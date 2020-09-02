ALLENSTOWN
Edward and Lisa King to Jamie J. and Julia R. King, 11 Lincoln St., 08/21/2020, $153,000.
Ernest J. Amyot to Lily Fritz and Khai A. Vanvu, 61 River Rd., 08/19/2020, $323,133.
AUBURN
Mark G. Edgar and Lori A. Ryan to Joanna Eppich, 20 Ledgewood Dr., 08/20/2020, $557,000.
Ekaterina Mamulashvili to Aimee Walters and Nicholas Currier, 56 Maverick Dr., 08/17/2020, $571,000.
David P. Bernstein and Kate Berstein to Christopher L. Leveille, 18 Peach Tree Rd., 08/21/2020, $313,000.
BEDFORD
Rita J. Silva to Sean Dobens, 393 Boynton St., 08/19/2020, $270,000.
Stephen R. and Irene K. Hall to Nickolas D. Kingsley and Karen M. Vaccari, 67 Wendover Way, 08/21/2020, $710,000.
Robert D. Simmons and Meghan Moore to Nathan Bessette, 43 Whippoorwill Ln., 08/18/2020, $317,533.
Narendra S. Harnwal and Manisha Mauni to Dat Q. Ta and Linh T. Thi-Tran, 50 Winding Rd., 08/20/2020, $565,000.
DEERFIELD
Alice A. and Kevin J. Mullen to Geno Construction LLC, 08/20/2020, $57,133.
DERRY
Adam Pond Realty LLC to Nicholas L. Atkinson, 4 Adams Pond Rd., 08/21/2020, $365,000.
Justin D. Renik to Tracy Coddington-Polte, 86 Derryfield Rd., Unit R, 08/21/2020, $220,000.
James M. and Pam I. Elliott to Bruce and Jace B. Cataldi, English Range Rd., 08/21/2020, $220,000.
Danielle Cormier to Christopher B. Hall, 2 Friartuck Ave., Unit R, 08/18/2020, $120,000.
MDM Holdings LLC to Alex J. Bowen and Elizabeth Thomas, 84 Frost Rd., 08/20/2020, $381,000.
James F. Sullivan and Deborah A. Larkin to Gilberto A. Albreu and Ailadi Abreu, 4 Garvin Rd., 08/18/2020, $345,000.
Lifestyle Hm Of Derry NH to Lola L. Bellinger and Jeffrey W. Katz, Oakwood Condo, Unit 24, 08/21/2020, $469,200.
George S. Turner and Alicia M. Brandon-Turner to Lois Coviello-Tosi, 3 Partridge Ln., 08/17/2020, $433,000.
Cheryl Waitt to Joann Waller, 11 Water St., 08/21/2020, $372,000.
DUNBARTON
Jeremy Belanger to Gregory A. Brown and Jada M. Taylor, 3 Jewett Rd., 08/18/2020, $315,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Goffstown Back Rd Rlty to Richard L. and Melanie A. Maxwell, 37-a Stone Creek Dr., Unit 26, 08/17/2020, $339,200.
HOOKSETT
Diamond Hill NH Prop LLC to Claudette and Tyler Daigle, 12 Bell Ave., 08/17/2020, $249,600.
Wayne Gould RET and Wayne Gould to Janaisa E. Foye and Branden S. Gould, 108 Chester Tpke., 08/21/2020, $225,000.
Meghan and Richard Hartley to Katherine M. Laroche, 60 Crawford Ln., 08/18/2020, $547,000.
Edward and Marie Groulx to Justin P. Mayhew, 8 Cross Rd., 08/21/2020, $315,000.
Shawna L. Damour and Benjamin Dick to Kristy L. Wheel, 8 Gardensong Dr., 08/19/2020, $455,000.
Claire and Ralph W. Fiore to Gregory G. Martakos, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 69, 08/18/2020, $318,000.
Berry Hill Estates LLC to Edna M. and Kevin J. Kuliga, 3 Lilac Ln., Unit 97, 08/20/2020, $379,933.
Nancy C Burgess RET and Nancy S. Burgess to Shawna L. Damour, 6 Manor Dr., Unit A, 08/19/2020, $367,000.
Cassandra and Corey C. Mitchell to Richard W. and Susanne M. Daughen, 9 Northview Ter, 08/17/2020, $490,000.
Kenneth M. and Norma R. Watt to Alexandra and James Lekkas, 11 Vindale Rd., 08/21/2020, $90,000.
Judith A Doyon LT and Judith A. Doyon to Pamela A Lavoie RET and Pamela A. Lavoie, 138 W River Rd., 08/17/2020, $10,000.
LITCHFIELD
Doris C. Bain to Molly Lockwood and Robert Millett, 10 Brenton St., 08/18/2020, $345,000.
David R. and Denise R. Samuel to Katherine Doyle and Timothy Morris, 5 Rocky Hill Rd., 08/17/2020, $528,000.
LONDONDERRY
Lorden Commons LLC to Robert C. and Mary L. Medeiros, 40 Calla Rd., 08/18/2020, $541,933.
Zohl WPS LLC to Holton LLC, Chipman Rd., 08/20/2020, $415,000.
Jeffrey Campos to Yesenia Ramos and Jose L. Vega, 79-f Constitution Dr., Unit 79, 08/21/2020, $110,000.
Andrea L. Dudley to Ryan D. Way, 56 Harvey Rd., Unit 58c, 08/18/2020, $145,000.
Erin E. and Christopher J. Chevrefils to Tiffany M. Mosho, 4 Homestead Ln., 08/19/2020, $300,000.
Zohl WPS LLC to Holton LLC, Mammoth Rd., 08/20/2020, $4,035,000.
Zohl Hldg LLC to Holton LLC, Mammoth Rd., 08/20/2020, $100,000.
Charles W. Johnson to Doris A. Mcintyre, 34 Pendleton Ln., Unit 34, 08/18/2020, $190,000.
Zohl WPS LLC to Holton LLC, Rockingham Rd., 08/20/2020, $300,000.
Zohl Hldg LLC to Holton LLC, Rockingham Rd., 08/20/2020, $335,000.
Winding Pond LLC to Cody D. Banks and Estefany Galdamez, 64 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 64, 08/21/2020, $265,000.
Lawrence J. Thbodeau and Amy Thibodeau to John M. and Debbi L. Kassin, 33 Woodbine Dr., 08/18/2020, $540,000.
MANCHESTER
Pierre J. Peloquin to Jessica Hughes, 51 Balch Ave., 08/18/2020, $351,533.
Fire Investments LLC to Justin W. and Jaclyn L. Campo, 583 Beacon St., 08/18/2020, $326,000.
Richard J. and Marilyn Brown to Benjamin B. Morrow, 47 Blucher St., 08/21/2020, $399,933.
Jennifer L. Smith to Jenton LLC, 336 Boynton St., 08/21/2020, $175,000.
Mary Ann Kaguathi to Jasmcial D. Jackson, 39 Cumberland St., 08/17/2020, $315,000.
Gerard D. and Madelaine E. Perron to Jeevan and Paspa Adhikari, 40 Eastern Ave., Unit 106, 08/21/2020, $148,000.
Jason R. and Joanne R. Chauvette to Kent Tran and Nga Nguyen, 28 Greenleaf St., 08/21/2020, $358,800.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Matthew J. Krueger and Sarah P. Levi, 163 Knollwood Way, Unit 163, 08/19/2020, $312,533.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Kimberley Dionne RET and Kimberley Dionne, 217 Knollwood Way, Unit 217, 08/18/2020, $324,933.
KVN LLC to Troy K. Preble, 53 Lavender Ln., 08/21/2020, $452,533.
David B. and Sharon N. Eaton to Mark Danis, Mayflower Dr., 08/18/2020, $415,000.
Brianna Steeves and Nicholas Hurd to Darin P. Smith and Alexandra Vecchio, 336 Rockland Ave., 08/21/2020, $262,533.
Jessica Hughes to David P. and Christy N. Masciarelli, 700 S Porter St., Unit 14, 08/18/2020, $183,533.
Steve Patient to Maxwell J. and Jennifer J. Titelbaum, 240 Sibley Ter, 08/17/2020, $317,000.
Treesha C. and Michael R. Maniotis to James and Kim Fafard, 23 Stearns St., 08/21/2020, $282,000.
Wei W. and Winnie Zeng to Komot and Ayak Gabriel, 97 Sullivan St., 08/18/2020, $310,733.
Bernard G. Hailson to James Griffin, Victoria St., Lot 10, 08/18/2020, $128,000.
Kevin J. Omaley to Kathleen A. Porter, 67 W Merrimack St., Unit 1, 08/17/2020, $219,933.
Christa N. Dacus to Melkam A. Weldekidan, 126 W Merrimack St., Unit 2, 08/17/2020, $175,000.
Ruby Holdings LLC to Suzanna L. Reed, 186 Woodview Way, Unit 186, 08/21/2020, $284,933.
Virginia A. Greer and Matthew Merkel to Senc LLC, Lot 13, 08/21/2020, $280,000.
MERRIMACK
Michael J. and Jillian Mclinn to Alexis K. Steere and Matthew G. Ferrazzani, 58 Bean Rd., 08/21/2020, $305,000.
Kyle R. and Brianna M. Precourt to La Investment Group LLC, 14 Burberry Ct, Unit 14, 08/17/2020, $255,000.
Kathleen A. Cavanaugh to Ashley and Sean Hagan, 31 Cabot Rd., 08/20/2020, $390,000.
Ring Matthew J Jr Est and Margaret E. Mescall to Celso R. and Josiane Z. Borgo, 48 Davis Rd., 08/17/2020, $330,000.
Duy M. and Kari L. Nguyen to Jennifer H. Goffin, 28 Derry St., 08/18/2020, $319,800.
Casey Lavoie to Chelsea A. Graves and Holly A. Letourneau, 9 Donovan Ct, Unit 9, 08/17/2020, $228,000.
Craig P. and Lara G. Blanchette to Patrick M. Kinney and Lauren R. Schneiderman, 15 Esquire Ln., Unit 15, 08/17/2020, $330,000.
Tracy K. Encarnacao to Tarah E. Rankins, 3 Heritage Dr., 08/18/2020, $425,000.
Ashley Hagan to Fylisity Baker-Scott, 65 Shelburne Rd., Unit 65, 08/21/2020, $200,000.
William and Emma K. Delanoy to La Investment Group LLC, Woodbury 2 Condo, Unit P10, 08/17/2020, $225,000.
NASHUA
Anna M. Cioffi to Gaurav G. and Hardika Shah, 21 April Dr., 08/20/2020, $325,533.
Douglas W. Nelson to Steven J. Bertrand and Melanie Ortez, 4 Arlington Ave., 08/18/2020, $289,933.
Mark Taylor to Jose N. DeSa, 5 Blackstone Dr., Unit 10, 08/18/2020, $155,000.
Rubiana S. Pereira to Chang Shu and Ping Shen, 210 Brook Village Rd., Unit 27, 08/21/2020, $150,000.
Cote Alice E Est and Barbara Bouley to NNE Realty LLC, Charles St., 08/18/2020, $262,500.
Corey D. and Kelley A. Genest to Eric Nikosey, 9 Cider Ln., 08/21/2020, $390,000.
Macdougall RET and Irene E. Macdougall to Richard G. Kelly and Sarah E. Churchill, 147 Concord St., 08/20/2020, $335,533.
Klarman James D Est and Nancy L. Klarman to Jeffrey M. Roberts and Jessica Follett, 7 Corona Ave., 08/20/2020, $264,000.
Heather Hodges to Diane Frazzette, 12 Cortez Dr., Unit 12, 08/21/2020, $213,200.
75 Deerwood Drive LLC to Austin P. Soucy, 71 Deerwood Dr., Unit 13c, 08/20/2020, $299,933.
Heather and William Gass to Jay and Jillian Anderson, 8 Frost Dr., 08/17/2020, $357,000.
Jason R. Pope to GGF Realty LLC, 18 Harbor Ave., Unit 408, 08/20/2020, $130,000.
Marijane H. Kennedy to Richard E. Greene, 27 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 27, 08/18/2020, $280,000.
3-5 Marker Street LLC to Esther W Rentals LLC, Markar St., 08/20/2020, $435,000.
John P. Briggs to Justin Daniell, 68 Marshall St., 08/21/2020, $282,000.
20 Merrit Parkway LLC to Greenview Properties LLC, 20 Merrit Pkwy, Unit 3, 08/17/2020, $1,910,000.
Onur G. Apul and Lindsey Pollard to Kayleigh R. Coburn, 5 Paul Ave., 08/20/2020, $350,533.
David Olszewski to Million Dollar View LLC, 3 Riesling Pl, Unit 3, 08/20/2020, $222,000.
Dennis J. Oflaherty to Julia N Pages RT and Julia N. Pages, 11 Saint James Pl, Unit 1123, 08/21/2020, $145,000.
Albena M. Champagne to Scott Champagne, 21 Sioux Ave., 08/17/2020, $240,000.
Stanly J. Mullen to Joseph Leary, 11 Spencer Dr., 08/21/2020, $440,000.
David S. Brown to Michael R. Paradis and Melania Marcu, 39 Swart Ter, 08/17/2020, $635,000.
Wallace Paul J Est and Edmund F. Wallace to Mark Webber, 28 Walkeridge Dr., Unit 28, 08/21/2020, $250,000.
Arthur O. and Eileen A. Gormley to Kevin M. Tavares and Alissandra Saxton, 15 Westbrook Dr., 08/21/2020, $484,000.
Marshall B. Gibson and Carly Salvagno to Halley Lizotte and Ryan Furrier, 25 Wood St., 08/17/2020, $405,000.
Derek Gilmore and Jeffrey D. Pruitt to Cameron B. Gould and Kelsey E. Rhodes, 28 Wood St., 08/21/2020, $565,000.
Christine L. Emond to Gimak Properties LLC, Lot 134, 08/21/2020, $242,533.
NEW BOSTON
Robert S. and Terese A. Olson to Craig P. and Lara G. Blanchette, 42 Bedford Rd., 08/18/2020, $420,000.
Charles W. Seugling to Alexandra F. and Jeremy F. Dzwonkus, 109 Indian Falls Rd., 08/18/2020, $622,000.
Nicholas C. Young to Eduardo G. Belmontes and Luisa Garcia, 128 Sharon Rd., 08/17/2020, $485,000.
PEMBROKE
Angelina Calimeri RET and Angelina Calimeri to George D. and Shirrill Cofrin, 229-a Belnap Dr., Unit 17, 08/21/2020, $254,000.
Irene J Bosse T and Irene J. Bosse to Desiree D. Carron and Clayton J. Ellis, 66 Glass St., 08/17/2020, $264,933.
Doris and Gary Karagianis to Jared Thistle, 100 Main St., Unit M2, 08/18/2020, $112,000.
RAYMOND
Paul Brown to Michael Duford and Lisa Dufour, 39 Freetown Rd., Unit 10, 08/18/2020, $95,000.
Ralph R. and Hope M. Johnson to Ariane R. and Daniel R. Johnson, 43 Nottingham Rd., 08/21/2020, $400,000.
Domus Developers Inc to Dimitri Kvinikadze and Brianna Rislove, 2 Overlook Dr., 08/21/2020, $396,000.
Ariene R. and Daniel R. Johnson to Michael Eliott and Haley Elliott, 18 Ventura Dr., 08/21/2020, $377,000.
Linda A. Janelle to Raymond E. and Rita Starkey, Volpe Dr., 08/21/2020, $315,000.
WEARE
Paul and Carley M. StOnge to Kenneth V. Cipriani, 115 Concord Stage Rd., 08/18/2020, $325,000.
Lull Road Investments LLC to Noah R. Lacasse, Lull Rd., 08/21/2020, $55,000.
Frank and Erin K. Morris to Bryan J. and Linda M. Caplan, 116 Martin Rd., 08/18/2020, $611,000.
Donald L. and Maydene Koppel to Michael K. and Janice L. Lescrinier, 1097 River Rd., 08/18/2020, $340,000.
Michael Melcher to AMS Properties LLC, Lot 412-12, 08/18/2020, $74,000.
Michael Melcher to AMS Properties LLC, Lot 412-12, 08/18/2020, $74,000.
Cora J. and John J. Ciampi to James J. and Katya L. Brennan, 08/20/2020, $55,000.