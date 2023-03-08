Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner will have the stitches in his face removed in about two weeks but whether he’ll be ready to play on Opening Day is uncertain, manager Alex Cora said Wednesday.

Turner, 38, received 16 stitches at a local hospital after getting hit in the face by a pitch from Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning in the first inning of a spring training game on Monday in Fort Myers, Florida. He had no facial fractures.