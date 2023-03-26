Tyler Reddick passed William Byron with five laps to go, withstood a charge by Kyle Busch in three NASCAR overtimes, and won Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix road course race in Austin, Texas.

After passing Byron's No. 24 Chevrolet in Turn 11 with five circuits remaining, Reddick's No. 45 Toyota led the field and beat Busch's No. 8 Chevy in three green-white-checker finishes for his first victory this season.