AUBURN
Joshua O. and Sable Mclaughlin to Damion A. Garland, 729 Chester Rd., 11/8/2021, $290,000.
Kevin Grenier to Sable S. Mclaughlin and Joshua O. Mclaughlin, 78 Wilsons Crossing Rd., 11/8/2021, $400,000.
BEDFORD
Mark and Melissa Rosenthal to Bryce A. and Laura Olson, 21 Darby Ln., 11/9/2021, $680,000.
Christopher E. and Kathleen Mcsherry to National Res Nominee Svcs, 4 Elizabeth Way, 11/8/2021, $910,000.
National Res Nominee Svcs to Danielle M. and Alexander J. London, 4 Elizabeth Way, 11/8/2021, $910,000.
Anthony J. and Flippa S. Viola to Thomas S. and Samantha E. Wellington, 53 Harvard Ln., 11/8/2021, $650,000.
Gendron FT and Robert A. Gendron to Pathway Homes Inc, Mcallister Rd., 11/8/2021, $300,000.
Gary M. Doody and Linda M. Cataldo to Andrew and Leslie Baum, 48 Ministerial Rd., 11/8/2021, $795,000.
Paul R. and Pamela K. Hagen to Brandon Kordic and Amanda Citarella-Kordic, 116 Nashua Rd., 11/8/2021, $475,800.
Katherine L. and Oliver Simon to John P. Healey, 41 Oriole Dr., 11/12/2021, $575,000.
Thomas W. Caldwell to Pizzotti FT and Mark J. Pizzotti, 16 Pebble Beach Dr., Unit 16, 11/8/2021, $590,000.
Susan Martore Baker RET and Susan Martore-Baker to Chareez RE LLC, 40 Pebble Beach Dr., Unit 40, 11/12/2021, $525,000.
Stanford and Carol Pow to Matthew M. Lavigne and Michelle M. Macropol, 7 Tirrell Rd., 11/9/2021, $425,000.
CANDIA
Stanley C. and Jane E. Wantuck to Diana J. Rose, 252 Patten Hill Rd., 11/9/2021, $440,000.
CHESTER
John A. and Delia A. Cater to Patrick J. Hanlan, 18 Evelyn Noyes Ln., Unit 18, 11/12/2021, $627,000.
EDB Renovations LLC to Ryan A. and Michelle J. Rizzo, 57 Great Oak Dr., 11/8/2021, $515,000.
Amy B. Hayes to Matthew S. Raymond and Janelle M. Langlais, 164 Jenkins Farm Rd., 11/12/2021, $565,000.
DERRY
10 1/2 Birch St LLC to Bethany and Adam Foster, 10-1/2 Birch St., 11/12/2021, $285,000.
MPV Development LLC to Lillian E. Eterian, Brookview Estates Condo, Unit 5, 11/12/2021, $325,000.
Eric and Rachel Fonseca to Stephen P. and Jillian R. Treier, 158 Bypass 28, 11/10/2021, $535,000.
Corey Huston to David A. Incerto, 121 Chases Grove Rd., 11/12/2021, $400,000.
Walter and Carol Shanhan FT and Walter T. Shanhan to Jocelyn N. Proulx and Jeremy J. Sullivan, 10 Dolores Ave., 11/9/2021, $471,000.
Lorrie Ann Howard to Marjorie Hastings, 17 English Range Rd., 11/10/2021, $440,000.
Minerva A. Grullon to Edis U. Mercedes, 306 Island Pond Rd., Unit L, 11/9/2021, $230,000.
Doyle Peter F Jr Est and Laura I. Ezekiei-Marsh to Andrew Vining and Caleb Mccarthy, 4 Manning St., 11/8/2021, $295,000.
MPV Development LLC to Cory M. Sanzo, 18 Maple St., Unit 2, 11/12/2021, $324,000.
MPV Development LLC to Mitchell Dawson, 18 Maple St., Unit 6, 11/9/2021, $335,000.
Lifestyle Hm Of Derry NH to Robert and Rebekah Mccarthy, 23 Myles Dr., Unit 23, 11/12/2021, $549,733.
Jason T. and Elise M. Berkman to Joshua A. Steward and Sarah P. Stone, 11 Westgate Rd., 11/12/2021, $540,000.
DUNBARTON
David Naugler to Amanda and Harlan L. Hutchinson, 71 Gile Hill Rd., 11/12/2021, $375,000.
James V. Demaio to Heather J. and Stephen B. Lewis, 160 Mansion Rd., 11/12/2021, $585,000.
Rudolf L Vallauri RET and Melody A. Malick to Nicholas J. and Zanna C. Blaney, 29 Twist Hill Rd., 11/8/2021, $335,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Ryan P. Lockwood to Eugene C. and Carla V. Dozois, 15 Checkerberry Ln., 11/8/2021, $405,000.
Angela M. and Ian R. Carson to Quasar LLC, 17 Laurier St., 11/8/2021, $323,400.
Donald L. and Colette J. Hatch to William H. and Jacqueline Cunningham, 130 Stephen Dr., 11/9/2021, $563,533.
Gibeault Robert H Est and Julienne M. Turbeville to Richard L. and Kathleen Paquin, 3 Timberwood Dr., Unit 105, 11/10/2021, $185,000.
Y G and Denise R Chretien FT and Yvan G. Chretien to Steven D. Sardella, 11/8/2021, $657,000.
HOOKSETT
Grace Zartarian 1999 RET and Grace Zartarian to Davis FT and Mark C. Davis, 37 Farmer Rd., 11/8/2021, $425,000.
Hunter and Rodger B. Letendre to Wood FT 2020 and Jennifer D. Wood, 97 Hackett Hill Rd., 11/12/2021, $790,000.
David L. and Stephanie A. Watkins to Silvia Lell, Hooksett Country View Con., Unit 6, 11/12/2021, $261,000.
Jessica A. and Michael R. Baker to Alexander Brooks-Libby and Gloria Martin, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 1017, 11/9/2021, $329,400.
Gregory A. and Kate Morton to Charles A. and Chelsea C. Hernandez, 11 Jackson Dr., 11/9/2021, $359,000.
Paige Caulfield to Ashlee and Katherine Petrain, 79 Main St., 11/9/2021, $410,000.
Anthony R. Visco to Thomas Raffio, 124-136 Mammoth Rd., Unit 27, 11/8/2021, $119,000.
Catherine Rice to Emelia Lugo and Patrick Wong, Stearns Ave., 11/12/2021, $320,000.
Goffstown Horizon Prop to Benoit LT and Cynthia W. Benoit, 43 Walnut Hill Dr., 11/10/2021, $756,000.
LITCHFIELD
Grecco Revocable FT and Charlene Grecco to Lauren E. and Patrick A. Barron, 11 Brandy Cir., 11/12/2021, $590,000.
Mark T. and Claudeia M. Mccartney to Andrew Marron and David Mckenna, 143 Charles Bancroft Hwy., 11/10/2021, $489,933.
Marion L Roy T and Marion L. Roy to 275 Derry Rd LLC, Derry Rd., 11/9/2021, $275,000.
LONDONDERRY
Susan B. and David B. Ahrens to Chantal D. and Tyler M. Hermanson, 14 Acropolis Ave., 11/10/2021, $408,000.
Belize RE Holdings LLC to Sean P. Callahan, 3 Braeburn Dr., 11/10/2021, $639,133.
Stabile Hm At Londonderry to Timothy Mark and Amanda J. Rogers, 17 Catesby Ln., 11/10/2021, $671,333.
Jessica L. Choate to Tong F. Chen and Xiao Y. Huang, 85 Litchfield Rd., 11/8/2021, $472,533.
Chester J. and Dasnielle L. Morrison to Sammatha E. Silva and Jordan Blatti, 48 Mammoth Rd., 11/10/2021, $425,000.
Cory M. Sanzo to James M. Rankin, 15 Wyndmere Dr., Unit 15, 11/10/2021, $280,000.
MANCHESTER
Hodgdon RET and Jean S. Hodgdon to Kaitlyn E. Brennan, 123 Applecrest Rd., 11/8/2021, $300,000.
Hillsdale College to Caitlin and Steven Smith, 195 Boynton St., 11/9/2021, $415,000.
Ellyn D. and Corey J. Mcgonagle to Giovanni M Verani RET and Giovanni M. Verani, Bridge St., Lot 50, 11/12/2021, $425,000.
Ellyn D. and Corey J. Mcgonagle to Giovanni M Verani RET and Giovanni M. Verani, Bridge St., Lot 51, 11/12/2021, $425,000.
Deel Group Holdings LLC to Juana Matias, 281 Bridge St., 11/12/2021, $500,000.
Erin K. Bolduc to 42 Brown Ave LLC, 42 Brown Ave., 11/9/2021, $420,000.
Starting 9 Prop LLC to Heath and Melodina B. Raynor, 2038 Candia Rd., 11/12/2021, $164,333.
Vai L. Vong and Huong Nguyen to Lindsay L. Hardy and Valentino Garcia, 423 Cilley Rd., 11/12/2021, $320,000.
Victoria A. Dechane to Allison Davis, 350 Circle Rd., Unit 350, 11/12/2021, $250,000.
Cono M Flores RET 2016 and Cono Flores to Olivia E. VanAlst, 31 Claremont Ave., 11/8/2021, $275,000.
Muriel B. Allard to Jennifer A. Morrow and Keith F. Parlee, 744 Coral Ave., 11/10/2021, $550,000.
Christopher J. Robinson to Joseph Hunter-Shunk, 335 Cypress St., Unit 2s, 11/12/2021, $179,000.
Luis and Michelle A. Galvao to Eric W. Melcher and Carolyn J. Adams, 182 Delaware Ave., 11/12/2021, $362,000.
Damon Homes Inc to Estela Flores RET 2016 and Estela C. Flores, 75 Doris St., 11/10/2021, $390,000.
Landon and Rachel Barnes to David R. and Dyan J. Lowman, 95 Double Brook Rd., 11/12/2021, $540,000.
Pep LLC to Lance Crate, 130 Eastern Ave., Unit 301, 11/8/2021, $169,000.
Pauline S. Whttier to Michele D. Raymond, 465 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 338, 11/10/2021, $245,000.
Leblanc LT and James D. Leblanc to Edwin and Melissa S. Rodriguez, 777 Hevey St., 11/8/2021, $370,000.
Martha E. Camire to R and Patricia Levasseur FT and Patricia E. Levasseur, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 3, 11/12/2021, $174,000.
Cashmir and Amanda Cranson to Joshua Kozack, 292 Island Pond Rd., 11/8/2021, $485,000.
Pauline G Wozniak LT and Darrell J. Wozniak to Alberto Mejia, 105 Jobin Dr., 11/10/2021, $270,000.
Valcimar Oliveira to Marco and Giovanni Picariello, 320 Laurel St., 11/10/2021, $338,000.
Nathan R. Hansen to Morgan A. Josephs, 339 Laxson Ave., 11/9/2021, $62,533.
Marc A. Hebert to Self Made Properties LLC, Leewood St., 11/12/2021, $245,000.
Drucilla Laferriere LT and Drucilla Laferriere to Maknew LLC, 282 Mccarthy St., 11/10/2021, $100,000.
Katherine Sykes-Goulet to Rhonda M. Lavigne, 107 Mooresville Rd., Unit 3, 11/12/2021, $315,000.
Stephanie Jones to Royer FT 2017 and Nola S. Royer, 15 Northbrook Dr., Unit 1504, 11/9/2021, $205,000.
Robert R. Tremblay to Sumrock Holdings LLC, 43 Oakwood Ave., 11/12/2021, $175,000.
Michael Marchand to Mckenan Properties LLC, Picadilly Ct Condo, Unit 12, 11/10/2021, $181,000.
Rousseau FT and Brien G. Rousseau to Lally Botsford FT 2021 and Susan Lally, Rhode Island Ave., 11/12/2021, $270,000.
Aysun Ficici to William A. Pariseau, 55 River Rd., Unit 9f, 11/8/2021, $300,000.
Mary B. Monaghan to Michael Hallczuk, 94 Riverwalk Way, Unit 94, 11/8/2021, $420,000.
Jacques P. and Genevieve Crossette to Erin Feyler and Kevin Ortega, 99 Robert Hall Rd., 11/8/2021, $350,000.
Elaine Theodorides to Badfish RE Corp, 193 Stetson St., 11/10/2021, $191,000.
Fawn Whitney to Figen and Rasim Yildirim, Tall Pines Condo, Unit 4-10, 11/12/2021, $111,000.
Maurice Ducharme and Michael A. Proulx to Norman Cayer and Joseph St Cyr, 367 Thornton St., 11/10/2021, $210,000.
Michael Marchand to Mckenan Properties LLC, Victoria St., 11/10/2021, $181,000.
Keith A. Coulter to Jesse Kiley, 385 Vinton St., 11/10/2021, $325,000.
Nathan P. Doris to 39 Bremer St LLC, Westminster St., Lot 156, 11/8/2021, $71,000.
Nathan P. Doris to 39 Bremer St LLC, Westminster St., Lot 158, 11/8/2021, $71,000.
Nathan P. Doris to 39 Bremer St LLC, Westminster St., Lot 168, 11/8/2021, $71,000.
Nathan P. Doris to 39 Bremer St LLC, Westminster St., Lot 157, 11/8/2021, $71,000.
James B. Goujon to 1495 Wolcott Road LLC, Woodbine Ave., Lot 161, 11/10/2021, $340,000.
James B. Goujon to 1495 Wolcott Road LLC, Woodbine Ave., Lot 164, 11/10/2021, $340,000.
MERRIMACK
Chestnut Hill Prop LLC to Peter F. and Doreen A. Micali, 35 Captain Bannon Cir., 11/8/2021, $200,000.
Waterford Const LLC to Co Constructon Comp LLC, 12 Carrie Dr., 11/9/2021, $120,000.
Jason Woodland to James M. Turner and Kendra J. Lowther, 20 Erik St., 11/12/2021, $545,000.
Streif LLC to Bruce T. and Leslie B. Sabin, 12 Hearth Ct., 11/8/2021, $399,933.
Michael and Breann Lelacheur to Stephanie M. Jones, 6 Merrimack Dr., Unit 6, 11/10/2021, $273,000.
Robert E. and Sandra Y. Scannell to Matthew Speir and Abigail Morgan, 2 Parker Dr., 11/12/2021, $535,000.
David and Kerry L. Brennick to Robert and Tyler R. Mazza, 70 Patten Rd., 11/8/2021, $360,000.
Anthony P. and Brandi L. Scarelli to Matthew and Katherine M. Gilfoy, 16 Pheasant Run., 11/8/2021, $430,000.
David B. and Linda A. Miller to Devin H. Luu and Victoria S. Png, 11 Profile Dr., 11/9/2021, $451,000.
Crawford RET and Roland C. Crawford to Cory B. and Julie E. Guay, 29 Sarah Dr., 11/10/2021, $600,000.
Christine Schick to Thomas and Teresa Baugh RET and Thomas Baugh, 22 Scott Dr., 11/12/2021, $625,000.
David C. Delahunty to Ryan R. Connolly and Aileen M. Lobrutto, 30 Suncook Ter., Unit 30, 11/10/2021, $315,000.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to Gary J. and Debra Gagnon, 6 Townsend Pl., 11/8/2021, $539,933.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to Vitaliy and Irina Biley, 9 Townsend Pl., 11/12/2021, $628,000.
NASHUA
P F and Beverly R Bangs RET and Michael S. Bangs to Robert L. Carey and Gladys L. Lynch, 26 Beaver St., 11/12/2021, $387,000.
Harriet L. Johnson and Michael J. Palmieri to Stephen A. Jarek, 8 Bennett St., Unit 8, 11/8/2021, $302,000.
John and Andrea Mitchell to Colin Storti, 14 Cannongate 3, Unit 14, 11/10/2021, $275,000.
Sunil Adhikari and Alisha Khadka to Lilibeth R. Espaillat, 15 Carlene Dr., Unit 15, 11/8/2021, $361,000.
Smith Adele B Est and Carol A. Marine to Michael F. and Kaelyn A. Soltys, 144 Coburn Ave., 11/12/2021, $480,000.
Maria A. and Michael D. Bergas to Richard D. and Priscilla Lwowski, 7 Donna St., 11/8/2021, $405,000.
Edward F. Flavin to Alanna L. Keenan, 256 E Dunstable Rd., 11/12/2021, $360,000.
James M. Turner to Robert D. and Margarita M. Lansing, 28 Eastman St., 11/12/2021, $423,000.
Whitney Margaret R Est and James R. Whitney to Saddleback Estates LLC, 36 Fifield St., 11/8/2021, $800,000.
Judy Vitella to Christina Lepore-Tanger, 6 Goldfinch Ln., Unit 6, 11/9/2021, $510,000.
Jose A. Cruz to Stephanie M. Lamarche and William J. Lorenzi, 3 Hayden St., 11/8/2021, $325,000.
Douglas Dichard and David Bibeau to Pablo Kelly, 43 Kinsley St., 11/8/2021, $434,000.
8 Lake Street LLC to Yongjun Wu and Tong Ren, 8-10 Lake St., 11/8/2021, $479,000.
Sanford and Ellen Eisenhandler to Joseph P. Caruso, 20 Lake St., 11/8/2021, $290,000.
Tenney FT and Richard W. Tenney to Michael and Debra Hallahan, 20 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 208, 11/12/2021, $275,000.
M and Pamela M Beaulieu RET and Marc Beaulieu to David B. and Linda Miller, 128 Lille Rd., 11/9/2021, $899,933.
Kaminski Luetta M Est and Rosemarie L. Rung to Lee Jacobson and Corrine Kuhl, Massachusetts Dr., Lot 19a, 11/10/2021, $392,000.
Norma L. OLoughlin to Karen I. Puleo, 57 Sawyer St., 11/10/2021, $356,533.
Gavin Hodgkins to Robert Kearns, 46 Stillwater Dr., Unit 46, 11/12/2021, $342,533.
Elizabeth Ullrich to Kristina Eckstein, 57 Tenby Dr., 11/8/2021, $360,000.
M Demedeiros and Pombeiro RET and Miguel D. Pombeiro to Mark Mandracchia, 143-145 W Hollis St., 11/10/2021, $535,000.
Sopheara Vann to Randy P. Guerrero and Kelsey Mccarthy, 548 W Hollis St., 11/8/2021, $430,000.
PEMBROKE
Dana W. Freese to Michael D. Russell, 806 Bachelder Rd., 11/10/2021, $260,000.
Amato FT and Jeanne L. Amato to Heidi and Peter Hanson, 410 E View Dr., 11/8/2021, $380,000.
Bcns Pembroke Hldg LLC to Gregg Adjutant and Deborah Park, 369 Pembroke St., 11/9/2021, $375,000.
RAYMOND
Cathleen S. Little to Michael Schmid, 16 Fordway Rd., 11/12/2021, $338,533.
Sarah A. Landow to Joseph E. and Monique L. Richard, 62 Freetown Rd., Unit 10, 11/12/2021, $189,000.
Joshua J. Merritt to Lauren Twombly, 1 Merrick Rd., 11/12/2021, $335,000.
Melissa M. Dooley to Vincent Tello and Harley T. Cyr, 15 Strawberry Ln., 11/10/2021, $460,533.
WEARE
Michael Schmid to Robert D. Sincoski, 124 Bartlett Dr., 11/12/2021, $350,000.
Timothy R. Bergeron to Christopher T. Evans and Barbara Faria, 60 Bogue Rd., 11/12/2021, $380,000.
James A. and Tiffany L. Hogan to Andrew D. and Danielle L. Doan, 211 Clough Park Rd., 11/9/2021, $405,000.
Nelson C. Barden to Weare Town Of, Route 114, 11/9/2021, $150,000.