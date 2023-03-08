Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner will have the stitches in his face removed in about two weeks but whether he’ll be ready to play on Opening Day is uncertain, manager Alex Cora said Wednesday.
Turner, 38, received 16 stitches at a local hospital after getting hit in the face by a pitch from Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning in the first inning of a spring training game on Monday in Fort Myers, Florida. He had no facial fractures.
Cora said Turner was feeling better but that it’s too early to make any predictions as to when he’ll make his regular-season debut with the Red Sox.
Boston signed Turner to a two-year deal worth $22 million in January.
A two-time All-Star, Turner hit .278 with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs in 128 games in 2022. Over nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he hit .296 with 156 homers and 574 RBIs and was an integral part of their 2020 World Series championship. He hit .320 in the Fall Classic that year.
The Red Sox are scheduled to open the 2023 season at home on March 30 against the Baltimore Orioles.
