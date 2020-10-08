ALLENSTOWN
Bear Vw Csng Coop Inc to Anthony J. and Skyla Minicucci, 36 Chester Tpke., 09/21/2020, $290,000.
Kurt Haddad to Laura B. and Randy E. Laverdiere, 16-a-c Letendre Ave., Unit 16, 09/23/2020, $170,000.
AUBURN
Camelot Realty LLC to Watne B. Theodore, 236 Rockingham Rd., 09/21/2020, $337,533.
BEDFORD
Melissa Glassman to Barbara K. Gosselin, 17 Ascot Ct, Unit 17, 09/22/2020, $233,000.
Peter M. and Debra A. Yetman to Joel Chalmers and Melinda Chalmesr, 11 Bayberry Ct, 09/22/2020, $600,000.
Hallett FT and John M. Hallett to Martha Kennedy, Beals Rd., 09/21/2020, $460,000.
Thomas Fyfe to Edmond Holohan, 2 Clifton Rd., 09/21/2020, $452,533.
Shawn I. and Darah R. Hunsaker to Pradeep S. and Meenu Singanallur, 9 Esther Dr., 09/22/2020, $760,000.
Quillback Land LLC to Jerome and Ania Gilmore, 31 Shaw Dr., 09/22/2020, $627,933.
Mark R. Elmendorf and Eileen M. Keefe to Jason Tilley, 19 Trellis Way, 09/25/2020, $599,933.
Tammy Quinones-Davila and Dan Davila to Damaris Fernandez, 9 Wathen Rd., 09/25/2020, $410,000.
CANDIA
Francis J. and Jeannette E. Albert to John B. and Linda C. Carroll, 117 Diamond Hill Rd., 09/21/2020, $502,533.
Gracia R Benoit RET and Gary Bennoit to Rebecca Schmidt and Galen Walton, 88 Patten Hill Rd., 09/21/2020, $406,133.
CHESTER
Michael P. and Mary F. Ouellette to Lisa M. and Amber M. Machon, 51 Pulpit Rock Rd., 09/25/2020, $450,000.
DEERFIELD
Steven R. Barnes to Wensy Lee, Haynes Rd., 09/24/2020, $342,000.
Steven R. Barnes to Wensy Lee, Ridge Rd., 09/24/2020, $342,000.
DERRY
Mary M. Kneeland to Lisa C. Maurice, 6 Allison Ln., 09/24/2020, $381,000.
Jodi M. and Jonathan Bennett to Matthew and Jamie Cipriano, 11 Anna Cir., Unit 11, 09/22/2020, $390,000.
Michael D. Mauger to Lexington Rlty Hldg LLC, 6 Fox Den Rd., 09/22/2020, $300,000.
Jane D Kirkland RET and Jane D. Kirkland to Zoe and Edward R. Adams, 18 Gulf Rd., 09/25/2020, $600,000.
Keith W. Woodman to GKB Realty LLC, 28 Juniper Rd., Unit R, 09/22/2020, $225,333.
Paul J. and Katty Digiantommaso to Sheila Kelley, 11 Matthew Dr., Unit R, 09/22/2020, $220,000.
Lifestyle Hm Of Derry NH to Claude R. and Melinda C. Cook, 7 Myles Dr., Unit 7, 09/21/2020, $565,600.
Aaron West to NTC RE Dev, Route 102, 09/25/2020, $129,000.
Paul A. Spinney and Newrez LLC to Newrez LLC, 10 Sunset Ave., 09/22/2020, $242,550.
Fanny M. Puerta to Joseph M. Perziale and Sarah D. Garcia, 5 Tiger Tail Cir., Unit R, 09/24/2020, $277,533.
Raymond and Mary P. Hoegen to Dennis E. and Barbara J. Hughes, 18 Tiger Tail Cir., 09/25/2020, $259,933.
Thomas P. and Martha J. Keaveney to William L. Fennell, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 45, 09/22/2020, $247,000.
DUNBARTON
Barbara J. Beeghly and John Wilt to Melissa and Michael Mayhew, 6 Holiday Shore Dr., 09/25/2020, $210,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Frank M. and Joann Pagluica to Kaleb Booth, 3 E Dunbarton Rd., 09/21/2020, $326,000.
Steven M. Tibbetts and Ghyslaine S. Tibbets to Kathryn A. Rose and Carisa L. Kollas, 344 E Dunbarton Rd., 09/23/2020, $795,000.
Ronald R. Vincent and Laurie J. Waters to Ronald R. Vincent, 4 Helen Cir., 09/25/2020, $153,533.
HOOKSETT
Faith B. Garvin to Elizabeth J. Goulet, 17 Coaker Ave., 09/25/2020, $245,000.
Cross Rd Investments LLC to Jason D. Leslie and Sherry Blanche-Schryba, 81 Cross Rd., 09/24/2020, $307,000.
Cariman 44 LLC to Lauren H Mazzola 2011 RET and Lauren H. Mazzola, 12 Manor Dr., Unit D, 09/24/2020, $364,933.
Lyanne L. and Ronald G. Gauvin to Karalyn Gauvin and Kenneth Macintosh, 9 Mason Ave., 09/22/2020, $372,000.
Anthony J. and Paula Acorace to Marc J. Roy, 16 Springer Rd., 09/23/2020, $519,933.
LITCHFIELD
Vivian M. Pilot and Daniel L. Levasseur to Robert J. Bourque and Virginia Grassilli, 26 Brook Rd., 09/21/2020, $451,000.
Randy E. and Bonnie J. Delano to Ritchie A. Philippsn and Pamela J. Plummer, 28 Chase Brook Cir., 09/22/2020, $475,000.
Tracy FT and Steven P. Tracy to Neal Gaspar, 1 Evergreen Cir., 09/24/2020, $470,000.
LITCHFIELD
Samuel P. Carey and Heather Burr-Carey to Joseph M. Stanieich-Burke and Peter M. Burke, 5 Fallon Dr., 09/21/2020, $470,000.
LONDONDERRY
Barbara L Church RET and Barbara L. Church to Ryan and Amanda Sullivan, 83 Adams Rd., 09/22/2020, $455,000.
Smith 2015 T and Bradford A. Smithy to Danielle and Jessica Richards, 50 Buckingham Dr., 09/24/2020, $567,533.
Russell J. and Elaine M. Kilpatrick to Shannon B. Douglas and Frieda L. Mcelhiney, 104 Chase Rd., 09/25/2020, $370,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to James and Patricia M. Gray, 25 Crackling Log Ln., 09/23/2020, $471,733.
Kelly J. and Thomas W. Duprey to William and Jacqueline A. Fallon, 16 Crestview Cir., Unit 177, 09/23/2020, $179,933.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Steven P. Green and Rose P. Ellis, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 61, 09/25/2020, $530,933.
L and L Rlty Of New Eng LLC to Colmad LLC, 13 Delta Dr., Unit 10, 09/22/2020, $685,000.
L and L Rlty Of New Eng LLC to Colmad LLC, 13 Delta Dr., Unit 9, 09/22/2020, $685,000.
Jeffrey H. and Laurence A. Haavisto to Nicholai E. and Anne L. Lilley, 45 Forest St., 09/23/2020, $238,000.
Kathleen M. Windisch to Jane D Kirkland RET and Jane D. Kirkland, Kimball Rd., Unit 58, 09/25/2020, $415,000.
Jennifer C. Kennedy to Deborah D. Boulder, 23 Midridge Cir., Unit 23, 09/21/2020, $181,000.
Hepworth FT and Carl O. Hepworth to Joseph and Ryan Fishwick, 27 Moulton Dr., 09/21/2020, $490,000.
Marcia M. Crowley to Paul J. and Kathy Digiantommaso, 16 Woodside Dr., 09/22/2020, $389,000.
MANCHESTER
Christopher Clorite to Andrew M. Cirrone, 105 Belmont St., 09/25/2020, $400,000.
Miriam S. Sargent to Katie E. Sedita and Jason J. Ainsworth, 1394 Belmont St., 09/22/2020, $282,533.
Gary J. and Alexandra Morris to Felipe and Maggie Defelice, 65 Benjamin St., 09/25/2020, $305,000.
John F. Waltrup to Jason R. Moore, 313 Bridge St., Unit 1, 09/21/2020, $124,933.
Rock Rimmon Holdings LLC to 2309 Partners LLC, Cartier St., Unit 2441, 09/21/2020, $790,933.
Rock Rimmon Holdings LLC to 2309 Partners LLC, 310 Cartier St., 09/21/2020, $630,000.
Michael F. Sullivan to David J. Fischer and Amy Nasser, 499 Cilley Rd., 09/23/2020, $255,000.
Doris Blankenship to Christopher Rice and Kaitlyn Mcsweenet, 615 Cilley Rd., 09/25/2020, $230,000.
Thomas W. and Susan L. Mchugh to William D. Mccarthy and Erica L. Foskitt, 670 Coolidge Ave., 09/24/2020, $415,000.
Zong Y. Zou and Li C. Gao to Xing K. and Jin X. Zou, 256 E High St., 09/22/2020, $219,000.
Mcgaunn FT and Joan F. Mcgaunn to Kyle J. and Rachel K. Winters, 2510 Elm St., 09/22/2020, $404,533.
Louise E. Boucher to Kevin D. Leblond, 46 Hilton St., 09/25/2020, $315,000.
Lucienne A Lafond RET and Phillipe A. Lafond to Gerard P. Lafond, 214 Huse Rd., 09/25/2020, $156,533.
Richard and Luann Gero to Shadi B. Atiya and April Jones, 5 Irwin Dr., 09/25/2020, $315,000.
Proven Homes LLC to Samrat Karki and Sabeeta Neupane, 19 Kalisz Ln., 09/22/2020, $439,933.
Frank X. Jerez to Kally A. Bogert, 94 Karatzas Ave., Unit 94, 09/25/2020, $203,000.
Kristen T. Kueker to SP Enterprises LLC, 111 Lafayette St., 09/25/2020, $339,000.
Robert E. Fuitz to Andre B. and Juliette L. Castro, 359 Lake Ave., 09/24/2020, $410,000.
Raymond M. Chiasson and Allison M. Taylor-Chiasson to Carlos A. Henriquez and James Williams, 106 Mccarthy St., 09/25/2020, $325,000.
Scott A Lavoie T and Scott A. Lavoie to Proven Homes LLC, Minot St., 09/23/2020, $90,000.
Lori Schrepfer to Donna M. Price, 5 Northbrook Dr., Unit 508, 09/22/2020, $165,000.
Matthew Whitlock to Joshua M. Wooster, 11 Northbrook Dr., Unit 1105, 09/23/2020, $139,000.
Mansoor Food Services LLC to Megan S. Duquette and Denis M. Duquetts, 170 Reed St., 09/25/2020, $410,000.
William Noyes to Heather A. Thurston, 280 Riverdale Ave., 09/21/2020, $360,000.
Tilak Niroula and Saraswati Karki to Pamela K. Twombley, 25 S Wilson St., 09/22/2020, $270,000.
Cyran FT and Douglas M. Cyran to Francedith Orozco-Cruz, 73 Sagamore St., 09/24/2020, $295,000.
Meagan M. Sage to Mark J. Brouillet, 65 Victoria St., Unit 22, 09/21/2020, $250,000.
Saul E. Gornez to Matthew S. Szopa, 326 Vinton St., 09/25/2020, $310,000.
Dionne RET and Kenneth R. Dionne to Scott R. Ostrowsky, 547 Vinton St., 09/25/2020, $265,000.
Paul F. Dion and Lisa A. Filteau to Nichilas Pelletier, 80 Walsh Ave., 09/24/2020, $286,466.
Nina Fullerton to Lynn A. Richard, 133 Wilkins St., 09/25/2020, $265,000.
JP Morgan Chase Bank NA to Foresight Investment Inc, 09/21/2020, $205,000.
Jorge Vargas to KG RT and Kamil Dahne, 09/23/2020, $100,000.
Justin J. and Allison C. Ziemba to Stephen W. and Joan M. Ripley, 09/25/2020, $380,000.
MERRIMACK
Streif LLC to Roxanne M. Parkhurst, 5 Abenaki Cir., 09/25/2020, $399,400.
Streif LLC to Ronald P. and Karen Brassard, 7 Abenress Cir., Unit 38, 09/25/2020, $416,933.
Douglas S. Pierce to Timothy R. Fontaine, 12 Buttonwood Ln., 09/21/2020, $75,000.
Brendon Vachon to Ryan D. Blais, 12 Chapel Ln., Unit 1, 09/24/2020, $189,933.
Timothy S. and Melisa M. Clements to Nicholas Silva, 5 Den Ave., 09/21/2020, $350,000.
Ashley N. Boisvert to Nicholas P. and Sabrina L. Spirito, 73 E Ridge Rd., 09/25/2020, $220,000.
Michael W. and Lynda L. Pittenger to Michael R. and Shannon M. Kilmartin, 8 Hassell Rd., 09/25/2020, $450,000.
Scott Burl to Renato Paim, 9 Mathew Dr., 09/22/2020, $360,000.
Michael R. Kilnartin and Shannon M. Arel to Patricia L. and Craig Francoeur, 11 Pilgrim Ave., 09/24/2020, $425,000.
Andrew M. Cirrone and Matthew S. Szopa to Pamela A. Sergi, 19 Rocky Ledge Rd., Unit 19, 09/25/2020, $265,000.
Michelle Stark to Jill Mcardle, 5 Souhegan Dr., 09/21/2020, $335,000.
Pamela K. Twombley to Staccy L. Truil, 14 Turnbuckle Ln., Unit 27, 09/21/2020, $174,000.
NASHUA
Larry S. Poulin and Chantal S. Cote to Gregory M. Kydd, 31 Arlington St., 09/25/2020, $435,000.
Kreg and Danielle Jones to Peter and Nancy H. Cummings, 5-b Berkeley St., 09/22/2020, $545,000.
Crystal L. Thomason to Joe A. Ramirez and Daniel Franck, 3 Birch Ridge Trl, 09/21/2020, $100,933.
Rachel E Sullivan RET and Rachel E. Sullivan to Tyra H. Allgrove, 7 Blackstone Dr., Unit 55, 09/21/2020, $155,933.
Lauren C. Convery to Kevin and Linda K. Callanan, 17 Blackstone Dr., Unit 1720, 09/22/2020, $155,000.
Nancy A. Farrell to Paula Mchale, 12 Bulova Dr., 09/24/2020, $278,000.
John D. and Lisa J. Galluccio to David Profirie, 29 Cambridge Rd., 09/21/2020, $310,000.
1 Parke Place LLC to Noel D. Dunham, 160 Daniel Webster Hwy., Unit 114, 09/25/2020, $269,933.
Tru 2005 Rei LLC to Nashua 272 Rlty Vent LLC, 272 Daniel Webster Hwy., 09/25/2020, $6,500,000.
75 Deerwood Drive LLC to Eugene C. Chou, 71 Deerwood Dr., 09/21/2020, $289,933.
75 Deerwood Drive LLC to Lynn Higgins, 71 Deerwood Dr., 09/25/2020, $303,933.
Samantha J. and Ryan L. Clay to Jeffrey Grzesik, 21 Dorchester Way, Unit 21, 09/21/2020, $307,533.
Harvey K Rudnick T and Fat Boys Realty LLC Tr to 23 Dumaine LLC, 17 Dumaine Ave., 09/22/2020, $4,000,000.
Harvey K Rudnick T and Fat Boys Realty LLC Tr to 23 Dumaine LLC, 23 Dumaine Ave., 09/22/2020, $4,000,000.
David Broussard to Laura A. Cailler, 10 Foxmoor Cir., Unit 10, 09/21/2020, $255,000.
Sarah P. Fortin to Fate M. Muna, 44 Gillis St., Unit F, 09/22/2020, $197,000.
Barbara M Drivas RET and Patricia A. Peters to Elizabeth A. Mackenzie and Barry A. Muise, 6 Grimsby Ln., Unit 6, 09/25/2020, $285,000.
Diana H. Bagnell to Carlos Severino, 27 Hampton Dr., 09/25/2020, $355,000.
Edward L Vignone RET and Jeanne V. Wentzell to Melinda F. Wood, 35 Hawthorne Village Rd., Unit 35, 09/23/2020, $535,000.
Sandra R. and James W. Dodd to Rivier University, Main St., 09/25/2020, $775,000.
Jacek and Lilianna Budzinski to Rohit R. Ahuja, 112 Peele Rd., 09/21/2020, $386,533.
Heather Araujo to Kristin A. Ritchie and Kevin J. Langevin, 36 Profile Cir., Unit 36, 09/23/2020, $225,000.
Mohammad Vafadar and Kristine Terino to James S. Aguilar, 43 Profile Cir., Unit 43, 09/24/2020, $230,000.
Nicole G. Oamer to Julian and Sarah Thibeauit, 59 Searles Rd., 09/24/2020, $412,000.
Power FT and Roger H. Power to Frank J. and Angela D. Reaney, 26 Shady Ln., 09/21/2020, $265,000.
Lam RET and Jacob W. Lam to Joseph M. Backert and Fay M. Burgess, 88 Spindlewick Dr., 09/22/2020, $459,000.
Matthew E. Smitii to Danika Munyon and Kenneth D. Belcastro, 26 Terry St., 09/21/2020, $335,000.
Michelle A. and Patrick J. Jordan to Tyler Ramrath, 34 Tufts Dr., 09/21/2020, $355,000.
Kathryn E. Mackay to Jeffrey D. and Elizabeth T. Mcclure, 2 Webster St., 09/25/2020, $390,000.
Ravel and Melody Pierrissaint to Lexicon Government Svcs, 09/23/2020, $437,000.
Bradley and Lisa A. Chasan to 26 Hunt LLC, 09/25/2020, $350,000.
NEW BOSTON
Matthew A. Bourque to David D. and Caitlin E. Wall, 718 Bedford Rd., 09/25/2020, $325,733.
Kyle M. Ithal to Aaren Snake and James Stephenson, 128 Clark Hill Rd., 09/21/2020, $460,000.
PEMBROKE
Joshua M. and Melissa M. Amyot to Leria D. Bailey, 433 Buck St., 09/25/2020, $300,000.
RAYMOND
Jemco Properties LLC to Elizabeth A. Seinfeld and Colin Lewis, Gillingham Rd., 09/21/2020, $444,200.
Grandview Realty LLC to 1 Original Asphalt LLC, 322 Route 27, 09/24/2020, $335,000.
WEARE
David H. Souter to Demers FT and Darren Demers, 34 Cilley Hill Rd., 09/24/2020, $25,000.
Jacob and Melissa A. Guide to Mark Turcotte, 75 Hatfield Rd., 09/22/2020, $370,000.
Daniel C. and Cynthia P. Gagne to Vaine Holdings LLC, Route 77, 09/25/2020, $352,533.
Stephen B. Tingle to Carolynne Mae Shinn RET and Carolynne M. Shinn, 09/22/2020, $500,000.
Eugene P. and Joanne M. Patnode to Melanie Amorim, 09/25/2020, $48,533.