ALLENSTOWN
Kathleen M. Turnbull to Hayes FT and Patrick M. Hayes, 334 Deerfield Rd., 12/01/2020, $605,000.
BEDFORD
Dino Michalopoulos to Tad J Bonvie FT 2014 and Julie B. Bonvie, 76 Barrington Dr., 12/02/2020, $805,000.
Helen A. Wilson to Peter M. and Michaela C. Drivas, 284 Pulpit Rd., 12/04/2020, $450,000.
Bradley and Michele Zebra to Cameron W. Kelly, 66 Rolling Woods Dr., 12/03/2020, $1,068,000.
CANDIA
Scott D. and Amy E. Komisarek to Keith G. Gauvin and Robin E. Carter, 38 Fieldstone Ln., 12/02/2020, $749,000.
CHESTER
Robert S. and Jacqueline A. Lanzillo to Brian H. and Michelle I. Gallagher, 8 Fiddlehead Ln., 12/04/2020, $550,000.
Daniel E. Schilz to Casey and Dillion Brann, 116 Wells Village Rd., 12/04/2020, $405,000.
DEERFIELD
Robin E Carter RET and Robin E. Carter to Peter J. Lyon, 4 Wild Turkey Rd., 12/01/2020, $425,000.
DERRY
Jones and Wilson Rlty LLC to Jane K. Mccarthy and Matthew F. Freeman, 7 Chester Rd., Unit 108, 12/01/2020, $249,933.
Daniel J. and Megan M. Jackson to April L. Skinner and David J. Stankieiwcz, 84 Chester Rd., 12/02/2020, $255,000.
Michael A. Bain to Elizabeth Nelson, 28 Derryfield Rd., Unit L, 12/01/2020, $200,533.
Foskitt FT and Paul J. Foskitt to Heather Ryan, 7 Eden St., 12/01/2020, $320,000.
Daniel C. Foster to Maureen G. Asmega, 9 Eden St., 12/01/2020, $320,000.
Beth E. Kelly to Regina Wootan, 11 Eileen Ave., 12/02/2020, $300,000.
Luis N. Gonzalez to Alexander C. Gerhold, 71 Fordway Ext, 12/01/2020, $335,000.
Sean P. Benoit and Kelsey A. Lamoureux to Leo P. and Samantha Norton, 6 Gloria Ter, 12/02/2020, $366,533.
Charles J. Connolly to Oscar M. Gonzalez-Teo and Andrea Gonzales, 13 Grove St., 12/04/2020, $350,000.
John Carvalho to 270 Nashua Rd LLC, 167 Hampstead Rd., Unit C, 12/02/2020, $90,933.
Maryrose Dorazio to Matthew T. Decker, 3 Julian Rd., 12/02/2020, $535,000.
Nikko Land LLC to Joseph Lynch, 43 Mill Rd., 12/04/2020, $155,000.
John and Dianna Elwell to Leavitt FT and Jacqueline Leavitt, 26 Mount Pleasant St., 12/01/2020, $330,000.
Healyford Realty LLC to Anthony Dipersio, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 22, 12/01/2020, $262,533.
Charlene Thomas to Brian and Jaime Orourke, 25 Overledge Dr., 12/03/2020, $395,533.
William J. Kirsch to Marco S. Liveira and Kristen A. Immoor, 3 Pembroke Dr., Unit 18, 12/01/2020, $164,000.
Pamela J. Garrity to Manoucheka Lacouture, 15 Skylark Dr., 12/01/2020, $382,533.
Francis J. Mcbride to Kimberly A. Nall, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 161, 12/03/2020, $254,933.
DUNBARTON
Cory and Katie Pronovost to David Scheiner-Hodes and Hannah M. Morley, 161 Stark Hwy. S, 12/03/2020, $335,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Niko Giannopoulos to Moose Club Pk Rentals LLC, 2nd Rd., 12/01/2020, $200,000.
Michael R. and Andrea A. Taber to 208 Mast Road LLC, Mast Rd., 12/02/2020, $475,000.
Paul and Linda S. Bilodeau to Timothy and Cassandra Lord, 10 Orchard St., 12/04/2020, $305,000.
Peter Bailey to Kimberly A. Caron, 112 Wallace Rd., Unit 92a, 12/02/2020, $40,000.
HOOKSETT
Constance Nepveu IRT and Timothy E. Nepveu to Brianna E. and Chad T. Bowden, 15 Birch Hill Rd., 12/04/2020, $268,000.
Stinson Hills LLC to Lauren P. and Thomas J. Chesnard, 155 Brookview Dr., 12/01/2020, $468,333.
Stinson Hills LLC to Brendon M. Obrien, 183 Brookview Dr., 12/01/2020, $451,333.
Nicole Kalantzis to Briana Gearty, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 308, 12/01/2020, $240,000.
Jesse Miller to Alyssa M. and Christopher M. Mulhern, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 77, 12/02/2020, $295,000.
Laurie Godin to Myrla Kiluk, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 351, 12/02/2020, $285,000.
Michael Demarco to Lisa J. Zolkos, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 377, 12/02/2020, $246,000.
Harmony Place LLC to Narnunu LLC, 1621 Hooksett Rd., 12/01/2020, $275,000.
Diane H. and Pierre J. Bergeron to Mary Costello and Katelyn Nyhan, 8 Laurel Rd., 12/03/2020, $619,933.
Forest Oaks LLC to Maclaren Properties LLC, Maurais St., 12/01/2020, $100,000.
Kathleen A. Desmarais to Kevin A. Rice, 15 Morgan Dr., 12/04/2020, $265,000.
Sundari Gurung to Dhakani D. and Ramji Adhikari, 45 Virginia Ct, 12/02/2020, $392,000.
LITCHFIELD
Pamela J. and Michael L. Stanhope to Dimple Jaswal and Rajneesh Ranout, 6 Buttonbush Ln., 12/04/2020, $500,000.
Carole J. Mcnutt to Rozay Medina and Cassie Wright, 422 Charles Bancroft Hwy., 12/01/2020, $500,000.
Stabile Hm At Litchfield to Linda M. Peters, 17 Weatherstone Rd., 12/04/2020, $558,604.
LONDONDERRY
New Comes Lorden Commons to Adam P. and Phuong L. Fallon, 47 Calla Rd., 12/02/2020, $603,800.
Jeffrey Hile to Dunduo LLC, 144-k Capitol Hill Dr., Unit 144, 12/02/2020, $127,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Susan Linn Shook RET and Susan Linn Shook, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 71, 12/04/2020, $581,133.
Kevin and Elizabeth Frost to Dylan and Lauren E. Birdsall, 11 Hampshire Ln., 12/04/2020, $440,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Suzette Leitao and Robin A. Mcgee, 23 Harvest Moon Rd., 12/01/2020, $576,533.
Joseph A. and Helen J. Frank to Daryl and Darnae Bazyldo, 1 King Edward Dr., 12/02/2020, $469,933.
Kelly A. and Ryan R. Burgess to Anthony M. Dalpra and Kelcie Malloy-Dalpra, 25 Mayflower Dr., 12/01/2020, $455,000.
Cynthia Hatem to TM MDS LLC, 50 Nashua Rd., Unit 112, 12/03/2020, $170,000.
TM MDS LLC to 50 Nashua Rd Suite 202, 50 Nashua Rd., Unit 202, 12/03/2020, $117,533.
Johanna R. and Kyle Earnshaw to Carmella Record, 103 Old Derry Rd., 12/04/2020, $355,000.
Limongelli FT and John A. Limongelli to John and Katlin Turner, 40 White Plains Ave., 12/01/2020, $540,000.
Stabile Hm LLC to SPK RET and Paul J. Sabbagh, Lot 41-23, 12/03/2020, $584,933.
MANCHESTER
Randolph G. Heroux and Mary E. Golomb to Jessica M. Huls, 50 Alger St., 12/01/2020, $267,333.
John and Kristy Sylvia to Jessica L. Gerard and Matthew Leblane, 55 Alger St., 12/02/2020, $280,000.
Robert J. and Rosario Meinyk to Steven M. Soltya and Claudia Soltys, 187 Ash St., 12/01/2020, $330,000.
Caswell FT and Richard J. Caswell to Briana D. Manuel, 21 Aurore Ave., 12/01/2020, $272,000.
Bay Street LLC to E L Diers LLC, 37 Bay St., 12/01/2020, $248,000.
William H. Ingalls to Delvin E. and Jomayra M. Ramirez, 266 Bell St., 12/04/2020, $323,000.
John D. and Frances C. Tuthill to Rico A. and Erin Mccahon, 393 Blevens Dr., 12/04/2020, $320,000.
R L and C G Stanton RET and Robert L. Stanton to Lake Cabins LLC, 483 Blodget St., 12/02/2020, $160,000.
Richard J. and Caroline J. Racine to Melissa and Justin J. Mazzone, 76 Brae Burn Dr., 12/04/2020, $420,000.
Landlock Realty LLC to Matthias and Nepthali Lachance, 273 Calef Rd., 12/01/2020, $269,000.
Rozay M. Medina and Cassie M. Wright to Sean Canty, 701 Cohas Ave., 12/01/2020, $455,000.
Timothy R. Richard to Mary Ceballos, 335 Cypress St., Unit 2d, 12/04/2020, $170,000.
Karen Mead to Leo Minor Prop Group LLC, 75 Dubuque St., Unit 1, 12/01/2020, $125,000.
Koda LLC to Maurice F. Wells and Jennifer Letoumeau, Dunbarton Rd., 12/01/2020, $335,000.
Jared I. and Allyce Stevens to Trevor P. Guay, 38 Garden St., 12/02/2020, $270,000.
Thomas C. and Joanne G. Cunningham to Daniel and Damary G. Valera, 92 Garvin Ave., 12/02/2020, $214,000.
SJC Realty LLC to William G. Morin, 356 Hanover St., 12/03/2020, $379,000.
Thomas Albert Riley RET and Thomas A. Riley to Amold S Goldstein 1989 T and Amold S. Goldstein, 440 Harvey Rd., 12/02/2020, $3,750,000.
Lloyd Chipman to Simon Valentin, 745 Hayward St., 12/01/2020, $350,000.
Anne and John Sartorelli to Chad H. Blanchette, 93 Hudson St., 12/04/2020, $280,000.
Cabana Properties 3 LLC to 352 Lake Ave LLC, 352 Lake Ave., 12/01/2020, $212,000.
Maureen A. Oneil to John Tudor, 557 Lake Ave., 12/01/2020, $245,000.
Ryan P. and Kathryn N. Leach to Jonathan Pennock-Cullity, 199 Lakeview Ln., 12/04/2020, $90,000.
Way Home Inc to Easter Seals NH Inc, Laurel St., 12/02/2020, $291,666.
Nicholas J. Hooper to Jenny M. Taveras and Maria R. Salazar, 376 Manchester St., 12/03/2020, $255,000.
Frank Rosano to Angel E. Batista, 304 Massabesic St., 12/01/2020, $405,000.
Ty Flot Holdings LLC to TAD LLC, 305 Massabesic St., Unit 29, 12/02/2020, $2,600,000.
Ty Flot Holdings LLC to TAD LLC, 329 Massabesic St., Unit 29, 12/02/2020, $2,600,000.
Ty Flot Holdings LLC to TAD LLC, 347 Massabesic St., Unit 29, 12/02/2020, $2,600,000.
Christine M. and Stephen C. Duffley to Stephen and Grace Wise, 25 Maybrook Ave., 12/02/2020, $250,000.
Debra L. Lambert to Edith Emovon and Ronke S. Obute, 645 Montgomery St., Unit 5361, 12/02/2020, $295,000.
Krzysztof Borowicz and Aihoa T. Le to Christopher D. Kinnier, 174 Morse Rd., Unit 174, 12/03/2020, $229,000.
Ledio Athanasi to Edward M. Kaminski and Leeann R. Juza, 222 Norcross St., 12/01/2020, $336,666.
Yvonne Turgeon to Zachary A. Komiak and Christopher Turgeon, 130 Ohio Ave., 12/04/2020, $260,000.
K and M Developers LLC to Michael E. and Beth Lucas, 10 Rapids Ln., 12/01/2020, $425,266.
Frederick C. Sullivan to Janice I Pereira FT and James P. Pereira, 300 River Rd., Unit 206, 12/02/2020, $325,000.
Brittany Paradise to Kevin Sanbom, S Taylor St., 12/04/2020, $286,000.
Steven M. Soltys to Ryan J. Dusseauit, 470 Silver St., Unit 119, 12/01/2020, $139,000.
Foresight Investment Inc to Anna K. Stevenson and Anthony P. Colameta, 33 Spruce St., 12/04/2020, $314,933.
Joseph A. and Ling S. Palladino to Jhoanny Santos-Ventura and Elizabeth Fragoso-Gomez, 276 Spruce St., 12/02/2020, $385,000.
Axel Ragnarsson to Eric Gordon, 421 Spruce St., 12/01/2020, $275,000.
Raymond M. Petraska to Cody J. and Shannon D. Mason, 172 St.raw Rd., 12/01/2020, $324,000.
Ty Flot Holdings LLC to TAD LLC, 363 Taylor St., Unit 29, 12/02/2020, $2,600,000.
148 Thomton Street LLC to Devon L. Koza and Cynthia Dusseauit, 148 Thornton St., 12/01/2020, $525,000.
Benjamin T. Armstrong to Christopher A. Tapia, 175 Thornton St., 12/02/2020, $320,000.
Kenneth S. Schofield to Keri L. Walalis, 22 Val St., 12/04/2020, $255,000.
Peter G. and Larae Dionne to Jessica L. Laine and James W. Breadmore, 795 Valley St., 12/04/2020, $240,000.
Whittemore FT and Barry L. Whittemore to Pioneer Homes LLC, 311 Vinton St., 12/04/2020, $231,000.
Brittany Paradise to Kevin Sanbom, 422 Vinton St., 12/04/2020, $286,000.
Sarah G. Slade to Margarita L. Espinal, 33 W Elmhurst Ave., Unit C, 12/04/2020, $172,000.
Mark J. Belleau to Nicholas J. Bassett and Victoria G. Munoz, 135 W Merrimack St., Unit 3, 12/04/2020, $155,000.
David W. and Mary L. Roedel to Jeffrey P. and Carys L. Mcavoy, 71 Walnut Hill Ave., 12/01/2020, $599,000.
Ruby Holdings LLC to Nedzad and Hajra Cesko, 188 Woodview Way, Unit 188, 12/04/2020, $294,933.
MERRIMACK
Difillipo FT 2018 and Leonard V. Difillipo to Brian Gilgun and Ann Cormier, 303 Baboosic Lake Rd., 12/01/2020, $484,533.
Peter M. Drivas to Daniel Gabrauit, 53 Belmont Dr., Unit 49, 12/04/2020, $330,000.
Brian and Laura Miller to Sashi Desikan and Padmaja Sonti, 17 Brieann Dr., 12/03/2020, $790,000.
Sisters Of Holy Cross Inc to Venkat Vuppala, Crosswoods Path Blvd, Lot 5, 12/04/2020, $205,000.
Sisters Of Holy Cross Inc to Venkat Vuppala, Crosswoods Path Blvd, Lot 7, 12/04/2020, $205,000.
Sisters Of Holy Cross Inc to Venkat Vuppala, Crosswoods Path Blvd, Lot 9, 12/04/2020, $205,000.
Sisters Of Holy Cross Inc to Venkat Vuppala, Crosswoods Path Blvd, Lot 11, 12/04/2020, $205,000.
Claude C Rancourt IRT and Ronald R. Jean to Jewel Ests Coop Inc, 74 Daniel Webster Hwy., 12/01/2020, $2,824,800.
Darlene F. Somerville to Thomas E. Mccarthy, 6 Everett Ln., Unit 6, 12/04/2020, $220,000.
Steven E. Rachmaciej and Randi E. Lanigan to Jo Ann Shotwell Kaplan T and Jo A. Kaplan, 15 Fox Meadow Ln., Unit 5c6671, 12/03/2020, $550,000.
Richard A. and Laura A. Giannelli to Michael and Sara Leone, 6 Friartuck Ct, 12/02/2020, $364,933.
Macguire Elizabeth B Est and Richard Macguire to Craig C. Lawrence, 7 Mcelwain St., 12/02/2020, $290,000.
Stround FT and Thomas E. Stroud to Gary L. and Joanne R. Barton, 38 Mcquestion Rd., 12/01/2020, $700,000.
Raymond C. and Joyce M. Brauer to Christopher and Caitlyn Chabot, 17 Sandhill Dr., 12/03/2020, $400,000.
Doreen R. Munson to Richard T. and Nikii M. Abbott, 32 Sentry Way, Unit 11, 12/01/2020, $215,000.
Charles E Mccaffery RET and Charles E. Mccaffery to Diane F Schuitz RET and Diane F. Schultz, 6 Stearns Ln., Unit 102, 12/02/2020, $225,000.
Rebecca Wurst to Sheryl Nielsen, 38 Walnut Cir., Unit 38, 12/04/2020, $230,000.
Melissa I. and Jose Agustiliano to Eric and Stephanie A. Cabral, 37 Waterville Dr., 12/04/2020, $342,000.
Brett W Vaughn RET and Brett W. Vaughn to Chad R. Clark, 10 Whitetail Rd.g, 12/01/2020, $1,175,000.
Gail A. Robinson to Northpeak Prop Solution, Wilson Hill Rd., 12/02/2020, $341,000.
Scott M. Morales to Alexander P. Hinckley and Lindsey R. Gourgouras, 46 Woodward Rd., 12/01/2020, $450,000.
Melanie A Munroe RET and Tracy Guth to Hau and Hai Tran, 12/01/2020, $177,000.
NASHUA
Maryanne B. Bibaud to Lidia E. Moncao, 20 Bell St., 12/02/2020, $317,000.
Irwin Bluestein to Rogerio A. and Luzia G. DaCosta, 19 Blackstone Dr., Unit 1917, 12/03/2020, $170,000.
Toye 1 FT and Pauline M. Newcomb to David B. Glockling, 27 Cranleigh Mews, Unit 27, 12/03/2020, $243,000.
Patricia A. Holland to Aka Property Buyers LLC, 9 Donovan Dr., 12/03/2020, $235,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Fairmount St., Lot 39, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Fairmount St., Lot 49, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Fairmount St., Lot 50, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Fairmount St., Lot 52, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Fairmount St., Lot 53, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Fairmount St., Lot 54, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Fairmount St., Lot 55, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Nikunj N. and Jenisha N. Shah to Vishnu V. Singirreddy and Swetha Gajula, 43 Georgetown Dr., Unit 43, 12/03/2020, $355,933.
Joan Price FT and Joan M. Price to Christopher P. Williams, 65 Glastonbury Dr., Unit 65, 12/01/2020, $258,533.
Michael T. Mcdermott and Susan D. Mccarthy to Jitendra Patel, 18 Harbor Ave., Unit 105, 12/04/2020, $129,000.
Howard J. and Cynthia L. Hunter to Ann R. and Philip D. Meredith, 37 Hawthorne Village Rd., Unit 37, 12/01/2020, $407,533.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Ruth A. Corbett, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 212, 12/01/2020, $337,933.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Intervale St., Lot 39, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Intervale St., Lot 49, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Intervale St., Lot 50, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Intervale St., Lot 52, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Intervale St., Lot 53, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, Intervale St., Lot 54, 12/01/2020, $395,000.
Kristine Andrews to Tafadzwa M. and Nokuthula Musekiwa, 76 Lochmere Ln., Unit 76, 12/04/2020, $270,000.
Sarah K. Zimmerman to Jeffrey E. and Marcela R. Hathway, 10 Locust St., 12/01/2020, $425,000.
Sharron M. Saucier to Joshua P. Shuman, 359 Main Dunstable Rd., 12/03/2020, $350,000.
David and Valerie J. Comeau to Robyn and Emesto Baigorria, 2 Mayfair Ln., Unit 206, 12/02/2020, $245,000.
Robert M Durkee T and Scott M. Durkee to Cynthia L. and Howard J. Hunter, 10 Mountain Laurels Dr., Unit 302, 12/03/2020, $316,000.
Anthony and Melissa Dumaine to Lan X. Williams and America Rojas, 9 N Intervale St., 12/01/2020, $395,000.
R J and B A Schmitt RET and Brad A. Schmitt to Timothy J. Landry and Stephanie M. Torres, 23 Navaho St., 12/01/2020, $320,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Gerard P. and Cynthia Crowe, 7 Paddock Cir., Unit 7, 12/03/2020, $392,933.
Hoang Y. and Heather R. Phan to Rashmeen Saine and Iqbal Singh-Saini, 73 Palm St., 12/02/2020, $268,000.
Kerry Aubin to Michael Bolden, 8 Rock Island Rd., 12/04/2020, $187,533.
Sean M. and Tanya L. Brandt to Meredith Garcia, 10 Roy St., 12/03/2020, $317,533.
Sean R. and Heidi Power to Keith Wanser, 28 Shady Ln., 12/04/2020, $361,533.
Karen Gross to Makayla and Kyle Vandemoer, 109 Shelley Dr., 12/03/2020, $501,533.
Daniel R. Tropea to Mabel Garcia, 2 Swart Ter, 12/03/2020, $425,000.
Sebastian Echavarria to Carter R. Affonee, 27 Terry St., 12/03/2020, $325,000.
Dionne FT and Denise A. Donovan to Sheikh Hanzla, 2 Thompson Rd., 12/01/2020, $305,000.
Leonard A. Vigeant to Christopher S. Dinicola, Victor Ave., 12/01/2020, $320,000.
Flanders LLC to AAS LLC, 116 W Pearl St., 12/04/2020, $2,375,000.
Jennifer S. and Renee N. Donnelly to Stephanie L. Federico and John P. Delamere, 33 Watson St., 12/04/2020, $370,000.
Anthony M. and Kelcie M. Dalpra to Michael P. Ganley, 37 White Plains Dr., 12/03/2020, $305,000.
Prosit LLC to Nashua Properties LLC, 12/02/2020, $6,700,000.
NEW BOSTON
Aka Property Buyers LLC to Robert J. and Ivana H. Callahan, 439 Joe English Rd., 12/01/2020, $440,000.
PEMBROKE
Donald and Roberta L. Gaudette to Samantha L. Owen, 3-5 Broadway, 12/01/2020, $270,000.
Strategic Contracting Co to Sandra M. Greiner and Phillip J. Ryan, 279 Cross Rd., 12/04/2020, $599,933.
Stephen Collette to Alex R. Johnston, 100 Main St., Unit M10, 12/01/2020, $104,533.
RAYMOND
Denise Gloekler to Larissa J. Cataldo and Daniel H. Hunt, 71 Langford Rd., 12/02/2020, $300,000.
Bonza Builders LLC to Anthony S. and Dorothy E. Fallisi, 18 Waterford Dr., Unit 18, 12/03/2020, $298,733.
WEARE
Woodridge Properties LLC to George M. and Janet L. Dunn, 71 Hodgdon Rd., 12/03/2020, $40,000.
Cheryl A. Wrenn to Kenneth J. and Judith Trainor, 281 Hodgdon Rd., 12/01/2020, $262,933.
Justin J. and Melissa J. Mazzone to Matthew B. and Meghan R. Lane, 116 Irving Dr., 12/04/2020, $363,000.
Lawrence E Ouellette T and Lawrence E. Ouellette to Charles E. and Diana M. Beaudry, 208 Maplewold Rd., 12/04/2020, $330,000.
Lewis Kuniegel to Anita M. Kuniegel, 27 Sawyer Rd., 12/01/2020, $275,000.