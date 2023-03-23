MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Boston’s Tanner Houck, shown last week in spring training action, is set to start the third game of the regular season against Baltimore.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tanner Houck will start the third game of the Red Sox’ regular season, manager Alex Cora announced Wednesday night after the Twins crushed the righty at JetBlue Park.

Houck gave up eight runs on 10 hits, including three homers, in 4⅔ innings. He didn’t walk anyone but he hit three batters. Boston lost 11-0.