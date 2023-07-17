FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Thai Lamb Satay.

 Linda Gassenheimer

I love lamb satay with a spicy peanut sauce but didn’t want to take the time to make my own sauce.

So I was delighted to find a bottle of the sauce at the market. This meant that I could make the satay with very little effort.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook."