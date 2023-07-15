MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

USA TODAY SPORTS Boston’s Rafael Devers hits the second of his two home runs on Friday night against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO — Brayan Bello and Rafael Devers both spent the All-Star break back home in the Dominican Republic. Devers made a prediction when they traveled to Chicago together on the same flight Thursday.

“He actually told me he was going to go deep twice (Friday) and he actually did,” Bello said.