EARLY AUGHTS nostalgia is upon us. Who wants to look back? Over on Apple TV+, the overwrought melodrama “City on Fire” sets a murder mystery in 2003 Manhattan. The new Hulu documentary “Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl” recalls the turn-of-the-century fixation with bad-girl celebrities including Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie and Tinsley Mortimer.

Famous for being famous and projecting an air of decadent nonchalance, Hilton et al were objects of fascination and loathing. Presented as “fascinating,” they were easy to laugh at and just as easy to hate.