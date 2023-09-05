WASHINGTON — Former Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, convicted of leading the group that one judge called “the tip of the spear that allowed people to end up getting into the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison, the longest sentence yet among the hundreds convicted of disrupting the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Tarrio, 39, was convicted of seditious conspiracy and obstructing the congressional proceeding meant to confirm the 2020 presidential election as part of a riot that U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said last week broke America’s long democratic tradition of peaceful transfers of power.