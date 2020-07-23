ALLENSTOWN
Erika D. and Robert Peterson to Brandon M. and Cailen I. Pillsbury, 64 Chester Tpke., 07/10/2020, $272,000.
Paul B. Hannisian to Damien Bonneville, Lot 2-2, 07/09/2020, $55,000.
AUBURN
April J. and John F. Sroka to Margaret L. Donovan and Adam M. Towne, 21 Copley Ct, 07/10/2020, $490,000.
Craig R. Olrich and Mary Epstein to Shannon K. Campbell, 21 Dearborn Rd., 07/07/2020, $373,000.
Village At Mt Miner LLC to Dana A. and Dianna L. Johnston, 13 Treeline Dr., Unit 6, 07/10/2020, $619,933.
BEDFORD
Patricia M. and Michael E. Donahue to Ashley J. Abad and Zachary P. Gillis, 158 County Rd., 07/08/2020, $320,000.
Ellen G. Dionne to Manonpalan Kandiah, 6 Edward Cir., Unit 6, 07/08/2020, $335,000.
Flecchia FT and Vivian R. Flecchia to Kristina Obrien and Scott M. Osborne, 9 Hazen Rd., 07/09/2020, $369,933.
Carol F Frizzell T and Carol F. Frizzell to Christina A. Stevanger and Jeffrey P. Stavenger, 51 Hitching Post Ln., 07/07/2020, $480,000.
Campfire Properties LLC to Brian D. and Nancy J. Costa, 78 Hitching Post Ln., 07/09/2020, $490,000.
4 NH Homes LLC to William and Meigan Weiss, 48 Magazine St., 07/10/2020, $701,000.
James T. Killeen to Tracy L. Oneill, 20 Pimlico Ct, Unit 20, 07/08/2020, $264,933.
Aurora FT and Patrick Aurora to Deborah A. Walsh, Riverwalk Bedford Condo, Lot 8, 07/08/2020, $540,000.
Timothy R. and Trudie T. Elwell to Wasylak FT and Randy P. Wasylak, Tirrell Rd., 07/07/2020, $835,133.
Beneift Mclaughlin FT and Patricia Mclaughlin to Marcia Zahr and Hannah Mccarthy, Wallace Rd., 07/10/2020, $53,933.
Margaret E. Murray to Matthew Corson, 216 Wallace Rd., 07/10/2020, $310,000.
CANDIA
Richard and Sherry A. Mcgregor to Matthew E. Caban and Jacob W. Martin, 29 Island Rd., 07/06/2020, $320,000.
Scott J. Somley and Lisa A. Labrie to Nicole Schultz and William Ninteau, 134 Palmer Rd., 07/10/2020, $350,000.
Goodno FT and Earle Goodno to Susan Gill, 58 Pine Ridge Dr., 07/06/2020, $395,000.
CHESTER
Glenn A. and Brenda R. Gawrys to Nicholas C. Hamilton and Madisyn R. Parent, 55 Derry Rd., 07/10/2020, $140,000.
DEERFIELD
R and J Dahamel FT and Rene R. Duhamel to Jill Barton-Holmes and Gregory Holmes, 8 Frances Dr., 07/10/2020, $395,000.
DERRY
StPierre LT and Dennis StPierre to Peter Cyhr, 703 Collettes Grove Rd., 07/07/2020, $240,000.
Brian T. Martin to Mark D. Suytton and Alicia M. Martin, 4 Fairfax Ave., Unit 244, 07/07/2020, $60,000.
Craig M. Huckins and Kendra Snyder to Robin T. Fortin, 37 Highland Ave., Unit 15, 07/06/2020, $255,000.
Derek A. and Erin M. Lautieri to Antonio J. Dirocco, 4 Pondview Dr., Unit 4, 07/10/2020, $331,533.
Mary Smith-Gagnon to Lawrence V. Armstrong, Silvestri Cir., Lot 15, 07/10/2020, $150,000.
Mastriano Group LLC to Bart and Amanda L. Obrien, 13-1/2 Stone Fence Dr., 07/06/2020, $545,000.
DUNBARTON
Brigette S. and Nicholas Holmes to Victoria D. Ryder, 163 Grapevine Rd., 07/09/2020, $419,133.
Robert Adler and Leann Milinder to JDA RET and Jane M. Deangelis, 182 Mansion Rd., 07/08/2020, $417,000.
Brian F. and Dolores J. Nordle to David and Joann Zylak, Purgatory Pond Rd., 07/09/2020, $118,533.
Susanne Kibler-Hacker and L Mark Kibler to Cameron Lepage and Heather E. Murphy, 8 Ray Rd., 07/10/2020, $340,000.
Michael P. and Patricia A. Iannazzo to John and Robert C. Graham, 10 Stark Ln., 07/10/2020, $365,000.
Garrett A. Anctil to Tyler A. Anderle, Twist Hill Rd., 07/09/2020, $541,933.
Marie Carmen and Jay Mcdonough to Keegan B. Westbrook, Lot D6-3-6, 07/07/2020, $160,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Michael W. and Theresa A. Walton to Tiffany A. and Eric J. Lang, 197 New Boston Rd., 07/08/2020, $336,000.
Goffstown Back Rd Rlty to Heather Lovejoy, 34-b Stone Creek Dr., Unit 24, 07/09/2020, $312,533.
HOOKSETT
Carol J. and Paul A. Cournoyer to Colin R. and James E. Malone, 6 Almeda Ln., 07/06/2020, $287,000.
Marianne J Huelsmann RET and Marianne J. Huelsmann to Jennifer L. Cully, 52 Autumn Run, 07/08/2020, $365,000.
Stinson Hills LLC to Josh E. and Justine J. Beauregard, 142 Brookview Dr., 07/06/2020, $488,200.
Stinson Hills LLC to Caroline L. and Peter J. Megan, 192 Brookview Dr., 07/07/2020, $471,333.
Robert Mcpartian to Eric and Kelsey Halverson, 75 Chester Tpke., 07/10/2020, $259,933.
Joanne Tremblay to Renee M. Shaffer and Lisa M. Spiers, Corriveau Dr., 07/10/2020, $177,000.
Daniel E. and Valerie A. Silva to Haley M. and Michael W. Davenport, 1858 Hooksett Rd., 07/06/2020, $281,000.
Leria and Steven Bailey to Kristy Mcdonald, 327 Whitehall Rd., 07/10/2020, $238,000.
LITCHFIELD
Joseph and Sarah Normandin to Beth Nordstrom, 14 Oak Dr., 07/09/2020, $330,000.
LONDONDERRY
Cornell and Jessica Floyd to John B. and Susan C. Tarasuik, 233 High Range Rd., 07/06/2020, $552,000.
Paula H. Russo to Peter R. Terragni, 491 Mammoth Rd., Unit 39, 07/07/2020, $205,000.
Jay and Cindy L. Jellis to Michelle A. Toth, 5 Mill Rd., 07/10/2020, $508,000.
Aka Properties Buyers to William N. Pugh and Katherine Dzenis, 15 Moulton Dr., 07/07/2020, $425,000.
Buongiorno RE Hldg LLC to Gagne FT and Paula Gagne, Route 28, 07/10/2020, $359,000.
David M. and Carolyn M. Vernet to Jaclynne and Paolo Monaco, 3 Sterling Dr., 07/06/2020, $537,800.
David E Mccurdy RET and David E. Mccurdy to Michael N. Tsoukaris and Katherine L. Pafume, 5 Weymouth Rd., 07/06/2020, $382,000.
MANCHESTER
William R. Denoncourt to Luis A. Paiva-Penaloza and Fabiola Paiva, 105 Blackstone St., 07/10/2020, $265,000.
Louis Pichette to 209 Beech Street LLC, 172 Blaine St., 07/06/2020, $230,000.
N Volkhonskaia-Rallis to Daniel J. and Kristina G. Michaud, 1901 Bodwell Rd., Unit 14, 07/07/2020, $150,000.
3 Stevens St LLC to 209 Beech Street LLC, 140 Calef Rd., 07/06/2020, $230,000.
Fox Hollow Way LLC to Ryan Houle and Austin Larocque, 198 Calef Rd., 07/10/2020, $392,533.
Cranberry Vlg Of Manchest to Paul Tornabene and Melissa Murphy, 48 Cranberry Way, Unit 48, 07/06/2020, $305,000.
K and M Developers LLC to Derek A. and Erin Lautieri, 24 Creekside Dr., 07/10/2020, $407,733.
William R. and Carolyn L. Coll to Christopher M. Byers, 476 E High St., 07/08/2020, $305,000.
Mark C Lamkin LT and Mark C. Lamkin to Donald L. and Celeste D. Mendzela, 265 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 309, 07/07/2020, $215,000.
Campbell FT and Constance D. Campbell to Joshua R. Flood, 268 Exchange Ave., 07/07/2020, $230,000.
Constance Laperle FT and Patricia V. Russell to Kenneth M. and Norma R. Watt, 41 Greystone Way, 07/09/2020, $224,933.
Jason M. and Cindy M. Bomba to Matthew R. and Rachel H. Litzinger, 16 Hall St., 07/07/2020, $273,533.
Jodie Nazaka to Deborah J. Grams, 266 High Ridge Rd., 07/10/2020, $321,000.
Stephen M. Pladsen to Melanie Burgess and Angel Martinez, 69 Independence Ln., 07/09/2020, $397,533.
Dmitry and Meagan Pukhtiar to Brett Shiffer, 32 Jonathan Ln., 07/07/2020, $300,000.
Michael N. and Tabitha Methot to Jamil Adams-Sulemana, 90 Lilac Ct, 07/08/2020, $355,000.
Carol Sacchetti RET and Carol Sacchetti to Sandra R. Gamble, 113 Linden St., 07/10/2020, $335,000.
Robert M. Barry and Denise Bolton to Shawn M. Venti, 250 Lovering St., 07/06/2020, $315,000.
US Bank NA Tr to AFM Investments LLC, 173 Mammoth Rd., 07/08/2020, $185,500.
KT Enterprises LLC to Abigail B. Campbell and Jake Mcpherson, 114 Medford St., 07/08/2020, $255,000.
Mario J. Menard and Maryjane Gerard-Menard to Foster R. Haskell, 107 Mooresville Rd., Unit 5, 07/10/2020, $256,000.
David and Chase Downie to Chayanna M. Acevedo, 51 Murphy St., 07/08/2020, $271,000.
Mary G Nicholas RET and Joseph J. Tropiano to Timothy Bill, 400 Myrtle St., 07/10/2020, $284,000.
Kevin H Bourgeois RET and Kevin H. Bourgeois to Artisan Homes LLC, 490 Old Wellington Rd., 07/09/2020, $145,000.
Brian and Margaret Mistretta to Sirron Development LLC, 73 Orms St., 07/08/2020, $40,000.
Nicholas V. Jubrey to Madison K. Carroll, 145 Parker St., 07/07/2020, $284,933.
Roger and Dianne Hallee to Gustave Tshamala-Kalambay, 39 Plummer St., 07/08/2020, $219,000.
Otillie K. Dean to Bradley Hutchinson and Robert Shanley, 80 Public St., 07/08/2020, $250,000.
Gary K. Brooks to Robert P. Roy, 65 Robert Ct, Unit F, 07/10/2020, $130,000.
Kevin Koehler to Nicholas Giasullo and Victoria Laureano, 159 S Lincoln St., 07/07/2020, $265,000.
Larkey FT and Ann Larkey to Michael S. Schofield, 575 Smyth Rd., 07/10/2020, $310,000.
Erich E. Dethlefsen to Jeffrey Wasson, 280 Spruce St., 07/10/2020, $412,000.
Eric D. and Kelsey A. Halverson to Hong H. Cao, 37 Titus Ave., 07/10/2020, $255,000.
50 Leewood St LLC to Kristen Schwenn, 29 Tougas Ave., 07/10/2020, $290,000.
K and M Developers LLC to Tin T. Nguyen and Hoa T. Do, 2 Whitewater, 07/06/2020, $462,200.
Tinh H. Nguyen and Han N. Dang to Betty Delisle, Lot 19-2, 07/10/2020, $310,000.
MERRIMACK
Robert T. and Nancy M. Repack to Nicholas A. Sarette and Rebecca H. Batchelder, 10 Acacia St., 07/10/2020, $382,000.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Jessica A. and George E. Fitzgerald, 5 Baldwin Ct, 07/06/2020, $549,400.
D J and A B Olson RET and Nancy A. Murphy to Andrew and Taylor Leduc, 6 Cabot Rd., 07/08/2020, $392,000.
Terry G. and Michelle Anderson to Petroules FT and James Petroules, 5 Craig Dr., 07/10/2020, $439,933.
Trevor Prezlock and Timothy Goodridge to Timothy Goodridge, Daniel Webster Hwy., Lot 131, 07/07/2020, $40,000.
NSW LLC to Daniel P. Cafferty, 16 Ellie Dr., 07/10/2020, $434,000.
Elizabeth K. Flagler to Peter and Dana Hill, 6 Essex Green Ct, Unit 6, 07/07/2020, $190,000.
William D. and Rebecca A. Bellis to Loren Decareau, 195 Naticook Rd., 07/06/2020, $300,000.
Christina L. Gath and Stacey Haaker to Miles and Andrea Martin, 10 Reeds Ferry Way, 07/08/2020, $389,800.
Marc P. and Shirley M. Nadeau to Heidi J. Evans and William J. Wilmot, 20 Tanglewood Way, 07/10/2020, $355,000.
Bowers Landing Of Merrimc to Martha A Furlong RET and Martha A. Furlong, 45 Toby Cir., Unit 2, 07/06/2020, $469,200.
Bowers Landing Of Merrimc to Kathryn E Philion 1993 T and Kathryn E. Philion, 50 Toby Cir., 07/07/2020, $510,933.
Petroules FT and James Petroules to James Tomaswick and Colleen Busnach, 4 Whitewood Ln., 07/10/2020, $364,533.
Kevin J Coyle RET and Kevin J. Coyle to Tony Nasr, Lot 5c798, 07/06/2020, $440,000.
NASHUA
Paul E. and Christine A. Rousseau to Andres A. Luciano and Leorennay A. Rodriguez, 25 Burke St., 07/07/2020, $310,000.
J E and A H Callahan IRT and Joanne L. Hayden to Elizabeth K. Flagler, 300 Candlewood Park, Unit 30, 07/06/2020, $215,000.
Ennio Gamboa to Laura Barnes, Candlewood Park Condo, Unit 56, 07/10/2020, $221,000.
Michelle Muise to Jocelyn D. and Michael R. Muise, 16 Chautauqua Ave., 07/06/2020, $225,000.
Vidhyadhar Mitta to Kinnari and Sachin Dave, 41 Cherrywood Dr., 07/08/2020, $512,000.
Bergeron Gerald F Est and Jessica Holmes to Steven R. Lavallee, 21 Cheyenne Dr., 07/09/2020, $280,000.
Howell Fred A Est and Fred Howell to Giovanni A. Fabra-Prieto and Liliana C. Jimnez, 11 Clydesdale Cir., 07/06/2020, $205,000.
Thomas C. Conboy to Jessica R. Whitney and Suzanne M. Harvey, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 15, 07/10/2020, $225,000.
Margaret A Sullivan T and Brian W. Sullivan to Toni J. Horton, 5 Edmond Dr., 07/07/2020, $370,000.
Depontbriand Rita Est and John Martin to Mark E. and Andrea J. Wheatley, 4 Fitzpatrick Cir., Unit 4, 07/06/2020, $172,600.
Etschstone Properties Inc to Kay R. Gines, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 207, 07/06/2020, $359,933.
Etschstone Properties Inc to Mermer FT and Louise B. Mermer, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 211, 07/09/2020, $342,933.
Hac Soon Leibowitz to Dolloff Vallier Props, 6 Knights Bridge Dr., Unit J105, 07/07/2020, $87,000.
Minda Shaheen to Rafael D. Romero-Gomes, 8 Linden St., 07/06/2020, $324,000.
Masoud Rostami-Angas and Naghmeh M. Tehranpour to Suzette Etienne and Josaphat Appo, 6 Majestic Ave., 07/10/2020, $455,000.
Daniel P. Cafferty to Justin Harney, 12 Mountain Laurels Dr., Unit 185, 07/10/2020, $289,933.
Samuel M. Gacek to Kerri L. and Paul T. Cabral, 35 Nottingham Dr., 07/10/2020, $410,000.
Glenn and Jef Cullen to Maria C. Castrillon and Jose D. Arango-Quintero, 94 Palm St., 07/10/2020, $340,000.
Maxwell Thorp to Nicholas J. Flanders, 16 Ridge St., 07/09/2020, $315,000.
Roberto Valenti to Kevin Y. Xie, 13 St.rawberry Bank Rd., Unit 15, 07/07/2020, $155,533.
Karen J. Fennell to Michael J. Newton, 14 St.rawberry Bank Rd., Unit 17, 07/07/2020, $142,000.
William P. Walsh to Benjamin A. Lutz and Lisa M. Shelley, 26 Sullivan St., 07/10/2020, $342,000.
Ouellette RET and Kathleen M. Jean to Alan and Sarah Provance, 19 Ventura Cir., 07/10/2020, $340,000.
Shirley N Hart RET and Amanda Perillo to Michael A. Stefani, 14 Wellman Ave., 07/07/2020, $305,000.
NEW BOSTON
Lois D. and Kevin O. St John to Susan Bennett and Mark Leith, Butterfield Mill Rd., 07/06/2020, $134,933.
Sib T and Emile R. Bussiere to Aucoin RET and Richard Aucoin, Lot 89-20, 07/09/2020, $130,000.
PEMBROKE
Ian and Samantha Blakeney to Jamie E. and Jamie P. Morris, 208 Buck St., 07/10/2020, $299,000.
Triple 3 Investments LLC to David Neves, 173 Main St., 07/10/2020, $199,000.
Kathleen B. and Richard E. Unger to Blayne T. and Elizabeth S. Cornish, 224 Pembroke Hill Rd., 07/10/2020, $385,000.
Sandra A. Maroney to Gary and Kimberly Foster, Lot 1, 07/09/2020, $149,933.
RAYMOND
Right Now Rlty Solu LLC to Shannon Murphy and Tyler Morse, 48 Ham Rd., 07/07/2020, $329,000.
Ruth F. Holmes to Dale Hodgerney, Mildred Ave., 07/08/2020, $134,933.
Cori L. Fazio to Jeannette Indoccio, 1 Nathaniel Dr., 07/10/2020, $269,933.
Matthew Deane and Tara Mcnabb to John C. Slafkosky and Michele F. Slakosky, 23 Park Pl, 07/06/2020, $451,000.
WEARE
Gesine V. Bullock-Prado and Raymond G. Prado to Jacqueline Jamsheed, Lot 7, 07/07/2020, $245,000.
William J. Wiley to Triston K. and Nicole D. Gordon, Lot 21, 07/09/2020, $223,000.