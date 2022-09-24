From left, Red Arrow owners Amanda Wihby, Carol Lawrence and George Lawrence gather in front of their Lowell Street diner in Manchester on Aug. 23. The diner will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a public event on Oct. 15.
Red Arrow Diner is inviting the community to celebrate its 100th anniversary at an outdoor event 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 15.
The diner’s section of 61 Lowell St. – from Kosciuszko to Chestnut streets – will be closed to traffic, and all four Red Arrow Diner locations in Concord, Londonderry, Manchester and Nashua will be closed until 4 p.m. so the company’s employees may attend.
All locations will open at 4 p.m. to accommodate normal operating hours. The event will feature popular diner dishes, activities for kids and families, raffle prizes and games, music, and on-site FrankFM radio broadcasting with Morning Show DJs Nazzy and Marissa.
“We planned this celebration with our community in mind,” Carol Lawrence, co-owner and president of Red Arrow Diner, said in a press release. “We are excited to welcome our friends — old and new — to sample our iconic dishes, enjoy kid-friendly entertainment, and make memories with us as we honor the owners and families who came before us, and celebrate the employees and customers who make the Red Arrow Diner a fun place to visit every day.”
Event entry is free, but anyone interested in sampling food must purchase a ticket for $5.
All ticket sale proceeds will be directly donated to Waypoint New Hampshire. Tickets and the event menu are available online at www.redarrowdiner.com/100.
