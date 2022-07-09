A SIX-PART documentary series shot through with resonance, humor and jaw-dropping arrogance, “The Anarchists” (10 p.m., Sunday, HBO) explores a strange world where political provocation blends into resort culture, murky politics and online entertainment.
Starting in 2015, Canadian entrepreneur Jeff Berwick launched a conference of like-minded libertarians and anti-government conspiracists in the faded Mexican resort city of Acapulco. Once a favorite getaway for Hollywood stars and the setting for at least one Elvis musical, Acapulco became a war zone some years back, with drug cartel gangs executing and beheading their enemies in the streets.
Against this backdrop and Berwick’s anything-goes conference, the city became an unlikely magnet for those (mostly White, middle class and young) Americans who wanted to leave the “empire” behind.
If one wanted to create a “Simpsons”-level parody of gruesome libertarian selfishness, you couldn’t find a richer character than Berwick. By his own accounts, he founded a company valued at hundreds of millions in the dot-com boom of the late 1990s; saw the company all but evaporate in a Wall Street reevaluation and then set out to “find himself” during a sailing adventure around the world, when he set out to sleep with as many women as he could.
Along the way, he began reading deeply in conspiracy theories about the Federal Reserve and other anti-government tracts, and concluded that his rise and fall was not the fault of unregulated capitalism, but the “tyranny of the state” that forced him to look out for “deadbeats” like kids attending fourth grade, mothers seeking health care, elderly people on Social Security, etc. Basically, Berwick had an epiphany during his years-long debauchery and realized that the answer to all of his and society’s problems was to be selfish and elevate aggressive indifference into a cultlike religion.
Along the way, “Anarchists” touches on the appeal of libertarian congressman Ron Paul, the novels of Ayn Rand and the promotion of bitcoins and other alternative currencies as a kind of holy grail where tech culture bled into anti-Fed and government-hating conspiracy theories.
There are interviews with plenty of characters just as filled with brazen certainty as Berwick. “Anarchists” can be appreciated as an examination of toxic “bro” culture. It’s a bit like “The Fyre Festival” meets The Proud Boys at Burning Man. If some of the attitudes expressed here sound familiar, it’s because they echo the scientific certainty of the anti-vax crowd that came to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they are not dissimilar to those who have fallen down the rabbit hole of QAnon theories, or the supporters of gibberish-spouting attention-seekers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. There are jerks galore here. Produced by Blumhouse.
• ABC serves up a new variation on the summer distraction series. Produced by Peyton Manning, who had a respectable run as host of “College Bowl” last year, “The Final Straw” (9 p.m., Sunday, ABC, TV-PG) offers a test of strategy, gravity and physics. Or at least physical humor.
Teams of friends are faced with a tall stack of stuff, from grocery items to basketballs. In each round they compete to see who can pull the most things from the stack without making it topple.
• A woman discovers that her dream marriage is anything but in the 2022 limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” (8 p.m., Saturday, Lifetime, TV-14), a prequel to the 1979 V.C. Andrews novel, adapted for the screen in 1987 and 2014. This harrowing tale of Cathy Dollanganger has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.
Saturday highlights
• The New York Yankees visit the Boston Red Sox in Major League Baseball action (7 p.m., Fox).
• Satellite cameras discover a hidden underwater chapter of the 1945 battle for Iwo Jima on “What on Earth” (8 p.m., Science).
• A journalist and a soldier reflect on holidays past in the 2022 romance “My Grown-Up Christmas List” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• When DNA evidence brings a Houston-based predator to justice, it comes as a complete surprise to his sister and daughter in the second season premiere of “Living With a Serial Killer” (9 p.m., Oxygen, TV-14).
Sunday highlights
• “Great Performances at the Met” (noon, PBS) presents Ariadne Auf Naxos, featuring tenor Matthew Polenzani and conductor Marek Janowski.
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): A former Saudi top spy believes the king has tried to kill him and take his children hostage; the return of supersonic airliners; the unlikely success of the comedy “Ted Lasso.”
• “Grantchester on Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS) enters its seventh season.
• “Who is Ghislane Maxwell?” (9 p.m., Starz) profiles the media heiress recently convicted of procuring young girls for the late Jeffrey Epstein.
• “United Shades of America” (10 p.m., CNN) enters its eighth season with a trip to Arizona, where the word “woke” looms large.
• The docuseries “Supreme Team” (10 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) explores a Queens, New York, street gang that prospered during the era of crack cocaine.
• Developed by Netflix and then canceled, the aviary and animal antics of “Tuca & Bertie” (midnight, Adult Swim/Cartoon Network), featuring the voice of Tiffany Haddish, enters its third season.
Cult choice
Italian director Michelangelo Antonioni captured London’s Mod scene in the 1966 drama “Blow Up” (10 p.m., Saturday, TCM), his first English-language film. David Hemmings’ evocation of photographer David Bailey was among the many Swinging Sixties artifacts exhumed in the “Austin Powers” movies.
