Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Ravens, but multiple outlets said it was a one-year deal worth up to $6 million for the veteran free agent.
Clowney, 30, visited with both the Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Guys just really want to win,” Clowney said of his decision to choose Baltimore. “I think they got a great team, a great chance to win, and I just want to be part of it.”
He recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 12 games (10 starts) last season with the Cleveland Browns. He will now face the Browns on two occasions this season while playing for the AFC North-rival Ravens.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Clowney has appeared in 109 games (98 starts) and has tallied 320 tackles (90 for loss), 43 sacks, 109 quarterback hits, 23 passes defensed and one interception.
Clowney was selected by the Texans with the top overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson will miss the 2023 season after sustaining a torn right Achilles in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported Friday.
The Eagles announced that wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo are both expected to make full recoveries after leaving the game on carts with apparent neck injuries.
McPhearson, 25, was injured in the second quarter of Thursday’s game after breaking up a pass over the middle. He was assisted off the field before being carted to the locker room.
McPhearson was playing in place of injured starter Avonte Maddox during training camp. He’s also a key contributor with the Eagles’ special teams units.
McPhearson has totaled 30 tackles and one sack in 33 career games (one start) since being selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Eagles confirmed Friday that Cleveland and Ojomo both have been diagnosed with concussions, and Cleveland also has a neck sprain.
