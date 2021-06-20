THIS SUMMER could be like none other, so instead of the usual outdoor recreational activities, consider an alternative — horseback riding.
Jessie Victoria, head of internal operations at Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson, said visitors are “literally chomping at the bit” to reserve a spot for one of their guided scenic horseback trail rides.
“And it’s a really cool activity to do together — guide a horse up the mountain,” she said.
Starting as a ski lift in 1935, Black Mountain Ski Area has about 50 trails scattered over 143 acres.
“Every year since then, it has expanded its territory,” Victoria said.
Four-person, one-hour horseback trail rides at Black Mountain begin at the stables and meander on former classic New England ski trails through hills and meadows and around chair lifts, offering pristine scenic views.
“We traverse up the mountain about a third of the way. It is definitely a more advanced mountain, but it’s super family-friendly. We weave our way through the trails and then come back down. You get a pretty good view of the valley from Mount Washington,” she said.
If you’re new to horseback riding, that’s OK — no experience is necessary. Groups are accompanied by experienced trail guides who teach “easygoing” Western-style guiding.
“We go over the basics with you before we head out on the trail. We go over how to properly sit in the saddle — straight back, heels down. All the horses direct-rein: If you want to go right, pull the rein right, if you want to go left, pull the reins left,” Victoria said.
The horses don’t trot or run, just walk.
“The trail guide sets you up for success,” she said.
If you’re still a little hesitant, their guides can help find the right horse for you.
“All these horses have such different personalities. The older horses are definitely more calm — they don’t have the drive to be the leader. And they know the trail; they’ve been here before. They have a comfort level where they’re not going to absorb the rider’s nervous energy and be nervous themselves.”
She emphasized that guides are there to help.
“It’s super important to let us know how you’re feeling — if you’re excited, if you’re super nervous. We match you up with the horse that’ll fit you best,” Victoria said.
The weight range for horseback rides is from 80 pounds to 230 pounds, and children as young as 10 can ride. Trail rides depart from mid-morning through 4 p.m., and are $70 per person.
Ten-minute pony rides for kids ages 3-9 are $25 each.
“That’s a few fun laps around the old base lodge area,” Victoria said.
Enjoy the view
Horseback rides in the North Country can uncover fresh viewpoints for visitors.
“I think people really like the experience of riding through the mountains — it is a pretty rustic ride,” Victoria said.
Just like on a hike, you may also see some wildlife.
“There’s a resident red-tailed hawk that lives here — quite a beautiful bird. And then we have a bunch of turkeys that meander through the trails, too. And there’s a lot of bears in the area, but we haven’t seen any on our mountain yet.”
Victoria said the company was hesitant to open during the pandemic last summer, but it turned out that they had nothing to worry about.
“We were booked every single day,” she said. “We were absolutely swamped last year with people trying to get out to do something outdoors. Now that everyone’s getting vaccinated, so many phone calls are coming in.”
New perspective
Brenda Hess-McAskill, equine facilities manager at UNH, said horseback riding offers a chance for people to get in touch with nature in a way that’s different from traditional hiking.
“The horse is a very keen animal and is in tune with their environment and the people they spend time with. The movement under saddle is a soothing rhythmic motion and is good for our bodies and soul,” Hess-McAskill said.
Victoria added that it’s a chance to gain an unusual perspective and forge a new connection with the horse.
“It’s a very intimate experience, riding a horse,” she said, adding that it’s an alternative take on more familiar outdoor activities. “I think people are looking for something different to do outside. There’s only so much hiking you can do.”
“Trail rides can allow you to see nature up close and in a pace that is nice and slow. If the rider can relax their mind and body and take nice big breaths, a trail ride can be spectacular,” Hess-McAskill said.
And be prepared to bond with your family, too, but in a lighthearted way. Victoria said she’s seen this in action.
“(People) have such a laugh. The horses will be up each other’s butt, one will be farting and pooping all the time and (people are) laughing so much about it. All the families come down with really big smiles; kids will conquer their fear. It’s just really sweet to see how families bond over it.”
Busy summer ahead
“I think it’s gonna be a fully packed summer,” Victoria said.
Reservations for guided trail by horseback at Black Mountain opened June 1 and is by phone only, so it’s wise to plan ahead. Trail rides are weather-dependent. People are required to wear a mask while mounting the horse, but once on the trail, they can take them off. Black Mountain recommends people wear closed-toe shoes and leggings or pants to protect against the saddle and the horse. Helmets are provided.
Over in Campton at Rocky River Ranch horseback rides, pony rides and sleigh rides are offered.
“Sleigh rides are very popular,” owner Rick Tuck said.
Tuck agreed that there’s an old-fashioned feeling to horseback riding.
“Horses provide quiet transportation through the trails at an elevated level. You’re able to see and hear everything and absorb it from the back of your horse — two completely different experiences,” Tuck said.
He added that first-timers should have fun and shouldn’t stress about whether the horse can do his or her job.
“Our horses are very well trained,” he said.
Tuck recommends visiting their Facebook page and Google reviews for more information and to read some testimonials.
Rocky River Ranch is at 91 Vintinner Road in Campton Lower Village. Text them at 603-726-8067. Black Mountain Ski Area is at 373 Black Mountain Road in Jackson. For pricing and other information, visit them at https://www.blackmt.com, email ski@blackmt.com or call 603-383-4490.