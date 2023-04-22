“What’s going on in this country?”
Professor Albert “Buzz” Scherr’s students were asking that question last week, after a 16-year-old Black youth in Kansas City, Missouri, was shot when he mistakenly rang the wrong doorbell.
“It was upsetting for students,” said Scherr, who teaches criminal law at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord. “That this kind of misperception resulted in a kid getting critically wounded for reasons that were hard to comprehend.”
For Scherr, it was a teaching moment. “It was a good opportunity to talk about what Stand Your Ground laws are — and what they’re not,” he said.
Indeed, after three incidents in just five days of innocent young people being shot after mistakenly being in the wrong place, some are asking if it’s time to revisit the Stand Your Ground laws that many states, including New Hampshire, have adopted.
But others see something more ominous as the root of the problem — the growing fear and anger among many Americans, compounded by inaccurate, media-fed perceptions about crime and race.
Add in easy access to firearms by unstable individuals, and it can be a deadly combination.
David Vicinanzo spent 15 years as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Concord, from 1987 to 2001. He was not in favor of the law the New Hampshire Legislature passed in 2011.
Before then, the state’s self-defense law required a person to withdraw from a potentially deadly encounter if they could do so safely, he said — except in their own home. The “castle doctrine” has long held that someone has a right to defend their home and property.
But RSA 627:4 now states that a person has no duty to retreat “if he or she is within his or her dwelling, its curtilage, or anywhere he or she has a right to be, and was not the initial aggressor…”
It’s that “anywhere” clause that concerns Vicinanzo. “It’s not a very pro-life law,” he said, calling it “a Wild West sort of ethos.”
In his view, “If you can avoid the harm by running and ducking, you should.”
Both Vicinanzo and Scherr said from what they’ve read about the recent “wrong place” shooting incidents in Missouri, New York and Texas, Stand Your Ground laws would not even apply. In each case, the shooting victims had made no threats, but simply went to the wrong house, driveway or car by mistake.
“None of these are subtle,” Scherr said. “It’s really a misunderstanding of what appropriate self-defense is.”
Vicinanzo agreed. “A Black kid on your porch knocking on your door that you don’t know, and you came out blazing, that’s not going to meet the definition of the castle defense law,” he said.
It’s the same with the April 15 fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman who was in a car that turned up the wrong driveway in upstate New York, the former prosecutor said.
“That would not pass muster in any form of Stand Your Ground,” he said. “You still have to have a reasonable apprehension of serious bodily harm.”
‘It’s bad behavior’
Mitch Kopacz, president of Gun Owners of New Hampshire, said there’s nothing wrong with the Stand Your Ground laws New Hampshire and other states have passed.
“People do criminal things,” he said. “You’re talking about somebody shooting somebody because they rang your doorbell. That’s somebody with other issues.”
“It’s not because of the inanimate object,” Kopacz said. “It’s bad behavior.”
Scherr thinks these cases are about something other than the castle doctrine or Stand Your Ground.
“It used to be the case that some people had guns and enjoyed guns, and some people were very careful of any guns,” he said. “The huge mass of gun owners were believed to be rational, reasonable gun owners who weren’t out there to hurt anybody.”’
But lately, he said, “We’ve become politically more polarized, and the Second Amendment issue has become more polarized specifically.”
Scherr believes that has led to mistaken ideas about the use of guns in self-defense.
Crime rates and fear
Another problem is public misinformation about crime rates, he said.
“Crime is so much lower than it was in the 1980s and 1990s,” Scherr said. “Yet people don’t believe that; they believe just the opposite.”
And that, he said, “Makes people act on misperceptions in terms of defending themselves.”
Vicinanzo agreed. “Right now it’s very arguable that the country has never been safer at any time in its history,” he said. “The level of violence has declined dramatically. It’s one of our great success stories, not just in the U.S. but much of the world.”
But that’s not what people see on TV and social media platforms.
“They used to say ‘sex sells,’” Vicinanzo said. “Now what sells is fear and anxiety: That the world is hostile and I’m one of the good guys. I’m under attack. My world is changing.
“And the next thing you know, some Black kid’s on your doorstep and you’re pulling your gun out and you’re blasting away at him.”
It’s worth taking a look at self-defense laws to see if changes are needed, Vicinanzo said. But he said it’s more important to look at the role of some media outlets in stoking fear.
“A lot of people internalize that anxiety and fear, and the next thing you know, their perception of the world is askew,” he said. “And then you give them a gun and bad things happen.”
GO-NH’s Kopacz does worry about fallout from the recent shootings in other states. “What it does is it gives the side of the unreasonable people that want to take away everybody’s firearms, it gives them fodder to say: ‘See?’
“Sure, it happens, but you don’t take away everybody else’s rights because somebody else made a mistake,” he said.
Psychology
Vicinanzo said he grew up around guns, hunting and target shooting with relatives, and he still owns guns today.
But he said during his years as a federal prosecutor, he observed that certain people, most of them men, are attracted to guns because they make them feel powerful.
“It attracts people who feel powerless or insecure in their own lives,” he said. “Guns are a form of extreme power. It gives them a sense of security and the power they’re not getting in other aspects of their lives.”
And that can lead to problems, he said.
“The more guns you have, the more available they are, the more likely they’re going to end up in the hands of somebody who feels powerless and insecure, who thinks that the world doesn’t like them, thinks they have things to fear.”
He wonders about the men in upstate New York, Missouri and Texas who shot young strangers. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they were fed a steady diet of ‘The world is a hostile and evil place and there are only a few good guys, and strangers are to be feared,’” Vicinanzo said.
Scherr thinks the pandemic also had an impact on the national psyche. “To have been isolated … for two years has made us less socialized than we used to be,” he said.
Private grievances that used to be allayed when people went to work or socialized with friends were instead nursed and amplified, Scherr said. “We flip out quicker now, because we spent so much time locking into our own crazy only-in-my-head theories,” he said.
The focus by some TV and social media platforms on fear and divisiveness isn’t helping, Scheer agreed. “They intentionally put stuff on to make people angry, and they put misinformation on that they know will anger people,” he said.
But GO-NH’s Kopacz said some of that fear is well-founded. He points to lawlessness in other parts of the country, such as Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco.
“That’s concerning to people,” he said. “I don’t want that in my neighborhood.”
New Hampshire remains one of the safest states in the country, but Kopacz said that could change. And that’s why organizations such as his continue to fight efforts to restrict gun rights, he said.
“That’s not happening in New Hampshire because New Hampshire won’t allow it,” Kopacz said.
Vicinanzo hopes the recent tragedies may cause some to rethink gun issues, but admits he’s not optimistic.
“Maybe people will learn from some of these high-profile lessons in how the promiscuous use of firearms results in unnecessary deaths and all kinds of hardships to the families,” Vicinanzo said. “I think we should be working on something that better promotes the value of human life.”