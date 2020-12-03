ALLENSTOWN
Louise Merrill and Jacqueline Ritchotte to Andrew and Jennifer Amrol, 12 Sargent St., 11/20/2020, $220,000.
Kendra Nourie to Juliea Bowers, 60 Turnpike St., 11/16/2020, $225,000.
AUBURN
Lisa M. Romanowski to Kellie Walsh and Sean Caron, 700 Chester Rd., 11/18/2020, $450,000.
Maverick Homes LLC to James T. and Marie Killeen, 92 Haven Dr., 11/17/2020, $593,600.
John W. Perras to Lock and Key Prop Group LLC, 513 Wilsons Crossing Rd., 11/16/2020, $100,000.
BEDFORD
Florence H Guerin RET and Florence H. Guerin to Matthew K. Fornatro and Meghan E. Fornataro, Brookview Ter, 11/16/2020, $490,000.
Erik J. and Sharon M. Klardie to Michael J. and Molly A. Dicomes, 18 Karolina Ln., 11/19/2020, $675,000.
Kevin and Jessica Paquette to Raymond C. and Rebecca A. Ash, 209 N Amherst Rd., 11/20/2020, $350,000.
Robert G. and Daryl L. Angelini to Garrett and Allison Gerstung, 47 Oak Dr., 11/17/2020, $845,000.
Rajwant S. and Mahant K. Cheema to Robert F. Rioles, 63 Palomino Ln., 11/16/2020, $335,000.
Scott J. and Lisa J. Winslow to Ian R. and Krista L. Chesal, 34 Rosewell Rd., 11/16/2020, $665,000.
Keelan Mccoole to Gregory Brunette and Stephanie Ralph, 25 Tirrell Hill Rd., 11/17/2020, $340,000.
Thomas J. Manning to Karen A Mead RET and Karen A. Mead, 11/18/2020, $299,600.
CANDIA
T and M Development LLC to Marcia Owens, 91 Pineview Dr., Unit 16, 11/19/2020, $408,333.
CHESTER
Nicoll LT and Robert T. Nicoll to Sierra Velvasquez, 160 Harantis Lake Rd., 11/17/2020, $280,000.
Mark A. Baker to N Tranquillo 2019 RET and N Tranquillo, 344 Lane Rd., 11/17/2020, $770,000.
James Gullo Jr RET and Gary J. Gullo to Dereck T. and Cindy M. Moniz, 370 Lane Rd., 11/16/2020, $490,000.
Lawrence G. and Suzanne M. Downing to Michael L. and Anastacia C. Mackie, 161 Sandown Rd., 11/17/2020, $419,933.
FWM INT and Frederick W. Murdock to Fairwind Properties Inc, 11/17/2020, $450,000.
Dlight H Reese RET and Donald Reese to Ryan D. Curry, 11/20/2020, $345,000.
Sawmill Grant LLC to TRW Builders LLC, Lot 11, 11/20/2020, $155,000.
TRW Builders LLC to Robert J. and Stacy J. Marcotte, Lot 11, 11/20/2020, $730,000.
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Town Of to Norman and Ann Launier, North Rd., 11/16/2020, $25,000.
DERRY
Patricia Nawn to Jacob P. Godfrey, 614 Collettes Grove Rd., 11/17/2020, $164,000.
William Podymaitis to Steven W. Reidy, 14 Crystal Ave., 11/20/2020, $369,933.
Dawn M. and Roberta Rosa to Georges Realty LLC, 6 Desmarais Ave., 11/19/2020, $195,000.
Robert R. and Deanna R. Seccareccio to Kristan Steele and Jennifer Arrajj, 8 Edgewood St., 11/19/2020, $413,000.
Gregory Sturdevant to Casey Brachovgel, 29 Franklin St., 11/16/2020, $361,000.
Jean B. Noj to Christina M. Carnazzo and Robert Bowden, 46 Franklin St., 11/19/2020, $311,000.
MC Homes LLC to Cathleen A. and Richard L. Brothers, 36 Hilda Ave., 11/16/2020, $500,000.
Bryon Greenwood to Jeremy Stgelais and Jessica Lafaerriere, 5 Lake Ave., 11/19/2020, $289,000.
Benjamin A. and Ashley M. White to Bryan and Kristine Stewart, 4 Mirra Ave., 11/19/2020, $369,000.
Healyford Realty LLC to Francis and Luann Kenney, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 21, 11/18/2020, $262,533.
Michael B. and Sandra Mcandrews to Alanna M. Driscoll and Joseph M. Kierstead, Oxford Rd., 11/20/2020, $380,000.
Christopher and Ginette L. Chandler to Jason S. Treerartin, Richardson Dr., Lot B, 11/20/2020, $257,000.
O H and Jeanne M Manhard RET and Ormond H. Manhard to Rachel Logan, 25 Scenic Dr., 11/18/2020, $385,000.
Steven J. Flaherty to Gary Trowbridge, 3 Silvestri Cir., Unit 17, 11/20/2020, $168,000.
Carrington Mtg Svcs LLC to Fanny Monsalve-Puerta, Sunview Condo, Lot 92, 11/16/2020, $205,000.
Ilcana Rosario to Rosemary Prunier RET and Rosemary Prunier, 30 Tiger Tail Cir., Unit L, 11/17/2020, $260,000.
Steven W. Reidy to Joseph J. and Debra J. Lavita, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 198, 11/20/2020, $137,000.
Robert B. Ferreira to Erik F. Piermattei, 61 Tsienneto Rd., 11/18/2020, $395,000.
Brandyn A. Costa and Brianna L. Tilton to Shannon Cail and Jason Wilkins, 5 Upstone Ln., 11/20/2020, $425,000.
DUNBARTON
54 Daniel Plummer Rlty to Kyle A. and Renee M. Baylis, Ray Rd., 11/19/2020, $86,000.
Esther C. and George P. Marchand to Dana and David Crowell, 342 Stark Hwy. N, 11/19/2020, $321,000.
Twist Hill RT and Natalie K. Krimnus to Peter J. and Renn K. Lokar, Twist Hill Rd., 11/20/2020, $499,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Robert E Naser 1998 T and Robert D. Naser to Sean D. and Karen J. Scales, 340 Gorham Pond Rd., 11/17/2020, $738,533.
R and Diane Gauthier FT and Richard H. Gauthier to Matthew J. Quinlan and Bryan R. Lavoie, 79 Jason Dr., 11/18/2020, $318,000.
Fayth H. Beland and Gerard L. Neland to Allison Cochran and Matthew Tupper, Mast Rd., 11/16/2020, $165,000.
Anne M. Schunemann to Samuel Wright, 7 Pinard St., 11/16/2020, $240,000.
HOOKSETT
Ali and Wafa Jaber to Brian M. and Dawn M. Seguin, 15 Andrea Ave., 11/17/2020, $489,933.
Berry Hill Estates LLC to Nancy E. Negi, Berry Hill Estates Condo, Unit 100, 11/18/2020, $384,933.
Glen and Laurie Westbrook to Aaron J. and Victoria B. Smith, 3 Castle Dr., 11/16/2020, $294,000.
Jigsaw Builders LLC to Chad A. and Melanie B. Panneton, 23 Churchill Dr., 11/17/2020, $466,733.
Green View Management LLC to Giridhari Basnet and Rita Khadka, 86 Crawford Ln., 11/16/2020, $489,933.
Nicholas Panas to Daniel P. and Jessica G. Birnstihl, 12 Morse Dr., 11/17/2020, $339,933.
Daryl A Dreffs RET and Daryll A. Dreffs to 182 Whitehall Road LLC, Route 101b, 11/20/2020, $250,000.
Kenneth Bernard to Michelle Eaton, 23 S Bow Rd., 11/20/2020, $257,000.
Ann E. and Tommy J. Ehrisman to Aaron and Jamie Filipowicz, 2 Sunrise Blvd, 11/20/2020, $451,000.
Belize RE Holdings LLC to Jigsaw Builders LLC, Lot 24-18, 11/17/2020, $100,000.
LITCHFIELD
William J. and Maria Scott to Felipe R. Rodriguez, 5 Glenwood Dr., 11/20/2020, $375,000.
Stabile Hm At Litchfield to Joshua L. Keller, 21 Horizon Dr., 11/20/2020, $523,800.
Stabile Hm At Litchfield to Joshua L. Keller, Weatherstone Rd., 11/20/2020, $523,800.
LONDONDERRY
Steven J. Cyr to Matthew J. Doucet and Cassandra Pearson, 36 Bartley Hill Rd., 11/20/2020, $215,000.
Michael E. Dineen to Melanie Isabelle, 68 Boulder Dr., Unit 68, 11/16/2020, $199,933.
Artisan Homes LLC to Nicholas D. Panas, 8 Brookview Dr., 11/16/2020, $420,000.
William R. and Michelle A. Green to Robert H. and Janine L. Pellerin, Cross Farm Condo, Lot 17, 11/16/2020, $560,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Donald Huot RET and Donald Huot, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 100, 11/19/2020, $619,400.
Denise M. Glasheen to David Garcia, 109 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 109, 11/19/2020, $160,000.
Kellie A. Sandler to Kate Callahan, Gillette Dr., 11/16/2020, $342,533.
NH Home Buyers LLC to Lee J. Hayes and Jacquelyn Bumbaca, 104 Granite St., Unit 104, 11/20/2020, $166,200.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Madeleine T. Mandelbaum, 7 Honeycrisp Cir., 11/19/2020, $594,333.
Janet Joyce Sheppard LT and Janet J. Sheppard to Timothy and Jeanette Bristol, Kelley Rd., 11/17/2020, $325,000.
Edward R. and Gayle H. Baldasaro to Ariana Baldasaro, 36 Lawson Farm Rd., 11/16/2020, $400,000.
Betty Freedman RET and Betty A. Edmondson to Karen Archer, 368 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 368, 11/16/2020, $295,000.
MANCHESTER
Margarita and Obeth Franco to Roberto E. Vasquez, 213 Auburn St., 11/20/2020, $493,000.
Bassel R. and Melissa J. Ghannem to Alex Nokulin and Jonathan Leake, Beech St., Unit 3315, 11/16/2020, $330,000.
James and Christine Macritchie to Jon M. Gross, 673 Bell St., Unit 23, 11/16/2020, $190,000.
Martel Louis C E Est and John B. Martel to Wescem Zaman, 231 Bridge St., 11/20/2020, $179,000.
Christopher and Alyssa Mulhem to Nicaury M. Pereyra, 29 Brock St., 11/19/2020, $246,000.
Leslie A. Mccaffrey and Luane R. Smith to J Padilla-Antonetty, Cameron St., 11/20/2020, $325,066.
David E. and Heather E. Hall to Colby C. Boppel, 287 Canal St., Unit 5, 11/16/2020, $155,000.
Elvir Spahic to Nedreta Poljakovic, 18 Carpenter St., 11/19/2020, $290,000.
John L. Wall to Dana V. Berger and Kyle M. Kalantzis, 24 Charles Chase Way, Unit 24, 11/16/2020, $300,000.
Amir Beharic to Gloria M. Matias, 281 Dubuque St., 11/16/2020, $299,000.
Barbara D. Gillett to Homfels LLC, E Industrial Park Condomi, Unit B, 11/16/2020, $155,000.
Carol A Pollack RET and Carol A. Pollack to Taylor L. Gil, 232 Eastern Ave., Unit 101, 11/16/2020, $132,000.
Praveen Subramanian and Selvarani Venkatachalam to Elizabeth A. Doyle, 1602 Front St., Unit 6, 11/16/2020, $255,000.
Jacki Ann H Roy 2012 RET and Jacki A. Roy to Eileen C. and Francis J. Kelly, 1314 Goffstown Rd., Unit 1314, 11/17/2020, $225,000.
W W and D V Lynch RET and Cynthia J. Shelley to Kristina A. and Dustin W. Shelley, 100 Grant St., 11/19/2020, $285,000.
Erin Columbare to Richard Dunn, 92 Gray St., 11/16/2020, $317,533.
WRT Jr RET and William R. Trombly to Douglas J. Goodwin, 190 Greenwood Ct, 11/19/2020, $405,000.
RHK St Bell Prop LLC to Matasha Reyes and Devin Cote, 644 Grove St., 11/18/2020, $268,000.
Raymond V. Adams and George J. Mason to Stephen Starr-King, 1569 Hall St., 11/19/2020, $600,000.
Demetrios and Chrysanthe Dikos to Stephanie N Luce FT and Brian S. Luce, 41 Hevey St., 11/20/2020, $376,000.
Janna M. Guerrette to Phyllis B. and Martin D. Schlichter, Hulme St., 11/20/2020, $280,000.
Bethann and Barbara A. Pellerin to Todd E. Grzywacz, 40 Hurd St., Unit 2, 11/17/2020, $350,000.
Maria Zacchini and Tyler Fossiano to Diego Catano, Huse Rd., 11/16/2020, $305,000.
Kristi L. King to Andrew M. Wyman, 677 Island Pond Rd., 11/20/2020, $315,000.
Safari Const Mangement to Richard Toomey, 237 Knollwood Way, Unit 237, 11/20/2020, $331,400.
Barbara C. Brien to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, Lake Ave., Lot 1612, 11/20/2020, $150,000.
Michael P. and Erica R. Lawton to Chelsy and Wilson Mungere, 16 Lavender Ln., 11/18/2020, $401,000.
Tiana Winter to Scott Syrene, 721 Mammoth Rd., Unit 2, 11/20/2020, $145,000.
Michael J. Carter to Rodolfo A. Subvado, 111 Manning St., 11/17/2020, $307,533.
Scott Towle to James Ewing, 728 Maple St., 11/19/2020, $389,000.
Philip R. and C Meredith Stimpson to Vianca B. De Gonzalez, 41 Marguerite St., 11/20/2020, $245,133.
168 MMK St LLC to 168 Merrimack St LLC, 168 Merrimack St., 11/19/2020, $670,000.
Todd E. and Danieia Wiggin to Christopher M. Lavallee, Michigan Ave., 11/20/2020, $301,000.
Jennifer L. Watson and Charles P. Holloway to Laurie A. and Jeffrey A. Hamilton, 78 Minot St., 11/16/2020, $252,000.
Bosquet Builders Inc to Mark Doron, 37 Orms St., 11/16/2020, $415,000.
Wilson and Chelsy D. Mungere to Erica Thrailkill and Aaron Weinstein, 495 Pickering St., 11/19/2020, $315,000.
Sharon and Al Paris FT and Albert Paris to Benjamin P. Hardy, 25 Randall St., 11/17/2020, $305,000.
Michael D. and Elissa Elliott to Sanja Petrovic and Kelsey P. Hopper, 314 Reed St., 11/16/2020, $31,800.
Lafleur FT and Daniel A. Lafleur to Theroux Litchfield RT and Rene A. Theroux, Riley Ave., 11/16/2020, $177,000.
514 Rimmon St LLC to Northmen Living LLC, 514 Rimmon St., 11/19/2020, $645,000.
Stephen C. Letares to Rimmon Street RT and Joanne Tranchemontagne, 711 Rimmon St., 11/17/2020, $399,000.
Adrien D. and Patricia A. Pinard to Jason E. Paquin and Kaitlyn R. Soucy, 50 Riverdale Ave., 11/17/2020, $290,000.
Margaret M. Feoli to Christine and James Macritchie, 401 S Mammoth Rd., 11/17/2020, $380,000.
MDR Rehaband Dev LLC to Peninnah C. Kauppila, 210 Sagamore St., 11/19/2020, $377,000.
Gloria J. Sullivan to Magicalbeaan LLC, 526 Shasta St., 11/16/2020, $175,000.
59 Sheffield LLC to Thibeauit Corp Of NE, Sheffield Rd., 11/19/2020, $310,000.
Pilot Realty LLC to Sarah E. Cote, 128 Sherburne St., 11/20/2020, $259,933.
Marc Roy to Emily C. Kisiel, Somerville St., 11/16/2020, $310,000.
Gilbert R. and Elizabeth L. Biron to Danielle Taglieri, 1134 Union St., 11/17/2020, $350,000.
Roukey Vincent M Est and Timothy P. Roukey to William J. Craig, 444 Varney St., 11/16/2020, $292,500.
Rachel L. Smith to David S. Bonenfant, 65 Victoria St., Unit 39, 11/20/2020, $240,000.
Karen E Pelletier LT and David M. Pelletier to Maxwell J. Morrissey, 131 W Merrimack St., Unit 3, 11/17/2020, $168,000.
Harry L. and Theresa Lepicier to Dinh Realty LLC, West St., 11/17/2020, $140,000.
Dan and Jessica G. Bimstihi to Courtney R. and John L. Mcgrath, 11/16/2020, $262,533.
Victory Distributors LLC to My Way Realty LLC, 11/20/2020, $775,000.
MERRIMACK
Streif LLC to Lorraine M. and Walter G. Mahan, 12 Abenaki Cir., 11/16/2020, $384,933.
Domo In Aetemum RET and Robert Arrighi to Jason M. Piette and Danielle Beauielle, 30 Brieann Dr., 11/19/2020, $810,000.
Kathy Koch-Berube to Monica Patinoi, 12 Chapel Ln., Unit 4, 11/16/2020, $201,000.
Kevin J. Curley and Linda P. Oconnor to Nicholas J. Bennett and Cameron M. Descoteaux, 3 Country Club Ln., 11/17/2020, $344,000.
Anmi Merrimack Realty LLC to Executive Bldg Systems, 25 Craftsman Ln., 11/20/2020, $565,000.
Eric and Renee Kuusisto to Alcc and Lelize Cedrone, 636 Daniel Webster Hwy., 11/17/2020, $420,000.
Maria E. and Evandro Lopes to Karina Popkova, 20 E Ridge Rd., 11/20/2020, $213,000.
Bruce J. and Alison C. Lawson to Paul and Karen Caruso, 51 Marty Dr., 11/20/2020, $440,000.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Kevin L. and Abbey P. Forman, 5 Mcintosh Ct, 11/17/2020, $572,000.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Matthew Smith and Christel Smit, 6 Mcintosh Ct, 11/16/2020, $657,733.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Sean P. West and Colleen Mwest, 7 Mcintosh Ct, 11/17/2020, $551,600.
Sean M. and Susan E. Ostler to Timothy V. and Carolyn M. Scully, 16 Merrill Rd., 11/20/2020, $647,000.
Yonkin FT and Jean Yonkin to Katie J. Watson and Rodwy Bencosme, 63 Naticook Rd., 11/20/2020, $370,000.
Eileen Karavias to Peter J. and Natalie R. StLaurent, 18 Swift Ln., Unit 18, 11/19/2020, $240,000.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to Carleton C. and Michaelle N. Dufoe, 42 Toby Cir., 11/20/2020, $459,000.
J K and J L Mansfield RET and James K. Mansfield to Kevin J. and Linda P. Curley, 44 Whittier Rd., 11/17/2020, $500,000.
Carlos Becz and Luisa S. Salazar to Nicholas Karos, 11/16/2020, $395,000.
NASHUA
Gaudette FT and Marc J. Gaudette to John M. Halloran, 27 12th St., 11/20/2020, $235,000.
Johnanne M. Mcquaide to Patrick and Theresa L. Sanginario, 21 Bedford St., 11/16/2020, $360,000.
Brown Marlene M Est and Ross Brown to Forcier Contracting and Bldg, Berkshire St., 11/17/2020, $16,666.
Anthony J. and Christina M. Marchio to Justin Deflumeri, 9 Booth St., 11/16/2020, $245,000.
Crimson Properties LLC to Richard and Karen Papenfuss, 6 Braebum Dr., Unit 2, 11/20/2020, $59,933.
Jerry Martinez and Alexander Castillo to Kevin P. and Marisa N. Laurendeau, 2 Briley Pl, Unit 2, 11/20/2020, $370,000.
Karen S Kittle RET and Molly A. Kittle to Luke Peters and Stephanie Poulin, 27 Browning Ave., 11/18/2020, $520,000.
Linda K Gingras RET 1999 and Linda K. Gingras to Suresh R. and Nupur Nair, 7 Cameron Dr., 11/20/2020, $560,000.
Przystac FT and Stephen J. Przystac to Victor Coelho and Scarlet H. Gomes, 10 Candia St., 11/16/2020, $365,000.
Scott J. Houran and April M. Houtan to Andrew J. Theberge, 23 Chapel Hill Dr., 11/19/2020, $445,000.
Rosenthal FT and Scott P. Rosenthal to Nicholas J. Santos and Samantha M. Dasilva, Charles St., 11/16/2020, $386,000.
Michael J. Chasse to Oscar Aquino and Kristal Padilla, 175-177 Chestnut St., 11/20/2020, $400,000.
Coutney and Dionisio Genao to James D. and James D. Monty, 58 Cox St., 11/18/2020, $330,000.
Melissa A. StPeter to Nikunj N. Sjah and Jenisha N. Shah, 41 Diamondback Ave., Unit 41, 11/17/2020, $575,000.
Bruno E. Leclerc to Jennifer M. Danton and Joshua E. Lusiak, 16 Dumaine Ave., 11/19/2020, $330,000.
A P Hanson Article 3rd T and Barbara D. Hanson to Eileen Beckhardt 2002 RET and Eileen Beckhardt, E Dunstable Rd., 11/20/2020, $565,000.
Amanda L. Watson and Christopher M. Mangan to Glanfranco B. Diagostino and Johan Brito-Diagostino, Edwards Ave., Lot 44-48, 11/20/2020, $435,000.
Bobbie J. and Matthew Parzych to Jessica Wise and Christopher Jennison, 21 Fairview Ave., 11/20/2020, $380,000.
Traci Johnson to David L. and Christi L. Mccann, 4 Franconia Dr., 11/16/2020, $309,000.
Gerard R Bergeron RET and Pierre J. Bergeron to First General Contractors, 23-a Gosselin Rd., 11/16/2020, $145,000.
Robert J. Rausa to Frank and Eisa Ciccone, 241 Harris Rd., 11/20/2020, $355,533.
R and Rollande Lacasse FT and Rollande Lacasse to Michael R. Lacasse, 12-1/2 Harvard St., 11/18/2020, $265,000.
Glen Macdonald to Gerardo J. Sandoval, Homestead Park, Lot 54, 11/20/2020, $335,000.
Raymond and Melissa Savard to Sean P. Gallagher, 3 Joffre St., 11/16/2020, $315,000.
Diane L. Morris and Jennifer L. Logan to Kasey L. Weatherbee, Larchmont Dr., Lot 95, 11/16/2020, $334,933.
50 Leewood St LLC to Build Geek Inc, 23 Lincoln Ave., Unit 3060, 11/19/2020, $227,000.
Brian E. Meckel to Roman and Isabella Mrozek, 12 Lisa Dr., 11/17/2020, $582,533.
P and D Cardinal RET and Paul Cardinal to Alicia G. Hansen and Ryan J. Locke, 143 Manchester St., 11/17/2020, $370,000.
NH Home Buyers LLC to Ryan K. Fitzpatrick, Oregon Ave., Lot 13, 11/16/2020, $350,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Mary E Chiavelli FT 2005 and James F. Chiavelli, 9 Paddock Cir., Unit 9, 11/20/2020, $402,933.
Andrew J. Shelley and Linda J. Madden to Deanna R. and Conor M. Hales, Peele Rd., 11/16/2020, $415,000.
Kenneth G Cooper RET and Kenneth G. Cooper to Nicholas S. Frasca and Alexandra Y. Shaplyko, 21 Preserve Dr., 11/18/2020, $795,000.
P and R LLC to Xin Zhang and Kevin Choy, 4 Spalding St., 11/20/2020, $408,000.
A P Hanson Article 3rd T and Barbara D. Hanson to Eileen Beckhardt 2002 RET and Eileen Beckhardt, Spit Brook Rd., 11/20/2020, $565,000.
Kathryn A. Lockwood to Kevin J. and Wendlyn Perez, 37 Spring Cove Rd., Unit 37, 11/17/2020, $220,000.
Terry Ann Richardson RET and Terry A. Richardson to Ross Boyajian, 14 Strawberry Bank Rd., Unit 4, 11/16/2020, $151,000.
Michelle L. Flynn to Chanthrea Seng and Ty Ya, 2 Thomas St., 11/19/2020, $320,000.
NEW BOSTON
Leeann Toolan to Kimberly Draper, Cochran Hill Rd., 11/16/2020, $315,000.
Sib T and Emile R. Bussiere to David S. Laratta and Alexandra A. Bentsen-Bush, 89 Indian Falls Rd., Unit 18, 11/17/2020, $110,000.
Michael and Tristin Redmond to Rodney T. and Heidi Dukelow, 28 Moss Dr., 11/16/2020, $415,000.
Brian and Hope Ann Bailey RET and Brian D. Bailey to Stephen J. and Joelle S. Johnson, 20 Popple Rd., 11/19/2020, $507,400.
PEMBROKE
Cady FT and Keely Noyes to Timothy P. Reardon, 7 Beretta Ct, Unit 7, 11/18/2020, $205,000.
All Around Hm Improvement to Jamie M. Mcdonald, 401 Borough Rd., 11/20/2020, $285,000.
Victor P. Racicot to Guy and Shawna Labrecque, 749 Borough Rd., 11/19/2020, $335,000.
RAYMOND
SJD RT and Ronald A. Severino to Vincent J. Ferrigno, 39 Freetown Rd., Unit 3, 11/18/2020, $180,000.
Domus Developers Inc to David Cote, 5 Overlook Dr., 11/20/2020, $435,000.
Blackstone Reserve Dev to Albert G. and Madeleine M. Franklin, 2 Russell Ln., 11/18/2020, $449,933.
WEARE
James and Gail A. Watts to Angela M. Pihl, 37 Arthur Rd., 11/18/2020, $240,000.
Matthew C. and Lisa J. Grolljahn to Kora Barber and Austin Yates, 33 Sawyer Rd., 11/18/2020, $324,000.
C and M Builders to Maria and Tyler Fossiano, 48 Woodland Dr., 11/17/2020, $400,000.
Slattum FT and Anthony C. Slattum to Patrick N. and Jacqueline R. Iarrobino, 11/20/2020, $245,000.