021, $410,000.
Proven Homes LLC to Danh H. Nguyen and Phoebe Pham, 138 Minot St., 11/2/2021, $440,000.
W 7 Rental Prop LLC to Araa West Side Hldg LLC, 558 Montgomery St., 10/29/2021, $4,200,000.
Allen J. ODell to Caterina and Tatiana Rosario, 135 Mooresville Rd., 10/29/2021, $363,000.
Keith E. and Roberta H. Brown to Ellen H. and Clay A. Halliday, 196 Norfolk St., Unit D, 11/1/2021, $259,933.
Kaley A. Poulicakos to Matthew J. Flagler, 13 Northbrook Dr., Unit 1306, 10/29/2021, $165,000.
Cullan R. Baker to Oscar Castaneda, 21 Oakdale Ave., 11/5/2021, $372,000.
Nicholas S. Loukedes to Christopher D. and Katie A. Doherty, 285 Ohio Ave., 10/28/2021, $340,000.
Nicholas S. Loukedes to Christopher D. and Katie A. Doherty, 285 Ohio Ave., 10/28/2021, $340,000.
Tammy A. Simmons to Jacob Diaz-Castllo, 142 Parker St., 11/1/2021, $250,000.
Loran D. Roscoe to Cory R. Gillespie and Catherine Ashby, 352 Pearl St., 11/3/2021, $530,000.
Odyssey Investments LLC to George M. Korn and Cassi Haberler, 483 Pickering St., 11/3/2021, $361,000.
Michael Kim to Timothy Oneil, Pinewood Estates Condo, Unit 102, 11/1/2021, $115,533.
Mary Ann Lajeunesse RET and Joseph Nasser to James Kiessling, 700 Porter St., Unit 15, 11/1/2021, $215,000.
Denali Properties LLC to Lindsey Peake, 170 Prospect St., 11/4/2021, $1,000,000.
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to Andrew Pitcher, 12 Ray St., 11/3/2021, $380,000.
W 7 Rental Prop LLC to Araa West Side Hldg LLC, 200 Reed St., 10/29/2021, $4,200,000.
Barbara R. Caine to Corey Nachman and Emily Pellowe, 341 Reed St., 11/5/2021, $329,000.
W 7 Rental Prop LLC to Araa West Side Hldg LLC, 416 Rimmon St., 10/29/2021, $4,200,000.
Kevin M. and Sara L. Lawhead to Steed Celio, 522 River Rd., 11/1/2021, $535,000.
Anne W. and Raymond J. Plourde to Joel Martinez, 401 S Beech St., 11/2/2021, $559,933.
Ryan Gagnon to Rodrigo E. Velasquez, 505 S Main St., 11/1/2021, $510,000.
Douglas P. Boucher to Brian and Linda Cyr, 282 Sagamore St., 10/29/2021, $350,000.
Claude Maurice A Est and Maurice A. Glaude to Cleiton P. Silva, Shasta St., 10/28/2021, $240,000.
Dawn M. Behen to Scott Mitchell and Nikki Levesque, 319 Shasta St., 11/4/2021, $259,000.
David S. and Shelli R. Ladd to Renee M. and Kevin M. Cannon, 260 Sibley Ter., 11/5/2021, $436,000.
Joanna C. DelaCruz to Jun Wu, 470 Silver St., Unit 321, 10/28/2021, $200,000.
John A. and Diane W. Gramatikas to Andrew J. and Lauren A. Hardy, 110 Stetson St., 10/29/2021, $272,000.
Joanna F. Cullen to Linda and John Neville, Sunset Ridge Condo, Unit 1, 11/2/2021, $250,000.
Anthony Desantis to Adonis R. Concepcion, 297 Taylor St., 10/29/2021, $390,000.
Constantinos G. and Elizabeth L. Mokas to Ryan K. Clougherty and Kristina D. Betts, 1093 Union St., 11/2/2021, $700,000.
J D and C Knieriem LT and Carol Knieriem to Christian Bergenholtz and Emily Russell, 1500 Union St., 11/1/2021, $485,000.
Erin I. Falabella to Austin D. Sevigny, 95 Upland St., 11/4/2021, $351,000.
John Nguyen-Truong and Van V. Le to 342 Lincoln Street LLC, Valley St., 10/28/2021, $340,000.
Janet Louise to Mackenzie D. Langsten, 161 Valley West Way, Unit 161, 11/4/2021, $245,000.
Ives James L Est and Lisa A. White to Justin L. Parker and Ashley M. Gamache, 26 Vandora Dr., 11/5/2021, $470,000.
Alyssa R. Fillion to Rebecca Wilson and Maureen Hoard, 468 Walnut St., 11/1/2021, $276,000.
Brad and Kelly Atwood to Tymeless Construction LLC, 250 Wellington Hill Rd., 10/29/2021, $310,000.
Desantis 2018 T and Kerry E. Desantis to Pamela P. Chiang, 456 Wellington Hill Rd., 11/5/2021, $415,000.
1 Brick LLC to Donna A. George, Wellington Rd., 10/28/2021, $385,000.
Robert A. and Annette J. Lemay to Heidi Fleig, 22 Westminster St., 10/29/2021, $357,933.
Michael C. Vitulli to Jesse E. Kaler, 11 Wheelock St., 10/29/2021, $369,933.
Joseph C. Pesce to Juan Yagual, 498 Whittington St., 10/29/2021, $464,000.
Jillian W. Corey to Evangelista and Del Rosario, 72 Wilmot St., 11/5/2021, $285,000.
Claude Maurice A Est and Maurice A. Glaude to Cleiton P. Silva, Wilson St., 10/28/2021, $240,000.
Kenneth S. Gray and Sydnie Magdziarz to Rome S Homes LLC, 11 Wilson St., 11/2/2021, $225,000.
1 Brick LLC to Donna A. George, Windsong Ave., 10/28/2021, $385,000.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Kimberly Blanchette, 213 Woodview Way, Unit 213, 11/1/2021, $385,000.
Tangri Albert A Est and Fredrick Omodiagbe to Xinzhong Wang, 10/28/2021, $310,000.
MERRIMACK
Barbara E. and Daniel P. Jacques to Paul F. and Kristina A. Mclaughlin, 326 Baboosic Lake Rd., 11/1/2021, $445,000.
Button Homes LLC to Theodore M. and Kelly Dillon, 54 Bates Rd., 10/29/2021, $515,000.
Nancy C. and Daniel E. Sicard to Cameron M. and Shannon E. Jaworski, Canterbury Way, Lot 72, 10/28/2021, $385,000.
Chestnut Hill Prop LLC to Matthew A. and Barbara Gray, 17 Captain Bannon Cir., 11/3/2021, $195,000.
Zacheree D. Peterson and Johanna P. Kimball to Chelsea E. and Richard A. Donahue, 50 Cota Rd., 11/5/2021, $458,000.
Dream Homes Corp to Keith and Elani Messina, 11 Forest Dr., 10/29/2021, $500,000.
Donald W. Hildebrandt and Linda K. Stice to Erik D. and Kelsey L. Olson, 9 Hartwood Dr., 11/3/2021, $450,000.
James M. Melone to NH Home Buyers LLC, 10 Ingham Rd., 10/29/2021, $235,000.
Tyler J. and Tanisha A. Tilton to Keith P. Glynn, 6 John Ln., 10/29/2021, $365,000.
Frank W. Kavalowskas to Daad S. Dagher, 8 Merrimack Dr., Unit 8, 11/3/2021, $245,000.
Robert C. StCyr to Kelly and Joseph Mazzone, 4 Old Blood Rd., 11/2/2021, $380,000.
Lewandowski FT and Rita C. Lewandowski to Daniel E. Stanton and Linnea H. Stanley, 64 Parkhurst Rd., 10/29/2021, $600,000.
Paul F. and Kristina A. Mclaughlin to Kara L. and Samantha Gorrie, 31 Peter Rd., 10/29/2021, $370,000.
Sabrina Gregory to Grace M. and Gianna E. Gentile, 28 Shelburne Rd., Unit 28, 11/1/2021, $250,000.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to J and Jocelyne ODonnell RET and John J. ODonnell, 11 Townsend Pl., 11/2/2021, $649,733.
Brett W Vaughn RET and Brett W. Vaughn to Chad Clark, 12 Whitetail Rdg., 11/2/2021, $175,000.
Stephen R. and Collete Lebel to Joseph and Jesseca Blanco, 79 Wilson Hill Rd., 11/5/2021, $430,000.
Marc Gomes Casseres RET and Marc Gomes-Casseres to Amer Intl Relocations Slt, Windsor Dr., 11/2/2021, $1,220,000.
Marc Gomes Casseres RET and Marc Gomes-Casseres to Amer Intl Relocations Slt, Windsor Dr., 11/3/2021, $610,000.
Amer Intl Relocations Slt to Kimberly Thertault and Andrew Theriault, Windsor Dr., 11/3/2021, $610,000.
NASHUA
Madeleine J Martin T and Madeleine J. Martin to Duane M and A K Smith RET and Duane M. Smith, 108 Allds St., 11/4/2021, $1,050,000.
Alan and Pauline Michaud RET and Alan R. Michaud to Michelle A. Plouffe, 122-124 Allds St., 11/5/2021, $490,000.
Crimson Properties LLC to Devendra and Naina Nayak, Applewood Estates Condo, Unit 7, 11/5/2021, $727,400.
Nicholas G. Rainville to Valerie Federico and William F. Sullivan, 3 Archery Ln., 11/2/2021, $254,000.
Joseph A. Morasse to Karen Campbell, 54 Bartemus Trl., Unit 54, 11/3/2021, $285,000.
Lisa A. Floras and Suzanne L. Ansara to Mei and Glen Howes, Beauview Hts., Lot 11a, 11/1/2021, $470,000.
Alish R. and Gopi Garala to Leah J. Schneider, 17 Bennett St., Unit 17, 10/29/2021, $342,000.
Jane E. Ralls to Narender and Harsha Aeron, 3 Black Oak Dr., Unit H, 11/1/2021, $250,000.
Marzieh Namazi to Michael Lyons, 17 Blackstone Dr., Unit 1712, 11/5/2021, $202,533.
Crimson Properties LLC to Devendra and Naina Nayak, 3 Braeburn Dr., Unit 7, 11/5/2021, $727,400.
4 Bruce Street FT and Arthur C. Jeck to Melvin Glover and Deann Wu, 4 Bruce St., 10/29/2021, $440,000.
Athanasios and Myra Spirou to Clara J. Couture, 8 Cadogan Way, Unit 8, 10/29/2021, $322,533.
Chapdelaine FT and Jeffrey Chapdelaine to Joan W. Chambers, 20 Cherry Hollow Rd., Unit 20, 10/29/2021, $600,000.
Day Charlotte A Est and George Day to Doug Dichard and David Bibeau, Cheryl St., Lot 19, 10/28/2021, $140,000.
Helen L. Dumont to Benjamin O. Hyman, 9 Colonial Ave., 10/29/2021, $390,000.
Michael Pahl and Jeanne-Marie Maher to Jacqueline and Laurence Abikoff, 7 Columbia Ave., 11/1/2021, $629,933.
Semir Fazlic and Melissa Gagne to Gina M. Teixeria, 72 Cox St., 11/1/2021, $360,000.
Richard M. and Nancy C. Hesby to Michael R. Demers and Natascha E. Callahan, 2-a Dartmouth St., 10/29/2021, $560,000.
Corey P. and Rachel B. Steadman to Joan Delyani, 75 Deerwood Dr., Unit B, 11/4/2021, $335,000.
Amanda and Christopher Brule to Kyla Nieder and Andrew Maniscaico, Dunbarton Dr., Lot 412, 10/28/2021, $485,000.
Amanda and Christopher Brule to Kyla Nieder and Andrew Maniscaico, Dunbarton Dr., Lot 413, 10/28/2021, $485,000.
Amanda and Christopher Brule to Kyla Nieder and Andrew Maniscaico, Dunbarton Dr., Lot 416, 10/28/2021, $485,000.
Elaine A. Medeiros to Pheary Vong and Samnang San, 35 E Dunstable Rd., 11/3/2021, $376,000.
Sam N. Katz to Keith R. and Bonnie L. Fredette, 24 Elliott St., 10/28/2021, $655,000.
Gary R. Eldridge to Lina I. Pineda and Carey L. Morris, 82 Elm St., 11/1/2021, $411,000.
Gregory J Landry FT and Gregory J. Landry to Robert M. and Lisa G. Sargent, 3 Elystan Cir., Unit 3, 11/1/2021, $435,000.
Suzanne Dewolf to Brian Hamel, 7-9 Harbor Ct., 11/4/2021, $475,000.
Westberg FT and James G. Westberg to Timothy S. Battles and Cheryl Scammell, 47 Hawthorne Village Rd., Unit 47, 11/1/2021, $769,933.
Gerald S. Gan to Diwash Sigdel and Priyanka Sharma, 15 Lansing Dr., 11/5/2021, $550,000.
Bober RET and Karen A. Bober to Dylan Conway, 12 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 202, 10/29/2021, $290,000.
D M and A T Smith RET and Duane M. Smith to Matthieu A. Charbonneau and Lianne J. Chabonneau, 50 Lemoine St., 11/1/2021, $525,000.
Keith Glynn to William Macbrien, 29 Lock St., 10/28/2021, $290,000.
Duane R. Pealo to Martin S. Lantigua and Elizabeth O. Estevez, 33 Lock St., 11/3/2021, $259,933.
David M. Hvizda to Cory Hill and Pierre J. Peloquin, 5 Louisburg Sq., Unit 1, 10/29/2021, $85,000.
Silvio Castrillon-Garcia and Fabiola Castrillon to Andrew Buczynski and Janelle Bucyznski, 46 Lovell St., 11/5/2021, $300,000.
Vladyslav Kulchytskyy to Ryan S. and Scott C. Billings, 330 Main Dunstable Rd., 11/1/2021, $325,000.
Michael T. Scungio to Meroudjine and Kerline A. Stjean, 22 March St., 11/5/2021, $550,000.
MG Holdings LLC to Derek P. Gilmore and Jeffrey D. Pruitt, 7 Morningside Dr., 11/1/2021, $529,000.
Daniel T. and Donna A. Svenson to David M. Malave and Alexandra R. Pini, 51 New Searles Rd., 11/5/2021, $585,000.
Arlene Eldredge RET 2007 and Robert Eldredge to Benjamin L. Fillebrown and Jessica M. Darocha, 21 Nottingham Dr., 10/29/2021, $317,933.
Walsh Edna L Est and Donald J. Griffin to Michael K. Lyons, 2 Oak Hill Ln., Unit 201, 10/29/2021, $167,533.
Lawrence S. and Tabitha M. Toore to Michael G. Miller and Nicole R. Beach, 87 Parnell Pl., 10/29/2021, $455,000.
D M and A T Smith RET and Duane M. Smith to Matthieu A. Charbonneau and Lianne J. Chabonneau, 107-109 Pine St., 11/1/2021, $525,000.
Jessica M. and Carolyn A. Walley to Gregory and Kathleen Shidler, 3 Portchester Dr., 11/5/2021, $395,000.
Danielle Beamon and Nicholas Lliopoulos to Leah O. Merullo and Adam J. Boisvert, 57 Robin Hood Rd., 11/2/2021, $485,000.
Sarah Dodier to Brandon and Carol Merchant, 3 Roedean Dr., Unit 305, 11/2/2021, $165,000.
Linnea H. Stanley to Gayle L. and Roderick Harris, 4 Roseann Cir., Unit 4, 10/29/2021, $305,000.
Winfred G. Norfe and Jacy E. Howard to Cameron N. Deschenes, 35 Silverton Dr., Unit 35, 11/5/2021, $265,000.
Day Charlotte A Est and George Day to Doug Dichard and David Bibeau, Skyline Dr., Lot 19, 10/28/2021, $140,000.
Auten FT and Jeffrey L. Auten to Joy C. Donovan, 15 Southfield Dr., 11/1/2021, $525,000.
Lucille M Bertrand RET and David C. Bertrand to Nathan Caughel, 22 Stark St., 11/1/2021, $389,933.
Annette M. Dainis to Nikitaben M. and Nihit R. Patel, 7 Teak Dr., 11/4/2021, $485,000.
Arthur and Margaretann Takes to Natasha B. Hirth, 7 Troy St., 10/29/2021, $370,000.
Charles Keraghan to Michael ONeil, 17 Twilight Dr., 11/1/2021, $380,000.
Lisa A. Floras and Suzanne L. Ansara to Mei and Glen Howes, Wellman Ave., Lot 11a, 11/1/2021, $470,000.
David G. and Donna M. Mcneil to Kyle M. Killgren, 2 Whites Ct., 10/28/2021, $302,533.
Pauline A. Daley to Michelle Y. Tanguay, 106 Windsor St., 10/29/2021, $350,000.
D and L Grebowski RET and Laurie A. Grebowski to Michael P. and Amy B. Doran, 42 Wood St., 11/5/2021, $700,000.
John and J Odonnell RET and John J. Odonnell to Kevin M. Finn and Hanna Wells, Lot 1, 10/28/2021, $379,000.
Archie Frangoudis FT and Archie Frangoudis to David and Kathleen S. Beach, Lot 127a., 10/29/2021, $130,000.
MG Holdings LLC to Clara M. and Hung T. Chan, 11/3/2021, $549,933.
NEW BOSTON
William R. and Kimberly L. Connors to David and Mchelle Mitchell, 61 Arrowwood Rd., 11/3/2021, $385,000.
Twin Bridge Land Mgmt LLC to Daniel J. Robinson and Rachael L. Spray, 129 Foxberry Dr., 11/1/2021, $915,000.
Mark Dupuis to Anthony and Barbara Battista, 151 Joe English Rd., 11/5/2021, $650,000.
Lamontagne Robert D Est and Susanne M. Chisholm to Steven Demers, 30 Laurel Ln., 11/2/2021, $315,000.
G and E Bonitatibus FT and Elaine Bonitatibus to Megan R. Smith, 147 Mont Vernon Rd., 11/1/2021, $475,000.
Shauna N. Pascucci to Brandon H. Costa, 68 Weare Rd., 10/29/2021, $298,000.
Andrea S. Couture to Krishna L. and Dhan M. Nepal, 10/28/2021, $583,000.
PEMBROKE
Dipalo Properties LLC to Chad R. Fennessey and Kasandra N. Mcgarr, 314-a and b Academy Rd., 10/28/2021, $398,000.
Angela and Thomas Touchette to Ryan A. Wozniak, Beacon Hill Rd., 10/29/2021, $323,000.
Maxine W Kingsland IRT and Tami K. Corbett to 652 Borough Road LLC, 652 Borough Rd., 11/4/2021, $410,866.
James A. and Laura J. Meadows to Megan A. Ogara and Brenda M. Shively, 23 Kimball St., 10/29/2021, $247,533.
RAYMOND
Greenland Bayside LLC to Riley Kelleher, 14 Adela Dr., 11/1/2021, $571,533.
Chanel J Bergeron T and Gail Blouin to Jane and Robert W. Frey, 32 Arrow Ln., Unit 32, 11/5/2021, $310,000.
AA RE Enterprises LLC to Rebecca L. Larose, Hillside Dr., 10/29/2021, $425,000.
S Anna Beckman to MPS T and Michael P. Smith, 67 Langford Rd., 11/5/2021, $355,000.
Elvedina Cosic to Bruce E. and Nicole G. Winchell, 3 Mark Ln., 11/5/2021, $360,000.
Daryl Barnes RET and Daryl Barnes to Robert Starace Homes LLC, Nh Route 101, 11/2/2021, $110,000.
Elizabeth J. Barber to Joshua A. Barber, 8 Pierce Rd., 11/3/2021, $25,000.
Diamond Edge Rlty and Dev LLC to Albert Guarino, Sundeen Pkwy., 10/29/2021, $549,933.
WEARE
Linda M. Ottery to David Craig Potter RET and David C. Porter, 35 Collins Landing Rd., Unit 31, 11/1/2021, $299,933.
John R. Stahi and Patricia Stahl to Jessica M. Bourassa, 60 Deering Center Rd., 11/2/2021, $545,000.
Brookfield Inv Group Inc to Michelle and Joseph Weatherby, 69 East Rd., 11/1/2021, $552,000.
Connor J. and Sarah A. Whearty to Carol A. and Arthur C. Jeck, 65 Irving Dr., 11/1/2021, $500,000.
Michael J. and Maureen F. Cook to Rachel Stillwell and Victoria Appleman, 37 Peaslee Hill Rd., 11/4/2021, $384,000.
Benjamin A. and Jori L. Briggs to Elizabeth Elethorp and Raymond Millet, 282 S Stark Hwy., 11/1/2021, $357,000.