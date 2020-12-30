ALLENSTOWN
Aaron and Katherine Sevigny to Jennifer K. Bailey and Kenneth Belsito, 17 Heritage Dr., Unit 17, 12/18/2020, $150,000.
AUBURN
Linda L. and Paul F. Linehan to Todd G. and Jennifer L. Johnson, 71 Coleman Rd., 12/15/2020, $700,000.
Gary Gramatikas to Robert Starach Homes LLC, Hunting Rd., 12/16/2020, $75,000.
Pamela Gramatikas to Robert Starach Homes LLC, Hunting Rd., 12/16/2020, $75,000.
BEDFORD
Violette J Dubois IRT and Pauline A. Green to Mam Rlty Investors 4 LLC, Daniel Webster Hwy., 12/16/2020, $270,400.
Mark G. Anthony to Yury and Anna Gagarin, 64 Hitching Post Ln., 12/14/2020, $502,533.
Carol Vians to Steve Roy and Sonia M. Pemalo, 24 Joppa Hill Rd., 12/16/2020, $880,000.
Rhonda L Farrington RET and Eric A. Berg to Eric A Berg RET and Eric A. Berg, 3 Ledgewood Rd., 12/14/2020, $515,000.
Robert H. and Mary B. Elrick to Cuong Luu, 276 N Amherst Rd., 12/14/2020, $705,000.
Aime Blais to San Ken Holdings LLC, New Boston Rd., 12/16/2020, $185,000.
Dennis Morrissette to Kevin and Amber Doherty, 7 Park Dr., 12/16/2020, $320,000.
William G. and Sarah A. Dee to Kevin M. and Kerrf E. Pozzi, 35 Sandy Pond Pkwy, 12/18/2020, $525,000.
Robert J. and Ivana H. Callahan to Santhosh Sharanabasappa, 19 Sonoma Dr., 12/18/2020, $570,000.
David C. and Janice M. Bouchard to Luis A. Salas-Araya, 287 Wallace Rd., 12/15/2020, $390,000.
CANDIA
Kendall J. Pope to Amy M. Spencer, 369 Chester Tpke., 12/15/2020, $373,000.
Raymond R. Marden to Edward R. Domings, 373 North Rd., 12/18/2020, $244,000.
T and M Development LLC to Robert K. and Nancy H. Alff, 77 Pineview Dr., Unit 21, 12/15/2020, $439,933.
CHESTER
Robert E. and Donna M. Bouchard to Kimberly Bears, 42 Fiddlehead Ln., 12/16/2020, $500,000.
Kimberly Bears to Sara A. Cote and Joshua A. Vlasich, 73 Old Sandown Rd., 12/16/2020, $415,000.
DEERFIELD
James E. George to Scott H. Emerton and Laurie A. Emertson, Browns Mill Rd., 12/16/2020, $65,000.
Peter and Sarah Lion to Peter H. Vanberkum and Leslie VanBerkum, Mount Delight Rd., 12/17/2020, $225,000.
Thomas A. and Colette Witham to Tyler M. Witham, 85 North Rd., 12/17/2020, $250,000.
DERRY
Christine M. Skene and Domenic A. Ferrero to Jared D. Beneivenga and Melissa Thompson, 78 Bedford Ave., 12/18/2020, $340,000.
Susan M. Stenquist to Charlene R. Hodnett, 30 Birch St., Unit 5, 12/16/2020, $140,000.
Gagne FT and Donald J. Gagne to Corvallis LLC, Bowers Rd., 12/14/2020, $220,000.
Robert and Nancy Alff to Giuliana Gorin, 7 Chester Rd., Unit 303, 12/18/2020, $300,000.
Richard J. and Jeanne M. O’Neill to Justin L. Fuller and Kaitlyn M. Fay, 3 Coventry Ln., 12/15/2020, $477,000.
James C. and Kathleen P. Hall to Lisa Caruso and Edward Mason, 21 Donmac Dr., 12/15/2020, $415,000.
Donald E. and Nancy J. Chase to John and Lorna Cummings, 2 Dubeau Dr., 12/15/2020, $525,000.
Lisa M. Machon to Cameron A. Jenkinson, 2 Fieldstone Dr., 12/14/2020, $416,000.
Brian Naylor to James Jamieson, Goodhue Rd., 12/14/2020, $146,000.
Lake RT and Lynda Green to Kevin F. Walsh, 124 Gulf Rd., 12/18/2020, $529,933.
John Carvalho to Jeffrey Hile, 167 Hampstead Rd., Unit B, 12/16/2020, $255,000.
John Carvalho to Tara M. Foley, 167-ac Hampstead Rd., 12/18/2020, $277,533.
Stephen J. Johnson to Olga Z. Frias, 1 Hickory Dr., 12/14/2020, $405,000.
Edmond R. and Pamela L. Levesque to Elaine M. and William S. Bullen, 7 Indian Hill Rd., Unit R, 12/17/2020, $390,000.
Adam E. and Jillian L. Haggett to Michael and Olivia Abi-Aad, 6 Mirra Ave., 12/16/2020, $368,000.
Michelle Waldron to Juan N. Martinez and Rosa A. Polanco, 127 N Shore Rd., 12/15/2020, $390,000.
Healyford Realty LLC to Mark A. Casella, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 30, 12/16/2020, $262,533.
Healyford Realty LLC to Regina L. Hufnagel, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 31, 12/17/2020, $262,533.
Healyford Realty LLC to Steven G. Davis, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 32, 12/14/2020, $275,000.
Jeffery R. Starke to Michael and Catherine Sirois, Shurman Dr., 12/16/2020, $360,000.
Todd G. Johnson and Jennifer J. Holden to Michael P. Gillette, 9 Steven Ave., 12/18/2020, $425,000.
Kyle B. Magner to Austin Marino and Katherine Wipf, 11 Summit Ave., 12/14/2020, $345,000.
Kachanian 2 RT and Alan M. Kachanian to Innovative Flex Space LLC, Tinkham Ave., 12/17/2020, $3,350,000.
Marianne F. Taras to Tyler W. Mastromarino and Caitlyn M. Gancorz, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 85, 12/16/2020, $242,000.
B and T Development LLC to Kednra Snyder-Huckins and Craig M. Huckins, 7 Valerie Ln., 12/18/2020, $547,000.
DUNBARTON
Brittany Farruggio to Theresa Trulli, NH Route 13, 12/14/2020, $389,000.
Cameron and Sara D. Roberts to Garrett A. Anctil, 20 Overlook Dr., 12/17/2020, $530,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Stepping Stones Rlty LLC to David J. and Jannell C. Rieth, 17 Bennington Cir., Unit A, 12/16/2020, $165,000.
Daniel J. Dilorenzo to Luis F. Perez and Haydee Medina, 147 Daniel Plummer Rd., 12/14/2020, $324,000.
Rachael Allison and Ryan Travis to Shaun Sullivan, 306 E Dunbarton Rd., 12/14/2020, $325,000.
Jamison P. and Kelly E. Morin to Justin I. Gaudreauit, 80 Louis St., 12/15/2020, $275,000.
L and E Properties LLC to Andrew O’Donnell, 33 Orchard St., 12/15/2020, $325,000.
Rockland Ave Realty LLC to Matthew Lambert, 560 Rockland Ave., 12/15/2020, $419,000.
Goffstown Back Rd Rlty to A and Laurie Lapointe FT and Arthur D. Lapointe, 23 Stone Creek Dr., Unit A, 12/15/2020, $308,200.
Robby A. and Cynthia B. Leathers to Nicholas A. Lapointe, 58 Van Buren Cir., 12/18/2020, $475,000.
Lucille D. Bourque to Daniel Lapointe, 12/14/2020, $45,000.
HOOKSETT
John and Lynne Larochelle to Daria K. and Richard G. Denoncourt, Hackett Hill Rd., 12/18/2020, $590,000.
Hayley Miller and Michael Trask to Kristyn Heuslein, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 50, 12/16/2020, $215,000.
Kathleen E. and Michael F. Landrigan to Homes By Laurie Norton, 15 Mount Saint Marys Way, Unit 201, 12/18/2020, $102,533.
Manchester Sand Gravel to Public Svc Co Of NH, Peters Brook Dr., 12/18/2020, $435,000.
Ryan and Sandra M. Benjamin to Robert Nichol, 8 Roy Rd., 12/15/2020, $420,000.
Goffstown Horizon Prop to Paula A. and Richard K. Kocur, 33 Walnut Hill Dr., 12/16/2020, $650,000.
Colette Caney and Colette Langevin-Cusson to Suada and Suvad Salic, 31 Whitehall Rd., 12/16/2020, $365,000.
Carpenter Farmer IRT and Stephanie Sisson to Matthew J. Powell, 359 Whitehall Rd., 12/14/2020, $317,533.
LITCHFIELD
Carole A Reagan LT and Mark F. Reagan to Kevin and Cayla Okeefe, 124 Page Rd., 12/18/2020, $355,000.
Stabile Hm At Litchfield to Peter and Kelly Zamachaj, 19 Weatherstone Rd., 12/15/2020, $530,800.
Stabile Hm At Litchfield to Peter and Kelly Zamachaj, 12/15/2020, $530,800.
LONDONDERRY
Mark Ginnelli to Kevin Gerard and Colleen Garard, 66 Alexander Rd., 12/17/2020, $545,000.
Bethanie McKinley to Lisa Oelerich, Capitol Hill Dr., Unit 129, 12/17/2020, $123,000.
Ouellette FT and Paul H. Ouellet to Austin 2019 FT and Carol J. Austin, 6 Church Ln., Unit 6, 12/15/2020, $480,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Randy H. and Diane W. Ellis, Cross Farm Condo, Lot 30, 12/18/2020, $542,000.
Christopher and Tara M. Foley to Jenifer Schena, 37 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 37, 12/17/2020, $202,533.
Lisa M. Caparella to Andrea A. Manseau, 144 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 144, 12/16/2020, $215,000.
Laturnau FT and Herman P. Laturnau to Joseph T. Dowgieri, 7 Hyde Park Cir., 12/16/2020, $615,000.
Joel R. and Karyn J. Stebbins to Ryan Brynes, 13 King George Dr., 12/15/2020, $426,000.
Cheryl A. Dionne to Ashlee R. Barchard and Drew F. Salk, 61 Manter Mill Rd., 12/17/2020, $575,000.
Melbourne W. Bohlig to Barney J. and Sue A. Murphree, Misty Ln., 12/16/2020, $735,000.
Alan J. and Julie M. Poirier to Joseph E. and Sara A. Fournier, 7 Ridgemont Dr., 12/14/2020, $380,000.
Raymond B. and Jeannine T. Wheeler to Eric D. Masson, 18 Wilshire Dr., 12/16/2020, $320,000.
MANCHESTER
Linda A. Franquiz to Felix and Carla Reyes, 175 3rd St., 12/14/2020, $235,000.
James A. and Diane C. King to Carla and Jason A. Munoz, 485 Amherst St., 12/15/2020, $475,000.
D L Tavilla Holland RET and D L. Tavilla-Holland to Samantha L. Spiers and Jonathan E. Bishop, 133 Ashland St., 12/14/2020, $270,000.
Roland S Garon Sr RET and Dorothy R. Garon to John M. Denyon and Donna Denyou, Beaver St., 12/18/2020, $225,000.
Daniel J Dion RET and Daniel J. Dion to 186 Bell St LLC, 186 Bell St., 12/18/2020, $308,000.
R F Truncellito 1991 T and Raymond F. Truncellito to Jean and Diane Demers, 1472 Belmont St., 12/18/2020, $444,933.
Daniel Weldon to Robert W. Leonard, 360 Blucher St., 12/14/2020, $330,000.
Susan T. Manning to Jennie M. and Craig Reid, 28 Blueberry Dr., 12/18/2020, $480,000.
Christopher R. and Ashley G. Lavin to James and Amy Stout, 24 Briarcliff Way, Unit 24, 12/18/2020, $403,000.
J Inet Solutions Inc to Michelle Martineau, Brookchester Row Condo, 12/18/2020, $100,000.
Thomas E. and Karen R. Bozoian to Arthur W. Thibauit, 353 Brunelle Ave., 12/14/2020, $320,000.
Susan B. MacDermott to Samantha Lachance, 123 Campbell St., 12/16/2020, $417,000.
Bartco Development Inc to Michael Spacone, 425 Candia Rd., 12/18/2020, $370,000.
Choudhary S. Khan to Agapehub T and Ling Y. Ju, Cedar St., 12/18/2020, $290,000.
J A Gimopoulos RET and Kimberly Florence to 327-331 Central St LLC, Central St., 12/15/2020, $625,000.
Kelly J. Filter to David R. Allen and Mayu Hashigaya-Allen, 300 Cir.cle Rd., Unit 300, 12/14/2020, $235,000.
Michelle Lusignan to Laura R. Abate and Corey Luckem, 335 Cypress St., Unit 1j, 12/18/2020, $164,000.
Aubum Acquisitions Dev to Longine Pelletier, Delaware Ave., Lot 17, 12/16/2020, $10,000.
Jeffrey W. Stone to Jenna Martel, 63 Derryfield Ct, Unit 63, 12/18/2020, $205,000.
Paul G. and Lauren Ouellette to Andre Clark, 596 Dix St., Unit 596, 12/15/2020, $186,000.
320 Douglas St LLC to Clackstone Vly Hsng LLC, 320 Douglas St., 12/18/2020, $1,045,000.
Mallory E. Reed to Welcome Home Rentals LLC, 90 Eastern Ave., Unit 232, 12/16/2020, $106,000.
2905 Elm Street T and June R. Pickens to Michael and Amanda Wihby, Elm St., 12/18/2020, $175,000.
Wood FT and Robert H. Wood to David L. and Cindy A. Ford, 1601 Front St., 12/14/2020, $300,000.
Johnathan J. and Melanie A. Roberts to Edward Ritter, 27 Gamache St., 12/16/2020, $305,000.
Aileen and Robert Muise to Annette Ott, 1044 Hall St., 12/14/2020, $398,000.
Jacqueline G Lyon IRT and Brian A. Kirk to Lauren A. Jodoin and Michael T. Murphy, Hanover St., 12/18/2020, $449,933.
Damalas Julia Est and Donna Finn to Matthew D. and Kristen F. Gordon, 286 Jobin Dr., 12/14/2020, $275,000.
Jordan and Aron M. Labrie to Desiree and Luis Melo, 11 Lebel Ave., 12/18/2020, $306,000.
Maryann Kaguathi to Jared Johnson, 75 Log St., Unit 1h, 12/14/2020, $102,000.
Edith I. Munoz to Rosa M. Moura, 897 Mammoth Rd., Unit 3, 12/18/2020, $125,000.
170-172 Ps LLC to Denali Properties LLC, Maple St., 12/18/2020, $845,000.
Kathryn M. Beleski to Jacob Hamel and Delaney Connors, 42 Medford St., 12/15/2020, $290,000.
Samson Lorraine E F Est and Craig G. Sampson to Marijan Hobot, Newgate Cir., 12/14/2020, $99,733.
Raymond and Carmela G. Racicot to Marijan Hobot, 70 Newgate Cir., 12/14/2020, $185,266.
Cory Hill to Shannon A. Baffoni, 178 North St., 12/14/2020, $337,533.
Northbrook LLC to Edwin Dejesus, 7 Northbrook Dr., Unit 710, 12/16/2020, $161,000.
Cameron St. George to Stephen K. and Milissa L. Biddle, 153 Norton Ave., 12/14/2020, $279,000.
Richard K. and Paula A. Kocur to Amy B. Albarano and Derrick P. Landry, 138 Pasture Dr., 12/18/2020, $423,000.
Kelly A. Melim to Michael R. and Carmen Warren, 237 Pasture Dr., 12/15/2020, $420,000.
170-172 Ps LLC to Denali Properties LLC, Prospect St., 12/18/2020, $845,000.
Karl T. and Dovile M. Cooper to Jennifer J. and Aaron Share, 220 Prospect St., 12/14/2020, $290,000.
Rene and Evelyn Pilotte IRT and Michele Godbois to Ashley T. Pilotte, 225 Reed St., 12/18/2020, $180,000.
Richard H. Charest to Joy Lorden, 753 Rimmon St., 12/14/2020, $270,000.
Celia R. Teixeira to Preble FT and Jeanne M. Preble, 96 River Rd., Unit 207, 12/18/2020, $206,000.
Evan Duderewicz RET and Evan Duderewicz to Michael K. and Deborah A. Mahoney, 108 Riverwalk Way, Unit 108, 12/14/2020, $321,000.
Guy J. Drapeau to Marta Borges and Mariza Barcelos, 156 Russell St., 12/15/2020, $280,000.
Anne T. Oleary to David Powers, 33 S Mammoth Rd., 12/16/2020, $215,000.
Jeannine M Cote RET and Christine J. Dructor to Holli M. and Lori M. Dovholuk, 7 S Wilson St., 12/14/2020, $290,000.
Brittney L. and Andrew C. Milligan to Shannon B. Cronin and Michael J. Muchemore, 21 Sewall St., 12/18/2020, $285,000.
Holbrook 1 FT and Victor W. Holbrook to Marshall B. Gibson, 501 Somerville St., 12/15/2020, $405,000.
Amy A. Johnson to Anthony R. Candelora and Jill D. Markley, 125 Stetson St., 12/15/2020, $358,000.
Anastacia Zisis and Dimitrios Kostakis to Oyin F. and Bridget Ateme, 85 Sunnyside St., 12/15/2020, $380,000.
Oscy Cadran to Sebastian B. Cobbe, 243 Union St., 12/14/2020, $369,933.
Yolanda V. and Jesse B. Kuhn to Carrie A. Hedtke, 169 W Mitchell St., 12/16/2020, $235,533.
Marley Elaine M Est and Susan Mclaughlin to Charlene A. Marley, 172 W Shore Ave., 12/18/2020, $160,000.
Nicholas A. Lafauci to Roanna Santos, 292 Walnut St., 12/18/2020, $355,000.
Svetlana Rosa to 39 Bremer Street LLC, Watts St., 12/18/2020, $97,533.
Christopher Foster to Benjamin J. and Maria A. McNary, 77 Wayland Ave., 12/16/2020, $315,000.
39 Bremer Street LLC to Tyler J. McDonald, 790 Wellington Rd., 12/14/2020, $253,000.
Karen L. Wolfe to Derrick A. Stanley and Pamela M. Quezada-Ocampo, 1185 Wellington Rd., 12/18/2020, $332,000.
Daniel P. Odonnell to Agapehub RET and Ling Y. Ju, 117 Wheelock St., Unit 117, 12/14/2020, $220,000.
Kevin H Bourgeois RET and Kevin H. Bourgeois to B and T Development LLC, Lot 4, 12/16/2020, $371,533.
MERRIMACK
Streif LLC to Brenda B Grady 2014 FT and John J. Grady, 8 Abenaki Cir., Unit 8, 12/15/2020, $349,933.
Bemadine M. Perrotta to Scott A. and Maureen F. Lake, 223 Baboosic Lake Rd., 12/14/2020, $390,000.
Matthew D. Laventure to Jillian M. Mitchell and Shayan A. Kavoosi, 257 Baboosic Lake Rd., 12/15/2020, $425,000.
105 Bedford Rd Merrimack to Karis and John P. Welsh, 105 Bedford Rd., 12/18/2020, $365,000.
Philip D. Poirier to Ryan Keiran, 6 Chestnut Cir., Unit 6, 12/18/2020, $240,000.
Vasco Holdings LLC to 732 Daniel Webster Hwy, 732 Daniel Webster Hwy., 12/18/2020, $1,100,000.
Mara H. Dekemper to Barbara Calhoun, 9 Lilac Ct, 12/14/2020, $560,000.
Gilberto Soares-Mendes to Jennifer L. Logan, 38 Merrimack Dr., Unit 38, 12/14/2020, $216,533.
Jessica A. Comtois to Neal H. Harrington and Kayla M. Franklin, 55 Middlesex Rd., Unit 55, 12/14/2020, $252,000.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Raja S. Kannan and Gayathri Govindachari, 17 Orchard Dr., 12/14/2020, $522,600.
Harper FT and Christine H. Belanger to Cindy L. and Brian G. Mckenna, 42 Penacook Ter, Unit 42, 12/15/2020, $344,000.
Jason and Sarah L. Gosselin to Nicole M. and James A. Bell, 18 Profile Dr., 12/18/2020, $455,000.
Richard J. Riley to Rickenbach Renovations, 33 Profile Dr., 12/15/2020, $225,000.
Logan G. and Bailey A. Stewart to Steven Wallace and Jennifer A. Williams, 4 Quails Way, 12/14/2020, $331,000.
James A. and Nicole Bell to Ryan J. Amato, 31 Shelburne Rd., Unit 31, 12/18/2020, $222,533.
NASHUA
Violet S. Lavoie to Brett and Larissa Nigro, 7th St., 12/16/2020, $340,000.
Robert M. Barry and Denise Bolton-Barry to Anaya Construction Corp, 120 Amherst St., 12/18/2020, $290,000.
Stevem J. and Kelly A. Gautieri to Carl R. and Lisa M. Deitrich, 26 April Dr., 12/14/2020, $267,000.
Rank Michael Est and J Leonard Sweeney to Matthew R. Caggiula and Elizabeth M. Stanley, 81 Atherton Ave., 12/14/2020, $394,933.
N Chaturvedi FT and Raman Narayanswamy to Alan Lang, 6 Autumn Leaf Dr., Unit 8, 12/16/2020, $180,000.
Nocmia and Juliana Nunes to Nicholas Violette, 18 Balcom St., 12/18/2020, $330,000.
Nicholas S. Frasca and Alexandra Y. Shaplyko to Katja Wald, 1 Blue Jay Hl, Unit 11, 12/15/2020, $565,000.
Nicholas S. Frasca and Alexandra Y. Shaplyko to Katja Wald, 1 Blue Jay Hl, Unit 12, 12/15/2020, $565,000.
Crimson Properties LLC to Dennis and Robin Glynn, 7 Braeburn Dr., Unit 5, 12/16/2020, $570,600.
Raymond and Janet Everett to Stephen Michael and Rachel E. Laird, 26 Carlene Dr., Unit 26, 12/14/2020, $280,000.
Stephen A. Schatz to Alyssa M. Fitzgerald and Luke M. Andrews, 2 Carolina Dr., 12/15/2020, $395,000.
Michael E. and Paula O. Perez to Sean M. Flanagan and Theresa V. Casey, 32 Chester St., 12/18/2020, $545,000.
Timothy M. and Jane K. Larson to Braden DelMore, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 113, 12/16/2020, $307,933.
Gail A Phillips RET and Laura Roussel to Irwin Bluestein, 160 Daniel Webster Hwy., Unit 303, 12/14/2020, $330,000.
75 Deerwood Drive LLC to Plasb 5 LLC, 17 Deerwood Dr., Unit C, 12/14/2020, $289,933.
David M. Wilkins to Myung and Jeanette M. Lee, 18 Dover St., 12/15/2020, $444,533.
Justin S. Kudler and Amanda A. Abramovich to Kevin C. and Meredith A. Haggerty, E Dunstable Rd., 12/16/2020, $465,000.
Pharann Sithen to Wendy Guerrero and A G. Francisco-Lankaster, 14 Fossa Ave., 12/15/2020, $315,000.
Marta Borges and Mariza Barcelos to Kelly L. Fairbrother, 19 Gingras Dr., Unit 19, 12/16/2020, $220,000.
Jesus M. Zayas to Iris N. Feliciano-Cimea and Anthony E. Cimea, 13 Grove St., 12/16/2020, $300,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Linda J. Madden and Andrew J. Shelley, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 409, 12/15/2020, $382,933.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Jerry E. White, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 109, 12/18/2020, $284,933.
Robert C. and Janet A. Rice to Jessica L. and Geoffrey M. Williams, 11 Kanata Dr., 12/15/2020, $422,000.
Camala Trousdale to Baxman Properties LLC, Ledgewood Hl Condo, Unit 115, 12/14/2020, $240,000.
Nilda and Nelson Amarante to Aiston Bemard and Elianna Makiej, 42 Lund St., 12/18/2020, $350,000.
Nashua City Of to Npac Corp, 201 Main St., 12/18/2020, $1,000,000.
FNMA to Black Grape LLC, 3 March St., 12/18/2020, $139,000.
Dubick Roberta J Est and Nickie Dubick to Emma C. Holihan, 7 Prestonfield Rd., Unit 7, 12/15/2020, $295,000.
Gary S. Depaola and Robin K. Depaolo to Tejash and Dinesh K. Thapa, 4 Rocky Hill Dr., 12/14/2020, $415,000.
Alison E. Flewelling to Green Realty LLC, 8 Saint James Pl, Unit 806, 12/15/2020, $150,000.
Springs 1 LLC to Kenneth N. and Elaine C. Burt, 66 Scenic Dr., Unit 31, 12/18/2020, $373,733.
Laurie Sealund FT and Adrienne Lennon to Kathleen Roundy, 1 Shady Ln., 12/16/2020, $363,000.
Justin S. Kudler and Amanda A. Abramovich to Kevin C. and Meredith A. Haggerty, Spit Brook Rd., 12/16/2020, $465,000.
Michael J. Catalantti to Danielle Alexander, 68 Underhill St., 12/18/2020, $310,000.
Shemelle and Zayna Williams to Kimberley N. Kulow, 9 Valencia Dr., Unit 9, 12/16/2020, $229,000.
Sarah White to Kristina N. Sargent, 2 Victor Ave., 12/14/2020, $305,000.
Geila C. DeAlmeida to Hidecazu F. Souca and Jessica L. Souza, 23 Wethersfield Rd., 12/16/2020, $305,000.
Kristopher D. Pokraka to Faizan Jamal and Amna K. Afridi, 45 White Plains Dr., 12/14/2020, $280,000.
Sheila I. Sedmak and Allen D. Simons to Elena M. Pober and William D. Tisdale, Woodgate St., Lot 73, 12/16/2020, $312,000.
NEW BOSTON
Ams Properties LLC to Steven Eubanks and Hayley Franz, 219 Bedford Rd., 12/18/2020, $629,933.
Daniel Donovan to Alyia M. and Taylor S. Gagnon, 350 Bedford Rd., 12/15/2020, $310,000.
Richard J. St Cyr to Kristopher D. and Sarah E. Pokraka, 277 Chestnut Hill Rd., 12/14/2020, $375,000.
Twin Bridge Land Mgmt LLC to Matthew D. and Jennifer L. Laventure, 110 Foxberry Dr., 12/18/2020, $679,933.
PEMBROKE
Diane R Meadows 2020 RET and Diane R. Meadows to Cassandra J. Reeder, 120 Dudley Hill Rd., 12/18/2020, $366,000.
RAYMOND
Boualay Chanthasiri and Alex S. Chatasiri to James C. Calvi and Tammy Ryan, 3 Castle Rock Dr., 12/18/2020, $370,000.
Paul W Cain Invs LLC to Emily J. and Robert Hynes, 39 Epping St., 12/18/2020, $360,000.
Justin Walker to Kristopher J. Spanks and Christine Eicher, 9 Floral Ave., 12/17/2020, $272,000.
Jared J. Carvello to Steven M. Woitkun, Main St., 12/17/2020, $350,000.
Holly A. Nihan to James R. and Teri G. Wood, Maple Ln., 12/18/2020, $250,000.
Domus Developers Inc to Christopher J. Foster, 13 Overlook Dr., 12/15/2020, $469,933.
Bozek and Chabot FT and Robert Bozek to Robert F. and Barbara Hargraves, Route 27, Lot 2, 12/18/2020, $275,000.
Thomas A. McKeon to Garnett Hayes, 1 Woodlawn Rd., 12/15/2020, $245,000.
WEARE
Richard M Pitts RET and Richard M. Pitts to Peter S. Pratt, 92 Center Rd., 12/18/2020, $360,000.
Walter E. and Sharon I. Hammond to Aidan W. Sullivan and Renee M. Beauchemin, 151 Deerhaven Rd., 12/15/2020, $276,333.
Amber K. Phelps and Stephenie M. Phelph to Robert and Tiffany Matteau, 52 Hoit Mill Rd., 12/14/2020, $224,533.
Carolynn M Shinn RET and Carolynn M. Shinn to Peter J. and Chrystal M. Paetzold, 47 Peaslee Rd., 12/15/2020, $815,000.
Nbac Corp Inc to Duck Pond LLC, 12/16/2020, $326,000.