MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Former Fisher Cat Reese McGuire, shown scoring a run during a March 12 spring training game, looms as the Red Sox’ starting catcher.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Red Sox open their season Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. And while Boston hasn’t quite finalized the 26-man roster that will take the field that day, it’s getting closer.

Injuries have piled up throughout spring for the Red Sox, who may begin the year with as many as nine players on the injured list, including projected starters Brayan Bello and Garrett Whitlock.