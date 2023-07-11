MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League

American League pitcher Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox and catcher Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles get together during Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Seattle. Jansen retired the only batter he faced, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., on a strikeout.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Kenley Jansen’s fourth time as an All-Star was different than his first three. On Tuesday night, he represented the Red Sox, not the Dodgers. He’s no longer in what’s considered to be the prime of his career like he was when he made three straight All-Star teams from 2016 to 2018.

And he played for the American League, not the National League, striking out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the only batter he faced.