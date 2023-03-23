FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tanner Houck will start the third game of the Red Sox’ regular season, manager Alex Cora announced Wednesday night after the Twins crushed the righty at JetBlue Park.
Houck gave up eight runs on 10 hits, including three homers, in 4⅔ innings. He didn’t walk anyone but he hit three batters. Boston lost 11-0.
“I sucked,” Houck said. “That’s about as blatant as I can put it. But the good thing about this game is you show up tomorrow, you get back to the grindstone, you just keep working. Hold yourself accountable.”
Houck has allowed 16 runs in 17⅓ innings (8.31 ERA) over five starts this spring. He has given up 22 hits (six homers) and 10 walks while striking out 21.
“Competitively, obviously I want to be better,” Houck said. “I know I want to be better. I know I can be better. I know I can be a better pitcher than I’ve shown. And that’s where I hold myself accountable. And I’m frustrated with myself because I know I’m better. And I hold myself to a higher standard than that.
“So don’t put too much stock into it because it’s spring training. Come back five days from now. We’ve got Opening Day in (eight) days from now. That’s when stuff really starts to matter.”
Houck said pitch location has been an issue.
“I’m leaving my two-seam up; it’s flattening out because of that,” Houck said. “Just missing some spots here and there. Also got to give the hitters credit sometimes. They put some pretty good swings on some pitches as well. It’s a combination of both. And just gotta be better.”
He has been working on a new pitch (a cutter) and he has felt “a little off” mechanically all spring.
Cora said Houck was better mechanically toward the end of his start Wednesday. The righty also began using his four-seamer more.
“We know he’s working on a few things as far as pitch mix and the cutter and all that stuff,” Cora said. “But I think at the end of the day, we have to kind of narrow it down to throw strikes with his stuff. It’s cool to get creative and try to get better. But don’t forget your strength.”
Houck’s strength is his two-seamer and slider combination.
“Keep working on the mechanics, get him in line towards the plate,” Cora said. “When we do that, he’s a good one.”
Houck added, “I feel good with everything. The body feels great. If you look at the silver lining of anything, I still have my health. And that’s all I can ask for. ... Also, I got up to 90 pitches tonight. So that’s another milestone that you kind of want to be able to check the box, especially with the season 10 days out.”
There are around 7 million stroke survivors in the U.S. — and between a third and a half of them contend with post-stroke depression, as Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is currently experiencing. He had his stroke in May of 2022 and began treatment for depression in February 2023. (Elect…
Strikes in France brought trains to a halt and protesters flooded the streets, clashing with police in some cities on Thursday, after President Emmanuel Macron pledged to implement legislation raising the retirement age.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The states that have legalized sports betting are reporting record levels of wagering and revenues, but with that growth comes questions about gambling addiction and whether regulators and sportsbooks are doing enough to fight it.
NEW YORK - A U.S. judge said Donald Trump will get an anonymous jury in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's upcoming defamation trial, citing the risk of juror harassment and noting Trump's reaction to possibly being indicted in an unrelated case.
SHANGHAI - A Chinese start-up inspired by lockdown isolation has invented a long-distance kissing machine that transmits users' kiss data collected through motion sensors hidden in silicon lips, which simultaneously move when replaying kisses received.