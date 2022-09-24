Red Arrow: Owners
Buy Now

From left, Red Arrow owners Amanda Wihby, Carol Lawrence and George Lawrence gather in front of their Lowell Street diner in Manchester on Aug. 23. The diner will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a public event on Oct. 15.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Red Arrow Diner is inviting the community to celebrate its 100th anniversary at an outdoor event 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 15.

The diner’s section of 61 Lowell St. – from Kosciuszko to Chestnut streets – will be closed to traffic, and all four Red Arrow Diner locations in Concord, Londonderry, Manchester and Nashua will be closed until 4 p.m. so the company’s employees may attend.