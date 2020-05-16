This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 4.
During the coronavirus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A white-eyed vireo was seen at the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on May 2, 3 and 4.
There was an unconfirmed report of a worm-eating warbler in New Boston on May 3.
A red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on May 2. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle.
A pair of red-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown and was last reported on May 3. Another red-headed woodpecker was seen along Meloon Road in Greenland on May 4.
A rough-legged hawk was reported from the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on May 3.
A black vulture was reported from Hudson on May 1.
A tricolored heron continued being reported from several locations in coastal Rye during the past week and was last seen on April 30.
A flock of 18 glossy ibis were reported from coastal Hampton on April 29.
Two American bitterns were reported from Moultonborough on May 3, and one was reported from the Lyme Village Marsh on April 30.
A snow goose was seen again in coastal Rye, on April 28.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen near the dam on the Androscoggin River in Errol on May 3.
Five gadwall were seen in coastal Hampton on May 3, and one was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the May 1.
Six black scoters were seen on Lake Sunapee on May 1.
Four horned grebes were seen on Pawtuckaway Lake in Nottingham on April 28, and a red-necked grebe was seen on Lake Sunapee on May 1.
A Caspian tern was seen flying over Powderhouse Pond in Exeter on May 2, and a common tern was seen on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on May 4.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen on the Connecticut River near the Kilowatt South Park on May 1.
An Iceland gull was seen along the coast in Hampton on April 30, and one was seen near Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 29th.
Sixteen Bonaparte’s gulls, eight ring-billed gulls, 70 herring gulls, and 24 great black-backed gulls were seen on Lake Sunapee on May 1. A Bonaparte’s gull was seen on Pequawket Pond in Conway, also on May 1.
A semipalmated plover, a least sandpiper, a few greater yellowlegs, a few spotted sandpipers, and a few solitary sandpipers, were reported from the expected locations during the past week.
A pair of Merlins was reported from Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord on April 29.
Northbound migrating hawks were reported in high numbers on May 3.
Highlights included 80 broad-winged hawks and 76 sharp-shinned hawks seen in Portsmouth, 96 broad-winged hawks seen in Boscawen, and 79 broad-winged hawks seen in Pittsfield. Two eastern whip-poor-wills were heard at the Karner Blue Easement in Concord on May 3, and one was heard on Federal Hill Road in Milford on April 30.
A flock of about 30 American pipits was reported from Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan on May 4.
Two horned larks were seen near the Concord Airport, and two were seen at the Pease International Tradeport, both on May 3.
Four red crossbills were reported from Hancock on May 3; one was reported from Antrim on May 2; and one was reported from Stoddard on April 29.
An American tree sparrow was seen in Pittsfield on April 29.
There was a big push of northbound migrant birds during the past week. Species reported included: ruby-throated hummingbird, chimney swift, northern rough-winged swallow, great-crested flycatcher, least flycatcher, eastern kingbird, house wren, blue-headed vireo, yellow-throated vireo, warbling vireo, wood thrush, veery, Swainson’s thrush, Nashville warbler, northern parula, yellow warbler, chestnut-sided warbler, magnolia warbler, black-throated blue warbler, black-throated green warbler, prairie warbler, black-and-white warbler, American redstart, ovenbird, northern waterthrush, common yellowthroat, rose-breasted grosbeak, Baltimore oriole, orchard oriole, bobolink, gray catbird, indigo bunting, vesper sparrow, and Lincoln’s sparrow.
