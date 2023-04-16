Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu attend a meeting in Moscow, Russia,on Sunday. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

 SPUTNIK

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on Sunday and both men hailed military cooperation between the two nations, which have declared a "no limits" partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin in Moscow last month. Russia and China have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.