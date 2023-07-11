THERE’S NOTHING harder in journalism than covering a moving target, a story breaking before your eyes. “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents “Putin’s Crisis,” a look at challenges to Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin’s authority and legitimacy arising from the mercenary Wagner Group and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s weekend-long flirtation with a military coup.
Like any dictator, Putin’s legitimacy rests on the illusion of total control. And that’s difficult when you’ve unleashed a set of freelance warlords and all of the centrifugal chaos that they represent.
“Frontline” is always ready with journalism’s attempt at “the first draft of history.” That’s because they have such a wealth of ready material based on previously aired programming. “Putin’s Crisis” is the newest documentary from Michael Kirk, Mike Wiser and Vanessa Fica, the acclaimed team behind “Putin and the Presidents” (2023), “Putin’s Road to War” (2022) and “Putin’s Revenge” (2017).
• Zachary Levi and Asher Angel star in the 2023 sequel “Shazam!: Fury of the Gods” (8 p.m., HBO), largely considered a disappointing sequel and an extension of the DC Comics “universe” that failed to catch fire. Gee, just like the recent failure of “The Flash.” It’s sad to think of HBO as a dumping ground for so much comic book dreck.
• The American League hosts the National League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m., Fox), live from the home of the Seattle Mariners, in a stadium named after a phone company.
Of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, only a handful play in stadiums not branded with a corporation’s name and logo. Over the past few decades, as baseball has reached back to a kind of mythical America celebrated in “Field of Dreams,” massive financial interests have named those fields after themselves. Hence, unlovely names like Petco Park, home to the San Diego Padres.
It would be easy to blame this odious trend on recent, rapacious capitalism, but the Chicago Cubs’ beloved Wrigley Field, built in 1914, is still named after a popular chewing gum.
• Viaplay, the streaming service for Scandinavian content, presents “Philosopher of the Sea,” a documentary profile of Swedish sailor Sven Yrvind, known and celebrated for his solo voyages across the oceans. Filmed over five years, “Philosopher” follows as Yrvind prepares for a journey of more than 15,000 miles, the distance between Ireland and New Zealand. He’s expecting that it will require 300 days alone at sea. Is this a reckless adventure? One last stab at vain glory? At 84 years, Yrvind has reached the point where he can do what he wants.
• Hulu continues to stream true crime tales produced by ABC News that can’t seem to find a home on a network schedule clogged with such fare as repeats of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
“Betrayal: The Perfect Husband” is not the title of a Lifetime movie, but it could be. Jen Faison thought she had hit cupid’s jackpot when she married her old college sweetheart, high school teacher Spenser Herron. But cracks in that facade arrive when one female student after another complains of Mr. Herrod’s inappropriate advances and criminal sexual assault.
• The two-part docuseries “Myth of the Zodiac Killer,” streams on Peacock.
Other highlights
• Less than full disclosure on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• An American tourist is killed by Swedish terrorists on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A shallow grave for a rogue geologist on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• The armchair travel series “Iconic America” (10 p.m., PBS, check local listings) visits New York’s Statue of Liberty, recalls its history as a gift from the Nation of France and reflects on its legacy as a beloved beacon to the “tempest tossed” immigrant masses.
Cult choice
Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson and Keenan Wynn star in the stylish 1967 thriller “Point Blank” (4 p.m., TCM) directed by John Boorman (“Zardoz,” “Deliverance,” “Hope and Glory”). After being double-crossed and left for dead, a mysterious man single-mindedly tries to retrieve the money that was stolen from him.
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows have halted production.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS); “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC); “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) have scheduled repeats.
Judy Greer, Annaleigh Ashford and Cat Power appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:37 a.m., CBS).
Former president Donald Trump's lawyers invoked the 2024 presidential campaign in court papers late Monday, arguing that for a host of legal and political reasons, Trump's classified-documents trial should be pushed far past the December time frame proposed by the Justice Department.
HAVANA -- Cuban authorities on Tuesday said the U.S. recently had a nuclear-powered submarine at its military base at Guantanamo Bay and called the action a "provocative escalation" of tensions weeks after Washington alleged that there was a Chinese spy base on the island.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced new steps to lower the cost of childcare for American families with a proposal that would cap copayments under a block grant program that serves 1.5 million children and their families each month.
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's nominee to become the top U.S. general warned on Tuesday that a Republican senator's blockade of military promotions could have a far-reaching impact across the U.S. armed forces, affecting troops and their families.
U.S. auto safety investigators said Tuesday they are opening an investigation into 346,000 Ford Escape sport utility vehicles because a weld in the door assembly may fail, potentially resulting in a door inadvertently open while driving.
Only about one-third of patients prescribed a popular weight-loss drug like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy were still taking it a year later, while total healthcare costs for the group rose sharply, according to an analysis of U.S. pharmacy claims shared with Reuters.