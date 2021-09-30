Teri Welch knew their Dover Agway business was winding down when, for the first time, mums and pumpkins didn’t arrive for the festive fall season.
“That was the first reality that this is happening for me. I love the fall display, where we have straw, mums, pumpkins and corn stalks, and all that for people to come buy,” she says. “This is the first year we haven’t offered any of that.”
After 21 years, the Raymond couple – Welch, 59, and her husband, Paul, 62, co-owners of the Agway on 25 Central Ave. in Dover — will close their farming and agricultural supply business for good on Saturday. The Welches, who bought the store in 2000, sold to an owner who plans to run an HVAC business. The two had hoped the site could remain an Agway, but that opportunity didn’t come through.
For years, the store was open seven days a week, excluding holidays, until about a year ago, when they started closing on Sundays. Even so, Teri says it was still a daily job. They both felt they were in a rut, and recognized it was time to make a change.
“We both decided that, as we’re looking at this stage in our life, we’re getting physically to the point where maybe we can’t do the job as well anymore,” she says.
Other deciding factors included the pandemic, the lack of tradespeople available for renovations, and constant traffic tie-ups in that area. With Dover middle and high schools just down the street, an Aroma Joe’s next door, and an emergency care center and additional coffee shop across the street, traffic to Agway struggled.
“The traffic is just unreal there. It’s hard to get in and out,” she says. “For a retail (store), I think (that) can be dissuading to some people.”
Tom Osborne co-owns three Agways with his brother, Paul – in Hooksett, Winnisquam and Concord. In an email, Osborne agrees that retail is a tough business, even when the whole family helps out.
“We are a nine-generation N.H. farm family, so family business is nothing new to us. But certainly, the retail business is different from what we grew up doing,” he says.
In January 2020, the company celebrated its new building in Hooksett, though that was not part of their original business plan.
“We determined that we had outgrown our old location on Bypass 28, so we moved about a mile down the road to be right in front of the Cinemagic Theater (now Apple Cinemas). Opportunities came along at certain times to grow and expand that we took advantage of,” he adds.
The Welches, who raise their own sheep and chickens at their 8-acre farm, say their future plans are still under wraps.
“We’ve, mulled some stuff over, but I think we’re gonna rest first before we hatch out a different plan. It’s a little unnerving for us because all our lives we’ve had a plan,” Terri says. “You end one chapter and you have the next one all written. But in this particular scenario of our lives, we are semi-retiring. Every day it’s been just Agway. So there’s been no time spent or no energy spent into really having a definite plan. There’s some ideas floating around.”
Teri says she and Paul have barely had time off from the business over the years. They’ve commuted from Raymond to Dover about six days a week.
All four of the Welches’ daughters — Kristine, Carri, Katie and Casey — worked at the store as they got older.
“We were fortunate to do that. Raising four kids is a fairly large family. You know, it takes a village,” she says.
While they were grateful to remain open during the pandemic, Teri says recent sales had plateaued. It was also becoming more difficult to compete with other pet stores in Dover.
Teri says their work ethic is so strong that they don’t consider this a retirement. Right now, they plan to rest, take a few weeks off, and possibly head out west with a camper to quench their “wanderlust.” Teri hopes to see Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons, the Dakotas and Red Rocks amphitheater, before plotting their next business move.
One reason the couple decided to sell was because the building, which was likely built in the ‘30s, needed some renovations.
“We were ready,” she says.
The two, who have never had a full vacation together, will celebrate their 40-year anniversary in November. Teri says while they’re closing on Saturday, they invite people to stop by the store.