TCM DEDICATES Tuesday’s “Summer Under the Stars” schedule to Woody Strode, an athlete and actor who never became a Hollywood idol or household name.
A decathlon star for UCLA, Strode served in World War II and became one of the few Black athletes in the National Football League in the years following.
Spotted by a Hollywood scout, he was often required to shave his head for roles as “natives” in such B-pictures as “Tarzan’s Fight for Life” (7:30 a.m., TV-PG) and “Tarzan’s Three Challenges” (9 a.m., TV-PG) from 1958 and 1963, respectively. He was a regular in many “jungle pictures” that don’t exactly fall into TCM’s “classic” wheelhouse. Among them “Jungle Man Eaters” (1954) and “Jungle Gents” from the same year, featuring the Bowery Boys.
Strode also became a regular in biblical blockbusters and what were known as “sword and sandal” movies, including “Demetrius and the Gladiators” and “The Silver Chalice,” both from 1954. He played two roles in the 1956 blockbuster “The Ten Commandments,” where his bald pate fit right in to the court of Yul Brynner’s pharaoh. Strode was nominated for a Golden Globe award for director Stanley Kubrick’s 1960 Roman epic “Spartacus” (8 p.m.). His other costume period roles include the 1965 biopic “Genghis Khan” (10:45 a.m., TV-PG), starring Omar Sharif.
That film should not be confused with “The Conqueror” from 1956 starring John Wayne as the Mongol chief. Co-starring Susan Hayward and Agnes Moorehead, it has been ranked among the worst movies ever made as well as the most egregious examples of laughably awkward racial casting.
As the list above suggests, not all of Strode’s roles or films were entirely dignified. But he was a Black American working at a time and in a system where jobs for non-White actors were few. Particularly when films like “The Conqueror” were being made.
Today’s filmmakers have certainly moved beyond this brand of casting, but have embarked on a trend that may age as badly as the Duke’s turn as Genghis Khan.
When shows like “Bridgerton” cast Black and South Asian actors as royals and aristocrats in Regency and Victorian England, they are making a deliberate statement about our 21st-century aspirations toward a color-blind society, the freedom of performers to play any role and for audiences of any color to engage in romantic daydreams in an aristocratic setting.
That works in science fiction or fantasy, but in stories set in the 19th century, it effectively says that the history of slave trade and colonialism never happened or does not matter. That suspension of disbelief is entirely too big a leap of (bad) faith for this (re)viewer to make.
Look for the forthcoming Apple TV+ adaptation of Edith Wharton’s “The Buccaneers” (Nov. 8) to continue this gimmick.
