SEATTLE — As Tuesday’s trade deadline approached, key members of the Red Sox made it known that they thought the team needed reinforcements. Rafael Devers went on the record to say Boston needed pitching help. After Monday’s loss, another veteran, walking through the visiting clubhouse at T-Mobile Park, loudly questioned why Boston had not yet made a significant trade when other American League contenders were beefing up.

The deadline came and went without that addition as the Red Sox made just one move — a swap netting Milwaukee’s Luis Urías — before 6 p.m. The team’s leaders all said the right things, pledging their confidence in the group Boston has and noting that any front office decisions were out of their control.