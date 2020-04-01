ALLENSTOWN
David H. and Jeannine C. Eaton to Cerrie M. Lopez-Flores, 212 River Rd., 03/20/2020, $240,000.
AUBURN
Liberty Woods LLC to Daniel C. and Cynthia P. Gagne, 66 Freedom Ln., 03/24/2020, $165,000.
BEDFORD
Athar Naeem and Rabiya Kaukab to Brian V. Desfosses, 96 Forest Dr., 03/18/2020, $420,000.
Mary E Bligh RET and Mary E. Bligh to Lindsay A. Dubisz and Todd Gilman-Haynes, 10 Reverend Houston Dr., 03/24/2020, $490,000.
Todd E. and Lisa A. Stirtzinger to Barbara A Gleason LT and Barbara A. Gleason, 41 Saint Andrews Dr., Unit 41, 03/19/2020, $591,000.
Timothy C Cronin 3rd RET and Mary Cronin to Quillback Land LLC, 31 Shaw Dr., 03/19/2020, $400,000.
Alan D. and Theresa Stevens to New Hope Christian Flwshp, Lot 31-16, 03/18/2020, $495,000.
DEERFIELD
68 Oakdale Avenue RT and Sandra D. Cross to Sean and Danielle Dooley, 30 Church St., 03/24/2020, $351,000.
Gary S. Lenehan to Nicole M. Bingham, 37 Ridge Rd., 03/20/2020, $329,933.
DERRY
Kevin J Maclean Sr RET and Kevin J. Maclean to Joshua T. and Jacqulyn F. Macleod, 59 Adams Pond Rd., 03/23/2020, $380,000.
June Minton and Christopher L. Montes to Patrick Polasek, 230 Chases Grove Rd., 03/23/2020, $60,000.
Kristina R. Lynch to Dirk A. and Jena L. Cyr, 50 Conleys Grove Rd., 03/20/2020, $359,933.
Sheila M. Cairns to William E. and Barbara J. Redfern, 65 Fordway Ext, Unit 3210, 03/20/2020, $194,933.
Tyler Pearson to Miranda P. Ronan and Justin A. Winward, 25 Tiger Tail Cir., Unit L, 03/24/2020, $248,000.
Gail E. Kelley to Right Now Realty Solutns, 34 Wright Rd., Unit 34, 03/19/2020, $185,000.
Estabrook RET and Boyd Estabrook to Tracy A. and Justin D. Hussey, Lot 3, 03/20/2020, $290,000.
GOFFSTOWN
20 Amoskeag Drive LLC to Henry R. Giasson, 20 Amoskeag Dr., 03/20/2020, $395,933.
Violet C. Biron to Ngong D. Ngong and Nyibol A. Deng, 36 Foch St., 03/20/2020, $215,000.
Stoyle FT and Richard T. Stoyle to Richard O. Jarrell and Lauren M. Doukas, 23 Ginger Dr., 03/18/2020, $449,933.
Paul D. and Barbara A. Root to Adam W. and Jennifer C. Sears, 45 Jason Dr., 03/24/2020, $391,000.
Timothy C. Labonville to Samantha Kalanta and Nathan Newcombe, 1 Oakwood Ln., Unit 5, 03/18/2020, $190,000.
HOOKSETT
Stinson Hills LLC to Kelly A. and Peter V. Olsen, 146 Brookview Dr., 03/20/2020, $468,133.
Stinson Hills LLC to Janine B. and Ryan R. Duquette, 167 Brookview Dr., 03/20/2020, $503,200.
LSEEF 4 Dual LLC to 14 Central Park LLC, 14 Central Park Dr., 03/23/2020, $12,230,000.
Margaret Bourque to Danielle A. and Thomas J. Smith, 19 Cindy Dr., 03/24/2020, $360,000.
Giglio LT and Lori Giglio to Kelly A. and Matthew F. Gouveia, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 317, 03/20/2020, $222,000.
Clement and Daniel Pasquarella to Tyler Souther and Holly Winchell, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 361, 03/20/2020, $235,000.
Berry Hill Estates LLC to David H. and Jeannine C. Eaton, 2 Lilac Ln., Unit 2, 03/20/2020, $364,933.
Lawrence E Farrell RET and Lawrence E. Farrell to Joshua S. and Trisha A. Bouthot, Lot 8, 03/18/2020, $440,000.
LONDONDERRY
Joanne and Arthur R. Bruce to Keith G. Fraser, 96 Bayberry Ln., Unit 96, 03/24/2020, $170,000.
Donald and Dorothy Turcotte to Shawn P. Crosby and Christine M. Connelly, 264 High Range Rd., 03/20/2020, $332,133.
Cecilia D. Johnston to Marilyn J. and David L. Malmquist, 17 King George Dr., 03/19/2020, $380,000.
Patricia Maccabe to Rebecca Murphy, 31 Raintree Dr., 03/20/2020, $281,000.
Tremonte FT and Peggy J. Tremonte to Daniel and Erin Wood, 11 Woodland Dr., 03/24/2020, $450,000.
MANCHESTER
Susan Rondeau to James P. Shea, 35 Andrew St., Unit 13, 03/19/2020, $165,000.
BCB Real Estate Holdings to Nicholas A. Hebert, 35 Andrew St., Unit 5, 03/23/2020, $72,533.
Adam J Lankford 2015 RET and Jessica W. Garza to Jillian M. Clukey, 1118 Bodwell Rd., 03/23/2020, $325,200.
Jason P. Modeski to Giscard Petion, 36 Briarcliff Way, Unit 36, 03/20/2020, $333,533.
Carl J. and Kimberlee J. Hebert to Richard D. and Virginia E. Everett, 355 Bridge St., Unit 355, 03/23/2020, $244,333.
Dale A. Froehlich to Jose Sanabia, 477 Brown Ave., 03/24/2020, $280,000.
Henry R. Glasson to Dylan J. Desroches, 1455 Candia Rd., 03/23/2020, $265,000.
Jean Caron to 408 Cedar Street LLC, 408 Cedar St., 03/19/2020, $126,000.
Michael L Disabato RET and Michael L. Disabato to Man B. and Laxmi Tamang, 61 Christy Ln., 03/20/2020, $350,000.
K and M Developers LLC to Aldijana Makas and Milan Petrovie, 79 Creekside Dr., 03/23/2020, $408,800.
Jessica A. Stevenson to Gregory A. Ziakas, 70 Cumberland St., 03/19/2020, $290,000.
Avarden Investments LLC to Johnna A. and Jeffrey M. Brown, 528 Dix St., Unit 528, 03/23/2020, $173,000.
K and M Developers LLC to Tina L. Brown, 109 Double Brook Rd., 03/20/2020, $457,400.
Gwen M Timbas RET and Gwen M. Timbas to Helen C. Laprise, 245 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 312, 03/20/2020, $202,533.
Safari Construction Mgmt to Kimberley Dionne, 181 Knollwood Way, Unit 181, 03/18/2020, $309,000.
Richard and Chitra Niezrecki to Phillip and Kathy Mejia, 382 Lake Ave., 03/23/2020, $269,933.
Edsall FT and David W. Edsall to Michael E. Jones, 55 Log St., Unit 3g, 03/20/2020, $73,600.
Justin M. and Britni Soryal to Danielle Gerrior, 490 N Bay St., 03/23/2020, $299,933.
Filipe and Camila Miranda to Pamela S Low RET and Pamela S. Low, 24 Paquette Ave., 03/19/2020, $335,000.
Irene G. Bosivert and Maurice G. Boisvert to Edsall FT and David Edsall, 300 River Rd., Unit 606, 03/18/2020, $250,000.
Judith Burakowski to Michael L. and Patricia A. Disabato, 18 Roundabout Way, Unit 4, 03/20/2020, $280,000.
Nicole Bingham to Cheryl M. and Jeffrey Pirog, 111 Roycraft Rd., 03/20/2020, $262,000.
Manchester City Of to Matthew Spellissy, 1029 S Mammoth Rd., Unit 31, 03/24/2020, $36,800.
MERRIMACK
Alexander E. Schwetz to Natasha A. Jacobson and Zachary J. Charland, 33 Amherst Rd., 03/20/2020, $335,000.
Brian A. and Jessica Maeder to Kareem D. and Renee L. Thompson, 69 Amherst Rd., 03/24/2020, $350,000.
Fontaine FT and Robert K. Fontaine to Gerda R. and Oliver D. Shank, 11 Brek Dr., 03/24/2020, $442,000.
Braham Realty 557 Daniel to First Ad Realty LLC, 557 Daniel Webster Hwy., 03/19/2020, $1,050,000.
FPL LLC to Fraser Square Realty LLC, Lot 5d, 03/18/2020, $10,000.
FPL LLC to Daniel G. Hock, Lot 77, 03/20/2020, $20,000.
FPL LLC to 425 DW Highway LLC, Lot 77, 03/23/2020, $10,000.
NASHUA
Connolly Holdings LLC to Marisol Osorio, 3 Boxwood Ct, 03/20/2020, $365,000.
Jenna Andreozzi to Renu Bhardwaj and Thomas H. Berube, 36 Cadogan Way, Unit 36, 03/23/2020, $256,533.
Kristina M. Pringle to Christie A. Spylios, 30 Cannongate 3, Unit 30, 03/20/2020, $205,000.
Martha E. Meacham and Judith A. Hagelstein to Shaymaa AlShammari, 115 Cannongate 3, Unit 115, 03/20/2020, $215,000.
Cheryl A. Milroy to Gimak Properties LLC, 4 Dumaine Ave., 03/24/2020, $250,000.
A Trinitario-Parres to Connelly FT and Joseph Connelly, E Dunstable Rd., Lot 135, 03/23/2020, $309,000.
B and A Construction LLC to Eric M Scheuer RET and Eric M. Scheuer, Groton Rd., 03/24/2020, $175,000.
Thomas W. and Maryann C. Allanach to B N Decker Spitz RET and Barbara N. Decker-Spitz, 27 Hawthorne Village Rd., Unit 27, 03/18/2020, $482,533.
Marilyn J. Murphy to Jitendrakumar and Nayanaben Patel, 4 Heritage Village Dr., Unit 102, 03/20/2020, $132,600.
Donald B Parmenter RET and Donald B. Parmenter to Clint and Mary S. Licqurish, 7 Iris Ct, Unit 7, 03/23/2020, $260,000.
Shane R. Crowley to Christine and Gtar Long, 23 King St., 03/20/2020, $259,933.
George and Teresa Mccullough to Shawn Houde, 2 Kittery Dr., 03/20/2020, $355,000.
Linus Nonn and Meilin Chen to Michael M. and Sophia S. Dediu, 11 Kona Dr., Unit 11, 03/23/2020, $445,000.
Ferris Partners Ltd to Whiting Building LLC, 138-144 Main St., 03/19/2020, $2,900,000.
Charles W Holcomb RET and Jeffrey Holcomb to Tyler M. and Jessica L. Kirane, 59 Nagle St., 03/23/2020, $278,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Donna R Obryant RET and Donna R. Obryant, 21 Pasture Ln., Unit 21, 03/24/2020, $367,933.
Jacqueline M Riley RET and Jacqueline M. Riley to Ricardo F. Trindade, 7 Pepperell Cir., 03/20/2020, $460,000.
Foley James D Est and Katelyn Foley to Luz E. Millan and Maria Saenz-Ramirez, 17 Prescott St., 03/18/2020, $260,000.
Tumpney Hurd Clegg LLC to Ryan A. Roof, 27 Saint Lazare St., 03/23/2020, $380,000.
Matthew T. and Jennifer E. Sirois to Michael A. and Catherine B. Ellison, 47 Sherri Ann Ave., 03/23/2020, $381,533.
Jeff E. and Rebecca R. Inselman to Leo F. and Sherry A. Martin, 6 Temple Pl, 03/19/2020, $160,000.
Paul R. Collins and Kerri A. Deming to Christian M. Murray, 37 W Glenwood St., 03/23/2020, $290,000.
Etschstone Properties Inc to Charles M. and June G. Marshall, Walden Woods Condo, Unit 201, 03/20/2020, $362,933.
NEW BOSTON
James M. and Patricia A. Hansen to James M. and Susanne M. Kahrs, 31 Briar Hill Rd., 03/20/2020, $442,000.
Gene D and Jean Whitcomb FT and Gene D. Whitcomb to Rickenback Renovations, 22 Howard Ln., 03/24/2020, $206,400.
Pablo and Sharon A. Cubas to Adam Donovan and Brittany Loveless, 24 Lorden Rd., 03/18/2020, $519,000.
PEMBROKE
Jennifer E. and Jonathan S. Hoxie to Bruce A. Fanjoy, 9 Sherwood Mdws, 03/20/2020, $220,000.
RAYMOND
Ehsan Ullah to Derek Lambert, 39 Freetown Rd., Unit 4, 03/18/2020, $168,000.
River Valley Development to Michael G. Robinson and Regina Nappi, Kendall Ln., 03/18/2020, $450,000.
Kathleen G. and Leonard A. Fitton to Kacie Post and Nicholas Burgoyne, 5 Old Post Rd., 03/19/2020, $260,000.
Debra S. Murphy to Pmdf Builders LLC, Smith Pond Rd., 03/24/2020, $75,000.
WEARE
Cheryl-Lee Clough-Garvin to Matthew D. Blouin and Jennifer Rizzitano, 236 Buckley Rd., 03/24/2020, $310,000.
Cortland Avenue Realty to Jeffrey D. and Katie M. Sprankle, 30 Cortland Ave., 03/24/2020, $457,933.
Lauren M. Clattenberg and David J. Clattenburg to Keith Dukelow and Denise Dukolow, 177 Deering Center Rd., 03/23/2020, $330,533.
Paul and Clare Mccurley to Homes For A Lifetime LLC, 69 East Rd., 03/18/2020, $45,000.
David E. Welch to John W. Baranski and Kati M. Warnock, Nh Route 114, 03/23/2020, $230,000.