Proud Boys members convicted of seditious conspiracy during trial at U.S. District Court in Washington

Members of the far-right Proud Boys militia group, including its former leader Enrique Tarrio, Zachary Rehl, Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs, sit in the courtroom where they were found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other federal crimes Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

 BILL HENNESSY/REUTERS

A former leader in the far-right Proud Boys group was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison, just shy of the longest punishment imposed on a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"That day broke our tradition of peaceful transfer of power," said U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly as he sentenced Joseph Biggs, 39, of Florida. "We don't have it anymore."