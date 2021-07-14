ALLENSTOWN
Denise C. Baker and Brian Cauler to Brian D. Clark and Stephanie Wilson-Clark, 3 Park St., 06/28/2021, $352,533.
Christopher and Danielle Lavalley to Kory and Megan Nerdahl, 164 River Rd., 07/01/2021, $275,000.
Daniel J. and Kristina G. Michaud to Agoritsa Paidokouki and Athanasios E. Pashos, 72 Turnpike St., 06/29/2021, $437,533.
AUBURN
Nagel FT and Richard J. Nagel to Samantha L. Garon and William J. Tasso, 398 Bunker Hill Rd., 06/28/2021, $450,000.
Matthew and Laurie Perkins to Andrew A. and Tionna L. Bahill, 164 Forest Dr., 06/28/2021, $590,000.
Shana and Corinne Potvin to Julie and Alan J. Poirier, 177 Hooksett Rd., 07/01/2021, $467,533.
Jemco Properties LLC to Lawrence M. and Jill S. Tentarelli, 89 Lovers Ln., 07/02/2021, $713,933.
Michael J. and Barbara K. Conneally to Christopher Green, 3 Mcevoy Dr., 07/02/2021, $470,000.
BEDFORD
Bedford Lending Corp to Honest Service LLC, 23 Bedford Pl, Unit 23, 06/30/2021, $130,000.
Charles and Sherry Maceachem to Jovan and Thalia Rivera, 36 Colonel Daniels Dr., 06/28/2021, $725,000.
JS Landis Realty LLC to Move In Ready LLC, Eastman Ave., Lot 22, 07/01/2021, $304,733.
JS Landis Realty LLC to Move In Ready LLC, Eastman Ave., Lot 19, 07/01/2021, $304,733.
JS Landis Realty LLC to Move In Ready LLC, Eastman Ave., Lot 20, 07/01/2021, $304,733.
JS Landis Realty LLC to Move In Ready LLC, Eastman Ave., Lot 23, 07/01/2021, $304,733.
JS Landis Realty LLC to Move In Ready LLC, Eastman Ave., Lot 10, 07/01/2021, $304,733.
JS Landis Realty LLC to Move In Ready LLC, Eastman Ave., Lot 21, 07/01/2021, $304,733.
JS Landis Realty LLC to Move In Ready LLC, Eastman Ave., Lot 12, 07/01/2021, $304,733.
Ryan M. and Barbara A. Apac to Gunja Parekh and Vinit Desai, 13 Elk Dr., 06/30/2021, $437,000.
Christopher Tomkins to Joshua P. and Sarah A. Senechal, 14 Essex Rd., 06/30/2021, $480,000.
David and Lindsay Caban to Michael E. Davidow and Catherine J. Daviddow, 35 Gault Rd., 07/02/2021, $515,000.
Camille Mclaughlin to Taharqa and Danielle Toussaint, 49 Grey Rock Rd., 07/02/2021, $520,000.
West Bedford Cnty Farm to Snezana H. Novcic and Vladimir Noveie, Indian Rock Rd., 07/01/2021, $307,933.
K M Redmond Catania RET and Robert A. Catania to Besiana L. Liti and Alexander J. Kaiser, 98 King Rd., 07/01/2021, $1,400,000.
Sherman 2019 FT and Richard D. Sherman to Matthew and Danielle Morris, 7 Kittanset Rd., Unit 7, 07/01/2021, $781,000.
Nicholas S. Key to Lisa A. Kuzmich, 98 Nashua Rd., 07/01/2021, $400,000.
John T. and Joanne B. Morganstern to Shaohua Li and Sungwook Myung, 11 Neighborhood Ct, 06/28/2021, $611,000.
Kathleen Sher to Courtney Bedell and Christopher Gimble, 5 Olde English Rd., 07/02/2021, $561,000.
Jane Seitz RET and Jane Seitz to John W. and Carrie L. Ripple, 23 Pembroke Way, 06/28/2021, $869,000.
Sma Realty Corp to Lakshmi Estate Hldg LLC, 360 Route 101, Unit 5, 06/30/2021, $246,533.
Robert N. Mitchell to Robert H. Kennett, 13 Ruth St., 07/01/2021, $497,000.
Derwood J. Haskell to Grace and Angel Feliciano, 20 Stephanie Dr., 06/30/2021, $565,000.
M Louise Cote RET and Theresa L. Brassard to Francine Boyer, 07/02/2021, $450,000.
CANDIA
Mari F. Woods to Jason D. Park, 99 Patten Hill Rd., 06/28/2021, $550,000.
T and M Development LLC to Wohlford FT and Gerald D. Wohlford, 51 Pineview Dr., 06/28/2021, $417,400.
T and M Development LLC to David R. and Diane G. Goulet, 82 Pineview Dr., 07/02/2021, $419,933.
John R. Mayland to Its About Time LLC, 80 Raymond Rd., 07/01/2021, $955,000.
CHESTER
Eric C. and Susan M. Nyberg to Matthew G. Bouley and Amanda Kendall-Bouley, 40 Holman Way, 06/30/2021, $458,533.
Heather L. and Kevin W. Harrington to David A. and Marisa S. Paquette, 51 Jenkins Farm Rd., 06/28/2021, $575,000.
Paul L. and Karen A. Dumais to Gerald W. and Gloria J. Callahan, 39 Knowles Mill Rd., 06/30/2021, $544,000.
Charles A. Saggese and Richard J. Stoner to Peter Mcginn and Lenore Degeorge-Mcginn, 6 Shaker Heights Rd., Unit 6, 06/29/2021, $420,000.
Thiesco I. Clara and Carla C. Inacio to Andrew R. and Gina M. Plourde, 44 Stonebridge Dr., 06/30/2021, $840,000.
DEERFIELD
Anthony Fusco and Susan Fischer to Mason W. Dupre and Pamela L. Murphy, 12 Church St., 06/28/2021, $325,600.
Todd L. Schille to Lisa and Robert Blais, 7 Lake View Ln., 07/01/2021, $1,100,000.
Annmargeo LLC to Pamela A. and Armond D. Joplin, Lot 13, 06/28/2021, $140,000.
Susan M. and Joseph C. Reed to GDK Real Properties LLC, Lot 55, 07/02/2021, $800,000.
DERRY
Thomas E. and Judith A. Shea to Bethen O. and Michael R. Canelas, 43 Bedard Ave., 06/29/2021, $390,000.
Robert A. and Robyn L. Moyes to Jesse L. StClair and Robert A. Smith, 60 Bedard Ave., 06/30/2021, $400,000.
Kevin P. and Lynn A. Kish to Allison M. Wilkins and Daniel J. Kish, 9 Brookview Dr., 06/30/2021, $335,000.
Richard D. and Ercika L. Nelson to Johnny and Fang Chen, 10 Cardinal Cir., 06/30/2021, $639,000.
Robert F. Tonello to Luke Wetherbee, 12 Chancellor Dr., 07/01/2021, $610,000.
Benjamin Chase Mill Condo to Richard K. and Sandra C. Emmerson, 7 Chester Rd., 06/29/2021, $329,933.
Nabil and Tariza Abdelmalek to Thomas F. and Elisabeth M. Cummings, 1 Coburn Rd., 07/02/2021, $428,000.
Hope J. Minnon to Joseph K. Mclaughlin, 9 Dattillo Rd., 07/02/2021, $627,000.
Maria Pixos to Linda Fredette, 72 Derryfield Rd., Unit R, 06/30/2021, $205,000.
Gary E. and Karen J. King to Joseph E. Tremper and Megan E. Martineau, 92 Dr.ew Rd., 07/02/2021, $545,000.
Debra D. Kezer to James B. Tobin and Kimberly Murphy, 23 Emerald Dr., 06/28/2021, $405,000.
Connor P. Milliken to Aaron DeBeers, 5 Florence St., 07/01/2021, $377,533.
Richard L Burbank RET and Kelly L. Kelly to Vincent W. Rudzinski and Jessie A. Wallner, 146 Fordway Ext, 06/30/2021, $603,000.
John J. and Vickie L. Petrelis to Jesse E. Sanchez and Nicole M. Beaulieu, 180 Fordway Ext, 07/02/2021, $356,000.
Erika Gold to Linda J. Cournoyer, 296 Island Pond Rd., Unit L, 06/28/2021, $245,000.
Anne L Jamieson RET and Anne Jamieson to Thomas Mercer and Shannon H. Henderson, 10 Lorri Rd., 07/01/2021, $260,000.
William Patterson to Chrissi Patterson, 23 Phillip Rd., Unit L, 07/02/2021, $254,000.
Capri Rlty and Mgmt LLC to South Main Properties LLC, 21 S Main St., 07/02/2021, $850,000.
Inb RET and Jayson E. Riesenberg to Michael R. and Jennifer L. Caracoglia, 13 Silvestri Cir., Unit 20, 07/02/2021, $183,533.
Roberta L. Callahan to Graziela R. Cafua, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 205, 06/29/2021, $161,200.
Gary M. and Jill E. Judd to Andrew and Heidi Lanouette, 29 Village Brook Ln., 07/01/2021, $532,000.
Sherri L. Nourse to John L. and Stephanie L. Amari, 19 Walnut Hill Rd., 07/01/2021, $421,333.
Barry K. and Karen E. Setzer to Sean P. Burgess, 106 Warner Hill Rd., 06/30/2021, $548,000.
Linda F. and Jason E. Doyle to Gerard and Jacqueline Okane, 4 Wood Ave., 06/28/2021, $237,266.
Harkins FT and Thomas G. Harkins to Christopher Martin, 7 Wryan Rd., 06/29/2021, $475,000.
DUNBARTON
Catherine Mcdonald and Rene Ouellet to Dawna and Jarred Vaughan, 80 Stark Ln., 06/30/2021, $575,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Chi Vo to Kevin M and J L Bailey RET and Kevin M. Bailey, Aaron Ln., Lot 14, 06/29/2021, $190,000.
Eric R. Geissenhainer to John and Sara Berkholtz, 10 Autumn St., 06/30/2021, $510,000.
Jeffrey A. and Ann W. Coventry to Timothy and Dawn High, 37 Chatel Rd., 06/30/2021, $310,000.
Argo Larry D Est and Huguette M. Argo to Om P. and Sonam Rai, 63 College Rd., 06/28/2021, $372,000.
Carl H. and Tammy E. Worthen to Steven A. and Jody K. Ducharme, Elm St., 06/28/2021, $90,000.
Douglas W. Sibley to Jesse B. Powers, 329 Goffstown Back Rd., 07/01/2021, $430,000.
Falcon Heights Prop LLC to Ryan and Jessica Theman, 43 Gorham Pond Rd., 06/29/2021, $325,000.
Ryan M. and Ashley Thompson to Zachary S. Shapleigh, 37 Joffre St., Unit B, 06/30/2021, $330,000.
Richard R. and Julie A. Wagner to Megan Fortuna and Nicholas Dube, 83 Juniper Dr., 06/28/2021, $465,000.
Cory and Erin Woods to Kayla A. Julian and Fredrick J. Jullian, 45 Langan Dr., 06/30/2021, $425,000.
Jarod A. Mills and Rebecca Williams-Mills to Katherine Palmer-Thompson and Alexis M. Lawrence, 105 Leach Hill Rd., 07/02/2021, $660,000.
Robert Starace Homes LLC to Strategic Contracting Co, Montelona Rd., 07/02/2021, $360,000.
Aaron and Erin Roy to Alan J. Mcintyre, 34 Pershing St., 06/28/2021, $285,000.
Chi Vo to Kevin M and J L Bailey RET and Kevin M. Bailey, Tirrell Hill Rd., Lot 14, 06/29/2021, $190,000.
David J Dubiel RET and David J. Dubiel to Remnir LLC, 07/02/2021, $410,000.
HOOKSETT
Charlotte H. Crockett to Andrea N. and Jared A. Houlne, 38 Autumn Run, 06/30/2021, $515,000.
Denise M. Sirola to David Mason and Jamie Storey, 7 Clay St., 06/29/2021, $415,133.
Stinson Hills LLC to Leela M. Kharel and Subash Shrestha, 16 Colleen Cir., 07/01/2021, $556,733.
Stinson Hills LLC to Amy J Merrow FT and Amy J. Merrow, 20 Colleen Cir., 06/30/2021, $583,000.
Springwood Hm and Dev Corp to Mariana M. Braga and Nicholas Brock, 50 Farmer Rd., 07/01/2021, $480,000.
Brittany Forziati and Michael Murray to Jessica E. and Mark R. Steffan, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 1020, 06/29/2021, $352,000.
Stephen P. and Susan G. Woodcock to Linda Conley and Joseph A. Gagnon, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 243, 06/28/2021, $275,000.
Deborah A. Merlino to Kevin D. Trombley, 1663 Hooksett Rd., Unit 409, 06/28/2021, $135,000.
Stonegate 28 RT and Frank R. Kotowski to Cox FT and Kenneth R. Cox, 34 Mammoth Rd., Unit 28, 07/01/2021, $320,000.
Mark A. Sanborn to Margaret M. Aubin, 15 Mount Saint Marys Way, Unit 208, 06/28/2021, $125,000.
Berry Hill Estates LLC to Benedict P. and Kelly B. Palaima, 60 Mulberry Ln., Unit 60, 07/01/2021, $449,933.
Davita Leclerc to Robert R. Desroche and Laurel M. Merrill, 6 Pleasant St., Unit D7, 07/01/2021, $245,000.
Rose Garden T and Carole S. Patient to 8a Ridgeview Spe LLC, 8-a Ridgeview Dr., 07/01/2021, $640,000.
LITCHFIELD
Anthony J. Rosa to Julie and Patrick E. Keohane, 15 Burgess St., 06/30/2021, $510,000.
Carolyn M. Mclaughlin to Rose Garden T and Carole S. Pattient, 7 Candleridge Cir., Unit 7, 07/02/2021, $365,000.
A N Gandia LT and Christopher Gandia to Philip F. and Joan C. Davis, 40 Dixon Dr., Unit 40, 06/28/2021, $365,000.
K and M Developers LLC to Corey J. and Samantha J. Landry, 3 Firefly Way, 06/29/2021, $609,733.
Gary C. and Rachel P. Whittick to Bradley Magaw and Kathryn Shanteler, 90 Hillcrest Rd., 07/01/2021, $398,000.
Ghislain and Jacqueline Dupuis to Sherry Dupuis, 12 Winter Cir., 07/02/2021, $370,000.
LONDONDERRY
Yves Viaud to Edwin and Rovimbi Donovan, 8 Ashley Dr., 06/30/2021, $490,000.
James J. and Aurelie R. Coenen to Robert D. and Moriah R. Schartner, 10 Autumn Ln., 06/29/2021, $473,000.
43 Boekes Road RET and Arthur D. Timmins to Jason M. Lajoie, 43 Bockes Rd., 06/29/2021, $225,000.
Pierce RET and Wilfred D. Pierce to Elizabeth Loomis, 59 Boulder Dr., Unit 59, 06/30/2021, $217,000.
Button Woods 2 LLC to Achyutha S. Paili and Himbindu Yedia, 4-a Button Dr., 06/29/2021, $405,933.
Lorden Commons LLC to Lori S. and John G. Hartling, 48 Calla Rd., 07/01/2021, $627,933.
Lorden Commons LLC to Jeffrey J. Lenar and Katelyn M. Rogus, 25 Clover Ln., 06/28/2021, $639,933.
Keri Glen to Hunter V. and Jake W. Butler, 2 Danbury Ct, 07/01/2021, $692,533.
Carlene F. Towle to C and M Bldrs and Prop Reno LLC, 222 High Range Rd., 07/02/2021, $275,000.
Janice I. and Jacob H. Zwart to Xinyuan Zhang, 62 Hovey Rd., 06/28/2021, $500,000.
Stacey E. Aresco to Roy and Joanne Caradonna, Kendallwood Condo, Unit 34, 06/28/2021, $160,000.
Leslie A. Kennedy to Amy A. Modini, 7 Mallard Ln., 06/30/2021, $667,000.
20 Mercury Dr LLC to Rachel Mastrogiacomo and Bryan Hussey, 20 Mercury Dr., Unit 20, 06/30/2021, $175,000.
John Q. and Rebecca B. Mari to Jan P. and Arianna Klaus, 2 Merlin Pl, 07/01/2021, $494,933.
Heather Lindner and Mary J. Taylor to Jeffrey and Candace Higgins, 10 Old Derry Rd., 06/28/2021, $397,533.
Gabriel and Patricia J. Thomas to Dennis E. and Sharon M. Labounty, 211 Pillsbury Rd., 07/01/2021, $726,000.
Nicholas M. and Colleen M. Amerena to Keana M. Burton and Jason K. Hull, 7 Teton Dr., 06/30/2021, $460,000.
Steven D. Popp to Dylan Foureau, 54 Trolley Car Ln., 07/01/2021, $455,000.
Paula M. and Mark J. Coleman to Thomas P. Michaud, 7 Twin Isles Rd., 06/30/2021, $602,000.
Jean Greeno-Dewire to Cody R. Langlois, 14 Vista Ridge Dr., Unit 70, 06/30/2021, $210,000.
Praveen Sharma to James E. and Karen A. Provencher, 14 Vista Ridge Dr., Unit 71, 06/30/2021, $460,000.
Kimberly and Michael Colotti to Tabitha Bogardus and Kevin Green, 7 Wilshire Dr., 06/30/2021, $375,000.
Chase FT and Donald R. Chase to Stacey S. Watanabe, 379 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 379, 07/02/2021, $375,000.
John J. Fifty to Diana Calvetti, 1 Wyndmere Dr., Unit 1, 06/29/2021, $285,000.
MANCHESTER
Shelli R. and David S. Ladd to Kalenga C. Mpoyo and Gisele Mwepu-Mpoyo, 86 A St., 06/29/2021, $325,000.
Maria V. Miranda and Richard A. Agosto to Thomas E and K L Fachan LT and Thomas F. Fachan, 577 Amherst St., Unit 577, 07/02/2021, $225,000.
Barbara A. Berg to Kamal and Pareshaben Amin, 23 Apple Brook Way, Unit 23, 06/28/2021, $440,000.
74 Ash Street LLC to London Properties LLC, 74 Ash St., 07/01/2021, $490,000.
Diane M. Hatch to Mitri N. Nader and Molly N. Dagher, 8 Barbara Ln., 06/29/2021, $405,000.
Leo and Robyn Lavoie to John and Keely Perkins, 488 Bartlett St., 06/28/2021, $370,000.
Fengrong Chen to Yuxia Zeng and Chubin Chen, 51 Boutwell St., 07/02/2021, $150,000.
GDK Real Properties LLC to Jack O. Cohen, 170 Bridge St., 07/01/2021, $960,000.
Derek Pollitt to Escape Properties LLC, 525 Calef Rd., 06/29/2021, $105,000.
Derek Pollitt to Escape Properties LLC, 535 Calef Rd., Unit 12, 06/29/2021, $105,000.
Derek Pollitt to Escape Properties LLC, 545 Calef Rd., 06/29/2021, $105,000.
Derek Pollitt to Escape Properties LLC, 555 Calef Rd., 06/29/2021, $105,000.
Giau T. Huynh to Minh Thieu, 171 Candia Rd., 07/01/2021, $275,000.
Arnetha Q. Haynes to Li W. Lin, 348 Central St., 07/01/2021, $485,000.
Johandy Diaz to Brahian Fana, 382 Central St., 06/28/2021, $400,000.
Robert and Shirley Randall FT and Shirley J. Randall to Brandee Sanborn, 105 Chad Rd., 06/29/2021, $410,000.
Jarrett J. Johnston to Leandro P. Figueroa, 635 Clay St., 06/29/2021, $370,000.
Connor William M Est and Gail M. Philips to Gl Decade 2020 LLC, 184 Conant St., 07/02/2021, $200,000.
Paul Gagnon to Lauren Prince, 59 Cypress St., 06/29/2021, $290,000.
Eastport Prop Hldg LLC to Renee A. Mack, 20 Dover St., 06/29/2021, $287,533.
Hawkes Karr RET and Sunatar Hawkes to Christopher Crotty, 1188 Dunbarton Rd., 07/02/2021, $450,000.
Connor William M Est and Gail M. Philips to Gl Decade 2020 LLC, Dyson St., 07/02/2021, $200,000.
Marion Properties LLC to Magnolia Real Estate LLC, 726 E Industrial Park Dr., Unit 16, 06/30/2021, $150,000.
Timothy M Oczykowski RET and Timothy M. Oczykowski to Lakeview Real Estate LLC, 728 E Industrial Park Dr., Unit 10, 06/30/2021, $145,000.
Andrew J. Kenny to John Pooley, 132 Eastern Ave., Unit 303, 06/29/2021, $170,000.
Pep LLC to Daniel and Kristina Michaud, 146 Eastern Ave., Unit 102, 07/02/2021, $177,000.
Thomas M. Dipalma to Stephanie Pomeroy, 75 Fairmount Ave., 07/01/2021, $405,000.
Malcolm K Jenkins RET and David Jenkins to Matthew Callahan, 243 Gabrielle St., 07/02/2021, $330,000.
Theofilos Vouglas and Angela M. Vougias to Brandy Couture, 31 Gertrude St., 07/02/2021, $410,000.
Chester and Joyce Mazeika to Steven R. Gaillardetz and Elaine L. Gailladetz, 125 Glen Forest Dr., 06/28/2021, $430,000.
Northeast Self Storage to Kyle L. Gallagher, 34 Golfview Dr., Unit 34, 06/28/2021, $215,000.
Peter P Giampa IRT and Peter P. Giampa to Jeniffer and Josue Sanchez, 82 Gray St., 06/28/2021, $315,000.
Paul E. Gosselin to Rachel A. Robitaille, 7 Hackett Hill Rd., Unit 7, 07/01/2021, $277,000.
Diane Denoncourt to Kayla M. and Jeffrey Denoncourt, 17 Hampton St., Unit 17, 06/30/2021, $150,000.
Spruce Lincoln RT and Al Lindquist to Daniel S. and Rebecca Hyde, 660 Harvard St., 07/02/2021, $360,000.
Kimberly A. Fortier to Jonathan D. Vatista-Ramos and Katherin D. Nunez-Ramos, 635 Hevey St., Unit 635, 07/01/2021, $249,000.
John and Eugenia Stergioulis to Dlmitrios Kostakis and Anastacia Zisis, 51 Huse Rd., 07/02/2021, $360,000.
Kathleen E. and Samuel M. Santiago to Elizabeth M. and Ryan G. Lennon, 36 Jeanine St., 07/02/2021, $360,000.
Amy M Deck RET and Thomas Maginn to Emily E. Decarolis and Matthew R. Seidell, 190 Karatzas Ave., Unit 190, 06/29/2021, $285,000.
Craig A. and Vanessa J. Bouthiette to David Heck and Rachael Rabinowitz, 138 Kennard Rd., 06/30/2021, $347,000.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Angel F. Segura and Barbara Sorondo-Sarzalejo, 242 Knollwood Way, Unit 242, 06/29/2021, $328,933.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Barbara J Reimers RET and Barbara J. Reimers, 244 Knollwood Way, Unit 244, 07/02/2021, $332,533.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Angel Fernandez-Segura and Barbara Sorondo-Sarzalejo, 246 Knollwood Way, Unit 246, 06/30/2021, $334,000.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Peter and Robin Parnell, 248 Knollwood Way, Unit 177, 06/30/2021, $360,000.
John J. and Nancy A. Lawlor to Kylie G. Perkins and Matthew Lawlor, 47 Leewood St., 06/30/2021, $206,533.
Heather Hilton to Coltin Cardinal LLC, 25 Log St., Unit 1b, 06/30/2021, $111,000.
Laura C. Briere to Salah Hanchi, 275 Manchester St., 06/28/2021, $378,000.
Daniel L. Lessard to Dariel DelosReyes, 278 Manchester St., 06/29/2021, $306,533.
Rosi C. Uzadavinis to Miguel R. and Pedro J. Resto, 356 Manchester St., 06/29/2021, $277,000.
Dinko Beharic to Brian F. Royce and Meghan Really, 387 Manchester St., 06/28/2021, $260,000.
Mohaammed Anouar-Azzab and Suvada Amautovie to Fermina C. DeJesus and Jose A. Carrasquillo, 251 Maplehurst Ave., 07/01/2021, $390,000.
Miranda Paiton to Richard Greland, 26 Mead St., 07/01/2021, $377,000.
Mitri A. Nader to Daniel G. and Jaime L. Morrissette, 100 Medford St., 06/29/2021, $273,000.
Desiree Luongo and Ronald Maihot to Jasmine Lampropulos and Seth Fournier, 270 Mitchell St., 06/29/2021, $335,000.
William T Dennehy RET and Mary E. Cronin to Daniel L. and Diane L. Lessard, 875 Montgomery St., 06/30/2021, $325,000.
Paula M. Moore to Barbara E. and Gregg H. Hammond, 107 Mooresville Rd., Unit 7, 06/29/2021, $333,000.
Jacob A. Laskin to Rebecca and Todd Kosakowski, 1424 N Russell St., 07/01/2021, $545,000.
Vassillios A. and Nina Gatzoulis to Light Of Life Ministries, 247 Pearl St., 07/01/2021, $360,000.
Ryan T. Gagnon to Jamie Valeras and Jasmine Conde, 77 Riddle St., 06/28/2021, $370,000.
Carriage Hm Pond LLC to Jane Seitz RET 2017 and Jane Scitz, Roundabout Way, Unit 7, 06/29/2021, $324,933.
Manchester Ama Rlty Vent to Jersey Willow LLC, S Willow St., 07/01/2021, $1,800,000.
Bruce W. Hall and Cindy M. Williams-Hall to Emily Maihot, 69 S Wilson St., 06/29/2021, $442,000.
DAC Fanny LT and Donna M. Coleman-Fanny to Adnan and Nedim Suljevic, 400 Silver St., Unit 2c, 07/02/2021, $110,000.
Kayla L. Ingham and Allen J. George to Joanna C. DelaCruz, 470 Silver St., Unit 321, 07/01/2021, $160,000.
Breanna M. Suther-Harris to Kevin and Suzanne Rankins, 471 Silver St., Unit 108, 06/29/2021, $184,000.
Clive M. Reid to Zachery A. Palmer, 468 Spruce St., 06/30/2021, $349,933.
Joseph R Sciuto 2nd T and Barbara Oneil to Eric B. and Debora M. Carlson, Stark Ln., 07/02/2021, $825,000.
Brandon M. Coutts to Nichole Mclaughlin, 575 Summer St., 06/29/2021, $490,000.
R and P Levasseur FT and Raymond J. Levasseur to Michael J. Hamel, 296 Tarrytown Rd., 07/01/2021, $390,000.
Winifred N Chisholm T and William V. Chisholm to Theresa M. Walker, 420 Tory Rd., 06/29/2021, $420,000.
Fredrick J. and Kayla A. Julian to Megan E. Lafreniere and Colin J. Burke, 42 Tougas Ave., 06/29/2021, $342,000.
Yaramis Osorio and Angel Melendez to Michelle Salvucci, 57 Varney St., 06/28/2021, $370,000.
James C. and Mary H. Johnston to Diane M. Silverio and Veronica J. Dziedzie, 355 W Mitchell St., 06/30/2021, $280,000.
Robert S. Scully to Haley E. Coy, 250 Walnut St., 07/02/2021, $443,000.
39 Bremer Street LLC to Douglas Denoncourt T and Douglas Denoncourt, Watts St., Lot 120, 06/30/2021, $413,533.
39 Bremer Street LLC to Douglas Denoncourt T and Douglas Denoncourt, Watts St., Lot 121, 06/30/2021, $413,533.
39 Bremer Street LLC to Douglas Denoncourt T and Douglas Denoncourt, Watts St., Lot 122, 06/30/2021, $413,533.
39 Bremer Street LLC to Douglas Denoncourt T and Douglas Denoncourt, Watts St., Lot 123, 06/30/2021, $413,533.
John P. and Brenda L. Theriault to Donna M. and Earl A. Rinker, 93 Whittemore Ave., 06/30/2021, $231,000.
Joseph P. Kaufmann to Jacob G. Smith, 79 Winter St., 07/01/2021, $380,000.
Timothy Moreau to Forest Woodedge Hldg LLC and Marrick LP, 06/30/2021, $130,000.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Edwin and Elizabeth Dottery, 07/01/2021, $353,933.
MERRIMACK
Hai and Hau Tran to Jeremiah S. Kibler, 9 Camp Sargent Rd., 06/28/2021, $335,000.
29 Constance Street LLC to Avery Paulson, 29 Constance St., 06/28/2021, $380,000.
Corja Inc to 6 Continental LLC, 6 Continental Blvd, Unit B, 07/01/2021, $975,000.
William Norris and Crystal Walton to Mark E. and Shelby L. Frenette, 5 Deerwood Dr., 06/29/2021, $390,000.
Mark and Jenna Hickle to Dana A. and Amanda J. Mastroianni, 20 Douglas St., 07/01/2021, $430,000.
David C Audette RET and David C. Audette to Geoffrey A. Gilbert and Monica M. Chambers, 36 Erik St., 07/02/2021, $395,000.
Ronald A. and Irene A. Lemay to Adam K. Bucknell, 56 Fairway Dr., 07/01/2021, $390,000.
Steven and Melissa Levesque to Paul A. and Laura E. Delima, 8 Glen Forest Dr., 07/01/2021, $390,000.
Angel S. and Grace A. Feliciano to Lindsey A. and Owen Hill, 17 Greenfield Dr., 06/30/2021, $380,000.
Helmbrecht FT and Marjorie H. Helmbrecht to Diane M. Lombardi, 3 Highland Grn, Unit 3, 07/01/2021, $200,000.
Charlene Mcdonough RET and Charlene M. Mcdonough to Joan and Charles W. List, 20 Highland Grn, Unit 20, 07/01/2021, $286,000.
Nixon FT and Scott E. Nixon to Hill FT and Donald L. Hill, Independence Dr., 06/30/2021, $450,000.
Deanna J. Ferguson to Richard T. Lindof, 44 Lamson Dr., 07/01/2021, $400,000.
Damon R. Oliva to Kathleen D. Olivia, 7 Mockingbird Ct, 06/30/2021, $315,000.
Gaetan and Gail M. Digangi to Christopher D. and Jessica A. Leitz, 2 Shore Dr., 06/28/2021, $750,000.
Brett W Vaughn RET and Brett W. Vaughn to Richard and Kaila Howe, 17 Whitetail Rd.g, 07/01/2021, $245,000.
Cres-Erbel and Jeffrey Macpherson to David R. Butenhof, 19 Winrow Dr., Unit 19, 07/01/2021, $285,000.
Church June K Est and Nancy Vanier to Vasozz and Co LLC, 06/30/2021, $250,000.
Constance M. Peta to Leslie Mailloux, 07/02/2021, $220,000.
NASHUA
Douglas Dichard to Michael H. and Sheila M. Armand, Ash St., 06/28/2021, $280,000.
Ivan Popov to Gagan M. Dangol and Nabina Barun, 5 Autumn Leaf Dr., Unit 23, 07/02/2021, $165,000.
Matthew A. Lamb to Krishna Pulakhandam and Susheel Bhalabhadra, 6 Autumn Leaf Dr., Unit 12, 07/02/2021, $200,000.
Leopold Carmcla P Est and Carol A. Howe to Deepa Suryanarayana, 7 Autumn Leaf Dr., Unit 8, 06/29/2021, $217,000.
John M. Michaud to Scott T. Slates and Nelson L. Pratts, 15 Badger St., 06/29/2021, $320,000.
C S and D E Morin 1999 FT and Claude S. Morin to William N. Wright and Elizabeth Fine, 4 Benrus St., 06/28/2021, $430,000.
Ben M Lee RET and Ben M. Lee to Eyal Levy, 7 Brittany Way, Unit 7, 07/02/2021, $290,000.
Swaroop Mattapalli and Aishwarya Kuncheperthi to Lauren C. Convery, 79 Cadogan Way, Unit 79, 06/30/2021, $332,000.
Biron Properties LLC to Nanmaz LLC, 38 Canal St., 06/30/2021, $390,000.
Gregory A. Richard to Medeiros Properties LLC, 12 Candia St., 06/29/2021, $280,000.
Mei-Li Lin to Gaurav Pitale and Ganikipati Anusha, 10 Castlegate Way, Unit 10, 07/01/2021, $399,000.
Cayman Realty LLC to Max Properties LLC, Chestnut St., 06/30/2021, $200,000.
Cayman Realty LLC to Max Properties LLC, Chestnut St., 06/30/2021, $200,000.
Sherman FT and Richard L. Sherman to Donna and Charles G. Tyros, 10 Colleen Rd., 06/30/2021, $402,000.
Sheila Quinn to Crystal Young, 7 Copperfield Dr., Unit 7, 06/28/2021, $305,000.
Naomi Bonfanti to Stratton Oakmont Inc, 2 Crown St., 07/01/2021, $250,000.
Surbey FT and Leslie Wise to Valerie Arruda and Jonathan P. Botelho, 10 Dane St., 06/29/2021, $400,000.
Brian and Sarah Barbuti to Adam T. Michaud, 4 Derby Cir., 06/29/2021, $391,400.
Keith J. and Leanna M. Enger to Mark Connolly, 36 E Glenwood St., 06/29/2021, $370,000.
Chestnut Woodburn LLC to Colin Schleifer, Eaton St., 07/02/2021, $459,000.
Ryan M. and Jaime L. Gough to Shawn Bradley and Lauren Pileeki, 14 Edmatteric Dr., 06/30/2021, $500,000.
Carol A. and Paul R. Stevens to Donald and Rosanne Gendron, 38 Elgin St., 06/30/2021, $425,000.
Santerre FT and Kenneth R. Santerre to Carolyn Elmore, 107 Farley Rd., 06/28/2021, $679,933.
Thomas M Burns RET and Catherine Patten to Jade M. Young and Daniel Kelly, 29-1/2 Fifield St., 07/01/2021, $388,533.
Anna Heenan to Sherrie L. and Raimundo M. Livingston, 16 Gillis St., 06/30/2021, $310,000.
Michael L. and Sandra J. Moraros to Nicholas Bouchard, 102 Gilson Rd., 06/29/2021, $485,000.
A P Sr and J M Matarazo RET and Victor W. Dahar to Happy Trls Investment LLC and Anthony P. Matarazzo, 5 Grand Ave., 07/01/2021, $151,025.
LTA Investments LLC to Max Properties LLC, 16 Granite St., 06/30/2021, $250,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Donna H. Scarlett, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 116, 06/28/2021, $369,933.
Etchstone Propertis Inc to Arun M. Jayaram and Rajitha Arun, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 210, 06/30/2021, $337,933.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Yanyi Chen and Gang Lou, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 315, 07/02/2021, $370,933.
Robert L. Marcoux to Lihua Zhang and Suwen Liu, 18-20 Hobbs Ave., 07/01/2021, $420,000.
Gustavo and Amanda F. Borrero to Giovanny A. and Isabel C. Navarrete, 22 Jennifer Dr., 06/28/2021, $432,533.
Vincent K. Kanhai-Singh to Tom Leung, 2 Kenmare Rd., 06/30/2021, $435,000.
Candy LLC to Elizabeth Alicea and Crystal M. Gomez, 13 Labine St., 07/01/2021, $372,933.
Richard G. Ouellette to Patrick and Elyse M. Lucas, 4 Learned St., 07/01/2021, $470,000.
Donald G. Crawford and Rachel T. Perrin to Eyal Levy, 89 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 89, 07/01/2021, $430,000.
Fields Grove Flats LLC to M325 Real Estate LLC, Main St., Lot 7, 06/29/2021, $600,000.
Keri Kevorkian to Max Properties LLC, 7 Mason St., 06/30/2021, $500,000.
Aaron S. and Suzanne R. Berman to Oscar Gomez and Amanda K. Mccabe, 23 Michael Ave., 06/30/2021, $550,000.
Sunil V. Kulkarni and Suneeta S. Kulkarai to Lawrence M. Frisoll and Griselda C. Frisoli, 2 Morningside Dr., 06/30/2021, $452,000.
Kaitlyn M. and Cory M. Lattea to Casey C. Teska, 7 N Intervale St., 07/02/2021, $445,000.
Chestnut Woodburn LLC to Colin Schleifer, 7-9 Oak St., 07/02/2021, $395,000.
Tobin Prop Solutions Inc to Jeremy Wise and Emily Mandragouras, 4-6 Paige Ave., 06/29/2021, $415,000.
Douglas Dichard to Michael H. and Sheila M. Armand, 42 Parrish Hill Dr., 06/28/2021, $280,000.
Association Doucet Inc to Beoridge LLC, Ridge Rd., 06/30/2021, $3,450,000.
Jamie White and Allison Norton to Stephanie A. Gavin and Matthew E. Tilden, 54 Robinson Rd., 06/30/2021, $342,533.
Fields Grove Flats LLC to M325 Real Estate LLC, Russell Ave., Lot 7, 06/29/2021, $600,000.
3-5 Wellman Ave LLC to Richard W. and Jean L. Coyle, 3 Selpan Way, Unit 3, 07/01/2021, $359,933.
Linda A. Lagana to Daniel Wayne and Jessica A. Iwanicki, 12 Shawmut Ave., 06/29/2021, $505,000.
PCME Properties LLC to Taso Properties LLC, 15 South St., 07/01/2021, $334,933.
Andre Leclair to M Evangelista-Borges and John C. Poisson, 9 St.rawberry Bank Rd., Unit 21, 06/29/2021, $155,000.
Rebecca A. and Dennis J. Allsopp to Anthony Dias, 46 Tanglewood Dr., 07/02/2021, $875,000.
TLD Properties LLC to Max Properties LLC, 8-10 Temple Pl, 06/30/2021, $500,000.
David J Jennings T and David J. Jennings to Leonard and Heather Dawson, 15 Tetreau St., 07/01/2021, $350,000.
Ryan Donnelly to Michael A. and Danielle E. Anastasi, 20 Timberline Dr., 06/30/2021, $350,000.
Teen Challenge New Eng to Southern NH Rescue Missn, 36 Tolles St., 07/01/2021, $225,000.
Shri Nikanth LLC to Adventure Holdings LLC, 15 Trafalgar Sq, 07/01/2021, $6,000,000.
Chestnut Woodburn LLC to Colin Schleifer, 137-139 W Hollis St., 07/02/2021, $459,000.
B Dion Holdings Inc to Robert A. Jordan, 727 W Hollis St., Unit 727, 07/01/2021, $190,000.
Etschstone Properties Inc to Mamie Cialli FT and Mamie Cialli, Walden Woods Condo, Unit 307, 06/28/2021, $367,933.
Gregory L. Leblanc and Roberta A. Silva-Leblanc to Jason C. Carmichael and Kristen M. Carminchael, 8 Woodcrest Dr., 06/30/2021, $475,000.
Andrew M. and Jessica L. Witkowski to Patrick J. and Danielle A. Walsh, 29 Woodland Dr., 06/28/2021, $475,000.
Keri Kevorkian to Max Properties LLC, Worcester St., 06/30/2021, $300,000.
NEW BOSTON
Joshua C. Eschbacher and Meghan N. Riddle to James H. and Dorothy D. Moore, 54 Briar Hill Rd., 06/28/2021, $640,000.
Scott and Beverly Alman to Amelia Raphaelson, 370 Mccurdy Rd., 07/01/2021, $538,000.
Ryan Heavy Industries LLC to Thomas Schunemann, 9 Meetinghouse Hill Rd., 06/29/2021, $420,000.
Carolyn A. Welch to Daniel D. Cerullo, 36 Styles Rd., 06/30/2021, $400,000.
James H. and Lora L. Hunt to Molly A. Zesinger and David C. Zeisinger, 64 Susan Rd., 06/30/2021, $720,000.
PEMBROKE
George E Rodgers IRT and Andrew Rodgers to Michelle S. and Nathan D. Foster, 206 Beacon Hill Rd., 06/30/2021, $300,000.
Daniel W. and David D. Demers to Bruce Ketteman-Hanson and Kelly M. Hanson, 235 Buck St., 06/30/2021, $275,000.
Brian A. and Joanne T. Laroche to Claire and Philip L. Couture, 226 Liberty Dr., Unit D, 06/29/2021, $362,000.
Bessie J. Chicolas and Karen Defusco to Christina Haines, 100 Main St., Unit 311, 06/29/2021, $139,000.
RAYMOND
Jason D. and Danylle E. Hickok to Antony M. Marinez, 39 Deerfield Rd., 07/02/2021, $710,000.
Michael Duford and Lisa Dufour to Kasey L. Maher, 39 Freetown Rd., Unit 10, 06/29/2021, $195,000.
Ronald F. Trudeau to Amanda and Margaret Hart, 130 Main St., 07/01/2021, $387,533.
Tracey Breen to Lisa A Capicchioni RET and Lisa A. Capicchioni, 35 Norrie Dr., 07/02/2021, $273,000.
John E. Rioux to Tristan Mcmanus, 57 Onway Lake Rd., 06/29/2021, $250,000.
Bruce B Holt RET and Bruce B. Holt to 191 Route 27 LLC, 191 Route 27, 06/29/2021, $600,000.
Christopher G. Eckersley to Nicole Lambert and Stewart D. Allendorph, 202 Route 27, Unit 43, 07/01/2021, $195,000.
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to Nicholas Jordan, 84 W Shore Dr., 07/01/2021, $245,000.
Bruce B Holt RET and Bruce B. Holt to 191 Route 27 LLC, 06/29/2021, $500,000.
WEARE
Raymond F. and Jeannette M. Mitchell to Timothy Mitchell, 90 Burnt Hill Rd., 06/28/2021, $288,000.
Laurie E. Wurster to Christopher and Elizabeth Seigle, 144 Oak Hill Rd., 06/30/2021, $325,000.
Rocky Farm RT and John Boisvert to Nevin Houle and Madalyn M. Lover, River Rd., 07/01/2021, $40,000.