ALLENSTOWN
CMBE LLC to Allen Ktirio LLC, Us Route 3, 09/18/2020, $450,000.
AUBURN
Robert A Goodwin RET and Robert A. Goodwin to Alex R. Goodwin, 311 Dearborn Rd., 09/14/2020, $160,000.
Jemco Properties LLC to Ryan L. and Samantha J. Clay, 78 Juniper Cir., 09/16/2020, $579,933.
Fournier FT and Norman E. Fournier to Jeffrey Gagnon and Jamie Livermore, 193 Rattlesnake Hill Rd., 09/18/2020, $399,933.
BEDFORD
Tuscana Properties LLC to Griffin P. Aurora, 14 Churchill Ct, Unit 14, 09/16/2020, $273,000.
Linda A Riley RET and Linda A. Riley to Jason T. Ferriss and Marisa F. Whalen, 3 Fern Ter, 09/18/2020, $530,000.
Elaine Dechirico RET and Elaine Dechirico to Timothy E. Fuller and Michael E. Cassidy, 72 Hitching Post Ln., 09/16/2020, $500,000.
Steven T. and Stacey P. Krasinski to Alain C. Espinoza and E Kotapka-Espinoza, 90 Joppa Hill Rd., 09/16/2020, $815,000.
Beaudet FT and Norman G. Beaudet to Richard M. Loiko, 29 Mulberry Ln., 09/18/2020, $399,933.
Simon and Sally Lecomte to Geaffrey D. and Jessica B. Reills, 59 Oriole Dr., 09/18/2020, $503,800.
CANDIA
Dion FT and Marcel Dion to Raymond P. and Rebecca M. Martinuk, 88 Palmer Rd., 09/16/2020, $338,000.
T and M Development LLC to Beverly Jean Muir RET and Dunn M. Doremus, 53 Pineview Dr., 09/15/2020, $397,400.
Bruce French to French RET and Bruce French, 09/15/2020, $300,000.
CHESTER
Kednra O. Shaw to Jonathan Dufresne and Katelyn Deperon, 518 Fremont Rd., 09/14/2020, $245,000.
Homes At Southwoods 2016 to Walter and Pamela Mahoney, 35 Granite Ln., Unit 35, 09/15/2020, $409,933.
Brian G. and Evette M. Dube to Jean M. and Miguel J. Grenier, 29 Southwoods Rd., Unit 29, 09/15/2020, $450,000.
DEERFIELD
Eric R. Reid and Jacqueline M. Cash to HMB Housing LLC, 165 Mount Delight Rd., 09/14/2020, $350,000.
Dar Builders LLC to Natalee Dantoni and Patrick Belanger, 302 North Rd., 09/14/2020, $473,533.
Lisa D. Hepworth to Brigitt Gray, Old Coffeetown Rd., 09/15/2020, $155,000.
DERRY
Paul and Amy Mclaughlin to Mariah Flores and Oleviy Almanar, 8 Barkland Dr., 09/17/2020, $442,000.
Diana Stephens to John Batchelder and Rianna Bazzinotti, 6 Clark St., 09/16/2020, $250,000.
Kerry A. Crowley to Kathleen E. and Douglas G. Mercier, 5 Cyril Rd., 09/18/2020, $445,000.
Andrew B. and Jennifer M. Labranche to Robert C. and Nicole M. Marinello, 77 Derryfield Rd., Unit L, 09/18/2020, $159,000.
KCD Properties LLC to GKB Realty LLC, E Broadway, Lot 9, 09/15/2020, $115,000.
Steven C. Cillizza to Joseph A. Mcnally, 9 Elwood Rd., 09/14/2020, $430,000.
Amy Bunker to Michelle Stark, 67 Fordway Ext, 09/18/2020, $315,533.
David and Kathleen A. Okeeffe to Darren S. and Lauren C. Case, 78 Frost Rd., 09/15/2020, $307,533.
Robert P. Gautieri to Briana Simonelli, 9 Grove St., 09/18/2020, $249,000.
Matthew and Angeline Waters to Michael T. Carroccino and Tonya M. Easler, 8-1/2 Highland Ave., 09/17/2020, $305,000.
Merrimack Insitute LLC to Ann M. Cornejo, 2 Huson Ave., 09/18/2020, $360,000.
Teresa B Soares LT and Teresa B. Soares to T V. Panagiotopoulos, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 32, 09/18/2020, $253,533.
Lance F. Tedford to Nicole and Emily Saad, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 33, 09/18/2020, $228,000.
Marion G. Steele to John P. and Kellie J. Lally, Lot 327, 09/17/2020, $525,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Brian and Caitlin Schiffer to Jeffrey M. Licciardi, 60 Apple Tree Dr., Unit B, 09/14/2020, $259,000.
Duane Gilbert to Alexander D. Aboit, 80 Black Brook Rd., 09/16/2020, $347,533.
James M. and Kimberly A. Timbas to Derek and Carolyn Morris, Bridale Rd., 09/15/2020, $479,000.
23 Church Street LLC to Eni 23 Church Street LLC, Church St., 09/17/2020, $383,333.
David J Letourneau RET and David J. Letourneau to TS T and L J. Turcotte-Shamski, 18 Emerald Cir., 09/18/2020, $565,000.
David and Kelly L. Doucet to Dylan J. and Aida P. Murdoch, 35 Hollyhock Ln., 09/18/2020, $362,533.
Timothy E. Fuller and Michael E. Cassidy to Laurie J. Waters, Knollcrest Rd., 09/18/2020, $292,000.
Jay S. Baron and Theresa A. Mahoney to 278 Mast Road LLC, 278 Mast Rd., 09/15/2020, $300,000.
Thomas R. and Donna L. Wilczek to Dennis J. and Maryann Roy, 33 Range Rd., 09/15/2020, $550,000.
Janice M. Marden to Nunez Investments LLC, 175 Saint Anselms Dr., 09/15/2020, $200,000.
Susan L. Sudak to Li Y. Ding, 100 Stinson Rd., Unit 3045, 09/18/2020, $389,000.
HOOKSETT
Stinson Hils LLC to William K. Pompa and Deborah A. Talbot, 191 Brookview Dr., 09/14/2020, $527,200.
Ronald W. and Sybil S. Raitt to Joan Brackett and Alison Weeks, 10 Cedar St., Unit 10, 09/14/2020, $260,000.
Green View Management LLC to Anjita Katwal-Basnet and Om Basnet, 75 Crawford Ln., 09/14/2020, $499,933.
1582 Hooksett Prop LLC to Hooksett RT and Catherine O. Macgregor, Daniel Webster Hwy., 09/16/2020, $315,000.
Roberta E. Carlson and Deborah E. Fazzina to Ouellet FT and Lucille J. Ouellett, 9 Dogwood Dr., Unit 9, 09/18/2020, $310,000.
Bhajan and Leena Gurung to Atheer M. Jassem, 14 Dove Rd., 09/18/2020, $385,000.
Albert S Ward Jr RET and Evan Ward to Evan Ward, Evelyn St., 09/18/2020, $70,000.
Seong Y. Kim and Sung K. Roh to Mirfeta and Mustafa Hodzic, Granite Heights Condo, Unit 99, 09/18/2020, $305,533.
Mark A Fecteau RET and Mark A. Fecteau to Edin and Ellysa J. Aljic, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 88, 09/16/2020, $380,000.
Keith P. and Skyla S. Normand to Peter M. Yetman, 41 Pearl Dr., 09/18/2020, $759,933.
Gloria A. and James M. Zela to Ya K. Deng, 57 Pine St., 09/15/2020, $430,000.
Katherine Doyle to Daniel J. and Michael C. Miele, 321 Whitehall Rd., 09/15/2020, $318,533.
LONDONDERRY
Joseph Canello to Amy J. Beltramini, 27 Boulder Dr., Unit 27, 09/18/2020, $198,000.
Robert and Simone V. Simard to Joseph R. and Kristy Canello, 4 Carmel Dr., Unit A, 09/18/2020, $230,000.
Now Comes Lorden Cmns to George and Erica Gordon, 42 Clover Ln., 09/16/2020, $537,333.
Manuel J. and Susan Desouza to Darrell Fisher, 6 Crestview Cir., Unit 137, 09/18/2020, $199,533.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Nora S Conlin FT and Nora S. Conlin, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 78, 09/18/2020, $553,333.
Campbell FT and Debra A. Caveney to Cory J. Nader, 4 Jewel Ct, 09/18/2020, $225,000.
Joseph M. and Peter M. Stanieich-Burke to Janine E. Holder and Gentry O. Burch, 9 Kestree Dr., 09/18/2020, $390,000.
Timothy D. and Wilda A. Hood to Y Altagracia-Ramos and Eurhy Paulino, 143 Litchfield Rd., 09/16/2020, $335,533.
Steven T. Smith to Jessica Keefe, 1 Noyes Rd., 09/17/2020, $260,000.
John J. and Joanne L. Silvestro to Edmund Diozzi, 4 Sugar Plum Ln., Unit 4, 09/16/2020, $415,000.
Melanie O. and Aaron D. Giles to James C. and Yong C. Littlejohn, 2 Twin Isles Rd., 09/14/2020, $491,000.
Denise Derepentigny to Ashley L. Summa, 7 Walton Cir., Unit A, 09/15/2020, $240,000.
New Hampshire State Of to Pillsbury Rlty Dev LLC, 09/14/2020, $29,800.
MANCHESTER
James C. and Judith M. Tarr to Erin Mauss, 31 Andrew St., Unit 10, 09/14/2020, $132,533.
Brian M. Blais to Matthew Wagner and Abbey L. Cassidy, 16 Arbutus Ln., 09/18/2020, $270,000.
Bianca Arcidy to Joshua K. Chan, 857 Beech St., 09/18/2020, $274,000.
Miriam S. Sargent to Richard T. Potthoff, Belmont St., 09/18/2020, $105,000.
Tana A. Perezcastaneda to Ronald E. Pelletier and Huanqiao L. Pellctier, 736 Belmont St., 09/16/2020, $265,000.
Kevin Crandall to Marcus E. Hiltz and Andrea Bimonte, 1555 Bodwell Rd., Unit 20, 09/14/2020, $235,000.
Julia D Naum RET and Patricia J. Ryan to Gardy Desroleaux and Amieke Desrouleaux, 328 Boynton St., 09/18/2020, $298,533.
Kevin and Elizabeth Gallant to Lottie B. Ford and Nykita L. Emery, 55 Candia Rd., 09/18/2020, $260,000.
Tarcq Alwrckat and Adila Alwrekat to Katrina D. Lorio and Rebecca Nann, 400 Cilley Rd., 09/16/2020, $297,000.
Scott Marquis to Christopher J. Madden and Darcy Hopkins, 44 Congress St., 09/16/2020, $300,000.
David J Dobrowski RET and David J. Dobrowski to Joy B Senecal RET and Joy B. Senecal, 21 D St., 09/18/2020, $340,000.
Dylan J. and Aida Murdoch to Kristen M. Bridgewater, 86 Dartmouth St., 09/18/2020, $256,000.
George P. Poulin to Brendan Gilmartin, 76 Dewey St., 09/18/2020, $150,000.
Todd E. Nixon to Sean C. Coughlin and Elyse V. Ruback, 150 Doris St., 09/17/2020, $236,000.
Christopher P. and James M. Vlangas to Alexander M. Drechsel, 360 Dubuque St., 09/17/2020, $405,000.
JCV Investments LLC to Michael Pierce, 370 Dubuque St., 09/17/2020, $378,000.
Elaie A Ntapalis RET and Janice Johnston to Seth S. Budahl, 265 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 201, 09/15/2020, $210,533.
Bonnie L. Montague to Taylor H. Jackson, 146 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 146, 09/14/2020, $211,000.
Katherine O. Bartlett to Deborah A. Allen, 336 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 336, 09/18/2020, $219,933.
Cynthia M. Richard to Clara Manuell, 234 Frederick St., Unit 234, 09/15/2020, $200,000.
Nael D. and Jenes C. Jones to Richard G. Cervantes and Kylic B. Mushow, 222 Garvin Ave., 09/18/2020, $340,000.
DFSL LLC to Larry M. Younger, 132 Golfview Dr., Unit 132, 09/16/2020, $165,000.
Alexandra R. Beaudoin to Nathanael Powell-Boudreau and Allyson L. Boudreau, 89 Gove St., 09/16/2020, $275,000.
Doris L Body RET and Lynne Hammer to Rachel V. and Richard G. Morrissette, 226 Gray St., 09/18/2020, $340,000.
Marisa Mullaley to Jason King, 1239 Hall St., 09/16/2020, $12,533.
Cary Hill to Patrick Covey, 16 Harrington Ave., 09/18/2020, $275,000.
Joseph J. and Rita A. Haskins to Georges Realty LLC, 375 Hawthorne St., 09/17/2020, $210,000.
Kevin D. and Pamela F. Purdy to Mark and Cathleen C. Pepin, 1 Highview Ter, 09/17/2020, $433,533.
James R. and Kathleen M. Goyette to Reanna and Jeffrey Fishwick, 18 Independence Ln., 09/16/2020, $385,000.
Kimberly M. Haffner to Purcell RET and Sean M. Purcell, 5 Jewett St., 09/16/2020, $265,000.
Warren R. and Debra E. Brown to John K. Pinkertor and Danielle Pinkerton, 165 Kearney St., 09/14/2020, $432,533.
Constance O Fitzwater RET and Roger W. Lanctot to Riley H. Denver, 198 Kimball St., 09/17/2020, $215,000.
Green Rock Invs LLC to John F. Durkin, Ledgewood Rd., 09/15/2020, $380,000.
AFM Investments LLC to James G. Kordis, 173 Mammoth Rd., 09/15/2020, $282,000.
Juan C. Viera-Velazquez to Amanda L. Scanlon, 164 Maple St., Unit A, 09/16/2020, $140,000.
Thanh T. DoPhuong and Thanh Phuong-Thuy to Vinh Le, 533 Maple St., 09/15/2020, $250,000.
White Family Ventures LLC to Shawn M. Lawson, 61 Marathon Way, Unit 61, 09/15/2020, $349,000.
Compagna FT and Arleen Peterson to James L. and Lori E. Savarese, 83 Miami Ct, 09/18/2020, $255,000.
Kerin M. Putnam to Briana Wilson, 47 Morse Rd., 09/18/2020, $337,000.
Lei Zhu and Huiling Wang to 22 North Pole LLC, N Adams St., 09/16/2020, $425,000.
Edward Laliberte to Salvatore Agruso, 58 Nashua St., 09/17/2020, $230,000.
Friends Of The Manchester to Cory Hill, North St., 09/18/2020, $255,000.
Donna Boutin RE LLC to Cheryl P. Migneauit, 15 Northbrook Dr., Unit 15, 09/15/2020, $159,933.
Thomas J. and Alison R. Stanley to Michelle N. Eckley and Ryan A. Stricker, 24 Parkview St., 09/14/2020, $225,000.
BD 293 Amherst St Rlty to Commonwealth Collective, 494 Pine St., 09/15/2020, $890,000.
Kent Tran and Nga Nguyen to Hanh T. and Anh T. Nguyen, 223 Porter St., 09/18/2020, $295,000.
Nicholas Sliva and Ashley L. Silva to Jane and Thomas A. Giusti, 29 S Hall St., 09/18/2020, $280,000.
Melina and Thomas Wilson to Sharon Sumner, 470 Silver St., Unit 107, 09/16/2020, $129,933.
Bruce E. and Cheryi L. Rowe to 445 Tibbetts Hl Rd 2016, 1042 Somerville St., 09/18/2020, $171,133.
Georges Realty LLC to Paul G. Beaulieu, 343 Spruce St., 09/16/2020, $260,000.
Eddy Caron to Nathan S. Foskin, 143 St.raw Rd., 09/15/2020, $400,000.
Kos Louise L Est and Sharon Kos-Frothingham to Lan Roach, 650 Summer St., 09/17/2020, $320,000.
Timothy W. Reimel to Kim Balles RET and Kim Balles, 172 Sylvester St., 09/17/2020, $148,000.
Candy M. Phan to KC Prop Management LLC, 696 Valley St., 09/14/2020, $95,000.
Holbrook FT 2008 and Marcia J. Wawro to Mary Tapp FT and Gary L. Tapp, 31 Walden Way, Unit 31, 09/15/2020, $335,000.
Brian Carroll and Maya Cluchey to Gabriel A. Salinas, 203 Walnut St., 09/16/2020, $327,000.
Anil and Neha Loomba to Joseph C. Pesce, 498 Whittington St., 09/14/2020, $385,000.
Hill Sheldon S Est and Shane R. Stewart to EJR Homes Inc, 75 Wilmot St., 09/15/2020, $135,000.
Connor R. Burrows to Natasha Cuomo and Joseph Poirier, 172 Woodcrest Ct, 09/14/2020, $325,000.
Ruby Holdings LLC to Christina Clamence and Ryan W. Funk, 190 Woodview Way, Unit 190, 09/18/2020, $284,933.
MERRIMACK
Stephen M. and Lynne E. Doyle to Brian Martin and Jordan Page, 201 Baboosic Lake Rd., 09/18/2020, $370,000.
Reen RET and William D. Reen to Anthony R. and Crystal J. Beland, 3 Brek Dr., 09/14/2020, $440,000.
Susan A. and Donald R. Winslow to Julia Morris, 16 Cottonwood Ln., 09/16/2020, $125,000.
Jordan and Rebecca Mimms to Kevin Yeaton, 621 Daniel Webster Hwy., 09/14/2020, $285,000.
Darlene D King RET and Darlene D. King to Dylan S. Rubinic and Farrah K. Ekbatami, 16 Dena Ave., Unit 3054, 09/15/2020, $462,400.
Shauna C. Moore and Kenneth W. Carpenter to Alan and Stephanie A. Weber, 3 Harrington Dr., 09/15/2020, $640,000.
Oleivy Almanzar and Mariah S. Flores to Joseph O. and Lauren N. Doyon, 4 Heather Cir., 09/17/2020, $330,000.
US Bank NA Tr to Leigh Richards, 14 Highland Grn, Unit 14, 09/16/2020, $197,000.
Jeffrey and Debora A. Hosman to Joscelyn and Aaron Corneau, 2 Kearns Dr., Unit 2, 09/14/2020, $224,933.
Ellen L. Janerico to Francis C Lopardo RET and Francis Lopardo, Kimberly Dr., 09/14/2020, $165,000.
Ford FT and Lance A. Ford to Adam and Heather Callahan, 5 King Henry Ct, 09/17/2020, $380,000.
Anthony R. Beland and Crystal J. Blodgett to Amanda L. and Jason P. Hart, 12 Pilgrim Ave., 09/16/2020, $325,000.
John E. Mack to Ashley L. White, 64 Shelburne Rd., Unit 64, 09/16/2020, $208,000.
Jennifer L. Poirier and David S. Poulin to Nicholas Morales, 3 Swift Ln., Unit 3, 09/18/2020, $235,000.
4RK LLC to Marie G. Hamolton, 15 Swift Ln., Unit 15, 09/18/2020, $257,000.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to Glen and Terry Dion, 44 Toby Cir., 09/15/2020, $462,333.
Duncan C. and Mary A. Mcinnes to Charlene A. and Jack L. Morgheim, 10 Usher Ln., Unit 10, 09/17/2020, $345,000.
Michael Cuipa to Rick J. and Lizete Medeiros, W Chamberlain Rd., Unit 5, 09/18/2020, $234,000.
Michael V. Pelletier and Caren B. Pellctier to William K. and Valerie Shutt, 3 Woodbine Ln., 09/18/2020, $381,000.
Michael Peters to Angela Downey, 09/18/2020, $215,000.
NASHUA
Winfield R. and Linda E. Thurlow to Lusha Zhang and Xiangtai Hou, 1 Black Oak Dr., Unit H, 09/14/2020, $227,533.
Elaine J Palaski RET and Brittany Palaski to Stefanos Podogiros, 113 Bluestone Dr., Unit 113, 09/15/2020, $160,000.
Gary R. Francoeur to PJO Cooley LLC, Boire Ficld, 09/15/2020, $69,000.
M Melissa Zettelmeyer RET and George F. Zettelmeyer to Renato Zalameda-Casipe and Ailenn Remedios-Casipe, 14 Brinton Dr., 09/16/2020, $385,000.
Edgar E. and Maria M. Jackson to Daniel T. Tighe, 17 Burnham Ave., 09/18/2020, $305,000.
Bo Dan RT and Dantel A. Laratonda to Regina and Dan Rubery, 59 Concord St., Unit 3063, 09/17/2020, $665,000.
Nealgate RT and Rita P. Mcpherson to Robert F. Mcpartlan, 14 Custer Cir., 09/16/2020, $355,000.
Gene E and Mary H Prouty RET and Bonnie L. Cote to Bonnie L. and Scott A. Cote, Deerhaven Dr., 09/18/2020, $164,000.
Corey Bouyea to Robin M. Taylor and James W. Mclaughlin, 16 Denise St., 09/14/2020, $299,933.
Memmolo Dante M Jr Est and Margaret Shand to Kelly A. Dyke, 8 Foxmoor Cir., Unit 8, 09/14/2020, $226,000.
Rodrigo Moreira to Jorge M. Villada, 32 Gingras Dr., Unit 32, 09/15/2020, $210,000.
Matt C and H L Guidmore RET and Matt C. Guidmore to Jonathan J. Kiley and Heidi L. Guidmore, 32-34 Kingston Dr., 09/15/2020, $350,000.
Marla King to Paulo H. DeSouza and Keize Webb, 41 Kinsley St., 09/17/2020, $410,000.
Patricia Boeira to Sandra L. Fisher, 21 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 21, 09/15/2020, $297,400.
Lily Robinson to Kapalata Subedi, 11 Mahogany Dr., Unit 11, 09/14/2020, $255,000.
Saroja K. Panjgrahi and Kalpana Panigrahi to Saju B. Thanislas and Divya Gnanasekharan, 67 Middle Dunstable Rd., 09/18/2020, $451,533.
Whitestone Rlty Assoc to Joel Javelle, 208 Millwright Dr., Unit 208, 09/16/2020, $47,000.
Ponton FT and Theresa M. Stratton to Hannah Moriarty, 5 Montgomery Ave., Unit 5, 09/15/2020, $246,600.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Hyun C. and Mira Yoon, 9 Pasture Dr., 09/16/2020, $383,400.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Lee and Theresa Stratton, 18 Pasture Ln., Unit 18, 09/17/2020, $378,400.
Gien A. and Terry Dion to Christopher R. Perrin and Michelle E. Tully, 20 Pennichuck St., 09/14/2020, $439,000.
11 Nevada St LLC to Alexander K. Defreitas, 87 Pine St., 09/18/2020, $230,000.
Donna M. Andruskiewicz to Kelly M. Santos, 3 Prescott St., 09/14/2020, $255,000.
Eric D. Gordon to Jinaldo F. and Maeli G. Santos, 70 Prescott St., Unit 70, 09/16/2020, $290,000.
Christopher R. Perrin and Michelle E. Tully to Timothy and Jessica DeLong, 68 Robin Hood Rd., 09/16/2020, $379,933.
Springs 1 LLC to Thomas J. and Patricia J. Daly, 12 Scenic Dr., Unit 12, 09/16/2020, $340,000.
Clara V. Doan to Shashank Sharma, 9 Shadowbrook Dr., 09/15/2020, $530,000.
Whitestone Rlty Assoc to Black Grape LLC, 242 Stonebridge Dr., Unit 242, 09/18/2020, $47,000.
Whitestone Rlty Assoc to Black Grape LLC, 250 Stonebridge Dr., 09/18/2020, $47,000.
Whitestone Rlty Assoc to Denise M. Hatfield, 264 Stonebridge Dr., Unit 264l, 09/18/2020, $46,933.
Vladimir and Ambassar Makarov to Jacob Camevale, 5 Thompson Rd., 09/18/2020, $290,000.
Mandravelis FT and Anthony Mandravelis to Inna Bereznyakov, 35 Watson St., 09/18/2020, $410,000.
Jeremy Smola to David J. and Kali A. Wallace, 24 Williams St., 09/15/2020, $400,000.
Jason M. Hilton to Joseph A. and Suzanne L. Maguire, 09/16/2020, $180,000.
Patrick S. Oliver and Mary J. Liebke to La Investment Group LLC, 09/16/2020, $258,000.
PEMBROKE
Sheryl N. Hack and Marc A. Williams to Drina A. Nadeau, Buck St., 09/14/2020, $183,533.
Petit Realty LLC to Carbuss LLC, High St., 09/15/2020, $95,000.
Michelle and Whitney Robinson to Joshua M. Martel, 214 Kearsage Dr., Unit B, 09/14/2020, $231,000.
Beverly R. and James R. Kowalik to Christopher A. and Moira C. Glenn, 425 N Pembroke Rd., 09/14/2020, $365,000.
RAYMOND
Brandon C. and Marissa L. Olivier to James Mcleod, 31 Main St., 09/18/2020, $270,000.
Domus Developers Inc to Sean Hussey and Sarah Gravel, 11 Overlook Dr., 09/14/2020, $404,000.
David E. and Ann M. Roman to Sydney Fisher and Griffen Spincken, 4 Prevere Rd., 09/16/2020, $421,000.
Kaleigh M. Grady-Pacheco and Joao Pacheco to Kendra O. Shaw and Brandon T. Porter, 4 Raspberry Ln., 09/14/2020, $360,000.
Jemco Properties LLC to Scott A. Marquis and Sarah M. Archambault, 24 Sandybrook Dr., 09/14/2020, $425,933.
Onway Lk Vlg Condo LLC to Tasci Properties LLC, 15 Sargent Dr., Unit 103, 09/17/2020, $175,000.
Waldoborough LLC to I C Reed and Sons Inc, Lot 15, 09/18/2020, $575,000.
WEARE
Michael K. Melcher to Candace M. Burgess, Colby Rd., 09/15/2020, $106,000.
Cortland Avenue Rlty LLC to Steven A. and Emily P. Hogan, 70 Cortland Ave., 09/17/2020, $560,000.
Kimberly Hoyt to Natalie J. Baker and Justin J. Dowdy, 115 Craney Hill Rd., 09/16/2020, $270,000.
Thomas E. Beiasky and Corinne M. Beisky to Kathryn A. and Clayton M. Viarengo, 95 E Shore Dr., 09/15/2020, $85,000.
Jay J and Kyan H Hunter RET and Jay J. Hunter to Christopher A. Tinker and Lauren Bernard-Tinker, 128 Elanor Way, 09/18/2020, $387,000.
Putnam Fuel Co Inc to Eni 55 B B Lane LLC, 09/17/2020, $402,400.
William J. Sweeney and Catherine Sweency to Marcus N. Way and Isabelia Patton, 09/18/2020, $750,000.
Martel Clifford R Est and Priscilla A. Gladu to Alexander A. and Rebecca E. Graziano, 09/18/2020, $157,500.
Mary A. Martel to Alexander A. and Rebecca E. Graziano, 09/18/2020, $157,533.