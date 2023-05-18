PEACOCK STREAMS “The Geography of Bliss,” a five-part travel and “wellness” series hosted by Rainn Wilson. Most of us know Wilson from his role as oddball Dwight Shrute on the NBC mockumentary series “The Office.”

Wilson uses his experience on that fake documentary series to pull back the curtain on some of the tricks of the reality TV trade. When he “just so happens” to meet a fellow actor on a street corner in Iceland, he jokes about how long it took to set up that “spontaneous” shot. He hops in a taxi in Ghana’s capital, Accra, and immediately begins chatting with his cheerful driver. But not before noting how she was already mic’d up before he arrived.