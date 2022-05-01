The NASCAR DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway will resume Monday at noon after rain showers forced a race stoppage on Sunday afternoon.
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson led Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott when the red flag came out for the inclement weather 78 laps into Sunday’s scheduled 400-lap race.
NASCAR sent the cars to pit road and the state-of-the-art Air Titan dryers worked to get the surface of Dover’s 1-mile high-banks ready to race again. But the wet weather did not offer a window to complete the race before dark.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin took the lead from pole-sitter Chris Buescher on Lap 19 and led the next 55 laps before electing to pit under the current caution period.
Larson inherited the lead as Hamlin and several other cars pit and held the top position as cars were later called down pit road during the red flag period to wait out the weather.
Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman, who will re-start from the ninth position, is the defending race winner. The Hendrick team scored a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 2021 race -- a four-driver team sweep accomplished only four times in series history.
The resumption of the race will be broadcast on FS1 at noon.
WASHINGTON — An Army veteran filed a lawsuit Thursday arguing his substance-use disorder in the military should be considered a mental health condition that would qualify him for an upgrade to his other-than-honorable discharge.
WASHINGTON — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Sunday he is considering a run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, making clear that he is “not aligned” with former President Donald Trump, another potential candidate.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he would act on a Biden administration request to add provisions to a $33 billion Ukraine aid package to allow the United States to seize Russian oligarchs’ assets and send money from their sale directly to Ukraine.
The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections.
Few places in the U.S. have felt the sting of inflation like Arizona’s largest city, Phoenix, an unwelcome problem for Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly as he wages a reelection bid that is crucial to his party’s efforts to keep control of Congress.
LOS ANGELES -- Singer and television star Naomi Judd, famous for nearly four decades as the matriarch of the country music duo the Judds, has died at 76, her daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd said in a statement Saturday.