MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in New Hampshire on Friday to help prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen demand for blood products grow by 30 percent,” said Interim CEO for the American Red Cross Northern New England Region, Stephanie Couturier, in a statement. “There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of donors to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.”
All donors at the blood drives will receive a $15 gift card via email to have lunch on Suburban Propane. Donors also will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
To make an appointment to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and type in your zip code to find a drive near you.
Donors living in the Lakes Region can use sponsor code: “Tanger Outlet” to locate blood drives scheduled for Thursday, Friday and and Saturday.
Find a blood drive here:
Portsmouth Community Campus:100 Campus Drive, Portsmouth, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Executive Health & Sports Center: 1 Highlander Way, Manchester, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Church: Route 25, Meredith, noon to 6 p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints: 354 Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, noon to 5 p.m.
Milford Masonic Temple: 30 Mt. Vernon St., Milford, noon to 6 p.m.
Hilltop Golf Course: 49 High St., Peterborough, noon to 6 p.m.