Red Sox fans, dressed in winter coats, hats and gloves didn’t let the bitter temps cool their optimism on Opening Day.

It took just a few innings for the sellout crowd to start booing as the Orioles jumped out to an 8-2 lead through the midway point of Opening Day before eventually walking away with a 10-9 victory. The crowd showed life when the Red Sox scored five runs between the eighth and ninth innings, cutting a six-run deficit to one.