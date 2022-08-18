kelly

R. Kelly turns to exit during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Sept. 17, 2019. R&B legend R. Kelly is entering another phase of his well-publicized downward spiral with a federal trial in Chicago.

CHICAGO — For the first time after two decades of swirling allegations, R. Kelly’s former goddaughter has taken the stand as a prosecution witness in a case against the disgraced singer.

The woman, now 37 and testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” is expected to testify at the singer’s federal trial in Chicago that she was in fact the girl depicted on video footage being sexually abused by Kelly.