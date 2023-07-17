I love lamb satay with a spicy peanut sauce but didn’t want to take the time to make my own sauce.
So I was delighted to find a bottle of the sauce at the market. This meant that I could make the satay with very little effort.
The lamb only cooks for about 10 minutes on two skewers. Tender lamb cubes cut from the leg of lamb are perfect for this recipe. If you use other cuts of lamb, let them marinate for about 5 minutes longer.
Tip for making a satay or kebab: Leave about 1 inch between each lamb cube on the skewer so the heat can reach all sides of the meat.
• In case you prefer to make your own peanut sauce, I’ve given a recipe below.
• You can make the lamb on a stovetop grill or under a broiler. If using a broiler, place the skewers on a sheet pan.
• Marinate the lamb.
• While the lamb marinates, prepare the remaining ingredients and microwave the rice.
To buy: 3/4 pound lamb cubes cut from the leg of lamb, 1 bottle rice vinegar, 1 bottle satay peanut sauce (such as Sanjay), 1 head romaine lettuce, 1 cucumber, 1 bottle reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing and 1 package microwaveable brown rice.
Staples: canola oil, garlic.
Thai Lamb Satay
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 teaspoon canola oil
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 garlic clove bruised
3/4 pound lamb cubes cut from the leg
1 1/2 cups microwave brown rice
4 cups romaine leaves, torn into bite size pieces
1 cup cucumbers cut into 2-inch cubes
2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
1/4 cup satay peanut sauce (such as Sanjay)
Preheat stovetop grill or broiler. Remove visible fat from the lamb. Mix the canola oil, rice vinegar and garlic together in a bowl. Add the lamb cubes to marinate. Microwave the rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups and divide between two dinner plates. Reserve any extra rice for another meal. Add the lettuce leaves and cucumber to the dinner plates with the rice.
Remove the lamb from the marinade. Place them on two skewers. Place them on the heated grill for 5 minutes. Turn the skewers over and cook another 3 to 4 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 130-135 degrees Fahrenheit. Place one skewer on each plate and spoon the peanut sauce over the lamb. Serve an extra sauce on the side.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 525 calories (28% from fat), 16.1 g fat (3.9 g saturated, 6 g monounsaturated), 109 mg cholesterol, 42.2 g protein, 50.5 g carbohydrates, 4.9 g fiber, 370 mg sodium.
Peanut Sauce
2 tablespoons crunchy peanut butter
2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoons cornstarch
1 tablespoons water
Mix the peanut butter, soy sauce, vinegar and sugar together until smooth. Mix the cornstarch and water together. Add the mixture to the sauce and mix until sauce begins to thicken.
Yield 2 servings.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.”
