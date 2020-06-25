ALLENSTOWN
BMT Construction LLC to Manoj P. Timilsina and Shanti Kshetri-Timilsina, 54 Chester Tpke., 06/11/2020, $334,200.
Rodney Musto to Betsy A. and Herbert E. Dixon, 06/11/2020, $47,533.
AUBURN
Rebecca Crump to Kevin Dion and Alaina Papajohn, Boxwood Dr., 06/08/2020, $500,000.
Maverick Hoems Inc to Gary M. and Susan L. Smith, 135 Haven Dr., 06/12/2020, $797,666.
BEDFORD
Robert Starace Homes LLC to Timothy W. and Marie S. Brannigan, 15 Maple Dr., 06/15/2020, $536,000.
Brian C. and Krista J. Shaughnessy to Stephen R. and Irene K. Hall, 17 Metea Ln., Unit 17, 06/15/2020, $509,533.
Mauricio and Erica Carreno to Thomas A. Alberico and Elizabeth A. Forte, 38 Old Farm Rd., 06/15/2020, $595,000.
Thomas Collette to Terri Aubin and Janelle Acosta, 28 Oriole Dr., 06/12/2020, $475,000.
Robert T. and Kathleen Moore to Kristopher W. and Ghislaine W. Stonaker, 50 Pembroke Way, 06/15/2020, $632,533.
Cartus Financial Corp to Monika C Nguyen RET and Monika C. Nguyen, 52 Settlers Ct, 06/12/2020, $899,933.
Wryan J. and Holly A. Feil to Andrea L. and Matthew W. Lafortune, 25 Smith Rd., 06/12/2020, $425,000.
Mark R. and Suzanne E. Butler to Laurie Farquhar, 92 Smith Rd., 06/15/2020, $380,000.
Shaun T. and Katherine Patten to Thomas and Patricia Decourcy, Weymouth Dr., 06/03/2020, $589,933.
R and M 16 3 Bell St LLC to Anthony and Tracy L. Yandow, Lot 72-1, 06/03/2020, $965,000.
Michael A. and Colleen Liccione to Cartus Financial Corp, Lot 15-14, 06/12/2020, $899,933.
Mark W. and Ann M. Lagasse to Henning Bohnhorst and Kelly L. Algier, Lot 21-18, 06/15/2020, $545,000.
CANDIA
Richard K Mattews RT and Richard K. Mattews to Langford Road Realty LLC, Aunt Mary Brook Rd., 06/15/2020, $149,933.
CHESTER
Donahue FT and Steven E. Donahue to Alexander P. Kovanko, 203 Villager Rd., Unit 203, 06/12/2020, $432,533.
Thomas L. Collier and Rikki N. Waterhouse to Patrick H. Hogan, Lot 7-41-3, 06/03/2020, $665,000.
DEERFIELD
Ashleypstg LLC to Matthew and Jessica Daly, Mountain Rd., 06/08/2020, $355,000.
Lewis W. and Richard L. Kuniegel to Sd and C Builders LLC, Route 43, 06/16/2020, $77,800.
DERRY
Dennis J. and Judy L. Saide to Kim E. Spanos, 2 Bristol Ct, Unit 212, 06/10/2020, $132,000.
Jones and Wilson Realty LLC to Lisa D. Steen, Chase Mill Condo, Unit 308, 06/16/2020, $285,000.
JMF Realty LLC to Kristin Brown, 20 Dr.ake Ln., 06/12/2020, $525,000.
Peter W. and Kristen C. Goodenough to Chery and Melanie Victoria, Hampstead Rd., 06/09/2020, $379,933.
Carolyn F. Johnson to Tyler S. Folsom, 32 Hillside Ave., 06/12/2020, $150,000.
Amy L. Deutsch to Michael G. Deutsch, 29 N Shore Rd., 06/04/2020, $360,000.
Michella Hamilton to Thomas J. Leiper and Learra Lafolla-Leiper, Old Coach Village Condo, Unit E5, 06/05/2020, $279,933.
John G. Stamatopoulos to Donald J. Romano, Overledge Dr., 06/08/2020, $489,000.
Donald J. Romano to Katie Linskey, Shelly Dr., Lot 13l, 06/08/2020, $230,000.
Sandra J. Newman to Bhavesh B. and Nitu B. Patel, 6 South Ave., 06/11/2020, $305,000.
ACS 2017 LLC to Lisa Robichaud, 12 Sundown Dr., Unit A, 06/15/2020, $265,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Jennifer L. Oconnor to Diane L. Bedell, 6 Clydesdale Ct, Unit A, 06/15/2020, $211,000.
Dawn M. Dube and James A. Rice to Michael A. Euliano and Jaqueline C. Martone, 210 Daniel Plummer Rd., 06/10/2020, $489,933.
Jeffrey R. and Kami Gagne to Matthew R. and Melissa M. Prescott, 21 Eden St., 06/16/2020, $297,000.
James and Shaunna Kirkpatrick to Daniel Forcier, 7 Glenridge Ave., 06/15/2020, $239,933.
David N. and Tracy A. Wyman to Jessica Knowlton, 6 Hermsdorf Ave., 06/16/2020, $289,933.
Jessica L. Knowlton to Kaitlyn A. Dine and Aaron P. Kane, 2 Oakwood Ln., Unit 5, 06/16/2020, $205,000.
Jennifer Cully to Kelsey and Joshua Treadwell, 16 Spring St., 06/12/2020, $335,000.
Matthew and Erin Zaffini to Jillian and Evan Purcell, 15 Stacey Ln., 06/15/2020, $369,666.
Melissa J. and Michael J. Sheehan to Jillian M. Defreitas and Dario Sanchez, 48 Worthley Hill Rd., 06/15/2020, $440,000.
Dennis A. Demers to John H. Schmertzler, Lot 21-2, 06/11/2020, $100,000.
HOOKSETT
Berry Hill Estates LLC to Poisson 1 FT and Cecile M. Poisson, Berry Hill Estates Condo, Unit 82, 06/12/2020, $439,933.
Green View Management LLC to Harka and Mamata Gurung, 80 Crawford Ln., 06/12/2020, $444,800.
Lauretta M. Gillespie and John F. Greene to Rose Marois, 124-136 Mammoth Rd., Unit 11, 06/16/2020, $106,533.
Cariman 44 LLC to Harry G. and Pamela L. Dangora, 12 Manor Dr., Unit A, 06/15/2020, $367,933.
Jocelyn D Scarpetti RET and Jocelyn Scarpetti to Devlyn K. Brisson, 7 Marcel Way, 06/15/2020, $640,000.
Joseph Murray and Kari Waitt to Billy D. and Gisele V. Emerson, Route 3a, 06/16/2020, $235,000.
Poisson 1 FT and Cecile M. Poisson to Jessica and Raymond A. Hart, Smyth Rd., 06/16/2020, $362,000.
LITCHFIELD
Shawn and Krystal L. Pimentel to Nicholas J. and Alejandra Stevens, 19 Hamel Cir., 06/15/2020, $505,000.
Provencher Phyllis E Est and Lesley Truax to Steven Downing, Lance Ave., 06/12/2020, $252,000.
Bolling FT and Michael J. Bolling to Zachary Hurley and Lindsay Bruce, 2 Mockingbird Ln., 06/03/2020, $425,000.
Russell F. and Carol A. Federico to Rudy A. Enamorado, 49 Robyn Ave., 06/15/2020, $325,000.
LONDONDERRY
Hun Millard and Sunnie S. Gallagher to Timothy M. and Brittny S. Cerato, 1 Burbank Rd., 06/08/2020, $445,000.
Cedar Crest Dev LLC to Faussto J. and Grisel Gomez, 6 Farm Meadows Ln., 06/10/2020, $639,933.
Fausto J. Gomez to Scott D. and Rachael J. Boyle, 51 Hunter Mill Way, 06/10/2020, $551,000.
Michael C. and Barbara A. Danis to Stanley J. Karipinski and Cara Karpinski, 22 Noyes Rd., 06/16/2020, $450,000.
Dorothy L. Bacon to Vincente D. Jaquez and D M. Sandoval-DeJaquez, Pleasant Dr., 06/03/2020, $305,000.
Kelly A. Wyman to Michael A. Wyman, 18 Tyler Dr., 06/16/2020, $200,000.
Cathleen A. Ahearn to Hannah R. Langton, Vista Ridge Condo, Unit 44, 06/05/2020, $206,000.
Gail E Hastings RET and Gail E. Hastings to Zachary Bergey, 10 Vista Ridge Dr., Unit 17, 06/09/2020, $197,533.
Wilfredo and Courtney Flores to Thomas W. Ohearn, Westminister Dr., 06/08/2020, $380,000.
Ellis FT and Randy H. Ellis to Kevin G. and Katherine E. Schoenthaler, 12 Wimbledon Dr., 06/16/2020, $400,000.
Cedar Crest Dev LLC to Mario H. Pulecio and Ana C. Rodriguez, Lot 58-5, 06/05/2020, $568,000.
Calvin F. Fuller to Alan R. Varley and Michele P. Verley, Lot 62, 06/16/2020, $175,000.
MANCHESTER
Grant R. Michael to Sharon Palermo, 45 Avon St., 06/16/2020, $250,000.
Zachary M. Adam to Christopher A. Farrar, 57 Barrett St., 06/15/2020, $330,000.
Craig and Deana Chandonnet to Kathy M. Alack and Matthew Gosselin, Bernard St., 06/04/2020, $265,000.
Gregory T Keohan T and Gregory T. Keohan to Shannon and Judith Stahl, 1425 Bodwell Rd., Unit 2-13, 06/03/2020, $103,000.
Mccaig Pauline Anna Est and Wanda Therrien to Christina L. and Scott P. Pilotte, 70 Brennan St., 06/15/2020, $260,000.
Lisa Vasquez to Nedim Suljevic, 525 Calef Rd., Unit 6, 06/11/2020, $94,933.
Lisa Vasquez to Nedim Suljevic, 535 Calef Rd., Unit 6, 06/11/2020, $94,933.
Lisa Vasquez to Nedim Suljevic, 545 Calef Rd., Unit 6, 06/11/2020, $94,933.
Lisa Vasquez to Nedim Suljevic, 555 Calef Rd., Unit 6, 06/11/2020, $94,933.
Lisa M. Brunette to Paul Eccardt, 129 Candia Rd., 06/16/2020, $269,000.
Peter Beauchemin and Rebecca Beauchamin to William K. and Andrea C. Vessels, 550 Cartier St., 06/15/2020, $420,000.
Mark E. Glennon to James and Jamielynn M. Dentremont, 437 Charlotte St., 06/16/2020, $307,000.
KLLRJ LLC to Jon and Donna Fraser, 3 Country Club Dr., Unit 205, 06/15/2020, $255,000.
Jaredl J. Chandler to Vadim Evstifeev, 335 Cypress St., Unit 3n, 06/12/2020, $149,933.
Tassia Milhomens to Peter Gamache, 106 Eastern Ave., Unit 104, 06/12/2020, $122,000.
Ryan Kelly to Star Holdings LLC, 108 Eastern Ave., Unit 302, 06/10/2020, $112,000.
Brian D. and Cheryl Mortimer to Matthew K. and Jennifer R. Johnston, 130 Eastwind Dr., 06/15/2020, $315,000.
Peter L. Zsofka to James C. Helie and Constance J. Pleatsikas, 34 English Village Rd., Unit 202, 06/15/2020, $121,000.
Raymond and Bernadette Latulippe to Michelle and Meghan Hamilton, Foch St., 06/08/2020, $304,533.
Charles and Frances Schmitt to David Schmitt, 1602 Front St., Unit 9, 06/03/2020, $188,533.
Mark T. Rotelli and Samantha A. Santos to Gabriela Diaconu, 76 Garfield St., 06/11/2020, $236,000.
Sheila L. Paquet to Matthew J. Dee and Jennifer Oconnor, 815 Goffstown Rd., 06/15/2020, $430,000.
Jessica M. Hart to Benjamin J. and Morgan K. Winchell, 67 Gold St., 06/16/2020, $284,000.
Amy L. Turcotte to Connor H. Sutherland, 390 Gold St., 06/16/2020, $234,533.
JT Marlin Corp to Positive Properties LLC, 114 Jewett St., 06/15/2020, $250,000.
Craig A. Bonner to Samuel D. and Danika J. Serbousek, 159 Kearsarge St., 06/15/2020, $188,000.
Family Fix RT and Matthew J. Croteau to MPH Manchester LLC, 243 Lake Ave., 06/05/2020, $690,000.
Kathleen Berthiaume to Pamela S. and Trent A. Delpra, 134 Longwood Ave., 06/12/2020, $246,000.
Joseph F. Sgro to Jason Sgro, 280 Lowell St., Unit 280, 06/15/2020, $195,000.
Daryoush D. and Arash Khajavi to Tracy Kime and Luann M. Soucy, 3 Northbrook Dr., Unit 307, 06/04/2020, $135,000.
Jenton LLC to Georges Realty LLC, 31 Overland St., 06/15/2020, $145,000.
Jonathan Leslie to Burton N. Boone, 229 Prospect St., 06/12/2020, $433,533.
Jenny L. Glennon to Timothy and Erika L. King, 11 Quail Ct, 06/12/2020, $363,000.
Laplante FT and Roger Laplante to Madeleine Mullin, 40 Rosemont Ave., 06/11/2020, $250,000.
Sandra J. Ketchie to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, Sagamore St., 06/11/2020, $192,666.
Alexandra H. Mccluskey to George R. and Mary G. Mccluskey, 470 Silver St., Unit 204, 06/08/2020, $155,000.
Amory Demeo and Kevin Mcfarland to Kevin F Dugan RET and Kevin F. Dugan, 58 Trenton St., 06/15/2020, $444,000.
Michael J. Veilleux to Molly Mcgee, 105 W Merrimack St., Unit 2, 06/16/2020, $225,000.
76 Medford Street LLC to M and S LLC, 724 Wellington Hill Rd., 06/12/2020, $369,933.
Matthew P. and Katelyn L. Boles to Mark E. Lewald and Cindy A. Lewland, 71 Whitney Ave., 06/16/2020, $256,000.
Ethel E Hunter RET and Paul A. Hunter to Paul A. Hunter, Woodgate Ct, 06/03/2020, $85,000.
Michael J. Lambert to Randel D. Cameron, Lot 172, 06/08/2020, $325,000.
Corey A. Godzyk and Hannah D. Moores to Kristine Quinn, Lot 126, 06/16/2020, $300,000.
MERRIMACK
Kathryn E. and Brian J. Lawrence to Jessica Hoyt, 11-a Arlington St., Unit C2, 06/08/2020, $125,000.
Brian W and L E Simons RET and Brian W. Simons to Aaron J. and Haley B. Morse, 4 Balsam Ln., 06/15/2020, $360,000.
Silver Realty LLC to CNC Investments LLC, 104 Brant Dr., 06/16/2020, $145,000.
David C. and Julia D. Bullerwell to Leah S. Johnson, 31 Chestnut Cir., Unit 31, 06/11/2020, $221,000.
Tinsch Frances L Est and David Tinsch to AB and LL Real Estate Inv, 402 Daniel Webster Hwy., 06/15/2020, $144,000.
Christopher N. Pymm to Zachary and Jillian Schucart, Eastridge Condo, Unit B2, 06/03/2020, $195,000.
Shelly and Michael Robinson to Patricia A. Harding, 3 Galloway Rd., Unit 32, 06/15/2020, $190,000.
Stephanie Pena to Gilbert Martinez and Sandra L. Torres, 3 Galloway Rd., Unit 26, 06/16/2020, $158,000.
Nathan Provencher to Johnd and Jillian M. Tiano, 17 Greatstone Dr., 06/16/2020, $440,000.
Megan Prieto-Giokas to Joseph S. Padykula, 153 Middlesex Rd., Unit 153, 06/10/2020, $250,000.
Steven Paquette to Jillian Saltzman, 74 Sentry Way, Unit 74, 06/15/2020, $186,533.
Christopher D. Forkey and Kimberly L. Lee to Brent and Gina Bulger, 94 Turkey Hill Rd., 06/12/2020, $385,000.
Stehen J. and Michelle Jelley to Jeremy R. and Elizabeth M. Flowers, 5 Woodbine Ln., 06/15/2020, $355,000.
Catherine M Joyal RET and Catherine M. Joyal to Jane and Michael White, Lot 4c2276, 06/05/2020, $350,000.
NASHUA
Jason and Laura Feather to Zachary and Wendy Miller, 2 Aldgate Dr., 06/16/2020, $305,000.
Michael Vigue and Jennifer Richman to Matthew D. Lafleur, 26 Bradford St., 06/16/2020, $305,000.
Sunset Develop LLC to Elizabeth L. David and Niklas G. Sigl, 5 Briarcliff Dr., 06/16/2020, $340,000.
Kim A. and Jean-Paul Fauvel to Saul R Arnstein 2019 T and Saul R. Arnstein, Broad St., Lot 399, 06/15/2020, $205,000.
Nicholas R. Hayward to Sean Mcavoy, Candlewood Park Condo, Unit 57, 06/16/2020, $213,933.
Richard P. and Ellen M. Capua to Jeremy W. Lee and Lindsey Bromaghin, 1 Cider Ln., 06/11/2020, $373,733.
Brian W. Heffron and Kelly A. Gallagher to Jose C. Luiz and Sinara Nunes, Crown St., 06/03/2020, $395,000.
Judith Shea to Maryann Proyous, E Dunstable Rd., 06/12/2020, $301,000.
Eric A. Marques to 131 East Hobart St RET and Michael J. Gauthier, 131 E Hobart St., 06/11/2020, $314,933.
Beth Coulombe to John O. and Jenna M. Webb, 8 Ferncroft Dr., 06/12/2020, $485,000.
Scott D. Geoffroy to Fallon J. Kowal, 17 Greenlay St., 06/16/2020, $325,000.
Andrwe Kuhl and Caitlin Kremler-Kuhl to Stephen and Ashlee Cataldo, 4 Greenock Ln., 06/11/2020, $360,000.
Mark R. Tollick to Marlene J. Metrick, 4 Grimsby Ln., Unit 4, 06/15/2020, $269,933.
Richard R. and Theresa Migneault to Nicholas Leclair and Olivia Lawrence, 10 Hassel Brook Rd., 06/15/2020, $315,000.
Barbara J Davies RET and Barbara J. Davies to Westberg FT and James G. Westberg, 47 Hawthorne Village Rd., Unit 47, 06/16/2020, $525,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Robert N. and Janet D. Veach, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 316, 06/15/2020, $370,933.
Frank Rosano to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, Hughey St., 06/10/2020, $190,000.
Daryl A. and Stephen R. Greenwood to 41 Indian Rock Road RT and Stephen R. Greenwood, Indian Rock Rd., 06/08/2020, $447,000.
Philip J. Romine to Brian W. and Melissa C. Dimeo, 5 Jenny Hill Ln., 06/12/2020, $600,000.
Frost RET and David A. Frost to Lisa Tada, Ledgewood Hill Condo, Unit 39, 06/08/2020, $225,000.
Nancy J. Hynes to David K. Briskman and Robin A. Westfield, 30 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 305, 06/11/2020, $182,000.
Brian W. and Melissa C. Dimeo to Nicholas and Lindsay M. Bourgeois, 20 Macdonald Dr., 06/12/2020, $421,000.
Ronald and L Leblond RET and Ronald R. Leblond to Bencharong and Stephanie Suwarato, 63 Manchester St., 06/12/2020, $450,000.
Brian Girard to Douglas Girard and Shana Quirion, Newbury St., 06/12/2020, $270,000.
Noel D. and Susan E. Dunham to Kyle S. Cordero, 3 Norwich Rd., 06/12/2020, $328,000.
Gary V. and Sharon B. Thompson to Meghan M. Addy and Gino N. Orlando, 69 Nottingham Dr., 06/15/2020, $384,000.
Marc P. Grenier to Melina Vorn, 12 Ritter St., 06/12/2020, $255,000.
Travis E. Bouley and Joshua Klein to Steven and Patricia Klein, Stark St., 06/03/2020, $387,333.
Steven Greska to Julia N Pages RT and Julia N. Pages, 9 St.rawberry Bank Rd., Unit 20, 06/16/2020, $135,000.
John and Paul Shannon FT and John J. Shannon to George A. Celardo, Todd Rd., 06/15/2020, $390,000.
Edward and L Mccue FT and Edward J. Mccue to Sean and Kevin Feeney, Waltham Dr., 06/08/2020, $355,000.
Robert F. and Laure L. Morgan to Christopher Lanno, 41 Westgate Xing, 06/15/2020, $390,000.
Mary C. and Kimberly Provensal to Christine F. Talbot, 4 Wilson St., 06/15/2020, $280,000.
RAYMOND
S Bank Raymond LLC to Hamilton and Dove LLC, 6 Epping St., 06/09/2020, $325,000.
Russell Hammond and Darrin Wason to Gerald Hipke, Green Rd., 06/05/2020, $92,533.
Eric A. and Emily Lauer to Laura M. and Michael A. Cella, 21 Lane Rd., 06/16/2020, $395,000.
Robert A. and Roberta J. Matone to Maureen E. and John Distasio, Route 27, Lot 38, 06/11/2020, $280,533.
William C. and Vida A. Tanner to Andrew P. Perry, 91 W Shore Dr., 06/11/2020, $100,000.
Rye Harbor Realty LLC to Exeter Med Real Inc, Lot 42, 06/10/2020, $710,000.
WEARE
Kimberlee Denning to Robert and Catherine Rousseau, Lot 4, 06/03/2020, $217,533.
Pike Construction LLC to Dana Hamilton and Richard Jakaitis, Lot 168, 06/08/2020, $77,933.