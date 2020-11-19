ALLENSTOWN
Lavona Hardy to Jennifer J. Davichik, 63 Main St., 11/06/2020, $219,933.
AUBURN
Jeffrey M. and Eileen R. Thomson to Barbara A. Hogan, 6 Country Cir., 11/06/2020, $407,000.
Jared and Jilian White to Alexandria R. and Christopher P. Russell, 51 Hawthorne Dr., 11/06/2020, $565,000.
Jason G. Emmick to William and Jordan StJean, 18 Ledgewood Dr., 11/03/2020, $564,933.
Elizabeth Gregory and Amy Stewart to Aaron F. Thompson and Kathleen L. Molloy, 543 Manchester Rd., 11/04/2020, $400,000.
Dennis M. Hart and Margery L. Blake-Hart to Marissa Hart and Poncimara Barbosa, 37 Spruce Ln., 11/03/2020, $600,000.
BEDFORD
Marc and Theresa Ruggiero to Nicholas W. Reis, 5 Camelot Dr., 11/02/2020, $438,000.
Jeffrey D. and Katherine E. Lessard to Aaron R. and Katharine A. Gough, Campbell Rd., 11/03/2020, $1,050,000.
Damian J Martineau Sr RET and Damien J. Martineau to Brenda W. and Melissa Johnson, Carriage Hill Rd., 11/05/2020, $430,000.
Elizabeth M. and Brett C. Wilkie to Adam Kerrigan and Douglas L. Skillings, 210 County Rd., 11/05/2020, $455,000.
James W. and Michelle Fawson to Won H. Song and Juyeon Lyn, 4 Grey Rock Rd., 11/05/2020, $489,933.
Kyle and Kimberly A. Smith to Robert G. Anderson and Jillian N. Granucci, 36 Oriole Dr., 11/04/2020, $528,000.
Emlen J. and Onil J. Cote to Waterford Const LLC, 46 Pinecrest Dr., 11/02/2020, $215,000.
Kristi M. Parks and Linda F. Pawless to Kelly Verge, 5 Plummer Rd., 11/06/2020, $340,000.
Preserve At West Bedford to Tamam Mohamad, Pulpit Rd., 11/02/2020, $200,000.
West Bedford Cnty Farm to Aida and Selmir Hotilovac, Pulpit Rd., Lot 6-9-1, 11/06/2020, $296,933.
West Bedford Cnty Farm to Aida and Selmir Hotilovac, Rock Rd., Lot 6-9-1, 11/06/2020, $296,933.
Robert J. Nunez to Dennis J. and Kathleen A. Mastrolia, 11/06/2020, $595,000.
CANDIA
Paul S Boynton RET and Paul S. Boynton to Travis V. and Jessie Palmer, Chester Tpke., 11/03/2020, $310,000.
Charlene K. Broom to Katelyn Mcallister, 83 Hook Rd., 11/05/2020, $371,533.
T and M Development LLC to Fowler FT and Josephine M. Fowler, 61 Pineview Dr., Unit 35, 11/02/2020, $421,400.
Jeannette E. and Francis J. Albert to Paul S. and Karen J. Frazier, 11/02/2020, $15,000.
CHESTER
Sean M. and Marianne E. Kelly to Andrea V. and Carlos-Luis Brown, 12 Chester St., 11/05/2020, $610,000.
Susan J Bengston RET and Susan J. Bengston to Craig Iannotti, 34 Granite Ln., Unit 34, 11/02/2020, $425,000.
Ryan and Mary Bayes to Christopher and Stephanie Bordonaro, 30 Hale True Rd., 11/06/2020, $438,000.
Christopher J. and Danielle M. Pouliot to Nicholas Putnam and Danielle Therriault, 598 Haverhill Rd., 11/03/2020, $485,000.
Laurie F. Lemay to James A. and Mary E. Kight, 64 Laurel Hill Rd., 11/02/2020, $485,000.
Nathan and Shannon Ouellette to Stephen J. and Julie E. Dockery, 209 Shepard Home Rd., 11/03/2020, $439,933.
DEERFIELD
Roberta L. and Glenn W. Witham to Alexander R. Bourque, 2 Brown Rd., 11/05/2020, $275,000.
Antonio J. Palazzo to Steven J. Orr, Mountain Rd., 11/02/2020, $400,000.
Annmargeo LLC to Sandra D. Cross, Ridge Rd., 11/05/2020, $70,000.
Annmargeo LLC to Sandra D. Cross, Lot 72, 11/05/2020, $160,000.
Deerfield Town Of to Phoenix Const and Dev LLC, Lot 22, 11/06/2020, $19,000.
Deerfield Town Of to Phoenix Const and Dev LLC, Lot 21, 11/06/2020, $23,800.
DERRY
Naismith RET and Scott Naismith to Casey L. Scarelli and Timothy K. Gordon, Arrowhead Rd., 11/06/2020, $450,000.
Right Now Rlty Solutions to Michael E. Millette, 214 Chases Grove Rd., 11/06/2020, $259,000.
Nathan Anderson to Ryan M. Wood and Kelly Macdonald, 69 Derryfield Rd., Unit L, 11/04/2020, $233,933.
Dino E. Vera to Arthur E. Fraas, 95 E Broadway, Unit 11, 11/02/2020, $87,533.
Healyford Realty LLC to Spencer Fod, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 19, 11/03/2020, $272,533.
Healyford Realty LLC to Shardell M. Hamilton, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 20, 11/04/2020, $262,533.
Thomas W. Ertel to Robin Haroutunian, 11 Pine Isle Dr., Unit C, 11/05/2020, $200,000.
Michelle and Michael T. Demers to Joshua R. and Jordan A. Lane, Pinkerton St., 11/05/2020, $372,533.
Molly C. Page to Michael J. and Melissa A. Smalley, 14 Quaker Dr., 11/02/2020, $485,000.
Frantisek Cadek and Eva Cadkova to Martin and Sarah L. Cadek, 19 Shelly Dr., 11/02/2020, $360,000.
Carmen Panzetti to KB Holdings Co LLC, 5 Silvestri Cir., Unit 3, 11/05/2020, $71,500.
Michael C. and Linda J. Elliott to Marc A. Difelice, 21 Stonegate Ln., Unit 21, 11/03/2020, $230,000.
Christopher P. and Alexandria R. Russell to Eric Palmer and Kristin Welch, Lot 6-103, 11/05/2020, $415,000.
DUNBARTON
Daniel C. and Megan E. White to Adrianna N. and James Parascandola, 32 Jewett Rd., 11/02/2020, $400,000.
John J. Moody to James A. Johonnett and Kathryn A. Mcguire, 13 Karen Rd., 11/04/2020, $262,000.
Paul and Sarah Brassard to Seth Chapman and Emilia D. Holban, 114 Long Pond Rd., 11/06/2020, $585,000.
Heidi and Philip Korkosz to Rosa A. and William F. Moore, Route 77, 11/06/2020, $288,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Jeremy and Jessica A. Provencher to Deanna L. Descoteaux, 3 Clydesdale Ct, Unit B, 11/05/2020, $223,000.
KSL Hldg Goffstown NH LLC to 577 Mast Road LLC, Mash Rd., Lot 62, 11/04/2020, $8,275,000.
KSL Hldg Goffstown NH LLC to 577 Mast Road LLC, 577 Mast Rd., 11/04/2020, $8,275,000.
Patrick R. and Jeannine M. Tucker to Darlene Cassidy and James S. Provencher, 155 Moose Club Park Rd., 11/05/2020, $200,000.
Katie M. and Joseph J. Leroy to Christa R. Marousek, 108 Van Buren Cir., 11/02/2020, $380,000.
Joshua Pratte to Gregory Clauson, W Side Ave., Lot 147, 11/03/2020, $368,000.
Joshua Pratte to Gregory Clauson, W Side Ave., Lot 148, 11/03/2020, $368,000.
Joshua Pratte to Gregory Clauson, W Side Ave., Lot 161, 11/03/2020, $368,000.
Joshua Pratte to Gregory Clauson, W Side Ave., Lot 162, 11/03/2020, $368,000.
Gloria L Anderson RET and Gloria L. Anderson to Kaytlyn Berwster, Lot 362, 11/03/2020, $256,000.
HOOKSETT
Dumont FT and Sandra K. Dumont to Adrienne J. Luongo, Brace Ave., 11/02/2020, $279,000.
Stinson Hills LLC to Jaime M. and Ryan V. Cochrane, 171 Brookview Dr., 11/02/2020, $472,533.
Maeuz A. Gutierrez and Maeuz A. Kleber-Gutierrez to Michelle A. Backer and Marcus J. Giguere, Contemporary Hollow Condo, Unit 35b, 11/02/2020, $290,000.
Lorenda K. and Timmy A. Frasca to Frank Carnucci, 42 Dale Rd., Unit A, 11/05/2020, $270,000.
Berry Hill Estates LLC to Lucille and Robert J. Clarke, 57 Mulberry Ln., Unit 57, 11/05/2020, $402,933.
Carissa Kelley RET and Carissa Bernier to Danielle and Terence Sullivan, 75 Pine St., 11/02/2020, $455,000.
Damber and Kusum Acharya to Richard S. and Susan M. Salcito, 135 University Cir., 11/04/2020, $425,000.
Brett A. and Ryan Winsper to Brett A. Winsper, 167 Whitehall Rd., 11/06/2020, $220,000.
LITCHFIELD
Parkinson Terrence R Est and Frederick P. Philips to Michael and Gilyan Buxton, 31 Blue Jay Way, 11/02/2020, $344,933.
Walter D. and Julie C. Cirka to Lynn M. and Andrew D. Mini, 5 Campbell Dr., 11/02/2020, $346,533.
LONDONDERRY
Michael S. and Shannon C. Rose to Stephen J. and Kathleen E. Connaughton, 42 Anthony Dr., 11/04/2020, $680,000.
Allen A. Drinkwater to Steven G. and Emily J. Nahlik, 6 Birchwood Dr., 11/03/2020, $425,000.
KCD Properties LLC to Han Nguyen, 121-j Capitol Hill Dr., Unit 121, 11/05/2020, $122,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Burke FT and William P. Burke, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 63, 11/02/2020, $577,133.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Joanne Vasilopoulos, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 67, 11/03/2020, $505,200.
Cindy A. Bianchi to Louis Ascolillo, 15 Dianna Rd., 11/05/2020, $137,000.
Stephen A. and Melissa M. Pennell to Brandon Marchant and Meghan Tongue, 3 Fairway Rd., 11/05/2020, $342,000.
Glenn Neagle to David M. Mandaglio and Kristin N. Mangalio, Faucher Rd., 11/02/2020, $462,333.
Jacqueline Difelice and Marc Defelice to Amos A. Goble, Hovey Rd., 11/02/2020, $423,000.
Darla L Scali T and Darla L. Scali to Matthew T. Juszkiewicz and Minjung Jsuszkiewicz, 1 Hunter Mill Way, 11/06/2020, $536,000.
Gail F. Daniels to Bess-Lyn M. Edwards-Peters and John F. Peters, 4 Judy Dr., 11/02/2020, $430,000.
Brenda L. and Thomas E. Martin to Curtis J. Baker, 23 Oakridge Dr., Unit 23, 11/02/2020, $213,000.
Mary Norton to Sara Brothers, 113 Sandstone Cir., Unit 113, 11/06/2020, $207,000.
Jason A. and Nicole Allen to Christopher C. and Melissa L. Ziakas, 3 Verdi Ln., 11/05/2020, $505,000.
Mariel Bianchi to Timothy C. Donoghue, 16 Vista Ridge Dr., Unit 221, 11/04/2020, $185,000.
MANCHESTER
Melody Whitcher to Christy A. Lepine, 30 Appleton St., 11/02/2020, $267,000.
Hazel B. Gott to Sarah C. Flaherty and Trevor R. Yandow, Aton St., 11/06/2020, $270,000.
Victor Lebron-Carty and Madison Carroll to Steven Gonzalez, 470 Auburn St., 11/02/2020, $309,933.
JCV Investments LLC to Gregory W. and Christine Murray, 718 Beech St., 11/02/2020, $335,000.
Dawn P. Wilson to Aananda LLC, Bell St., 11/02/2020, $387,000.
Jenton LLC to Zachary and Kashena Window, 336 Boynton St., 11/06/2020, $260,000.
Michael O. and Joann O. Shaughnessy to Nicolas Rosado, Brown Ave., 11/02/2020, $290,000.
Schunemann Rudolph W Est and Linda Mahoney to Alfred E. Gallo, Cameron St., 11/06/2020, $279,900.
David E. and Carl R. Hall to Colby C. Boppel, 287 Canal St., Unit 4, 11/06/2020, $155,000.
John G. and Donna M. Kittle to Vitaliy O. and Olga B. Yaroshenko, 60 Charles Chase Way, Unit 60, 11/06/2020, $340,000.
Tarik and Hajar Slaoui to Nicholas and Jessica Fiore, 81 Christy Ln., 11/02/2020, $392,000.
Benz RET and Laure Sieber to Damon Homes Inc, Claremont Ave., 11/04/2020, $90,000.
Aldrich Paul C Est and Cynthia Aldrich to 422 Merrimack St LLC, Concord St., 11/05/2020, $325,000.
KLL RJ LLC to Arthur and Lorraine Morin, 3 Country Club Dr., Unit 303, 11/02/2020, $360,000.
Jo Ann Dobrowski RET and Karen J. Hernandez to Amanda F. and Cody J. Ippolito, 34 Crawford St., 11/02/2020, $290,000.
Hazel B. Gott to Sarah C. Flaherty and Trevor R. Yandow, Cushing Ave., 11/06/2020, $270,000.
Bobbi A. Reardon to Cheryl A. Bates, 126 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 126, 11/03/2020, $212,000.
Ted W. and Donna L. Pelletier to Femando J Hilarion RET and Femando J. Hilarion, 188 Gabrielle St., 11/03/2020, $227,533.
Mark G. and Rence M. Gramatikas to Cody Michael and Kelly MacGerbino, 54 Garden St., 11/02/2020, $280,000.
Richard A. and Ann M. Gayou to Jennifer and Frederick Lasman, 99 Gilhaven Rd., 11/05/2020, $301,000.
Matthew Bacon to Joanna O. Koszalka, 92 Goffe St., 11/05/2020, $295,000.
Steve and Arlene Colomey to Emily Polychronopoulos and Martin J. Kulig, 40 Green Meadow Ln., 11/02/2020, $392,000.
Denise Marchand to James A. Wilcox, Hall St., Lot 12, 11/06/2020, $285,533.
Brian F. and Cheryl A. Harrington to Patricia Singer and Christopher Orlando, 7 Hazelton Ct, 11/02/2020, $310,000.
Michael J. Soter to Frederick T. Dowd, 671 Hevey St., 11/03/2020, $270,000.
Rita D Phaneuf RET and D C. Morgan-Coleman to Wayne P. and Cathy J. Mcintyre, 300 Huse Rd., 11/06/2020, $300,000.
Craig Allard to Eric J. Corcoran, Jungle Ave., 11/04/2020, $299,533.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Logan Kesei, 165 Knollwood Way, Unit 165, 11/02/2020, $320,000.
Rodney Prim to Haley E. Coy, Krakow Ave., 11/06/2020, $380,000.
John F. Durkin to Shelley A. Therrien, 672 Lake Ave., 11/02/2020, $372,533.
Zechariah Frawley to Lee Sevigny and Amanda Powers, 171 Laval St., 11/02/2020, $274,933.
Melisa A. Paris to Rockport Properties LLC, 318 Main St., 11/03/2020, $118,000.
Gail F. Landry to Michael R. Laclere, 881 Mammoth Rd., Unit 405, 11/06/2020, $179,000.
OEC Properties LLC to John F. Durkin, 357 Manchester St., 11/02/2020, $380,000.
Stablie Hm At Manning Hl to Ryan A. Maselli, Manning Hill River Rd., Lot 2, 11/02/2020, $640,000.
Stablie Hm At Manning Hl to Ryan A. Maselli, Manning Hill River Rd., Lot 3, 11/02/2020, $640,000.
Paul S. and Lisa A. Wilson to Ana Gray, 30 Mollie Dr., 11/05/2020, $380,000.
Brenda Garcia to Shamon L. and Shawnette Singleton, 25 Morse Rd., 11/03/2020, $380,000.
Arne LLC to Liyi Dai and Helen Y. Wang, Notre Dame Ave., 11/06/2020, $365,000.
John J. Bardeleik to Matthew Bourque, 423 Oak St., 11/03/2020, $275,000.
Jordan StJean to Lindsay E. Davis and Lucas Demers, 768 Page St., 11/02/2020, $295,000.
Ramond L Simard FT and Darlene S. Dickson to Timothy Church, 386 Phillip St., 11/05/2020, $313,533.
Sawicki FT and Gary Sawicki to Clifton and Susan English, 415 Pickering St., 11/02/2020, $315,000.
Rodney Prim to Haley E. Coy, Pine St., 11/06/2020, $380,000.
Jon W. Freeman and Elesban Rodriguez-Alvarez to Patrick T. Oneill, 86 Plymouth St., 11/02/2020, $312,000.
Kim E. Hogan to Derek Sickel, 1029 S Mammoth Rd., Unit 39, 11/03/2020, $224,933.
Thomas A. Laste to Raymond Nunez, 224 Silver St., 11/03/2020, $360,000.
Alexandre M. Nascimento to Peggy L. and Lawrence R. Arend, 471 Silver St., Unit 408, 11/03/2020, $149,000.
Haley Coy to Joseph E. Eccleston, 574 Spruce St., 11/02/2020, $350,000.
Mckenna FT and Allen H. Mckenna to Eric and Darcy Remillard, 56 Stewart St., 11/02/2020, $342,533.
Arthur L. and Lorraine L. Morin to Kristin and Phillip A. Post, 197 St.raw Rd., 11/02/2020, $360,000.
Schunemann Rudolph W Est and Linda Mahoney to Alfred E. Gallo, Titus Ave., 11/06/2020, $279,900.
Jada L. Howard to Alexander C. Colbath, Upland St., 11/04/2020, $283,000.
Herbert A. Goedecke to Brian K. and Caitlin F. Schiffer, 216 Vinton St., 11/02/2020, $351,000.
R and C Leuchs FT and Robert W. Leuchs to Holly M. Blanchard and Jacob M. Horst, 125 Wells St., 11/06/2020, $303,533.
Ruby Holdings LLC to LP 182 RT and Linda Pelosi, 182 Woodview Way, Unit 182, 11/05/2020, $274,000.
Ruby Holdings LLC to Jill Raenac-Reid, 184 Woodview Way, Unit 184, 11/02/2020, $284,933.
Robert A. Bellemore to Intemational Car Parts NH, 11/02/2020, $475,000.
Margaret A Rice 1996 T and Ann Meissner-Flood to S Mammoth Rd LLC, 11/06/2020, $302,533.
William P. and Ann M. Simmons to Adam A. Dasilva, 11/06/2020, $385,000.
MERRIMACK
Jeffrey A. and Nadja L. Glauber to Alva Hare, 33 Bedford Rd., 11/06/2020, $575,000.
Nicholas R. Guerrera to Stephanie H. and Joshua Moore, Belmont Dr., 11/03/2020, $325,000.
Paul and Danielle Cardinal to Richard C. and Suzanne Brouillette, Birch Dr., 11/06/2020, $540,000.
Evan and Tiffany N. Gomes to David Roth, 24 Clay St., 11/06/2020, $357,000.
Mansperger R E Sr Est and Robert E. Mansperger to EJR Homes Inc, Country Club Ln., 11/04/2020, $263,000.
Steven M. and Stephanie Bevilacqua to Evan and Tiffany N. Gomes, Currier Rd., 11/06/2020, $377,000.
Nicholas Ordzie to Lauren H. Long, 21 Dalton Ct, Unit 21, 11/03/2020, $174,000.
Ronald M. Faucher to Blake and Annette Cerullo, 33 Hanna Cir., Unit 33, 11/04/2020, $355,000.
Claude J. Raymond to 8 Jennifer Dr LLC, 8 Jennifer Dr., 11/02/2020, $875,000.
Jackson and Stacey Wynn FT and Jackson E. Wynn to Melissa Werzanski and Ricardo Garcia, Joppa Rd., 11/06/2020, $330,000.
Michael J. and Tammie Call to Paul A. and Elizabeth Compton, 8 Little John Ct, 11/06/2020, $375,000.
Scott M. Scheurich to Scott M. Schcurich and Lisa A. Scheurich, 18 Maidstone Dr., 11/02/2020, $177,533.
Gerard F Donovan T and Gerard F. Donovan to Colinbrooke Invs LLC, 20 Merrimack Dr., Unit 20, 11/02/2020, $170,000.
Sandra A. Garcia to USA HUD, 175 Naticook Rd., 11/03/2020, $187,343.
Claudia M. and Michael L. Peach to Raymond G. and Gloria C. Hammond, 31 Old Blood Rd., 11/02/2020, $375,533.
Melissa J. Ordway to Nicholas P. and Joanne M. Ordzie, 78 Patten Rd., 11/02/2020, $335,000.
Denise I. Roy to Karen L. Bellemore and Kevin C. Odoherty, 41 Penacook Ter, Unit 41, 11/06/2020, $280,000.
Laura Benson to Gordon Hse Assisted Livng, Said Rd., 11/02/2020, $674,000.
Bowers Lndg Merrimack 2 to J Scott and Ann W. Collentro, 17 Toby Cir., 11/05/2020, $502,133.
Bowers Lndg Merrimack 2 to Kathleen Bradfield RET and John Bradfield, 43 Toby Cir., 11/06/2020, $455,000.
Bowers Lndg Merrimack 2 to Virag and Manjiri Chaware, 46 Toby Cir., 11/02/2020, $455,000.
Bowers Lndg Merrimack 2 to Melissa J. Ordwary, 47 Toby Cir., 11/04/2020, $443,133.
Zachary C. Wolf to KLN Properties LLC, 16 Vanden Rd., Unit 16, 11/03/2020, $250,000.
Eric P. Doberstein and Robin E. Clark to Paul R. and Ellen K. Mailhot, Village Falls Townhouse, 11/06/2020, $225,000.
Steven A. and Michelle M. Femandes to Jon and Kathleen Fliss, 11/04/2020, $690,000.
Robert J. Nunez to Dennis J. and Kathleen A. Mastrolia, 11/06/2020, $595,000.
NASHUA
Helena Soewardiman to Pena Jimenez LLC, Ash St., 11/06/2020, $130,000.
Christopher Morgan to Colin E. Burke and Dawn M. Perrigo, 2 Autumn Leaf Dr., Unit 21, 11/06/2020, $140,000.
Eric Mcandrews to Stephanie and Christopher A. Sullivan, Broad St., 11/06/2020, $240,000.
Edgar A. Sazo to Evan and Jacqueline Batterman, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 196, 11/05/2020, $255,000.
Michael D. and Karen A. Sgro to Randy Peterson, 6 Derry St., 11/02/2020, $350,000.
Kathleen M. Martin to Robert L. Hanson, Dodge St., Lot 132, 11/06/2020, $290,000.
Kathleen M. Martin to Robert L. Hanson, Dodge St., Lot 133, 11/06/2020, $290,000.
Kathleen M. Martin to Robert L. Hanson, 27 Dodge St., 11/06/2020, $290,000.
Justin Aufiero to John Raymond, 210 E Dunstable Rd., 11/03/2020, $400,000.
Pauline B. Lawrence to Kevin S. Moncada and Christine Toro, Fifield St., 11/06/2020, $320,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Laurie J Ploude RET and Laurie J. Ploude, 2 Henry David Dr., 11/04/2020, $342,933.
Sharon Bemard to Michael N. and Christine T. Richelson, Hereford Dr., Lot 62, 11/06/2020, $400,000.
Richard S. and Carol West to Diana Derricco-Cunningham and Shawn Cunningham, 1 High Pine Ave., 11/02/2020, $336,000.
Andrew J. Ferguson to Cory and Nicole Haas, Kendrick St., 11/04/2020, $335,000.
Rhonda C. Kuchinski to Perry D. Spearman, Kinsley St., 11/05/2020, $55,000.
Helena Soewardiman to Pena Jimenez LLC, Lake St., 11/06/2020, $130,000.
James F. and Kristine J. Murphy to Pamela J. Nevins, 79 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 79, 11/02/2020, $350,000.
Janelle and Mark E. Johnson to Kristine E. Dolan and Patrick Shaughnessy, Leslie Ln., Lot 27, 11/03/2020, $455,000.
53-59 Main Street LLC to Diastole Holdings LLC, Main St., 11/02/2020, $735,000.
Siddharth Varma and Gunjan Choudhary to Andrew and Dorit Berlin, 52 Majestic Ave., 11/02/2020, $501,000.
David G. Cote to Jamie and Britanie Dermody, 4 Markar St., 11/02/2020, $280,000.
Ronald J. and Norma M. Savoie to Stephen J. and Vanessa R. Visentin, 20 Middle Dunstable Rd., 11/02/2020, $497,533.
Albert E. Donkoh to Andres Diaz-Almanzar, Morgan St., 11/06/2020, $225,000.
Danny and Nghia Tran to Jennifer Martinez, 22 Mulberry St., 11/06/2020, $320,000.
Cunha Kristi M Est and Timothy Cunha to Faol M. Buettemeyer, New St., 11/05/2020, $280,000.
Pauline B. Lawrence to Kevin S. Moncada and Christine Toro, Orchard Ave., 11/06/2020, $320,000.
Theresa J. Dionne to Tobin Prop Solutions Inc, 4-6 Paige Ave., 11/02/2020, $174,000.
Rhonda C. Kuchinski to Perry D. Spearman, Palm St., 11/05/2020, $55,000.
Adam E. Roy to Albert D. Fowler, Perry Ave., 11/02/2020, $382,000.
Allison M. Parent and Timothy C. Kierstead to Johnson Ngen and Cindina Chea, 82 Pine Hill Rd., 11/05/2020, $271,000.
Cesar Morales-Lebron and Adelmarie Montes to Genesis M. Rivers, Pine St., Lot 46, 11/03/2020, $250,000.
C Jeane Hall to Neil Smithline and Kathleen Hipp, 62 Ridge Rd., 11/04/2020, $485,000.
John O. and Dixie A. Milliken to Dhiren Bharia and Ashley Alton, Shakespeare Rd., 11/05/2020, $484,933.
Shivani and Amitoj S. Sakhija to Mohit and Acna Chugh, 26 Stillwater Dr., Unit 26, 11/05/2020, $292,000.
Bill Jordan 2019 FT and William W. Jordan to Blessing E. Palms and Tony Y. Macaulay, 12 Tacoma Cir., 11/02/2020, $440,000.
Gimak Properties LLC to Wanderson Martins, 44 Thompson Rd., 11/02/2020, $242,000.
Jalsville Properties LLC to Fuat Ari, 53-55 Whitney St., 11/03/2020, $520,000.
Clarire D Picard LT and Timothy Dupont to Angela and John L. Willoughby, 9 Williams St., 11/02/2020, $350,000.
PEMBROKE
Levi Parry and Deutsche Bk Natl T Co Tr to Deutsche Bk Natl T Co Tr, 811 Bachelder Rd., 11/06/2020, $208,000.
Kirsten S. and Thomas H. Balon to Catherine M. and Randy L. Smith, Daniel Webster Hwy., 11/04/2020, $560,000.
Kathleen A. Pierpont and Bruce Way to Kaitlin B. and Lawrence E. Faulstich, 94 Glass St., 11/06/2020, $250,000.
William Taranovich to SCF RC Funding 4 LLC, Nh Route 106, 11/04/2020, $1,649,800.
Geoffrey and Holly Soriano to Justin W. Fannion and Abigail L. Fisher, 4 Remington Ct, Unit 4, 11/02/2020, $215,000.
Strategic Contracting Co to Joseph C. and Nicole L. Avalon, Lot 39-5, 11/02/2020, $529,933.
RAYMOND
Jack F. Reid to Rosanne and Michael Dionne, 28 Chester Rd., 11/02/2020, $155,066.
Cathleen S. Little to Andrew and Kerry Sims, Fordway Rd., 11/06/2020, $135,000.
WEARE
Matthew W. and Jessica L. Mccalvey to Morgan P. and David P. Phan, 492 Barnard Hill Rd., 11/02/2020, $330,000.
William H. and Suzanne Z. Kannenberg to Daniel and Rachael Tremblay, Lafrance Rd., 11/03/2020, $285,000.
Whitetail Com Dev LLC to Daigle and Sons Rlty LLC, 61 Oil Mill Rd., Unit 1, 11/02/2020, $490,000.