LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Queen Mary is back in business — sort of.
The famed British ocean liner, converted into a floating hotel and tourist attraction after being permanently moored in Long Beach in the 1970s, has been closed for major repairs since the start of the pandemic.
Most of that work is expected to be finished by early 2023, after which the hotel, restaurants, bar and other amenities will be reopened.
This month, the City of Long Beach, which owns the ship, offered limited public tours, which quickly reached capacity, to celebrate the progress.
Several studies have estimated the vessel needs hundreds of millions of dollars of upgrades to continue operating. A 2021 report called for $23 million in immediate repairs to prevent the ship from capsizing.
The city has previously said that about 75% of the process — largely plumbing, mechanical and other metalwork — should be completed by the end of the year.
All internal repairs should be wrapped up in early 2023, allowing the city to work on aesthetic projects, like painting and flooring.
Over the last 50 years, Long Beach has brought in several firms — including Walt Disney Co. — to try to convert the ship into a profitable tourist attraction, with mixed results. Disney planned in 1990 to incorporate the ship into a $3 billion sea-themed amusement park but ditched the idea a few years later.
The Queen Mary, launched in 1936, held the Blue Riband as the fastest liner on the Atlantic from 1938 until the SS United States took the prize in 1952.
Long Beach had considered sinking the 86-year-old ship after taking control of the vessel last year from the previous lease operator, Eagle Hospitality Trust, which filed for bankruptcy and defaulted on lease agreements. But even scuttling or scrapping it brought an estimated $190 million price tag, officials learned.
Keeping the Queen Mary afloat has cost an estimated $6 million since the restoration project got underway earlier this year. But officials say the price tag is offset because the ship generates revenue through special events and filming opportunities, including a popular Halloween celebration.
