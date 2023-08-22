HOUSTON — Outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu joined the Red Sox in Houston on Tuesday. He was activated but not in the starting lineup of Tuesday night’s game in Houston.

The 24-year-old left-handed batter has been arguably the hottest hitter in Triple A this month. He is 25-for-59 (.424 batting average) with a .528 on-base percentage, .949 slugging percentage, 1.477 OPS, nine homers, four doubles, 25 RBIs, 18 runs, 12 walks, 10 strikeouts and three steals in 17 games for Triple-A Worcester during August.