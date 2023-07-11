THERE’S NOTHING harder in journalism than covering a moving target, a story breaking before your eyes. “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents “Putin’s Crisis,” a look at challenges to Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin’s authority and legitimacy arising from the mercenary Wagner Group and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s weekend-long flirtation with a military coup.

Like any dictator, Putin’s legitimacy rests on the illusion of total control. And that’s difficult when you’ve unleashed a set of freelance warlords and all of the centrifugal chaos that they represent.