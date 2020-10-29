ALLENSTOWN
Melanie and William R. Kirby to Joshua and Sherry Mullin, 389 Deerfield Rd., 10/16/2020, $345,000.
Brooklyn Mcbee and Richard J. Moran to Pamela Bond and Robert P. Leatham, 9 Gilbert Rd., 10/09/2020, $215,000.
Jessica and William T. Barnard to Joanna L. Combs, River Rd., 10/07/2020, $310,000.
BEDFORD
Cash Max Properties LLC to Brandt J. Lomen and Desiree Y. Lincourt, 10 Hall St., 10/14/2020, $350,000.
Simon James Est and Margery Hillhouse to Dudck Realty Inc, 406 Joppa Hill Rd., 10/15/2020, $205,000.
Donna M. Butler and Rohit Virender-Madhok to Sherri L. Kitchens and Scott M. Gallant, 43 Marston Dr., 10/15/2020, $574,000.
Gerardo A. Lioia to Jessica L. Brown, 256 Pulpit Rd., 10/13/2020, $515,000.
Irene M Kenworthy T and Thomas Kenworthy to Carol A Lewis RET and Carol A. Lewis, Riverwalk Bedford Condo, Lot 20, 10/07/2020, $312,000.
Pierre J. Bergeron to Ruth H. and Peter O. Mcgee, Scabee Rd., 10/16/2020, $304,000.
Keith A. and Suzanne L. Stahi to Peter A. and Kerri L. Cerrato, 26 Twin Brook Ln., 10/16/2020, $689,000.
Pierre J. Bergeron to Ruth H. and Peter O. Mcgee, 11 Whittemore St., 10/16/2020, $304,000.
Helene Perrier RET and Helene Perrier to Anoop Sandhu, Lot 19, 10/05/2020, $500,000.
Amirault FT and Mark Amirault to Roxanne G Weber RET and Roxanne G. Weber, Lot 3, 10/08/2020, $386,933.
CANDIA
Rebecca A. Hopkins to Ethan Bird and Sarah Defalco, 110 Baker Rd., 10/13/2020, $515,000.
CHESTER
James W. Dodge and Marcella Ferrara to Joseph Rogers and Leah Frasca, 66 Hanson Rd., 10/15/2020, $275,000.
Kevin C. and Annette M. Scott to Charles M. Aubin and Louise St Aubin, Harantis Lake Rd., 10/15/2020, $165,000.
Kevin C. and Annette M. Scott to Charles M. Aubin and Louise St Aubin, Lot 85-3, 10/15/2020, $185,000.
DEERFIELD
Robert L. Kallin and Astrid V. Thunderecliffe to Zachary Desrosiers, 98 North Rd., 10/14/2020, $256,533.
DERRY
Susan A. Onderwyzer to Jennifer B. and Thomas C. Linnekin, 21 Ballard Rd., 10/13/2020, $430,000.
Steven G. Morin to Sean Gallagher, 76 Bedard Ave., 10/15/2020, $405,000.
William D. Mccarthy to Jennifer M. Gagnon and Jonathan Hernandez, 45 Damren Rd., 10/15/2020, $330,000.
Holly A. Dolliver to Corey Dolliver, 80 English Range Rd., 10/13/2020, $320,000.
Adam R. and Melissa J. Hicks to Jose A. Reyes, 63 Fordway Ext, 10/16/2020, $350,000.
Philip Emile Jr RET and Kynnette Emile to A and W Properties LLC, 30 Gaita Dr., 10/15/2020, $206,533.
Valerie Longo and Laura Devine to Zachary J. Hammcr Am and Jessic E. Hammerman, 88 Goodhue Rd., 10/13/2020, $479,933.
Scott and Julie Chase to Robert A. and Alyssa J. Bullerwell, 7 Independence Ave., 10/16/2020, $450,000.
INB RET and Jayson E. Riesenberg to Deanna M. Conde, 13 Kilrea Rd., Unit R, 10/16/2020, $305,000.
Brandi Relf to Mikhail and Jaclyn M. Dyreby, 3 Pine Isle Dr., Unit B, 10/16/2020, $228,000.
Mark P. Hargreaves to Mark J. Snow and Teresa Mack, 63 Redfield Cir., 10/14/2020, $339,533.
Deborah D Cote FT and Deborah D. Cote to Ryan and Shannon C. Maglione, 90 Redfield Cir., 10/14/2020, $410,000.
Kathy M. Huot to Erika K. Premoli, 8 Topaz Cir., Unit L, 10/13/2020, $228,000.
DUNBARTON
Thomas Elliott to Kathleen N. Errington and Cameron A. Simmons, 12 Burnham Ln., 10/16/2020, $277,000.
Gary Road LLC to Charlotte and Daniel Pramis, Gary Rd., 10/09/2020, $335,000.
Anna M. Silva to Sarah Ballard and Michael Mcgeary, 44 Ray Rd., 10/13/2020, $437,000.
Frank J Michael FT and Kimberly Michael to Paula A. Mcgrade, Route 13, 10/07/2020, $250,000.
Mark G. Kilmister to Cassandra E. and Matthew J. Delude, 10/09/2020, $86,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Brad N. Hachez and Tamara H. Mendes to Ethan and Briana Lucas, 32 Bay St., 10/16/2020, $280,000.
Peter Frabotta and Cynthia B. Dennis to Albert J. Mitchum and Kerri Mahoney, High St., Lot 107, 10/14/2020, $372,000.
Peter Frabotta and Cynthia B. Dennis to Albert J. Mitchum and Kerri Mahoney, High St., Lot 108-1, 10/14/2020, $372,000.
Peter Frabotta and Cynthia B. Dennis to Albert J. Mitchum and Kerri Mahoney, High St., Lot 108, 10/14/2020, $372,000.
E E and G L Drouin RET and Gabrielle L. Drouin to Scot J. and Jennifr Lever, Mcelroy St., 10/16/2020, $240,000.
Amy N. Dolce to Jessica and Timothy Wright, 18 Oakwood Cir., Unit 5, 10/16/2020, $221,000.
Timothy R. Finnegan and Danielle Kimball to Michael Duval, 3 Oakwood Ln., Unit 2, 10/16/2020, $212,000.
Rochelle B. Cantor to Gerrit Alofs, 4 Snowberry Ln., Unit 8, 10/16/2020, $209,000.
Eric W. and Kathleen Duncklee to Aimee Elise and Gil D. Semana, 25 Van Buren Cir., 10/15/2020, $440,000.
HOOKSETT
John Kelley and Pennymac Loan Svcs LLC to Pennymac Loan Svcs LLC, 4 Beacon Hill Rd., 10/15/2020, $333,679.
Jigsaw Builders LLC to Emily R. and Matthew P. Gosselin, 17 Churchill Dr., 10/16/2020, $449,933.
NH Home Buyers LLC to Cindy Gagne FT and Cindy M. Gagne, 26 Hale Ave., 10/13/2020, $304,333.
Mary L Plourde RET 2007 and Mary L. Plourde to Bobby and Tiffeny Gamache, James Hunt Pl, 10/08/2020, $180,000.
Hall Ronald A Sr Est and Linda Cyr to Michelle A. and Patrick J. Jordan, 15 Mailhouse Rd., 10/13/2020, $225,000.
Daniel L. Hannan to Raymond J Cravaack Jr RET and Raymond J. Cravaack, 4 Manor Dr., Unit C, 10/14/2020, $357,000.
Belize RE Holdings LLC to Jigsaw Builders LLC, Lot 24-17, 10/16/2020, $100,000.
LITCHFIELD
Shawn Ford to Chase Chicoine, 327 Charles Bancroft Hwy., 10/13/2020, $370,000.
Susan C. Roberts to Alexander M. Mark and Emilie M. Bonhomme, 87 Hillcrest Rd., 10/13/2020, $150,000.
Andrew D. Curtis to Joshua and Alicia Applebee, 21 Nakomo Dr., 10/14/2020, $420,000.
Michael V. Pasqualoni to Tyler S. and Paige T. Lambert, 109 Talent Rd., 10/15/2020, $485,000.
LONDONDERRY
Bradford and Kathleen M. Brodeur to Matthew P. Hamel and Tanya M. Carpenter, 2 Beech Hill Dr., 10/16/2020, $372,000.
Tyler and Chelsea Hunnewell to Eric Lafrancis, 10 Boyd Rd., 10/16/2020, $355,000.
Michael and Kerry Pellerin to Sarah A. and Christopher C. Noyes, 3 Carousel Ct, 10/14/2020, $580,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Joseph J. and Ellen F. Longo, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 54, 10/16/2020, $535,600.
David Lafleur and Chelsey Mcnamara to Miles A. and Hannah G. Johnson, 53 Griffin Rd., 10/13/2020, $430,000.
Lee D. and Paula J. Bernard to James and Carol Coviello, Haven Estates Condo, Unit 7, 10/14/2020, $392,533.
Scott E. and Michelle Mihans to Kyle Bell and Julia Denietolis, 237 High Range Rd., 10/15/2020, $375,000.
Terence and Danielle E. Sullivan to Stephen M. and Cherylann Schiavone, 172 Litchfield Rd., 10/16/2020, $350,000.
Moose Hill Orchards Inc to Andrew and Carol Mack RET and Andrew Mack, Mammoth Rd., 10/13/2020, $188,000.
Andrew and Carol Mack RET and Andrew Mack to Andrew C Mack RET and Andrew C. Mack, Mammoth Rd., 10/13/2020, $250,000.
Linda Horne FT and Gretchen Meisner to Matthew Meisner, 25 Mercury Dr., Unit 25, 10/15/2020, $100,000.
Anthony and Valarie Summa to Ltown Holdings LLC, 90 Nashua Rd., Unit B1, 10/15/2020, $180,000.
Ferne J. Hamilton to Sean R. Mccomiskie, 14 Oakridge Dr., Unit 14, 10/15/2020, $215,000.
Michael J. and Lita B. Hogan to Victor R. and Susan E. Longtin, 15 Quarry Rd., Unit 15, 10/16/2020, $530,000.
Jimmy W. and Janet L. Murphy to Philip B. and Sue I. Fuller, 17 S Parrish Dr., Unit 17, 10/15/2020, $410,000.
Neil E. Jackson-Smith to Leslie A. Montalto, 6 Southwood Dr., 10/13/2020, $378,000.
Vanessa L. Boilard to Carrie L. Aresco and Joshua N. Medugno, 32 Sparhawk Dr., 10/13/2020, $500,000.
Linda M. Dodd to Harmony J. Bourassa and Eric D. Paris, 13 Thornton Rd., 10/14/2020, $365,000.
Dennis and Carolyn L. Doucette to Wilfredo and Erin Otero, 28 Trolley Car Ln., 10/16/2020, $349,933.
Raymond A. and Kathleen L. Skinner to Daniel and Samantha Hirsch, 7 Wheelwright Cir., 10/13/2020, $499,000.
S and Amelia C Gerrish RET and Scott Gerrish to Kristen Oshaughnessy, 67 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 67, 10/14/2020, $295,000.
Daniel A. Waszkowski and Sharon M. Field to Anthony T. Levensalor, 309 Winding Pond Rd., 10/13/2020, $370,000.
K Lagree RET and Kevin Lagree to Peck RT and Timothy P. Peck, Lot 13-73, 10/16/2020, $580,000.
MANCHESTER
Nicholas E. Mercier to Jacob C. and Sara Boylan, 36 Andrew St., Unit 36, 10/14/2020, $310,000.
Patrick M. and Kayla E. Kelley to Michael J. and Oreoluwa Y. Army, 37 Ashland St., 10/16/2020, $69,933.
N and Elizbeth Goulet FT and Norman U. Goulet to Suzanne Foret-Charles and Michael E. Lord, 81 Beaver St., 10/16/2020, $305,000.
Bd Beech Stree Realty LLC to Lakay Realty LLC, 478 Beech St., 10/16/2020, $560,000.
Bd Beech Stree Realty LLC to Lakay Realty LLC, 480 Beech St., 10/16/2020, $560,000.
Theresa M. and Joseph B. Phinney to Robert F. Rice, 372 Belmont St., 10/13/2020, $225,000.
Thomas L. and Judith D. Garceau to Rosalie Delea, Bodwell Rd., Lot 24, 10/16/2020, $235,000.
Denise Desrochers RET and Denise Desrochers to Karl A. Grupe and Lori T. Amico, 1555 Bodwell Rd., 10/08/2020, $233,000.
Todd M. and Kathleen M. Sievert to Ryan Philibert, 303 Bow St., 10/16/2020, $287,866.
Todd M. and Kathleen M. Sievert to Ryan Philibert, 304 Bow St., 10/16/2020, $287,866.
Todd M. and Kathleen M. Sievert to Ryan Philibert, 305 Bow St., 10/16/2020, $287,866.
NH Home Buyers LLC to Anthony Pfaff, 855 Bridge St., 10/13/2020, $218,533.
Michael F. and Joann Oshaughnessy to Jessie T. and Brendan T. Mcadams, 1705 Brown Ave., 10/14/2020, $295,800.
Ryan J. and J Quinn Hogan to Stephanie R. Marquis, 3020 Brown Ave., Unit 17, 10/15/2020, $252,000.
Jillian M. Grenier to Nefail Aljic and Nedim Suljevic, 525 Calef Rd., 10/14/2020, $108,000.
Jillian M. Grenier to Nefail Aljic and Nedim Suljevic, 535 Calef Rd., 10/14/2020, $108,000.
Jillian M. Grenier to Nefail Aljic and Nedim Suljevic, 545 Calef Rd., 10/14/2020, $108,000.
Jillian M. Grenier to Nefail Aljic and Nedim Suljevic, 555 Calef Rd., 10/14/2020, $108,000.
Richard D. and Summer C. Hebert to Stratton Oakmont Inc, 302 Cartier St., 10/13/2020, $252,000.
Scott T. Pendleton to Pilot Realty LLC, Central St., 10/13/2020, $185,000.
Butchard FT and John F. Butchard to Mark D. Reed, 29 Christy Ln., 10/16/2020, $400,000.
ZJBV Properties LLC to 266 Clay St LLC, 266 Clay St., 10/13/2020, $1,250,000.
AMD Hldg Co LLC to Clinton St Holdings LLC, 74 Clinton St., 10/16/2020, $510,000.
Steve P. Forcier to Christopher Ouellette, 401 Cohas Ave., 10/13/2020, $439,933.
John T. and Molly E. Jenkins to Emily G. Mcwilliam, 144 Cushing Ave., 10/13/2020, $295,000.
Donna Wood to Allison H. Garner, 335 Cypress St., 10/15/2020, $140,000.
Mark Lefebvre to Thomas M. Lafebvre, 374 Day St., 10/14/2020, $210,000.
Doris Blanchette RET and Christine L. Berthiaume to Kaitlin Gadbois and Michael Courey, 11 Demors St., 10/16/2020, $284,000.
Robert Starace Homes LLC to Best Realty Holdings LLC, 720 E Industrial Park Dr., Unit N, 10/16/2020, $137,533.
Joseph P. Nee to Suif M. Hatamles, 465 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 157, 10/14/2020, $165,000.
Kevin S. and Kyle S. Cooper to Natalie A. Crisostomo, 112 English Village Rd., Unit 103, 10/16/2020, $126,000.
John P. Jones and Brenna M. Junes to Jonathan E. Brown, 759 Grove St., 10/15/2020, $329,500.
Scott T. Pendleton to Pilot Realty LLC, Hall St., 10/13/2020, $185,000.
Blue Coral LLC to Tomahawk Properties LLC, 119 Hanover St., 10/15/2020, $1,550,000.
Paul Shearler to Alexander E. Lamphear, 670 Hevey St., Unit B, 10/16/2020, $147,000.
Donald C. Smith and Jessica M. Leonard to Ariel C. Prittie, 156 Karatzas Ave., Unit 156, 10/13/2020, $220,000.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Claude Lemieux and David Dage, 239 Knollwood Way, Unit 239, 10/16/2020, $358,600.
International Car Parts to Fit NHNH Inc, Lake Ave., Lot 676, 10/16/2020, $700,000.
Cathy L. Rich to Michael J. Gardner and Jessalyn Dolan, 58 Leandre St., 10/15/2020, $330,000.
Karagianis FT and Doris Karagianis to Christopher L. Deming, 25 Log St., Unit 1e, 10/06/2020, $98,933.
Kaitlyn Morneweck to Marco A. Basabes, 65 Long St., Unit 1f, 10/16/2020, $116,000.
Martin C. Wareham to Jane M. Lockard, 436 Lowell St., 10/16/2020, $260,000.
Bd Beech Stree Realty LLC to Lakay Realty LLC, Manchester St., 10/16/2020, $560,000.
Jeremy and Natalie D. Klebes to Rebecca L. Pope and Mark Bordelon, 451 Milton St., 10/16/2020, $324,000.
Scott A Lavoie RET and Scott A. Lavoie to David Mackey, 112 Minot St., 10/13/2020, $342,533.
James M. Mcleod to Michael Bears and Colleen M. Konnedy, 46 Morrison St., 10/13/2020, $209,933.
Celia Gatsas 2014 RET and Celia Gatsas to Nicole L. Kalantzis and Juan Picardo-Mendez, N Russell St., 10/06/2020, $575,000.
159 Orange LLC to 159 Ornge St LLC, 159 Orange St., 10/13/2020, $525,000.
Geoffrey T. Hunt to Joseph E. Mccain, 60 Plummer St., 10/15/2020, $440,000.
Kenneth L. and Jennifer D. Keiffer to Haley E. Coy, 109 Rosedale Ave., 10/16/2020, $315,000.
Money Source Inc to ZV Investments LLC, 362 S Beech St., 10/15/2020, $149,650.
Dianne Sikes to Ryan Sweeney, 80 S Cypress St., 10/16/2020, $295,000.
David A. Duhamel to Anna E. Maggio, 1029 S Mammoth Rd., Unit 38, 10/14/2020, $218,000.
Charles E. and Theresa A. Langton to Enrique and Josefina Ruiz, Sheridan St., Lot 450-4a, 10/16/2020, $95,000.
Jeremy and Tania Hiltz to Christopher W. StOnge, 470 Silver St., Unit 424, 10/14/2020, $155,000.
Nancy Banfield to Colleen and Kevin Lynch, 471 Silver St., Unit 106, 10/16/2020, $150,000.
ZJBV Properties LLC to 504 Silver St LLC, 504 Silver St., 10/13/2020, $1,250,000.
Joanne C Pender RET and Joanne C. Pender to Kathleen A. Turgeon and Glenn B. Tugeon, 202 St.raw Hill Rd., Unit 202, 10/07/2020, $380,000.
Laurent P. Belanger to 63 Mahant Swami LLC, 63 Taylor St., Unit 63, 10/13/2020, $185,000.
Karen L. Pellctier to Nathan and Lauren Gendron, 2002 Wellington Rd., 10/14/2020, $285,000.
Steve P. Forcier to Christopher Ouellette, Lot 2-12, 10/13/2020, $439,933.
MERRIMACK
Daniel E. and Samanha Hirsch to Bennett and Lauren Cowan, 18 Country Club Ln., 10/14/2020, $325,000.
Setham Realty LLC to Gallagher Realty LLC, 446 Daniel Webster Hwy., 10/16/2020, $407,533.
Clayton M. Amorim to Ashley Preston and Austin Fox, 17 E Ridge Rd., Unit 17, 10/14/2020, $245,933.
James P. Zona to Lawrence P. and Kristen M. Jerome, 4 Gerard Dr., 10/13/2020, $450,000.
Richard R. and Nancy A. Raymond to Preston E. and Katanyuta Burkhardt, 5 Hunter Ln., 10/16/2020, $380,000.
Scott Desantis to Wellington and Viviane Ribeiro, 59 Pearson Rd., 10/13/2020, $825,000.
BM Invesments LLC to Denise M Levesque RET and Denise M. Leveaque, 9 Riverside Dr., 10/14/2020, $327,533.
Jacqueline A. Paton to Paul P. and Diedra A. Deutsch, 33 Seaverns Bridge Rd., 10/14/2020, $350,000.
Andrey and Elana Khromets to Douglas J. and Shelley A. Lynn, 7 Victoria Dr., Unit 7, 10/16/2020, $229,933.
Hazel Lacasse RET and Paul M. Lacasse to Gail Wilson, Lot 4, 10/09/2020, $252,000.
Lan Moore to Mario P. Carlucci, 10/15/2020, $215,000.
NASHUA
Wellington Ribeiro and Viviane Ribero to Fausto A. and Samuel A. Castillo, 13 Acton St., Unit 13, 10/13/2020, $410,000.
Arthur P Allard T and Robin Kelesoglu to Ricardo Palm, Amherst St., Lot 2, 10/07/2020, $192,000.
82 Amherst Street LLC to Amherst Place LLC, 82-92 Amherst St., 10/16/2020, $2,420,000.
Jacquelyn A Stowell RET and Joseph F. Stowell to Santos G. Reyes, Arlington St., 10/15/2020, $278,000.
Danielle M. Delponte and Alexandra R. Selponte to Joseph Megna and Casey Deplacido, 72 Atherton Ave., 10/15/2020, $381,000.
William D. and Connie K. Villers to Jeremy J. and Sarah B. Amsler, 230 Bartemus Trl, Unit 230, 10/15/2020, $250,000.
Leslie A. Bumham to Kalpesh and Lisa Bodalwala, 43 Bennett St., Unit 43, 10/16/2020, $297,933.
Diane R. Sekula to Antonio Martins, 16 Biscayne Pkwy, 10/15/2020, $375,000.
Karen E. Henderson to Darrell and Heidi Jones, Blackstone Dr., 10/14/2020, $155,000.
Thomas M. Lesniak to Phanendra Yalamanchili, Blackstone Dr., 10/16/2020, $205,000.
Brodeur FT and Robert C. Brodeur to Michael J Rush Sr RET and Michael J. Rush, Boire Field Condo 3, Lot F, 10/15/2020, $25,000.
David A. Kimball to Zachary J. Mercier and Nicole Murphy, 33 Burgundy Dr., Unit 33, 10/13/2020, $287,000.
Deborah A. Valcourt to MDR Rehab Development LLC, Burke St., 10/14/2020, $160,000.
Julie A. Greenfield to Michael J. and Patricia A. Kiely, 122 Cannongate 3, Unit 122, 10/16/2020, $250,000.
Steven F. Murphy to Jason R. Andersen, 58 Cherry Hollow Rd., Unit 58, 10/14/2020, $355,000.
Mary Jane Heffernan LT and Douglas T. Heffernan to Michael and Danielle Dion, 10 Clydesdale Cir., 10/14/2020, $370,000.
Evan S. Wieder to Nikolas K. Ledoux, 5 Cobble Hill Rd., 10/16/2020, $364,933.
Michaelle D Redriguez LT and Miguel A. Rodriguez to Joshua Yates, 79 Conant Rd., 10/14/2020, $360,000.
Jana Revallova to BC Enterprises LLC, 46 Cushing Ave., 10/16/2020, $194,000.
Wiseguy Industries LLC to Srikrishna and Divya Nagri, 13-15 Demanche St., 10/15/2020, $345,000.
GWD Properties LLC to Denton Street LLC, 5 Denton St., 10/16/2020, $758,000.
Frank C. Brochu to James R. Brochu, 47 Dorchester Way, Unit 47, 10/16/2020, $289,533.
Sean T. Maccallum and Kristen D. Peart to Phillip F. and Barbara L. Hart, 7 Euclid Ave., 10/16/2020, $256,000.
Elaine M. and Joseph F. Marshall to Tracey Cassidy, 23 Gendron St., 10/15/2020, $431,000.
Jacquelyn A Stowell RET and Joseph F. Stowell to Santos G. Reyes, 38 Gillis St., 10/15/2020, $278,000.
Gerard R Bergeron RET and Pierre J. Bergeron to William Nelson, 23-a Gosselin Rd., 10/14/2020, $390,000.
Carmen I. Aguirre and Eduardo Lopez to Adriana Lopera and Manuel Espitia, 15 Hanover St., 10/15/2020, $150,000.
Baxman Properties LLC to Andrew Holmes, 15 Highland St., 10/13/2020, $255,000.
Chapin Johnson to Xavier and Berthe Nyantenji, 55 Manchester St., 10/13/2020, $345,000.
Ernest E. Buder and FNMA to FNMA, 3 March St., 10/14/2020, $285,595.
Barry and Deborah Buck to Dannielle Mcshane-Salvato and Michael Salvato, 21 Miami St., 10/13/2020, $382,000.
Olive Ronald W Est and Lraida P. Buyan to Daniel P. Mchugh, 12 Mountain Laurels Dr., Unit 1, 10/13/2020, $175,000.
Lucie J. Kendall to Kevin A. Jeffery, 226 Pine St., Unit 103, 10/15/2020, $235,000.
Lucie J. Kendall to Kevin A. Jeffery, 226 Pine St., Unit 104, 10/15/2020, $235,000.
Lucie J. Kendall to Kevin A. Jeffery, 226 Pine St., Unit 105, 10/15/2020, $235,000.
Lucie J. Kendall to Kevin A. Jeffery, 230 Pine St., 10/15/2020, $235,000.
David W. Ventola to Zulqamain H. Kamali, 10 Saint James Pl, Unit 1020, 10/14/2020, $180,000.
Carlos Fernandez and Melissa Greenfield to Pritesh and Shraddha Patel, 11 St.rawberry Bank Rd., Unit 11, 10/13/2020, $157,533.
Kristen M. Jerome to Michael Bourque, 18 Syracuse Rd., 10/13/2020, $352,000.
Kevin J. Carroll to Tara and Jennifer Sweeney, 36 Underhill St., 10/16/2020, $369,000.
Paula B. Nickerson to Chapin Johnson, 20 Webster St., Unit 5, 10/14/2020, $450,000.
9 Byron Drive RT and Charles M. Souza to Charles Souza, Lot 2449, 10/07/2020, $272,000.
NEW BOSTON
Kosmas and Anita Koufopoulos to Brad N. Hachez and Tamara H. Mendes, 40 Hutchinson Ln., 10/15/2020, $545,000.
D and Marie Macdonald RET and Daniel T. Macdonald to Jennifer and Joshua Strout, 45 Mont Vernon Rd., 10/14/2020, $190,000.
Kevin R. and Inger L. Lussier to Jessica Desclos and Lan Mcleod, 167 Parker Rd., 10/13/2020, $285,000.
Eric A. and Tracy J. Bacon to Lucas Derraugh and Laura Schiller, 41 Popple Rd., 10/13/2020, $445,000.
PEMBROKE
Leslie M. Alcorn and Carol L. Mandigo to Brianna Cilley, Pembroke Hill Rd., 10/08/2020, $350,000.
Pamela J. Thornton to Elise A. and Zachary C. Dumas, Pembroke St., 10/06/2020, $150,000.
Andrew and Sarnia Stewartson to Donna M. and Michael Moreschi, 331 Pembroke St., 10/14/2020, $345,000.
Kimionakis Holdings LLC to Paragon Investments LLC, 10/13/2020, $426,000.
RAYMOND
Marjorie A Shapleigh RET and Marjorie A. Shapleigh to Kevin G. and Christina M. Boumel, 12 Cote Cir., 10/16/2020, $280,000.
Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc to Epping Street Rental LLC, 24 Epping St., 10/14/2020, $155,866.
Joseph L. and Angela G. Welch to Justin R. Campbell, 10 John St., 10/13/2020, $275,000.
Arthur G. Manock to Cheryl Driscoll and Darryl Dricoll, 8 Kristopher Ln., 10/13/2020, $380,000.
Michael P. Palladino to Duncan Mcintosh and Carissa Thomson, 85 Langford Rd., 10/14/2020, $325,000.
Emily J. Woodbury to Diamond Edge Rlty and Dev LLC, 9 Margaret Ave., 10/15/2020, $75,000.
Beaumont FT and Penny J. Beaumont to Loon Lake LLC, Mountain Rd., 10/16/2020, $280,000.
SD and C Builders LLC to Christopher J. and Sherrie A. Woodward, 76 Mountain Rd., 10/14/2020, $304,000.
Bonza Builders LLC to Brandon A. Mclaughlin, 16 Waterford Dr., 10/16/2020, $294,400.
WEARE
John A. Daneauit and Kim L. Dancauit to Kimberly Gagnon, 35 Collins Landing Rd., Unit 26, 10/14/2020, $244,933.
Janis Quinn to Denis and Deborah M. Methot, 10/15/2020, $36,533.