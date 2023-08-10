BOSTON — It’s fashionable to blame Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom for everything from the weather you’re enduring to the traffic you’re stuck in, so maybe it’s not terribly surprising that Bloom is now, for some, responsible for the uninspired play of the Red Sox since the MLB trade deadline.

Had Bloom done more than acquire infielder Luis Urias, the theory goes, then surely the Red Sox would be given the go-ahead to print playoff tickets. And the fact that the Sox have tanked since the deadline? Well, that’s Bloom’s fault, too.